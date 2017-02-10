New Curatorial Project Space Launches in Helsinki

POSTED November 28, 2017

Publics, a new curatorial agency and events space, will debut in Helsinki this December. The idea for the organization grew out of the contemporary art initiative Checkpoint Helsinki, which was established in 2013 as a roving nonprofit that works with local institutions to commission art and produce curatorial projects. Under the artistic direction of curator Paul O’Neill, with program manager and curator Eliisa Suvanto, Publics will explore a collaborative institutional model committed to “critical social thinking, contemporary art, and publicness.”

Publics will open on December 9 with inaugural programming held at three different locations. Its affiliated events space in the neighborhood of Vallila will host a series of artist and curator talks and book launches, including How Institutions Think, a new MIT Press-published anthology edited by Paul O’Neill, Lucy Steeds, and Mick Wilson. James Hoff will also give a talk on his art practice as well as his experiences as a publisher and DJ. Other events include, a lecture on issues of curatorial autonomy versus interdependency by London-based curator Adelaide Bannerman; a spatial intervention and related talk with artist Kathrin Böhm; and “The Food Thing,” an on-going curatorial research project by artist-educator Mick Wilson that will be presented during a shared meal in a local African restaurant.

The evening ends in club Kaiku, where there will be DJ sets by James Hoff, Paul O’Neill, and @Gaybar and Hannah Quinlan and Rosie Hastings will show unseen footage from the UK Gay Bar Directory, 2016, a moving image archive of Gay Bars in the UK.

Sotheby’s has announced that August Uribe has rejoined the auction house as its vice chairman, Americas. Uribe has previously worked with Sotheby’s Latin American and Impressionist & Modern Art departments for more than twenty-two years. In 2014, he left the auction house to join Phillips as its worldwide co-head of contemporary art.

“We are delighted to welcome Augie back to Sotheby’s,” Valentino D. Carlotti, Sotheby’s global head of business development, said. “His deep relationships and network across geographies will be critical assets for us in serving our clients.”

Uribe first began his career at Sotheby’s in 1991, when he joined as director of the Latin American Art department. He held numerous leadership positions during his tenure at the auction house, including director of business development for Latin America, managing director of fine arts for Sotheby’s west coast operations, head of the Impressionist & Modern Art day sales in New York, and senior specialist for the Impressionist & Modern Art Evening Sale.

The Art Students League of New York announced today that Michael Rips, an attorney who specializes in artists’ rights and intellectual property law, has been named its new executive director. Rips succeeds Ira Goldberg, who retired in January 2017.

“Michael is a uniquely talented individual who understands art, artists, creativity, nonprofits, fundraising, and the law,” Art Students League board president Ellen Taylor said in a statement. “He is known and respected by many of America’s most distinguished artists and civic and cultural leaders. Having worked to successfully reinvigorate the league in recent years, we look forward to having Michael bring our institution to even greater heights.”

Prior to joining the Art Students League, Rips has been a special council in the New York office of Steptoe & Johnson, and has clerked for Supreme Court Justice William Brennan. His clients have included artists James Rosenquist and David Salle, the Queens Museum, the estate of Dan Flavin, and the Dia Art Foundation. A graduate of Princeton University, Oxford University, and George Washington University Law School, Rips writes frequently on the arts and has built an extensive collection of African and contemporary art.

According to the Art Students League, membership is the strongest it’s been in seventeen years, and the school’s endowment is at an all-time high. The 143-year-old institution is currently in the midst of celebrating the 125th anniversary of its landmark home, the American Fine Arts Society Building. LESS

Museums throughout the United Kingdom do not possess the copyright to license new photos of historic works of art in their holdings, a number of law experts say. Those comments are helping out a campaign, led by art historian Bendor Grosvenor, to prevent British museums from collecting fees over images of art that have gone out of copyright, according to Ivan Macquisten of the Art Newspaper. The campaigners say that the fees are detrimental to arts scholarship, and that UK museums should look to institutions like the Barnes Foundation in Philadelphia or the Mauritshuis in The Hague for the way they’ve handled photographs of their collections (the former has distributed thousands of images from its holdings online for free use). The UK government is being asked to look into the problem, and the Tate is reviewing its policies for 2018.

“The [European] Court of Justice has made it quite clear: for a photograph to be protected by copyright, it must be original in the sense that the photographer has exercised creative choices and thereby stamped the photograph with their personal imprint,” said Lionel Bently, a professor of intellectual property law at the University of Cambridge. “A photographer who merely seeks to control light and angles to create an image of a work of art is highly unlikely to have created a copyright work.” Simon Stokes, however—a lawyer who wrote the 2001 book Art and Copyright—says that the UK’s understanding of the European ruling hasn’t proved itself airtight in the courts: “On the balance of probabilities, I would say that copyright does not apply [to museums]—but it’s not beyond doubt.” Museums can legally validate reasons for preventing people from taking high-quality images of pieces in their collections and “restricting access under special contract terms”: “In effect, they can utilize land law to set conditions of behavior on their premises and contract law to limit re-use of digital files they supply,” says Bently.

Andrea Wallace, a professor at the University of Exeter’s law school, is a specialist on the effect digital technology has had on various cultural institutions. Her research on the almost infinitely reproduced Mona Lisa—for which she could only find three free copies of, via black-and-white negatives, through the Library of Congress in Washington, DC—underlines how hard it is to get access to such material without having to pay for it. Nonetheless, as many public institutions are struggling with severe budget cuts, Wallace understands why museums need the income: “Public funds are decreasing and institutions have to maintain digital and material collections and extend access to them to the international public. That costs money. We should shift our perception of these fees away from being copyright charges, which are not transparent and can be anywhere from dozens to thousands of pounds, towards that of service-based fees, which are much smaller and reflect the actual cost of digitization.”

Earlier this year, Art Basel sued Adidas for using the art fair’s trademark on one thousand pairs of sneakers that were given away at a promotional event during the fair’s 2016 iteration in Miami. Anny Shaw of the Art Newspaper writes that the fair and its parent company, MCH Group, have reached an out-of-court settlement with the brand.

Adidas recognized that it “did not obtain a license to use the Art Basel mark for these shoes, and Adidas was not a partner with, or a sponsor of, the Art Basel show,” said the company in a statement. “Adidas regrets these actions and is pleased that the lawsuit filed by Art Basel has been settled amicably.”

An Art Basel spokesperson said the fair is “satisfied with this settlement as it demonstrates its successful endeavor to actively protect its brand against trademark infringements.” The settlement’s terms have not been made public.

Curator Jens Hoffmann has left his post as the coartistic director of FRONT International, Cleveland’s first triennial exhibition, scheduled to open next year in July. Artist, curator, and writer Michelle Grabner, who worked with Hoffmann in organizing the event, has now assumed full artistic directorship of the exhibition.

According to a statement from FRONT, “Michelle Grabner will continue to conduct artist studio visits and work collaboratively with curators at the various presenting partner institutions throughout Northeast Ohio to activate and realize a complex exhibition program.” Some of the institutions collaborating for the triennial include the Akron Art Museum, the Allen Memorial Art Museum, Oberlin College, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland Clinic, the Cleveland Institute of Art, the Cleveland Museum of Art, the Cleveland Public Library, MOCA Cleveland, SPACES, and Transformer Station. A.K. Burns, Kay Rosen, Tino Sehgal, Martine Syms, Allen Ruppersberg, and William E. Jones are among some of the artists who will be featured in the show.

FRONT International opens on July 14, 2018, and will run through September 30, 2018.

The Courtauld Institute of Art has announced that it will close its gallery for two years while it undergoes a $66 million revamp that will expand its Great Room and refurbish its first and second-floor galleries. Led by architects Witherford Watson Mann, the redevelopment, aims to improve accessibility and visitor experience. According to The Guardian, the renovation will be the biggest overhaul of the gallery since the Courtauld Institute moved into the eighteenth-century building in 1989.

Dubbed Courtauld Connects, the project was given the greenlight by the Westminister council in September. The council’s planning report states that the renovation will create more than 1,500-square-feet of space by reconfiguring existing areas. The Heritage Lottery Fund has already pledged $13 million for the first phase, which will focus on overhauling the rooms that house the permanent collection. The second phase of the project will upgrade the institution’s facilities for teaching and research.

A statement issued by the institution said, that while the gallery will close for at least two years beginning in the fall of 2018, the institute “will remain open and a thriving center for the study of art history, conservation, and curating.”

Documenta CEO Annette Kulenkampff has resigned from her post one year before her contract ends, Catherine Hickely of the Art Newspaper reports. The announcement follows a controversy over the quinquennial exhibition’s finances—its fourteenth edition is facing a deficit of $8.3 million.

According to the city of Kassel, Kulenkampff will stay on until June 1, 2018 and work on “creating important structural conditions for a successful Documenta 15.” She will also help search for an artistic director for its next iteration in 2022. Commenting on her departure, the city said that her decision to leave the exhibition was “a mutual agreement.”

Following the conclusion of Documenta 14—the first exhibition ever to be held across two cities, Athens and Kassel—its parent company Documenta gGmbH announced that it would implement new organizational, personnel, and financial structures to help ensure the success of its future editions. The primary source of this year’s overspending was attributed to its expansion to Athens. Between the months of January and July, Documenta recorded a loss of about $6.4 million.

After the exhibition’s audit report was released earlier this month, artistic director Adam Szymczyk criticized how the report was handled—he first learned of its findings from the media—and defended the curatorial vision for the show: “I think blaming ‘Athens’ for the trouble is an easy political excuse, opening the way to limiting the autonomy of any future documenta [exhibitions] through managerial ‘adjustments,’ thus undermining the fundamental premise of the project—its autonomy.” LESS

The Bergen Kunsthall in Norway has appointed art historian Axel Wieder as its new director. Wieder joins the institution from Index at the Swedish Contemporary Art Foundation in Stockholm, which he has led since 2014. He will succeed Martin Clark, who was named the director of Camden Arts Center in London earlier this year. Wieder will take up the post in February 2018.

While at Index, Wider organized a number of exhibitions, including solo shows by Simone Forti, Stephen Willats, Anna Boghiguian, and Willem de Rooij, as well as group exhibitions such as “Autobiography” (2016) and “The Promise” (2017). Previously, Wieder has served as the curator of exhibitions and head of program at the Bristol contemporary art institution Arnolfini and the artistic director of Künstlerhaus Stuttgart. He also founded the specialized bookshop and presentation platform Pro qm in Berlin in 1999.