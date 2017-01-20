Fifty-Seventh Venice Biennale Drew Record Number of Visitors

POSTED November 28, 2017

The Fifty-Seventh Venice Biennale, which closed on Sunday, November 26, reported that its 2017 edition was the most well-attended exhibition in its history. Curated by Christine Macel, “Viva Arte Viva” welcomed more than 615,000 visitors over the course of its six-month run in addition to 23,531 people who attended its preview days. These figures mark a 23 percent increase in visitors from the 2015 Biennale, which drew 501,502 attendees.

Macel and the show’s president, Paolo Baratta, also noted that there was a high number of young visitors. People under twenty-six years of age made up 31 percent of the total visitors, and 15 percent of the visitors were students. Baratta attributed the surge in attendance to the main exhibition as well as “a growing familiarity with contemporary art” and “a growing desire to discover first-hand the vitality of art.”

The exhibition showcased the work of 120 artists in “Viva Arte Viva,” a show which Macel said was “designed with artists, by artists, and for artists,” and featured thirty nations in the pavilions of Giardini, including three countries that participated for the first time: Antigua and Barbuda, Kiribati, and Nigeria.

While details of the next edition of the Biennale will not be released for some time, the 2019 show is already causing a stir in Australia where several prominent sponsors of the country’s national pavilion have pulled their funding in protest of a new process through which it will select artists. Read more about the controversy here. LESS

Nate Freeman of Artnews reports that the Whitney Museum has secured thirty-two works for its collection from this year’s biennial exhibition. Henry Taylor, Samara Golden, Jo Baer, Celeste Dupuy-Spencer, Raúl de Nieves, and Lyle Ashton Harris are just some of the artists whose pieces are part of the acquisition. Donations from trustees and other gifts to the museum allowed for it to purchase so many works—after the 2014 biennial, the museum procured only twelve pieces.

“The committees really came together and were extremely generous, as they wanted to mark the occasion of the first biennial in the new building. It took a village in a way to acquire so many works, because it wouldn’t be possible with our ordinary budget,” said Scott Rothkopf, deputy director for programs and chief curator at the Whitney.

Hirofumi Yoshimura, the mayor of Osaka, Japan, is severing ties with its sister city, San Francisco, California, over a statue commemorating the many thousands of Korean, Chinese, and Filipino “comfort women” who were apprehended and sexually assaulted by Japanese soldiers before and during World War II, writes Jacey Fortin of the New York Times. Yoshimura announced that Osaka would be ending its relationship with San Francisco when its mayor, Edwin M. Lee, recently signed a resolution to make the statue a city monument. “Erecting comfort women statues in the United States and other countries is in conflict with our country’s stance and extremely regrettable,” said Yoshihide Suga, Japan’s chief cabinet secretary, at a press conference on November 24. Earlier this year, a comfort woman statue placed outside the Japanese embassy in Busan, South Korea, caused Japan, in an act of protest, to suspend economic negotiations that were organized to help stabilize South Korea’s currency.

There are fears that the statue will incite violence against Japanese Americans in the United States, as more than 100,000 people of Japanese heritage were imprisoned in US internment camps during the 1940s, around the same time the Imperial Japanese Army was enslaving women. South Korea has also been accused of keeping women as prostitutes for American soldiers during the 1960s and 1970s—a South Korean court declared that the government broke the law by doing this in a ruling in January of this year.

Though Japan bristles at these remembrances, Julie Tang, a retired California Superior Court judge and chair of the Comfort Women Justice Coalition, does not see the San Francisco statue as any kind of insult to the Japanese. “The issue is women’s freedom from sexual violence, especially from rape and assault during wartime,” said Tang.

The mayor of Düsseldorf, Germany, is facing international criticism after he canceled an upcoming exhibition about Jewish art dealer Max Stern and the restitution of paintings from his collection, which he was forced to sell by the Nazis in 1937, Sara Angel reports in the Globe and Mail. In a statement issued by the city, “restitution claims in connection to Max Stern” were cited as the reason for shutting down the show.

Slated to open at the Düsseldorf Stadtmuseum in February, “Max Stern: From Düsseldorf to Montreal” would have showcased how Stern rebuilt his life in Canada after he fled Germany during World War II and how his heirs launched the Max Stern Art Restitution Project, a Montreal-based initiative that works towards resolving issues related to cultural theft during the Nazi regime.

For the director of the Max Stern Art Restitution Project, Clarence Epstein, the cancelation of the show is “tragic.” “Düsseldorf already once expunged Max Stern from history. It is now happening again, with little resistance from those within Germany who are able to stop it.”

The controversial move highlights the country’s complicated history with addressing art restitution. Its Limbach Commission—a restitution panel established in 2003 to mediate ownership disputes over artwork that was seized by the Nazis—only appointed its first Jewish members last year, following a public outcry. German culture Minister Monika Grütters had told the New York Times in 2016 that the panel previously excluded Jewish people due to concerns that they would have been prejudiced. The backlash over the statement led Grütters to reform the panel, which as of last year has only made thirteen recommendations since it was created. While Grütters has voiced her support for an exhibition of artworks from the massive holdings of Cornelius Gurlitt, which was amassed by his father Hildebrand Gurlitt—an art dealer who sold works on behalf of the Nazis—at the Bundeskunsthalle museum in the German city of Bonn, she has yet to comment on the city’s decision to cancel the Stern exhibition after it has been in development for three years. “This reflects a persistent unease in German political circles over Jewish claims,” said Marc Masurovsky, co-founder of the Washington-based Holocaust Art Restitution Project. After the show was supposed to open in Düsseldorf in February, it was scheduled to travel to the Haifa Museum of Art in Israel and then to Montreal's McCord Museum. Both of those exhibitions have also been canceled since the majority of the works were to be loaned by the Stadtmuseum. LESS

Sotheby’s has announced that August Uribe has rejoined the auction house as its vice chairman, Americas. Uribe has previously worked with Sotheby’s Latin American and Impressionist & Modern Art departments for more than twenty-two years. In 2014, he left the auction house to join Phillips as its worldwide co-head of contemporary art.

“We are delighted to welcome Augie back to Sotheby’s,” Valentino D. Carlotti, Sotheby’s global head of business development, said. “His deep relationships and network across geographies will be critical assets for us in serving our clients.”

Uribe first began his career at Sotheby’s in 1991, when he joined as director of the Latin American Art department. He held numerous leadership positions during his tenure at the auction house, including director of business development for Latin America, managing director of fine arts for Sotheby’s west coast operations, head of the Impressionist & Modern Art day sales in New York, and senior specialist for the Impressionist & Modern Art Evening Sale.

Publics, a new curatorial agency and events space, will debut in Helsinki this December. The idea for the organization grew out of the contemporary art initiative Checkpoint Helsinki, which was established in 2013 as a roving nonprofit that works with local institutions to commission art and produce curatorial projects. Under the artistic direction of curator Paul O’Neill, with program manager and curator Eliisa Suvanto, Publics will explore a collaborative institutional model committed to “critical social thinking, contemporary art, and publicness.”

Publics will open on December 9 with inaugural programming held at three different locations. Its affiliated events space in the neighborhood of Vallila will host a series of artist and curator talks and book launches, including How Institutions Think, a new MIT Press-published anthology edited by Paul O’Neill, Lucy Steeds, and Mick Wilson. James Hoff will also give a talk on his art practice as well as his experiences as a publisher and DJ. Other events include, a lecture on issues of curatorial autonomy versus interdependency by London-based curator Adelaide Bannerman; a spatial intervention and related talk with artist Kathrin Böhm; and “The Food Thing,” an on-going curatorial research project by artist-educator Mick Wilson that will be presented during a shared meal in a local African restaurant.

The evening ends in club Kaiku, where there will be DJ sets by James Hoff, Paul O’Neill, and @Gaybar and Hannah Quinlan and Rosie Hastings will show unseen footage from the UK Gay Bar Directory, 2016, a moving image archive of Gay Bars in the UK.

The Art Students League of New York announced today that Michael Rips, an attorney who specializes in artists’ rights and intellectual property law, has been named its new executive director. Rips succeeds Ira Goldberg, who retired in January 2017.

“Michael is a uniquely talented individual who understands art, artists, creativity, nonprofits, fundraising, and the law,” Art Students League board president Ellen Taylor said in a statement. “He is known and respected by many of America’s most distinguished artists and civic and cultural leaders. Having worked to successfully reinvigorate the league in recent years, we look forward to having Michael bring our institution to even greater heights.”

Prior to joining the Art Students League, Rips has been a special council in the New York office of Steptoe & Johnson, and has clerked for Supreme Court Justice William Brennan. His clients have included artists James Rosenquist and David Salle, the Queens Museum, the estate of Dan Flavin, and the Dia Art Foundation. A graduate of Princeton University, Oxford University, and George Washington University Law School, Rips writes frequently on the arts and has built an extensive collection of African and contemporary art.

According to the Art Students League, membership is the strongest it’s been in seventeen years, and the school’s endowment is at an all-time high. The 143-year-old institution is currently in the midst of celebrating the 125th anniversary of its landmark home, the American Fine Arts Society Building. LESS

Museums throughout the United Kingdom do not possess the copyright to license new photos of historic works of art in their holdings, a number of law experts say. Those comments are helping out a campaign, led by art historian Bendor Grosvenor, to prevent British museums from collecting fees over images of art that have gone out of copyright, according to Ivan Macquisten of the Art Newspaper. The campaigners say that the fees are detrimental to arts scholarship, and that UK museums should look to institutions like the Barnes Foundation in Philadelphia or the Mauritshuis in The Hague for the way they’ve handled photographs of their collections (the former has distributed thousands of images from its holdings online for free use). The UK government is being asked to look into the problem, and the Tate is reviewing its policies for 2018.

“The [European] Court of Justice has made it quite clear: for a photograph to be protected by copyright, it must be original in the sense that the photographer has exercised creative choices and thereby stamped the photograph with their personal imprint,” said Lionel Bently, a professor of intellectual property law at the University of Cambridge. “A photographer who merely seeks to control light and angles to create an image of a work of art is highly unlikely to have created a copyright work.” Simon Stokes, however—a lawyer who wrote the 2001 book Art and Copyright—says that the UK’s understanding of the European ruling hasn’t proved itself airtight in the courts: “On the balance of probabilities, I would say that copyright does not apply [to museums]—but it’s not beyond doubt.” Museums can legally validate reasons for preventing people from taking high-quality images of pieces in their collections and “restricting access under special contract terms”: “In effect, they can utilize land law to set conditions of behavior on their premises and contract law to limit re-use of digital files they supply,” says Bently.

Andrea Wallace, a professor at the University of Exeter’s law school, is a specialist on the effect digital technology has had on various cultural institutions. Her research on the almost infinitely reproduced Mona Lisa—for which she could only find three free copies of, via black-and-white negatives, through the Library of Congress in Washington, DC—underlines how hard it is to get access to such material without having to pay for it. Nonetheless, as many public institutions are struggling with severe budget cuts, Wallace understands why museums need the income: “Public funds are decreasing and institutions have to maintain digital and material collections and extend access to them to the international public. That costs money. We should shift our perception of these fees away from being copyright charges, which are not transparent and can be anywhere from dozens to thousands of pounds, towards that of service-based fees, which are much smaller and reflect the actual cost of digitization.”

Earlier this year, Art Basel sued Adidas for using the art fair’s trademark on one thousand pairs of sneakers that were given away at a promotional event during the fair’s 2016 iteration in Miami. Anny Shaw of the Art Newspaper writes that the fair and its parent company, MCH Group, have reached an out-of-court settlement with the brand.

Adidas recognized that it “did not obtain a license to use the Art Basel mark for these shoes, and Adidas was not a partner with, or a sponsor of, the Art Basel show,” said the company in a statement. “Adidas regrets these actions and is pleased that the lawsuit filed by Art Basel has been settled amicably.”

An Art Basel spokesperson said the fair is “satisfied with this settlement as it demonstrates its successful endeavor to actively protect its brand against trademark infringements.” The settlement’s terms have not been made public.