Frances Wu Giarratano Appointed Director of Exhibitions at American Federation of Arts

POSTED November 29, 2017

Frances Wu Giarratano has been appointed the director of exhibitions at the American Federation of Arts, writes Robin Scher of Artnews. Giarratano was most recently the deputy director of Para Site, a contemporary arts venue based in Hong Kong, and she previously served as the associate director of exhibitions for New York’s Independent Curators International.

Giarratano “will allow the AFA to bring exhibitions of the world’s diverse and enriching artistic expressions to even more communities across the globe” in her new role, said Pauline Willis, the CEO and director of the American Federation of Arts.

November 29, 2017

The Irish Museum of Modern Art, or IMMA, has announced that Jenny Brady, Neil Carroll, Dragana Jurisic, and the artist duo Walker and Walker have been selected to participate in the IMMA 1000 Residency Program, paid for by IMMA 1000, “a fund specifically created to support IMMA’s work with Irish artists in the drastically altered social and economic environment we find ourselves in since 2008, one which has made it increasingly challenging for artists to continue living and working in Ireland,” said the museum in a press release.

Walker and Walker, who corepresented Ireland at the 2005 Venice Biennale, will receive studio space for a year at the museum, in addition to a cash award of about $14,000. Brady, Carroll, and Jurisic will be given six-month residencies at IMMA, and each of the three artists will receive cash prizes of more than $7,000.

“This is a very commendable initiative at IMMA,” said Walker and Walker. “Its key benefit to our practice is that it provides a significant opportunity for us to spend time together in one shared studio space. This will be extremely beneficial, as we have been working together since 1989 but have not had a shared space in over ten years. We are looking forward to a productive period together!”

November 29, 2017

Kanas City has announced that it is launching a new biennial, which will hold its inaugural edition in 2018. Dan Cameron, founder of the Prospect New Orleans triennial, will serve as its artistic director. Titled, Open Spaces 2018: A Kansas City Arts Experience, the new two-month-long contemporary and performing arts festival is a collaboration between the city and local philanthropists, including its founding partner Scott Francis.

Open spaces will take place at venues across the Midwestern city. The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, the Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art, the Kansas City Art Institute, and the Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art are among the institutions that will host programming. There will also be a main stage and pop-up “village” in Swope Park where a series of performances will be staged over the course of the biennial and local vendors and culinary artisans will be featured.

According to KCUR, the biennial has been in the works since 2013. At a press conference announcing the exhibition, mayor Sly James said, “I firmly believe that Open Spaces can bring together the people of Kansas City and the surrounding region in a way that can put our city on the map as an arts and culture center.” The city's Office of Culture and Creative Services is currently working with Francis, KC Creates, and O'Neill Marketing & Event Management to organize the event, which will debut on August 25, 2018. It is expected to have a budget of $3.5 million.

November 28, 2017

Nate Freeman of Artnews reports that the Whitney Museum has secured thirty-two works for its collection from this year’s biennial exhibition. Henry Taylor, Samara Golden, Jo Baer, Celeste Dupuy-Spencer, Raúl de Nieves, and Lyle Ashton Harris are among the artists whose pieces are included in the acquisition. Donations from trustees and other gifts to the museum allowed for the purchase of the works—after the 2014 biennial, the museum procured only twelve pieces.

“The committees really came together and were extremely generous, as they wanted to mark the occasion of the first biennial in the new building. It took a village in a way to acquire so many works, because it wouldn’t be possible with our ordinary budget,” said Scott Rothkopf, deputy director for programs and chief curator at the Whitney.

November 28, 2017

Hirofumi Yoshimura, the mayor of Osaka, Japan, is severing ties with its sister city, San Francisco, over a statue commemorating the many thousands of Korean, Chinese, and Filipino “comfort women” who were detained and sexually assaulted by Japanese soldiers before and during World War II, writes Jacey Fortin of the New York Times. Yoshimura announced that Osaka would end its relationship with San Francisco when its mayor, Edwin M. Lee, signed a resolution to make the statue a city monument. “Erecting comfort women statues in the United States and other countries is in conflict with our country’s stance and extremely regrettable,” said Yoshihide Suga, Japan’s chief cabinet secretary, at a press conference on November 24. Earlier this year, a comfort woman statue placed outside the Japanese embassy in Busan, South Korea, caused Japan, in an act of protest, to suspend economic negotiations in helping stabilize South Korea’s currency.

There are fears that the statue will incite violence against Japanese Americans in the United States, as more than one hundred thousand people of Japanese heritage were imprisoned in US internment camps during the 1940s, around the same time the Imperial Japanese Army was enslaving women. South Korea has also been accused of keeping women as prostitutes for American soldiers during the 1960s and 1970s, and in January a South Korean court declared that the government broke the law by detaining these women.

Julie Tang, a retired California Superior Court judge and chair of the Comfort Women Justice Coalition, does not see the San Francisco statue as any kind of insult to the Japanese. “The issue is women’s freedom from sexual violence, especially from rape and assault during wartime,” said Tang.

November 28, 2017

After a New York exhibition featuring artworks made by current and former prisoners of the Guantánamo Bay Navy base in Cuba drew the attention of the international press, the United States government has declared that the inmates no longer own their art.

The show, titled “Ode to the Sea,” opened at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice in Manhattan in October. On view are thirty-six paintings, drawings, and sculptures made by eight men, four who are currently imprisoned and four former detainees.

According to the Miami Herald, Air Force Major Ben Sakrisso, a Pentagon spokesman, confirmed that the media coverage of the exhibition prompted the policy change, which was issued by the Department of Defense. After decades of returning art to prisoners upon their release, the government will now withhold works indefinitely and has threatened to destroy them.

Several lawyers representing the accused first reported the change when the prison failed to return works that had been submitted for inspection so that they could be approved for release. Attorney Ramzi Kassem said that one of his clients was told that if he were to leave the prison he would not be given his works and that they would be incinerated instead. Attorney Beth Jacob’s client told her that a colonel had announced that “they could continue to make art. But the number of pieces each could have would be limited, and excess ones would be discarded.” Since forty-one of the men being held at the prison have been accused of terrorist activities or of having ties to known terrorists, it appears that the government may have been alarmed upon learning that artworks in the exhibition were for sale. Sakrisso said that “questions remain on where the money for the sales was going.” Erin Thompson, a John Jay College professor and cocurator of the exhibition, has launched an online petition in protest of the government’s decision to withhold and burn artworks. The document has been signed by more than 1,000 people. “Art censorship and destruction are tactics fit for terrorist regimes, not for the US military.” Thompson wrote in an op-ed for the New York Times on Monday. “The art poses no security threat: It is screened by experts who study the material for secret messages before it leaves the camp, and no art by current prisoners can be sold. Guantánamo detainees deserve basic human rights as they await trial. Taking away ownership of their art is both incredibly petty and utterly cruel.” Cocurated by Thompson, Paige Laino, and Charles Shields, the exhibition will be on view until January 26, 2018. LESS

November 28, 2017

The Fifty-Seventh Venice Biennale, which closed on Sunday, November 26, reported that its 2017 edition was the most attended exhibition in the Biennale’s history. Curated by Christine Macel, “Viva Arte Viva” welcomed more than 615,000 visitors over its six-month run, in addition to 23,531 people who attended its preview days. These figures mark a 23 percent increase from the 2015 Biennale, which drew 501,502 visitors.

Macel and the show’s president, Paolo Baratta, also noted that there was a high number of young visitors. People under twenty-six years of age made up 31 percent of the total visitors, and 15 percent of the visitors were students. Baratta attributed the surge in attendance to the main exhibition as well as “a growing familiarity with contemporary art” and “a growing desire to discover first-hand the vitality of art.”

The exhibition showcased the work of 120 artists and featured thirty nations in the pavilions of Giardini, including three countries that participated for the first time: Antigua and Barbuda, Kiribati, and Nigeria. Macel said it was “designed with artists, by artists, and for artists.”

While details of the next edition of the Biennale will not be released for some time, the 2019 show is already causing a stir in Australia, where several prominent sponsors of the country’s national pavilion have pulled their funding in protest of a new process through which it will select artists. Read more about the controversy here. LESS

November 28, 2017

The mayor of Düsseldorf is facing international criticism after he canceled an upcoming exhibition about Jewish art dealer Max Stern and the restitution of paintings from his collection, which he was forced to sell by the Nazis in 1937, reports Sara Angel in the Globe and Mail. In a statement issued by the city, “restitution claims in connection to Max Stern” were cited as the reason for shutting down the show.

Slated to open at the Düsseldorf Stadtmuseum in February, “Max Stern: From Düsseldorf to Montreal” would have showcased how Stern rebuilt his life in Canada after he fled Germany during World War II, and how his heirs launched the Max Stern Art Restitution Project, a Montreal-based initiative that works toward resolving issues related to cultural theft during the Nazi regime.

For the director of the Max Stern Art Restitution Project, Clarence Epstein, the cancelation of the show is “tragic.” “Düsseldorf already once expunged Max Stern from history. It is now happening again, with little resistance from those within Germany who are able to stop it.”

The controversial move highlights the country’s complicated history with addressing art restitution. Its Limbach Commission—a restitution panel established in 2003 to mediate ownership disputes over artwork that was seized by the Nazis—only appointed its first Jewish members last year, following a public outcry. German culture Minister Monika Grütters told the New York Times in 2016 that the panel previously excluded Jewish people due to concerns that they would have been prejudiced. The backlash over the statement led Grütters to reform the panel, which as of last year has only made thirteen recommendations since it was created. While Grütters has voiced her support for an exhibition of artworks from the holdings of Cornelius Gurlitt, which was amassed by his father Hildebrand Gurlitt—an art dealer who sold works on behalf of the Nazis—at the Bundeskunsthalle in Bonn, she has yet to comment on the city’s decision to cancel the Stern exhibition after it has been in development for three years. “This reflects a persistent unease in German political circles over Jewish claims,” said Marc Masurovsky, cofounder of the Washington-based Holocaust Art Restitution Project. The show was supposed to open in Düsseldorf in February and was scheduled to travel to the Haifa Museum of Art in Israel and then to Montreal’s McCord Museum. Both of those exhibitions have also been canceled since the majority of the works were to be loaned by the Stadtmuseum. LESS

November 28, 2017

Sotheby’s has announced that August Uribe has rejoined the auction house as vice chairman overseeing the Americas. Uribe previously worked with Sotheby’s Latin American and Impressionist and modern art departments for twenty-two years. In 2014, he left the auction house to join Phillips as its worldwide co-head of contemporary art.

“We are delighted to welcome Augie back to Sotheby’s,” Valentino D. Carlotti, Sotheby’s global head of business development, said. “His deep relationships and network across geographies will be critical assets for us in serving our clients.”

Uribe first began his career at Sotheby’s in 1991, when he joined as director of the Latin American art department. He held numerous leadership positions during his tenure at the auction house, including director of business development for Latin America, managing director of fine arts for Sotheby’s West Coast operations, head of the Impressionist and modern art day sales in New York, and senior specialist for the Impressionist and modern art evening sale.