Marlene Dumas Wins Art Prize and Donates Money to Scholarship Program

POSTED November 29, 2017

South African artist Marlene Dumas has been named the eleventh winner of the Saxon Academy of the Arts’s Hans Theo Richter Prize for Drawing and Graphic Arts, a biennial award that recognizes achievements in the visual arts. During a ceremony honoring the artist on November 23, Dumas announced that she would donate her entire $23,000 prize to a scholarship program at Dresden’s Kupferstich-Kabinett in support of young artists.

“Marlene Duma’s work is complex, yet fundamentally communicative,” juror Ulrich Bischoff, a former director of the Galerie Neue Meister, said. Dumas has a close relationship with the city of Dresden, which is the capital of Saxony and the home of the Academy. She designed an altarpiece that was consecrated earlier this year for the city’s St. Anne’s Church, and her art is currently featured alongside works by the late artist Käthe Kollwitz in an exhibition at the Kupferstich-Kabinett.

Founded by the widow of German painter and graphic artist Hans Theo Richter in 1998, the award has one of the largest monetary prizes for drawing and graphic art in Germany. It is awarded by the Saxon Academy of the Arts in cooperation with the Hildegard and Hans Theo Richter Foundation, as well as the Kupferstich-Kabinett, which is part of the Dresden State Art Collection.

November 29, 2017

The Wolfsonian at Florida International University has appointed Shoshana Resnikoff as curator, expanding its curatorial team to four. She will work directly with Wolfsonian’s associate director of curatorial and education Jon Mogul and her colleagues to reconceptualize the display of the museum’s permanent collection, organize special exhibitions, and create new avenues for research.

“Her deep interest in American art and material culture will strengthen our curatorial team, while her educational and curatorial background are truly an ideal fit for the vast and varied collection of the museum,” director Tim Rodgers said. “We look forward to her future exhibitions, which I am certain will convey her keen intelligence, remarkable training, and quick sense of humor.”

Prior to joining the institution, Resnikoff worked as an assistant curator for exhibitions and research at the Peabody Essex Museum in Massachusetts, a curatorial associate for the Terra Foundation for American Art, a collections fellow for the Cranbook Center for Collections and Research. Resnikoff specializes in American decorative arts and design and also been a part of two Google Cultural Institute collaborations.

November 29, 2017

Dirty Looks, the “bicoastal platform for queer experimental film, video, and performance,” according to its website, has appointed seven new members to its board, writes Maximilíano Durón of Artnews. They are Joshua Alvarenga, who works in development for the Los Angeles Philharmonic; artist Rhys Ernst; Andrew Gould, the director of development for the ONE Archives Foundation; Jamillah James, curator at the Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles; film festival programmer Harry Vaughn; John Polly, an editor at large for the website NewNowNext.com; and Justine Suzanne Jones, a film and television producer. They join the other four board members: Samuel Vasquez, the deputy director of advancement at the Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles; television producer Lauryn Siegel; former director of programming for the Outfest Film Festival, KP Pepe; and arts lawyer and curator, Pati Hertling. Dirty Looks has also announced that the fourth edition of its month-long “On Location” film program will take place in Los Angeles during the summer of 2018—its first comprehensive run in the city after several standalone screenings hosted there since 2015.

“We’re usually seen within the context of art world, and these additions [to our board] will help diversify the ways On Location’s spatial interventions can reach diverse communities,” said Bradford Nordeen, the founder of Dirty Looks.

November 29, 2017

The Irish Museum of Modern Art, or IMMA, has announced that Jenny Brady, Neil Carroll, Dragana Jurisic, and the artist duo Walker and Walker have been selected to participate in the IMMA 1000 Residency Program, paid for by IMMA 1000, “a fund specifically created to support IMMA’s work with Irish artists in the drastically altered social and economic environment we find ourselves in since 2008, one which has made it increasingly challenging for artists to continue living and working in Ireland,” said the museum in a press release.

Walker and Walker, who corepresented Ireland at the 2005 Venice Biennale, will receive studio space for a year at the museum, in addition to a cash award of about $14,000. Brady, Carroll, and Jurisic will be given six-month residencies at IMMA, and each of the three artists will receive cash prizes of more than $7,000.

“This is a very commendable initiative at IMMA,” said Walker and Walker. “Its key benefit to our practice is that it provides a significant opportunity for us to spend time together in one shared studio space. This will be extremely beneficial, as we have been working together since 1989 but have not had a shared space in over ten years. We are looking forward to a productive period together!”

November 29, 2017

Frances Wu Giarratano has been appointed the director of exhibitions at the American Federation of Arts, writes Robin Scher of Artnews. Giarratano was most recently the deputy director of Para Site, a contemporary arts venue based in Hong Kong, and she previously served as the associate director of exhibitions for New York’s Independent Curators International.

Giarratano “will allow the AFA to bring exhibitions of the world’s diverse and enriching artistic expressions to even more communities across the globe” in her new role, said Pauline Willis, the CEO and director of the American Federation of Arts.

November 29, 2017

Kanas City, Missouri is launching a new biennial, which will hold its inaugural edition in 2018, and Dan Cameron, founder of the Prospect New Orleans triennial, will serve as its artistic director. Titled, “Open Spaces 2018: A Kansas City Arts Experience,” the new two-month-long contemporary and performing arts festival is a collaboration between the city and local philanthropists, including the biennial’s founding partner Scott Francis.

“Open Spaces” will take place at venues across the Midwestern city. The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, the Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art, the Kansas City Art Institute, and the Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art are among the institutions that will host programming. There will also be a main stage and pop-up “village” in Swope Park where a series of performances will be staged over the course of the biennial and local vendors and culinary artisans will be featured.

According to KCUR, the initiative has been in the works since 2013. At a press conference announcing the exhibition, mayor Sly James said, “I firmly believe that Open Spaces can bring together the people of Kansas City and the surrounding region in a way that can put our city on the map as an arts and culture center.” The city’s Office of Culture and Creative Services is currently working with Francis, KC Creates, and O’Neill Marketing & Event Management to organize the event, which will debut on August 25, 2018. It is expected to have a budget of $3.5 million.

November 28, 2017

Nate Freeman of Artnews reports that the Whitney Museum has secured thirty-two works for its collection from this year’s biennial exhibition. Henry Taylor, Samara Golden, Jo Baer, Celeste Dupuy-Spencer, Raúl de Nieves, and Lyle Ashton Harris are among the artists whose pieces are included in the acquisition. Donations from trustees and other gifts to the museum allowed for the purchase of the works—after the 2014 biennial, the museum procured only twelve pieces.

“The committees really came together and were extremely generous, as they wanted to mark the occasion of the first biennial in the new building. It took a village in a way to acquire so many works, because it wouldn’t be possible with our ordinary budget,” said Scott Rothkopf, deputy director for programs and chief curator at the Whitney.

November 28, 2017

Hirofumi Yoshimura, the mayor of Osaka, Japan, is severing ties with its sister city, San Francisco, over a statue commemorating the many thousands of Korean, Chinese, and Filipino “comfort women” who were detained and sexually assaulted by Japanese soldiers before and during World War II, writes Jacey Fortin of the New York Times. Yoshimura announced that Osaka would end its relationship with San Francisco when its mayor, Edwin M. Lee, signed a resolution to make the statue a city monument. “Erecting comfort women statues in the United States and other countries is in conflict with our country’s stance and extremely regrettable,” said Yoshihide Suga, Japan’s chief cabinet secretary, at a press conference on November 24. Earlier this year, a comfort woman statue placed outside the Japanese embassy in Busan, South Korea, caused Japan, in an act of protest, to suspend economic negotiations in helping stabilize South Korea’s currency.

There are fears that the statue will incite violence against Japanese Americans in the United States, as more than one hundred thousand people of Japanese heritage were imprisoned in US internment camps during the 1940s, around the same time the Imperial Japanese Army was enslaving women. South Korea has also been accused of keeping women as prostitutes for American soldiers during the 1960s and 1970s, and in January a South Korean court declared that the government broke the law by detaining these women.

Julie Tang, a retired California Superior Court judge and chair of the Comfort Women Justice Coalition, does not see the San Francisco statue as any kind of insult to the Japanese. “The issue is women’s freedom from sexual violence, especially from rape and assault during wartime,” said Tang.

November 28, 2017

After a New York exhibition featuring artworks made by current and former prisoners of the Guantánamo Bay Navy base in Cuba drew the attention of the international press, the United States government has declared that the inmates no longer own their art.

The show, titled “Ode to the Sea,” opened at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice in Manhattan in October. On view are thirty-six paintings, drawings, and sculptures made by eight men, four who are currently imprisoned and four former detainees.

According to the Miami Herald, Air Force Major Ben Sakrisso, a Pentagon spokesman, confirmed that the media coverage of the exhibition prompted the policy change, which was issued by the Department of Defense. After decades of returning art to prisoners upon their release, the government will now withhold works indefinitely and has threatened to destroy them.