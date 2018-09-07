Glenstone Museum to Complete Major Expansion Project in 2018

POSTED November 30, 2017

The Glenstone Museum in Potomac, Maryland, has announced that it will open several new buildings, dubbed The Pavilions, as part of a major expansion that will be completed in late 2018. The project will allow the institution to increase its visitor capacity to 100,000 people per year from 25,000 people by adding 240,000 square feet of space. The campus will boast of a new arrival hall, entry pavilion, and bookstore, as well as two cafes. The museum will remain open to the public during the construction process.

“When we opened Glenstone in 2006, we hoped people would welcome the opportunity to enjoy extraordinary contemporary art, architecture, and landscape as a unified experience, with no hurry, no crowding and no admission fee,” said Mitchell Rales, cofounder of the museum. “The response we received got stronger with each new exhibition and convinced us to carry out the larger plan we’d always had in mind. We have now doubled the area of Glenstone’s landscape, increased indoor exhibition space, and ensured that a much larger selection of the collection will always be on view.”

Designed by Thomas Phifer and Partners, The Pavilions will increase exhibition space at the museum by 50,000 square feet, nearly a six-fold increase from the building’s original footprint of 9,000 square feet. In order to show work as closely to artists’ wishes as possible, Glenstone collaborated with artists Michael Heizer, Charles Ray, On Kawara, Brice Marden, and Cy Twombly, who will all have rooms dedicated to their practices.

In an effort to integrate the new buildings seamlessly with the museum’s existing structure and the natural environment, PWP Landscape is working with Thinas Phifer to embed the new buildings into a knoll and to build an 18,000-square-foot water court—a floating garden filled with 4,000 water lilies, irises, and rushes—that will connect the pavilions. Adding to the visitor experience, musuemgoers will have to embark on a seven-minute walk over a timber bridge and through a meadow in order to get to The Pavilions from the Arrival Hall. “You leave the world behind,” said Phifer about the pathway to The Pavilions. “With every step, the everyday distractions drop away.” LESS

The Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden in Washington, DC, has elected two new trustees: Sandra H. Hoffen, president of the Hoffen Family Foundation, and John Wilkerson, the founder and senior advisor of Galen Partners, a healthcare focused–equity investment firm. Comprising thirty-three active members, the current board is the largest in the museum’s history, with a record twenty-four new trustees in the past three years. Their appointment comes on the heels of record attendance at the museum, which welcomed more than a million visitors in 2017.

“These newly-elected trustees bring a wealth of experience and expertise to the Hirshhorn, including a longstanding dedication to cultural programming and community engagement,” said board chair Daniel H. Sallick. “Their perspectives will help shape the future of the museum as we continue to build upon the role of a national institution in the twenty-first century.”

The Gwangju Biennale Foundation has revealed that eleven curators will be charged with organizing its 2018 exhibition. The curatorial team comprises art historians Yeon Shim Chung and Yeewan Koon; South Korean curators Sung woo Kim, Man Seok Kim, Chong-Ok Paek; Gridthiya Gaweewong, the artistic director of Bangkok’s Jim Thompson Art Center; Rita Gonzalez, the head of contemporary art at LACMA; Christine Y. Kim, the associate curator of contemporary art at LACMA; Clara Kim, Tate’s senior curator of international art; BG Muhn, an educator and specialist on North Korea; and David Teh, an independent curator and art critic.

As part of a new exhibition model, the curators will stage seven separate exhibitions that will address issues of migration, colonialism, national borders, history, and technology, among other things, at a number of venues across the city, including the Gwangju Biennale Exhibition Hall, the Asia Culture Center, and other historic sites.

Titled “Imagined Borders,” which references the inaugural Gwangju Biennale, “Beyond the Borders,” and the late political scientist and historian Benedict Anderson who is best known for examining the origins of nationalism in his 1983 book Imagined Communities, the event will kick off on September 7, 2018.

The Creative Capital | Andy Warhol Foundation has announced its 2017 Writing Grant recipients. The program has awarded a total of $760,000 to twenty-three writers, ranging from $15,000 to $50,000 in four categories: articles, blogs, books, and short-form writing.

The 2017 grantees are:

ARTICLES Hsuan Hsu: “Olfactory Art and Differential Deodorization” Liz Linden: “No Substitute: Reading the Collaborative Work of Louise Lawler and Sherrie Levine” Solveig Nelson: “Gretchen Bender's ‘Total Recall,’ 1987, and the Feminist Return to Television Art” Janet Sarbanes: “Houses of Dust: A Meditation in Many Parts” Stephanie Schwartz, “Martha Rosler: Seeing the Screen” Jared Sexton: “A Witticism About Darkness: Subtexts in Black Monochrome Painting” BLOGS Suzy Halajian, Shoghig Halajian, and Anthony Carfello: uncounted Emmanuel Iduma: A Sum of Encounters João Enxuto and Erica Love: Contemporary.Institute Kristi McGuire: False Flags BOOKS Hannah Black: Vernacular Loneliness Kency Cornejo: Contemporary Art of El Salvador, 1977–2017 M. Neelika Jayawardane: Comrades with Cameras: The Afrapix Photographers’ Collective and the Anti-Apartheid Movement Janet Kraynak: Contemporary Art and the Digitization of Everyday Life Shaka McGlotten: Black Data Amber Musser: Brown Jouissance: Feminine Imaginings Nada Shabout: The Dialectics of the Decorative in Iraqi Art Greg Youmans: Something New Under the Sun: Bay Area Queer Filmmaking Across the 1970s SHORT-FORM WRITING Jordan Amirkhani Rachel Churner Raquel Gutierrez Omar Kholeif Siddhartha Mitter LESS

Dealer Steve Lazarides, who has been credited with advancing the career of street artist Banksy, is opening a flagship gallery and contemporary arts business in the Mayfair district of London. Lazinc will be a partnership with businessman and collector Wissam Al Mana. The joint venture will incorporate Lazarides’s existing business, which comprises the Lazinc Banksy Print Gallery on London’s Southbank and an e-commerce print sales business based in Greenwich.

Located at 29 Sackville Street, the two-story, 4,000-square-foot-space will present an exhibition by French artist and photographer JR, “GIANTS - Body of Work,” as its first exhibition. Lazarides told the Art Newspaper that he “wrestled” with opening a gallery in Mayfair. “I am going to get a tidal wave of shite saying I’ve sold out. But it’s not about me. The artists I show are really shifting through the gears, they deserve to be here, kicking it with the biggest and best.”

The Mike Kelley Foundation for the Arts announced today that artist Catherine Opie has been elected to its board of directors. She joins chair John C. Welchman and members Stephanie Barron, Gary Cypres, Jim Shaw, and Joan Weinstein.

“We are delighted to welcome Cathy Opie to the board of the Mike Kelley Foundation for the Arts,” said Welchman. “Her excellence as an artist, generous commitment to community engagement, philanthropic experience, and candid artworld wisdom will greatly benefit the Foundation’s mission as we move forward.”

Created by artist Mike Kelley in 2007, the foundation supports arts organizations that offer experimental programming and emerging and underrepresented artists. Catherine Opie met Mike Kelley when she was a graduate student at CalArts in the 1980s. “There was always loud music from a band of students he put together emanating from one of the classrooms,” she explained. “Mike’s artwork and teaching has influenced many generations of artists. I am thrilled to be serving on the Foundation’s board and am honored to help carry on his legacy and his vision of supporting artists.”

The Walton Family Foundation and the Ford Foundation have announced that they will each commit $3 million over the next three years in support of finding creative solutions to diversify curatorial and management staff in art museums across the United States.

The $6 million initiative was launched in response to recent studies that have shown that leadership of arts organizations do not adequately reflect the socio-economic and racial demographics of the country’s population. A study released by the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation in 2015 discovered that only 16 percent of leadership positions were held by people of color.

“For museums to be truly inviting public spaces, they must better reflect the communities they serve,” said Alice Walton, the founder and board chair of the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. “Achieving diversity requires a deeper commitment: To hire and nurture leaders from all backgrounds. This initiative creates the opportunity for museums to build a more inclusive culture within their institutions.”

The Diversifying Art Museum Leadership Initiative will fund twenty programs at the Andy Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh; the Hood Museum in Hanover, New Hampshire; the Institute of Contemporary Art Boston; the Pérez Art Museum Miami; LACMA; and the Studio Museum in Harlem, among others. The monies will be used to create mentorship and career development programs and to provide more fellowship and internship opportunities.

The full list of museums receiving funding as part of the initiative is as follows:

Andy Warhol Museum

The Art Institute of Chicago

Clark Atlanta University Art Museum

Zuckerman Museum of Art at Kennesaw State University

Cleveland Museum of Art

Fisk University Galleries

Hood Museum of Art

Institute of Contemporary Art

Pérez Art Museum Miami

Los Angeles County Museum of Art

Minneapolis Institute of Art

Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara

National Museum of Mexican Art

DuSable Museum of African American History

New Orleans Museum of Art

Newark Museum of Art

Oakland Museum of California

Phoenix Art Museum

Reynolda House Museum of American Art

Saint Louis Art Museum

The Studio Museum in Harlem

Wing Luke Museum of the Asian Pacific American Experience LESS

Meredith Rosen, cofounder of the Lower East Side gallery Sargent’s Daughters, has left to open her own space in Midtown, Nate Freeman of Artnews reports. Located at 330 West Thirty-Fourth Street, the eponymous gallery will open in January. An exhibition of work by Jennifer Rubell will inaugurate the space.

Rosen opened Sargent’s Daughters with dealer Allegra LaViola in 2014. Previously, Rosen worked at the BravinLee gallery and LaViola operated a gallery in Sargent’s Daughters current home at 179 East Broadway for many years. Commenting on the split, she said, “I’m continuing the gallery myself. Sargent’s Daughters continues as planned, in the same location, with me and some collaborative stuff with other curators.”

The Wolfsonian at Florida International University has appointed Shoshana Resnikoff as curator, expanding its curatorial team to four. She will work directly with Wolfsonian’s associate director of curatorial and education Jon Mogul and her colleagues to reconceptualize the display of the museum’s permanent collection, organize special exhibitions, and create new avenues for research.

“Her deep interest in American art and material culture will strengthen our curatorial team, while her educational and curatorial background are truly an ideal fit for the vast and varied collection of the museum,” director Tim Rodgers said. “We look forward to her future exhibitions, which I am certain will convey her keen intelligence, remarkable training, and quick sense of humor.”

Prior to joining the institution, Resnikoff worked as an assistant curator for exhibitions and research at the Peabody Essex Museum in Massachusetts, a curatorial associate for the Terra Foundation for American Art, a collections fellow for the Cranbook Center for Collections and Research. Resnikoff specializes in American decorative arts and design and also been a part of two Google Cultural Institute collaborations.