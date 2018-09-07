French President Declares Restitution of African Artworks a “Top Priority”

POSTED December 1, 2017

During a three-day trip to Africa, French President Emmanuel Macron has declared that during the next five years of his term he will make the restitution of African cultural objects “a top priority.”

On November 28, the Macron gave a speech at the University of Ougadougou in Burkina Faso, during which he said, “I cannot accept that a large part of cultural heritage from several African countries is in France,” he told a group of students during a two-hour speech on Tuesday at the University of Ouagadougou, the capital of Burkina Faso. “African heritage can’t just be in European private collections and museums.”

While some Africans view Macron’s stance on African heritage as a cause for celebration, many are critical of his words. The question remains: How can a large-scale restitution of artifacts be implemented?

In an interview with the Art Newspaper, Yves-Bernard Debie, a Brussels-based lawyer specializing in cultural property and trade, questioned whether such a plan was realistic. Rachel King, a lecturer in cultural heritage studies at University College London, told the New York Times that "We should pay attention to how national institutions like the Musée du Quai Branly, France's pre-eminent ethnographic museum, proceeds with loaning or returning African objects to their countries of origin in the next few years." The institution's African art collection comprises more than 70,000 works. Despite the uncertainties of how France will move forward with its new commitment to returning African art to Africa, Macron's statement marked the first time a leader of France has embraced restitution. In March, a group of lawmakers and civil servants penned a letter to former president François Hollande urging him to return artifacts that were taken from Benin during the twentieth century. Citing "the legal principles of inalienability and imprescriptibility" of France's public collections, the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs rejected the request.

Enrico Castellani, a leading figure of the European postwar avant-garde who was hailed as the father of minimalism by Donald Judd, died on Friday, December 1. Born in Castelmassa, in the Italian region of Veneto, in 1930, Castellani studied art and architecture at Belgium’s Académie Royale des Beaux-Arts and École Nationale Supérieure des Beaux-Arts, in the early 1950s. Upon graduating, he took a position for a few years at the Milanese studio of architect Franco Buzzi. While living in Milan, Castellani would paint in his free time and eventually befriended artists Piero Manzoni and Lucio Fontana.

In 1959, Castellani and Manzoni founded the Azimut gallery, and the associated journal Azimuth. They organized thirteen exhibitions at the venue and published essays that challenged popular art movements in Europe at the time. While their joint venture was shortlived, their programming established Milan as an important hub of activity for the ZERO movement. Castellani also held his first solo exhibition at the gallery in 1960. His work was later featured prominently in a number of ZERO exhibitions, including “tentoonstelling nul” (known as Nul 62) and “nul negentienhonderd vijf en zestig” (known as Nul 65), both at the Stedelijk Museum in Amsterdam in 1962 and 1965, respectively, as well as the “Group Zero” show at the Institute of Contemporary Art at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, in 1964.

Castellani is best known for his monochromatic reliefs, three-dimensional paintings featuring nails that were hammered into complex frames. Titled Superfici (Surfaces), the series of works, which he created throughout the entirety of his career, were explorations of light and space. In the June 1999 issue of Artforum, Marco Meneguzzo describes Castellani's gesture as "repeated" but never "repetitive." "One could paradoxically state that the artist takes abjectness to another level, that of light and surface, which themselves become present and tangible as 'objects,'" he wrote. Yet, in recent years, Meneguzzo adds that "the theme of his work has changed: In addition to surface, there is life, as Castellani himself wrote in Azimuth forty years ago."

In 2001, the Fondazione Prada in Milan organized a major solo exhibition dedicated to Castellani. Over the course of his career, he also participated in notable group exhibitions including the Venice Biennale in 1964 and 1966; "The Responsive Eye," at the Museum of Modern Art, New York in 1965; Documenta 4, in 1968; and the "Identité Italienne: L'Art en Italie de 1959 à aujourd'hui" at the Centre Georges Pompidou, Paris, in 1981; among others. In 2010, Castellani received the Praemium Imperiale Award for painting by the Emperor of Japan. His works can be found in a number of public collections including the Stiftung Museum Kunstpalast, Düsseldorf; the Fondazione Prada, Milan; the Walker Art Center, Minneapolis; the Museo d'Arte Contemporanea Roma, Rome; the Galleria Civica d'Arte Moderna e Contemporanea, Turin; the Peggy Guggenheim Collection, Venice; and the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden, Washington, DC.

The MCH Group, the parent company of Art Basel, has bought a majority stake, 67.5 percent, in Masterpiece London, a relatively young art fair that presents art and antiquities ranging from contemporary works, to rare books, jewelry, and ceramics at the the Royal Hospital Chelsea every summer. Led by Lucie Kitchener, the fair will expand to USA, Asia, and the Middle East in the years to come. Kitchener will remain managing director of the event and will now also be responsible for the new business unit within the MCH Group, overseen by chief executive René Kamm.

“With the integration of Masterpiece London, MCH Group is further expanding its already strong position in the key global collectors’ markets,” the company said in a statement. “Presenting the finest works of art from antiquity to the present day, and with a unique focus on cross-collecting, Masterpiece London ideally complements MCH’s collector events portfolio with Art Basel (in Basel, Miami Beach and Hong Kong), the Design & Regional Art Fairs and the newly launched Grand Basel for exclusive automobiles, which opened in Basel in 2018.”

The MCH Group has also announced that it is realigning its organizational structure to better implement corporate strategy, and that Christophe Biollaz, the head of finance and administration and a member of the company’s executive board, will step down in the course of the coming year. Marco Fazzone, the managing director of the Design & Regional Art Fairs, will also be leaving MCH Group at the end of January 2018.

Manifesta, the roving european biennial of contemporary art, has unveiled the concept for its upcoming 2018 edition, taking place in Palermo. Announced at a press conference in Rome on November 27, the twelfth edition of the exhibition will focus on the history of Palermo as a hub for diversity, continuous migration, and cross-pollination. As a result, gardens will be a central theme of the event.

Its four creative mediators—Dutch journalist and filmmaker Bregtje van der Haak, Spanish architect Andrés Jaque, Italian architect and OMA partner Ippolito Pestellini Laparelli and Swiss curator from the Kunsthaus Zurich Mirjam Varadinis—have cited French botanist Gilles Clément’s 1997 description of the world as a “planetary garden” where humanity is in charge of being its gardener as a starting point for the exhibition.

“Twenty years later, the metaphor of the planet as a manageable garden is still attractive, not as a space for humans to take control, but rather as a site where ‘gardeners’ recognize their dependency on other species, and respond to climate, time, or an array of social factors, in a shared responsibility,” the mediators wrote in a statement explaining their curatorial vision. They also stressed that the city is an ideal location for Manifesta since it is at the forefront of globalization. In response to the ongoing refugee crisis, Palermo’s Mayor Leoluca Orlando, a champion of migrants’ rights who first became well known for fighting and greatly reducing the power of the mafia, has made huge strides in redefining models of citizenship. He has moved to abolish a residence permit, the document a migrant needs to legally live in a country, and declared that mobility is a human right.

Titled "The Planetary Garden. Cultivating Coexistence," the exhibition will present four main sectors: Garden of Flows, which will explore toxicity, plant life, and the culture of gardening in relation to Palermo's garden, Orto Botanico; Out of Control Room, which will investigate global power dynamics; City on Stage, which will focus on Palermo's existing civic plans; and Teatro Garibaldi, which will host a library, café, and debates, workshops, screenings, and other programming. Opening on June 16, 2018, the biennial will unveil participating artists and other projects at a later date.

The Glenstone Museum in Potomac, Maryland, has announced that it will open several new buildings, dubbed The Pavilions, as part of a major expansion that will be completed in late 2018. The project will allow the institution to increase its visitor capacity to 100,000 people per year from 25,000 people by adding 240,000 square feet of space. The campus will boast of a new arrival hall, entry pavilion, and bookstore, as well as two cafes. The museum will remain open to the public during the construction process.

“When we opened Glenstone in 2006, we hoped people would welcome the opportunity to enjoy extraordinary contemporary art, architecture, and landscape as a unified experience, with no hurry, no crowding and no admission fee,” said Mitchell Rales, cofounder of the museum. “The response we received got stronger with each new exhibition and convinced us to carry out the larger plan we’d always had in mind. We have now doubled the area of Glenstone’s landscape, increased indoor exhibition space, and ensured that a much larger selection of the collection will always be on view.”

Designed by Thomas Phifer and Partners, The Pavilions will increase exhibition space at the museum by 50,000 square feet, nearly a six-fold increase from the building’s original footprint of 9,000 square feet. In order to show work as closely to artists’ wishes as possible, Glenstone collaborated with artists Michael Heizer, Charles Ray, On Kawara, Brice Marden, and Cy Twombly, who will all have rooms dedicated to their practices.

In an effort to integrate the new buildings seamlessly with the museum's existing structure and the natural environment, PWP Landscape is working with Thomas Phifer to embed the new buildings into a knoll and to build an 18,000-square-foot water court—a floating garden filled with 4,000 water lilies, irises, and rushes—that will connect the pavilions. Adding to the visitor experience, musuemgoers will have to embark on a seven-minute walk over a timber bridge and through a meadow in order to get to The Pavilions from the Arrival Hall. "You leave the world behind," said Phifer about the pathway to The Pavilions. "With every step, the everyday distractions drop away."

The Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden in Washington, DC, has elected two new trustees: Sandra H. Hoffen, president of the Hoffen Family Foundation, and John Wilkerson, the founder and senior advisor of Galen Partners, a healthcare focused–equity investment firm. Comprising thirty-three active members, the current board is the largest in the museum’s history, with a record twenty-four new trustees in the past three years. Their appointment comes on the heels of record attendance at the museum, which welcomed more than a million visitors in 2017.

“These newly-elected trustees bring a wealth of experience and expertise to the Hirshhorn, including a longstanding dedication to cultural programming and community engagement,” said board chair Daniel H. Sallick. “Their perspectives will help shape the future of the museum as we continue to build upon the role of a national institution in the twenty-first century.”

The Gwangju Biennale Foundation has revealed that eleven curators will be charged with organizing its 2018 exhibition. The curatorial team comprises art historians Yeon Shim Chung and Yeewan Koon; South Korean curators Sung woo Kim, Man Seok Kim, Chong-Ok Paek; Gridthiya Gaweewong, the artistic director of Bangkok’s Jim Thompson Art Center; Rita Gonzalez, the head of contemporary art at LACMA; Christine Y. Kim, the associate curator of contemporary art at LACMA; Clara Kim, Tate’s senior curator of international art; BG Muhn, an educator and specialist on North Korea; and David Teh, an independent curator and art critic.

As part of a new exhibition model, the curators will stage seven separate exhibitions that will address issues of migration, colonialism, national borders, history, and technology, among other things, at a number of venues across the city, including the Gwangju Biennale Exhibition Hall, the Asia Culture Center, and other historic sites.

Titled “Imagined Borders,” which references the inaugural Gwangju Biennale, “Beyond the Borders,” and the late political scientist and historian Benedict Anderson who is best known for examining the origins of nationalism in his 1983 book Imagined Communities, the event will kick off on September 7, 2018.

The Creative Capital | Andy Warhol Foundation has announced its 2017 Writing Grant recipients. The program has awarded a total of $760,000 to twenty-three writers, ranging from $15,000 to $50,000 in four categories: articles, blogs, books, and short-form writing.

The 2017 grantees are:

ARTICLES Hsuan Hsu: "Olfactory Art and Differential Deodorization" Liz Linden: "No Substitute: Reading the Collaborative Work of Louise Lawler and Sherrie Levine" Solveig Nelson: "Gretchen Bender's 'Total Recall,' 1987, and the Feminist Return to Television Art" Janet Sarbanes: "Houses of Dust: A Meditation in Many Parts" Stephanie Schwartz, "Martha Rosler: Seeing the Screen" Jared Sexton: "A Witticism About Darkness: Subtexts in Black Monochrome Painting" BLOGS Suzy Halajian, Shoghig Halajian, and Anthony Carfello: uncounted Emmanuel Iduma: A Sum of Encounters João Enxuto and Erica Love: Contemporary.Institute Kristi McGuire: False Flags BOOKS Hannah Black: Vernacular Loneliness Kency Cornejo: Contemporary Art of El Salvador, 1977–2017 M. Neelika Jayawardane: Comrades with Cameras: The Afrapix Photographers' Collective and the Anti-Apartheid Movement Janet Kraynak: Contemporary Art and the Digitization of Everyday Life Shaka McGlotten: Black Data Amber Musser: Brown Jouissance: Feminine Imaginings Nada Shabout: The Dialectics of the Decorative in Iraqi Art Greg Youmans: Something New Under the Sun: Bay Area Queer Filmmaking Across the 1970s SHORT-FORM WRITING Jordan Amirkhani Rachel Churner Raquel Gutierrez Omar Kholeif Siddhartha Mitter

Dealer Steve Lazarides, who has been credited with advancing the career of street artist Banksy, is opening a flagship gallery and contemporary arts business in the Mayfair district of London. Lazinc will be a partnership with businessman and collector Wissam Al Mana. The joint venture will incorporate Lazarides’s existing business, which comprises the Lazinc Banksy Print Gallery on London’s Southbank and an e-commerce print sales business based in Greenwich.

Located at 29 Sackville Street, the two-story, 4,000-square-foot-space will present an exhibition by French artist and photographer JR, “GIANTS - Body of Work,” as its first exhibition. Lazarides told the Art Newspaper that he “wrestled” with opening a gallery in Mayfair. “I am going to get a tidal wave of shite saying I’ve sold out. But it’s not about me. The artists I show are really shifting through the gears, they deserve to be here, kicking it with the biggest and best.”