Vincent Scully (1920–2017)

Vincent Scully, the Yale art historian whose writings on architecture ranged from Greek temples and Andrea Palladio’s villas to modernism, died on November 30 at his home in Lynchburg, Virginia, Richard B. Woodward of the New York Times reports. The cause was complications related to Parkinson’s disease.

Born in New Haven, Connecticut, on August 21, 1920, Scully received a full scholarship to Yale and enrolled at sixteen years old. He graduated with an English degree before joining the Army Air forces in 1940. Scully then returned to Yale to study art history and architecture.

Scully eventually became a professor in 1947. Known for his theatrical flare in the lecture hall, he taught thousands of undergraduate students at Yale University. He retired in 1991, but returned a year later to keep teaching his popular course “Introduction to the History of Art” until 2009. Scully also served as a visiting professor at the University of Miami.

Among his many scholarly works are The Shingle Style: Architectural Theory and Design From Richardson to the Origins of Wright, 1955; American Architecture and Urbanism, 1969; Architecture: The Natural and the Manmade, 1991; and Yale in New Haven: Architecture and Urbanism, which he wrote with Catherine Willis Lynn, Paul Goldberger, and Eric Vogt in 2004. That same year he received the National Medal of Arts. “I think he probably did more than anyone else over the last sixty years to affect not just architecture but architecture culture as well,” said Goldberger, an architecture critic who has written for the New York Times and the New Yorker. “He showed us that architecture is not just forms in a vacuum. It’s about what kind of society you want to build.” LESS

Jens Hoffmann, the independent curator, former deputy director of exhibitions and programs, and most recently the director of special exhibitions and public programs at the Jewish Museum, has been suspended from all ongoing projects at the institution due to allegations of sexual harassment brought by museum staff members late last week, according to a report by Andy Battaglia at Artnews.

Hoffmann has been with the Jewish Museum since 2012, and also recently left his position as artistic codirector of “FRONT International: Cleveland Triennial for Contemporary Art.” His former codirector Michelle Grabner has assumed full duties for the triennial in Cleveland.

Independent has announced that Vincent Honoré, the recently appointed senior curator at the Hayward Gallery in London, will serve as guest curator of a special edition of Independent Brussels, which will be held at the historic Vanderborght building from April 19 to April 22, 2018. This year’s fair will present commissioned presentations along with an expanded program of performances, talks, and other events.

Previously Honoré was an artistic director at DRAF, London, where he curated solo shows for artists such as Oscar Tuazon, Neil Beloufa, and Rosemarie Trockel. He has also held curatorial positions at the Palais de Tokyo and Tate Modern. Honoré is currently curating the Thirteenth Baltic Triennial, opening in May 2018.

“Vincent brings a strong vision and track record of exhibitions that go beyond the traditional brick-and-mortar format,” founder of Independent Elizabeth Dee said. “We’re looking forward to delivering a truly unique context for future art experiences.” As guest curator, Honoré will oversee the selection of international galleries, artists, and institutions to invite. Given Honoré’s strong background in performance, there will be an additional focus on durational art formats.

Fairholme Unlimited, a nonprofit foundation started by equity fund manager Bruce Berkowitz, announced today that Rene Gonzalez Architect has been named to design its new building in the Edgewater neighborhood of Miami. The building, a property on 26th Street between Biscayne Blvd and NE 2nd Avenue that will serve exclusively as the headquarters for the foundation and its collection, will be open to the public when finished. Gonzalez’s Miami-based firm has previously worked on many substantial residential and cultural projects, including the redesigned Cisneros Fontanals Art Foundation (CIFO) in downtown Miami. James Turrell’s 2013 installation originally created for the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, Aten Reign, and Richard Serra’s 218-foot-tall Cor-Ten steel sculpture Passage of Time, 2014, will both feature prominently within the building’s design.

The foundation has also announced that Dennis Scholl, Gabriela Palmieri, Margaret Marquez, and Kevin Schwarte will join its board of directors. They will work in close collaboration with Fairholme Unlimited’s president, Chloe Berkowitz. Gabriela Palmieri, the new chairman of the board, is the founder of Palmieri Fine Art, Inc., a newly established art advisory and collection-building company based in New York City. Prior to establishing PFA, Inc., Gabriela spent seventeen years at Sotheby’s, where she rose to the position of chairman of contemporary art, Americas.

Dennis Scholl is a prominent art collector and the newly appointed president and CEO of Art Center South Florida. He has served on the boards and executive committees of the Aspen Art Museum; Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami; the Pérez Art Museum; and the Linda Pace Foundation. Scholl and his wife Debra recently received the National Service in the Arts Award from the Anderson Ranch Art Center.

Margaret Marquez is an interior designer from Miami who has run her own company for the last twenty five years. Her work has been published in books and magazines including Beth Dunlop’s Miami: Mediterranean Splendor and Deco Dreams (2007) and the Miami Herald. Kevin Schwarte is a real estate developer who has worked in the construction industry for over twenty years, on projects ranging from luxury condominiums and affordable housing in South Florida to hospitals, biotech facilities, and office spaces. Schwarte is often retained as an expert in complex business litigation issues that are affiliated with the construction industry. Bruce Berkowitz founded Fairholme Capital Management in 1997 and was formerly a senior portfolio manager at Lehman Brothers Holdings and a managing director of Smith Barney. He created the nonprofit Fairholme Unlimited in 2013, and, according to the foundation’s website, “a generous portion of Fairholme Capital Management’s profits are donated to the Fairholme Foundation.” LESS

New York-based artist Lucy Raven has won the invitation competition “Kunst am Bau (Art in Architecture)” hosted by the Bauhaus Museum Dessau. A seven-member jury chose her work Light / Play / House, 2017—a dynamic lighting installation made of glass in different colors, which interacts with the architecture of the building by González Hinz Zabala.

Commenting on the decision, the director of the Bauhaus Dessau Foundation, Dr. Claudia Perren, said: “I am particularly pleased about this contemporary interpretation, which opens a new play between the current architecture of the museum, historical references to the Bauhaus and future visitors.”

In the first stages of the competition, a commission invited thirteen international artists to participate by installing works at the museum, including Veronika Kellndorfer (Germany), Michael Riedel (Germany), Peter Krauskopf (Germany), Olaf Holzapfel (Germany), Lucy Raven (USA), Pia Maria Martin (Germany/France), Tomás Saraceno (Argentina) and Janet Laurence (Austrialia). The jury that chose Raven for first prize included Katja Aßmann (Kunstsachverständige, Zentrum für Kunst und öffentlichen Raum—Schloss Biesdorf, Berlin); Lilian Engelmann (Neue Gesellschaft für bildende Kunst Berlin); Roberto González (architect, Barcelona); Dr. Claudia Perren (director, Bauhaus Dessau Foundation); Dr. Sebastian Saad (Federal Commissioner for Culture and the Media); Gabi Schillig (artist, Düsseldorf/Berlin); and Dr. Wolfgang Schneiß (State Chancellery and Ministry of Culture of the State of Saxony-Anhalt).

The Bauhaus Dessau Foundation was established, after the German reunification, in 1994, and the Bauhaus and its sites in Weimar and Dessau have been included on the UNESCO World Heritage list since 1996. LESS

After writing a letter in defense of the curatorial vision of Documenta 14 in September, the artists who participated in the quinquennial exhibition are voicing their support of the event’s expansion to Athens once again.

In response to the controversy ignited by the exhibition’s overspending and the criticism of CEO Annette Kulenkampff and artistic director Adam Szymczyk, seventy-four artists have signed a second open letter defending the artistic autonomy of the exhibition. They also denounce its stakeholders for trying to assign blame, questioning the curatorial concept of documenta 14, and mishandling the release of its audit report.

The letter calls the “scandal” surrounding the exhibition a ploy to take more political control. “Documenta should not turn away from its own trajectory and return to a conservative triumphalist European model of a contemporary art exhibition,” the letter reads. “On the contrary, it must stay free from political interference in order to be able to add important voices to contemporary discourses and fulfill its mission of materializing artistic freedom.”

The full letter is as follows:

We the undersigned artists, writers, musicians, and researchers who participated in various chapters of documenta 14—the exhibition in two cities under the (working) title Learning from Athens, the Parliament of Bodies, South as a State of Mind, Daybook, Reader, aneducation, Listening Space, Keimena, Studio 14, and Every Time A Ear di Soun—wish to defend the artistic autonomy of documenta 14 against the current focus in media on financial profit and political gain. In light of the recent “scandal” regarding documenta 14’s deficit, the lack of transparency in the process of the discussion of PricewaterhouseCoopers’ audit, the unilateral decisions taken by the board of documenta gGmbH, and their possible effect on the integrity of the entire documenta project, we who participated in documenta 14 feel the need to speak up, following our earlier open letter of September 2017. While we reject focusing on profit as the only relevant result from art exhibitions, it is also useful at the outset to examine which sets of data are not publicly communicated, including the value that this documenta edition has brought to the lives of people in both countries, Germany and Greece. While the media described documenta 14’s “bankruptcy already in sight,” an independent report by the University of Kassel concluded in November 2017 that documenta’s visitors spent approximately 130 million euros in the city of Kassel in the 100 days of the exhibition, while tourism grew by eight percent in comparison to documenta 13. Therefore, while the economy of the “documenta-Stadt” is gaining more than a hundred million euros, Kassel’s actual contribution is far less, and yet it is documenta that is called “deficient.“ The media and the board of documenta did not include these factors and their long-term impact on the social life of the city and region in their calculations of “profit and loss” of documenta gGmbH. Recent public statements that blame Athens as “responsible” for the deficit in the documenta 14 budget refuse to acknowledge that this project was conceived and authorized from the outset as an exhibition to be shared on equal footing across two cities: Athens and Kassel. In this bi-located documenta 14, the curatorial challenge was in part to decenter Germany and reveal the structural and economic realities, inequalities, and conflicts of today’s Europe. Without documenta 14 in Athens, there would have been no documenta 14 in Kassel: the two were bound as one. The analysis offered by journalists after the deficit became public suggests that the desire to quickly find the sole responsible “culprits” (documenta CEO Annette Kulenkampff and Artistic Director Adam Szymczyk), rather than seeing it as a result of a structural weakness built into the process with approval of the board, has meant that “city and state have allowed the reputation of documenta to be seriously damaged.” The “main culprits were quickly identified with Adam Szymczyk and Annette Kulenkampff. Maybe too fast?” What was at stake was “the political dismantling of a public cultural institution.” In fact, as early as March 2017, documenta 14 CEO Kulenkampff publicly called for a stable, reliable financial basis for documenta and warned that the financial structure was “not sustainable in the long term.” She went on the record with the German Press Agency calling documenta “underfunded,” and pointed out the dangers of relying on documenta’s own uncertain future incomes to finance the exhibition’s costs. This statement was reflected by analysts, who mentioned documenta 14’s “underfunded office” and “a venue full of imponderables, for which no figures based on previous experience were available: Athens.” Yet, following Kulenkampff’s early warning, the Deputy Head of the Supervisory Board of documenta Boris Rhein publicly admonished Kulenkampff, calling her cautionary statement and analysis of the financial structures of documenta “inadequate,” and stating that the state of Hessen had “sufficiently reacted to the cost increase in their funding.” By silencing Kulenkampff and not allowing her to speak to the press after documenta's possible deficit became public, a financial “scandal” was created which obscured the artistic and political vision of “Learning from Athens.” When Kulenkampff finally defied the ban and spoke out, it was clear that the media’s singular focus on profit had eradicated the vision for a decentered documenta (which we spoke of in our September letter). Instead of a discussion about the political impact of the key curatorial decision to decenter documenta 14 and share it between Athens and Kassel, the discussion became about how starting the exhibition in Athens was a financial “mistake.” The shareholders in the board of documenta gGmbH represent the state of Hessen and the city of Kassel. They are mayor Christian Geselle (Vorsitzender, SPD); minister of state Boris Rhein (deputy chairperson, CDU); minister of state Eva Kühne-Hörmann, CDU; councilman Dr. Rabani Alekuzei, SPD; councilman Marcus Leitschuh, CDU; member of the state parliament Karin Müller, GRÜNE; councilman Axel Selbert, LINKE; councilman Gernot Rönz, GRÜNE; councilman Axel Wintermeyer, CDU; and state secretary Dr. Martin J. Worms, independent. According to public statements, the representatives participated in numerous board meetings since Artistic Director Adam Szymczyk’s appointment in 2013. The shareholders did not voice concerns in this period regarding the plans and steps necessary to realize the first documenta to be held on equal footing in two countries. No planned motion introduced by the CEO to the board to reach this objective was rejected at any point of the process. Since August 2017, once “success” as measured in financial terms only was in question, the project faced a brutal public scapegoating in the media, led by the selective reporting and omissions of Kassel’s newspaper HNA. Meanwhile a public prosecutor is deliberating whether to pursue charges brought by the Kassel branch of the right wing extremist party AfD against the CEO and Artistic Director of documenta 14, and against the former mayor of Kassel. AfD is a far-right party known to vote for cuts in municipal support for projects fostering cultural diversity, who voted against the financial package for documenta 14, and whose members called the Monument for Strangers and Refugees exhibited in Kassel as “entstellte Kunst,” evoking the Nazi term “degenerate art.” How did confidential information and reports discussed in an extraordinary board meeting in August get leaked preemptively to news media? Why were people who could best respond to questions about the exhibition’s organization excluded from crucial board meetings in which the deficit was discussed? Minister of state Boris Rhein, at the opening press conference of documenta 14 in Kassel on June 7, said that the decision to share documenta 14 between Kassel and Athens “was exactly the right decision.” Yet, after the exhibition ended in Kassel on September 17, he issued a press release stating that “documenta 14 in Kassel (without Athens) is closing with a positive result.” Did the documenta board mean that artistic freedom, and a decentered exhibition, is only “exactly right" so long as it is also profitable? The result of the “deficit” discussion is a dismantling of the artistic autonomy of documenta, in favor of a profitability drive. Bertram Hilgen, the outgoing documenta gGmbH chairman—whose experience with three previous editions of documenta was ignored by his successor Christian Geselle—stated that the board was compromised by events. As artists in documenta 14, we worked with a curatorial team (led by Adam Szymczyk) and administrative team (led by Annette Kulenkampff) that professionally handled and realized an enormously complex, and financially constrained, project comprising newly commissioned and historical artworks in both cities of the exhibition. Over 1.2 million visitors in two cities experienced countless events and engaged in public programs and debates initiated a full year before the opening in Athens. We endeavored to contribute through our work to a vision of more sustainable relations between countries and peoples (while not exclusively focusing on Germany and Greece), with a stated goal to work with publicly-funded institutions that included art schools and museums in both cities of documenta 14, archives and archaeological sites, and civic society initiatives in the largest possible spectrum. This was an expression of our basic, shared belief in the potential of common artistic action to address the endemic inequalities that bring uncertainty, dispossession, material ruination, and spiritual impoverishment to people’s lives in our era. With over four hundred artists, thinkers, and others participating in a program running continuously over 163 days (or one hundred days in each city), documenta 14 was a demanding endeavor. The documenta team managed an organization that grew to over one thousand employees in less than three years, with no pre-existing model of how such an endeavor would be organizationally possible, under the circumstances and with the available means that the stakeholders did not examine and sufficiently adjust in a four-year process. The stakeholders pushing the responsibility towards individuals, questioning the core curatorial idea of documenta 14, and declaring Athens guilty of the exhibition’s deficit means a step towards gaining political control over documenta. It serves a future vision of a documenta that takes place only in Germany and is streamlined under strict financial and managerial control that is now presented as the politicians’ ultimate and only goal. The publicly debated “deficit” of documenta 14 is a handy tool used in an essentially populist attempt to “renew the basis” of documenta gGmbH, by for example transforming it back to a GmbH—from a non-profit limited liability company to a regular limited liability company. The Chair of the Supervisory Board and Mayor of Kassel, Christian Geselle, said in a public speech that he will ensure that documenta 15 will have only Kassel as its main site. However, the legacy that has been built by documenta through its history over six decades is the exact opposite. It assures the freedom to hold positions in a free manner, to highlight injustice and act against it, to remain critical of political and corporate hijacking of culture, to experiment and think against all repressive odds. This legacy is now being erased by the demand to implement a rigid German identification of documenta, against its cultural mission that has evolved to become a globally relevant exhibition. To destroy the global values named above would add to a vision of a community whose citizens, subjected to political exploitation of their economic woes, uncertainty and inner fears, are offered a dangerous nationalist sentiment to soothe their sorrow—“documenta only in Kassel.” Has a decentralized documenta 14 that argued for an end to Eurocentrism been thus rebuked by an active policy of “Germany first”? As we stated in September, from the 1990s, the exhibition joined a global turn toward decentering the Western art-historical canon, beginning the emancipation of institutions, venues, and universities. There was a welcome, and overdue, acceleration of the presence of artists, theorists, and thinkers from the Global South, starting from documenta X (Catherine David), continuing through documenta 11 (Okwui Enwezor), documenta 12 (Roger Buergel/Ruth Noack), and dOCUMENTA (13) (Carolyn Christov-Bakargiev). Documenta also began a spatial decentering, initiated by documenta 11 with platforms in Berlin, Vienna, New Delhi, St. Lucia, and Lagos. This was followed by the documenta 12 magazine, a network of 100 magazines world-wide, and dOCUMENTA 13, with satellite projects in Kabul, Alexandria, and Banff. It is in line with documenta’s long heritage of decentering, and decolonizing that we welcomed the decision to launch documenta 14 as a dialogue comprising both Athens and Kassel. The world has transformed many times over since 1955. Western Europe is no longer the center, and not only of contemporary exhibition making. It is being challenged to take its place as one among equals, as Asia, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Southern and Eastern Europe, and Australia come forward to claim their presence. Contemporary art no longer looks toward a European exhibition to lead the way in ideas about what art can do, and what it should do. However, Kassel does exercise influence in contemporary art discussions that are emerging from many locations because of the global focus of documenta and the critical self-awareness maintained through its recent editions, coinciding with emergence of new multipolar world order since 1989. A Germany-first, Kassel-only, Eurocentric stance goes against the values of documenta 14. Our exhibition, documenta 14, was built up by a vast diversity of artistic practices, and drew on the legacy of the previous four editions of documenta, in which the (global) South confidently asserted a position within contemporary art production, further challenging and changing the key parameters of the discourse in question. Documenta should not turn away from its own trajectory and return to a conservative triumphalist European model of a contemporary art exhibition. On the contrary, it must stay free from political interference in order to be able to add important voices to contemporary discourses and fulfill its mission of materializing artistic freedom. Signed by the artists of documenta 14 (alphabetical by surname): Akinbode Akinbiyi

Nevin Aladağ

Daniel G. Andújar

Andreas Angelidakis

Franck Apertet

Michel Auder

Alexandra Bachzetsis

Marie Cool

Fabio Balducci

Sokol Beqiri

Ross Birrell

Pavel Braila

Miriam Cahn

Maria M Campos-Pons

Lucien Castaing-Taylor

Banu Cennetoğlu

Panos Charalambous

Anna Daučíková

Moyra Davey

Yael Davids

Maria Eichhorn

Hans Eijkelboom

Bonita Ely

Theo Eshetu

Regina José Galindo

Pélagie Gbaguidi

Sanchayan Ghosh

Yervant Gianikian

Gauri Gill

Douglas Gordon

Johan Grimonprez

Hans Haacke

David Harding

Edi Hila

Susan Hiller

Ralf Homann

Amelia Jones

Hiwa K

Bouchra Khalili

Daniel Knorr

Andreas R. Kassapis

Amar Kanwar

Pope.L

Katalin Ladik

Angela Ricci Lucchi

Narimane Mari

Marianna Maruyama

Ed McKeon

Jonas Mekas

Angela Melitopoulos

Sandro Mezzadra

Marta Minujín

Naeem Mohaiemen

Rosalind Nashashibi

Brett Neilson

Emeka Ogboh

Aki Onda

Neni Panourgia

Verena Paravel

Angelo Plessas

Nathan Pohio

Tracey Rose

Roee Rosen

Ben Russell

Ashley Hans Scheirl

David Schutter

Nilima Sheikh

Ahlam Shibli

Mounira Al Solh

Annie Sprinkle

Beth Stephens

Vivian Suter

Ariuntugs Tserenpil

Jakob Ullmann

Antonio Vega

Cecilia Vicuna

Annie Vigier

Lala Meredith Vula

Lois Weinberger

Elisabeth Wild

Sergio Zevallos

Artur Żmijewski

Dan Peterman LESS

Enrico Castellani, a leading figure of the European postwar avant-garde who was hailed as the father of minimalism by Donald Judd, died on Friday, December 1. Born in Castelmassa, in the Italian region of Veneto, in 1930, Castellani studied art and architecture at Belgium’s Académie Royale des Beaux-Arts and École Nationale Supérieure des Beaux-Arts, in the early 1950s. Upon graduating, he took a position for a few years at the Milanese studio of architect Franco Buzzi. While living in Milan, Castellani would paint in his free time and eventually befriended artists Piero Manzoni and Lucio Fontana.

In 1959, Castellani and Manzoni founded the Azimut gallery, and the associated journal Azimuth. They organized thirteen exhibitions at the venue and published essays that challenged popular art movements in Europe at the time. While their joint venture was shortlived, their programming established Milan as an important hub of activity for the ZERO movement. Castellani also held his first solo exhibition at the gallery in 1960. His work was later featured prominently in a number of ZERO exhibitions, including “tentoonstelling nul” (known as Nul 62) and “nul negentienhonderd vijf en zestig” (known as Nul 65), both at the Stedelijk Museum in Amsterdam in 1962 and 1965, respectively, as well as the “Group Zero” show at the Institute of Contemporary Art at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, in 1964.

Castellani is best known for his monochromatic reliefs, three-dimensional paintings featuring nails that were hammered into complex frames. Titled Superfici (Surfaces), the series of works, which he created throughout the entirety of his career, were explorations of light and space. In the June 1999 issue of Artforum, Marco Meneguzzo describes Castellani’s gesture as “repeated” but never “repetitive.” “One could paradoxically state that the artist takes abjectness to another level, that of light and surface, which themselves become present and tangible as ‘objects,’” he wrote. Yet, in recent years, Meneguzzo adds that “the theme of his work has changed: In addition to surface, there is life, as Castellani himself wrote in Azimuth forty years ago.”

In 2001, the Fondazione Prada in Milan organized a major solo exhibition dedicated to Castellani. Over the course of his career, he also participated in notable group exhibitions including the Venice Biennale in 1964 and 1966; “The Responsive Eye,” at the Museum of Modern Art, New York in 1965; Documenta 4, in 1968; and the “Identité Italienne: L’Art en Italie de 1959 à aujourd’hui” at the Centre Georges Pompidou, Paris, in 1981; among others. In 2010, Castellani received the Praemium Imperiale Award for painting by the Emperor of Japan. His works can be found in a number of public collections including the Stiftung Museum Kunstpalast, Düsseldorf; the Fondazione Prada, Milan; the Walker Art Center, Minneapolis; the Museo d’Arte Contemporanea Roma, Rome; the Galleria Civica d’Arte Moderna e Contemporanea, Turin; the Peggy Guggenheim Collection, Venice; and the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden, Washington, DC. LESS

The MCH Group, the parent company of Art Basel, has bought a majority stake, 67.5 percent, in Masterpiece London, a relatively young art fair that presents art and antiquities ranging from contemporary works, to rare books, jewelry, and ceramics at the the Royal Hospital Chelsea every summer. Led by Lucie Kitchener, the fair will expand to USA, Asia, and the Middle East in the years to come. Kitchener will remain managing director of the event and will now also be responsible for the new business unit within the MCH Group, overseen by chief executive René Kamm.

“With the integration of Masterpiece London, MCH Group is further expanding its already strong position in the key global collectors’ markets,” the company said in a statement. “Presenting the finest works of art from antiquity to the present day, and with a unique focus on cross-collecting, Masterpiece London ideally complements MCH’s collector events portfolio with Art Basel (in Basel, Miami Beach and Hong Kong), the Design & Regional Art Fairs and the newly launched Grand Basel for exclusive automobiles, which opened in Basel in 2018.”

The MCH Group has also announced that it is realigning its organizational structure to better implement corporate strategy, and that Christophe Biollaz, the head of finance and administration and a member of the company’s executive board, will step down in the course of the coming year. Marco Fazzone, the managing director of the Design & Regional Art Fairs, will also be leaving MCH Group at the end of January 2018.

During a three-day trip to Africa, French President Emmanuel Macron has declared that during the next five years of his term he will make the restitution of African cultural objects “a top priority.”

On November 28, the Macron gave a speech at the University of Ougadougou in Burkina Faso, during which he said, “I cannot accept that a large part of cultural heritage from several African countries is in France,” he told a group of students during a two-hour speech on Tuesday at the University of Ouagadougou, the capital of Burkina Faso. “African heritage can’t just be in European private collections and museums.”

While some Africans view Macron’s stance on African heritage as a cause for celebration, many are critical of his words. The question remains: How can a large-scale restitution of artifacts be implemented?