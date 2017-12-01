 

news

POSTED December 4, 2017

More Than 120 Artists and Academics Urge NYC to Remove Public Monuments

The Theodore Roosevelt statue outside the American Museum of Natural History after it was defaced by an activist group in October. Photo: Monument Removal Brigade.

In an open letter, more than 120 artists, scholars, and arts professionals are calling for the removal of three monuments and two plaques located across New York City. The controversial works, which include the statues of Christopher Columbus in Columbus Circle, Theodore Roosevelt in front of the American Museum of Natural History, and Marion Sims in Central Park, and two markers commemorating members of the government of Vichy France, have been the subject of intense debate at five public hearings held by the office of Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Shared with Hyperallergic on November 28, the letter describes the public works as symbols of white supremacy. It states: “These monuments are an affront in a city whose elected officials preach tolerance and equity. . .We encourage the Commission to seize this opportunity to make a brave, even monumental, gesture that will resonate for generations to come, rather than a politically expedient fix that will be easily absorbed—and quickly forgotten—by the status quo.”

Rather than destroy the works, the letter recommends that they be moved to museums or other historical spaces and that the sites where they were installed be used for art commissions like London’s Fourth Plinth in Trafalgar Square. “In short, we see the outcome of the Commission not as destroying heritage, let alone the purported erasure of history, but as the beginning of an exciting new set of possibilities for public art and museums in New York City, one finally devoted to an inclusive and reparative vision of the difficult histories of settler colonialism and the Indigenous peoples of this land.”

Ariella Azoulay, Claire Bishop, Hal Foster, Lucy Lippard, Fred Moten, and Martha Rosler are among the signatories. The Mayoral Advisory Commission on City Art, Monuments, and Markers is expected to make recommendations on the monuments by the end of the year.

The letter in full is as follows:

► MORE

LATEST NEWS

December 4, 2017

Vincent Scully (1920–2017)

Vincent Scully. Photo: Yale University/St. Martin’s Press

Vincent Scully, the Yale art historian whose writings on architecture ranged from Greek temples and Andrea Palladio’s villas to modernism, died on November 30 at his home in Lynchburg, Virginia, Richard B. Woodward of the New York Times reports. The cause was complications related to Parkinson’s disease.

Born in New Haven, Connecticut, on August 21, 1920, Scully received a full scholarship to Yale and enrolled at sixteen years old. He graduated with an English degree before joining the Army Air forces in 1940. Scully then returned to Yale to study art history and architecture.

Scully eventually became a professor in 1947. Known for his theatrical flare in the lecture hall, he taught thousands of undergraduate students at Yale University. He retired in 1991, but returned a year later to keep teaching his popular course “Introduction to the History of Art” until 2009. Scully also served as a visiting professor at the University of Miami.

► MORE
December 4, 2017

Jens Hoffmann Suspended from Jewish Museum After Allegations of Sexual Harassment

Jens Hoffmann.

Jens Hoffmann, the independent curator, former deputy director of exhibitions and programs, and most recently the director of special exhibitions and public programs at the Jewish Museum, has been suspended from all ongoing projects at the institution due to allegations of sexual harassment brought by museum staff members late last week, according to a report by Andy Battaglia at Artnews.

Hoffmann has been with the Jewish Museum since 2012, and also recently left his position as artistic codirector of “FRONT International: Cleveland Triennial for Contemporary Art.” His former codirector Michelle Grabner has assumed full duties for the triennial in Cleveland.

December 4, 2017

Vincent Honoré to Curate a Special Edition of Independent Brussels

Vincent Honoré.

Independent has announced that Vincent Honoré, the recently appointed senior curator at the Hayward Gallery in London, will serve as guest curator of a special edition of Independent Brussels, which will be held at the historic Vanderborght building from April 19 to April 22, 2018. This year’s fair will present commissioned presentations along with an expanded program of performances, talks, and other events.

Previously Honoré was an artistic director at DRAF, London, where he curated solo shows for artists such as Oscar Tuazon, Neil Beloufa, and Rosemarie Trockel. He has also held curatorial positions at the Palais de Tokyo and Tate Modern. Honoré is currently curating the Thirteenth Baltic Triennial, opening in May 2018.

“Vincent brings a strong vision and track record of exhibitions that go beyond the traditional brick-and-mortar format,” founder of Independent Elizabeth Dee said. “We’re looking forward to delivering a truly unique context for future art experiences.” As guest curator, Honoré will oversee the selection of international galleries, artists, and institutions to invite.  Given Honoré’s strong background in performance, there will be an additional focus on durational art formats.

December 4, 2017

Rene Gonzalez Architect Tapped for Design of Fairholme Unlimited’s New Building in Miami  

Architect Rene Gonzalez.

Fairholme Unlimited, a nonprofit foundation started by equity fund manager Bruce Berkowitz, announced today that Rene Gonzalez Architect has been named to design its new building in the Edgewater neighborhood of Miami. The building, a property on 26th Street between Biscayne Blvd and NE 2nd Avenue that will serve exclusively as the headquarters for the foundation and its collection, will be open to the public when finished. Gonzalez’s Miami-based firm has previously worked on many substantial residential and cultural projects, including the redesigned Cisneros Fontanals Art Foundation (CIFO) in downtown Miami. James Turrell’s 2013 installation originally created for the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, Aten Reign, and Richard Serra’s 218-foot-tall Cor-Ten steel sculpture Passage of Time, 2014, will both feature prominently within the building’s design.

The foundation has also announced that Dennis Scholl, Gabriela Palmieri, Margaret Marquez, and Kevin Schwarte will join its board of directors. They will work in close collaboration with Fairholme Unlimited’s president, Chloe Berkowitz. Gabriela Palmieri, the new chairman of the board, is the founder of Palmieri Fine Art, Inc., a newly established art advisory and collection-building company based in New York City. Prior to establishing PFA, Inc., Gabriela spent seventeen years at Sotheby’s, where she rose to the position of chairman of contemporary art, Americas.

Dennis Scholl is a prominent art collector and the newly appointed president and CEO of Art Center South Florida. He has served on the boards and executive committees of the Aspen Art Museum; Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami; the Pérez Art Museum; and the Linda Pace Foundation. Scholl and his wife Debra recently received the National Service in the Arts Award from the Anderson Ranch Art Center.

► MORE
December 4, 2017

Lucy Raven Wins Bauhaus Museum Dessau’s “Art in Architecture” Competition

Bauhaus in Dessau, Germany.

New York-based artist Lucy Raven has won the invitation competition “Kunst am Bau (Art in Architecture)” hosted by the Bauhaus Museum Dessau. A seven-member jury chose her work Light / Play / House, 2017—a dynamic lighting installation made of glass in different colors, which interacts with the architecture of the building by González Hinz Zabala.

Commenting on the decision, the director of the Bauhaus Dessau Foundation, Dr. Claudia Perren, said: “I am particularly pleased about this contemporary interpretation, which opens a new play between the current architecture of the museum, historical references to the Bauhaus and future visitors.”

In the first stages of the competition, a commission invited thirteen international artists to participate by installing works at the museum, including Veronika Kellndorfer (Germany), Michael Riedel (Germany), Peter Krauskopf (Germany), Olaf Holzapfel (Germany), Lucy Raven (USA), Pia Maria Martin (Germany/France), Tomás Saraceno (Argentina) and Janet Laurence (Austrialia). The jury that chose Raven for first prize included Katja Aßmann (Kunstsachverständige, Zentrum für Kunst und öffentlichen Raum—Schloss Biesdorf, Berlin); Lilian Engelmann (Neue Gesellschaft für bildende Kunst Berlin); Roberto González (architect, Barcelona); Dr. Claudia Perren (director, Bauhaus Dessau Foundation); Dr. Sebastian Saad (Federal Commissioner for Culture and the Media); Gabi Schillig (artist, Düsseldorf/Berlin); and Dr. Wolfgang Schneiß (State Chancellery and Ministry of Culture of the State of Saxony-Anhalt).

► MORE
December 1, 2017

Documenta 14 Artists Pen Second Open Letter Defending Exhibition


Documenta 14 artists and curatorial team prepare to perform Jani Christou’s Epicycle, 1968, at the opening of Documenta 14 in Athens on April 6, 2017. Photo: Mathias Völzke.

After writing a letter in defense of the curatorial vision of Documenta 14 in September, the artists who participated in the quinquennial exhibition are voicing their support of the event’s expansion to Athens once again.

In response to the controversy ignited by the exhibition’s overspending and the criticism of CEO Annette Kulenkampff and artistic director Adam Szymczyk, seventy-four artists have signed a second open letter defending the artistic autonomy of the exhibition. They also denounce its stakeholders for trying to assign blame, questioning the curatorial concept of documenta 14, and mishandling the release of its audit report.

The letter calls the “scandal” surrounding the exhibition a ploy to take more political control. “Documenta should not turn away from its own trajectory and return to a conservative triumphalist European model of a contemporary art exhibition,” the letter reads. “On the contrary, it must stay free from political interference in order to be able to add important voices to contemporary discourses and fulfill its mission of materializing artistic freedom.”

The full letter is as follows:

► MORE
December 1, 2017

Enrico Castellani (1930–2017)

Enrico Castellani. Courtesy: Archivio Enrico Castellani.

Enrico Castellani, a leading figure of the European postwar avant-garde who was hailed as the father of minimalism by Donald Judd, died on Friday, December 1. Born in Castelmassa, in the Italian region of Veneto, in 1930, Castellani studied art and architecture at Belgium’s Académie Royale des Beaux-Arts and École Nationale Supérieure des Beaux-Arts, in the early 1950s. Upon graduating, he took a position for a few years at the Milanese studio of architect Franco Buzzi. While living in Milan,  Castellani would paint in his free time and eventually befriended artists Piero Manzoni and Lucio Fontana.

In 1959, Castellani and Manzoni founded the Azimut gallery, and the associated journal Azimuth. They organized thirteen exhibitions at the venue and published essays that challenged popular art movements in Europe at the time. While their joint venture was shortlived, their programming established Milan as an important hub of activity for the ZERO movement. Castellani also held his first solo exhibition at the gallery in 1960. His work was later featured prominently in a number of ZERO exhibitions, including “tentoonstelling nul” (known as Nul 62) and “nul negentienhonderd vijf en zestig” (known as Nul 65), both at the Stedelijk Museum in Amsterdam in 1962 and 1965, respectively, as well as the “Group Zero” show at the Institute of Contemporary Art at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, in 1964.

Castellani is best known for his monochromatic reliefs, three-dimensional paintings featuring nails that were hammered into complex frames. Titled Superfici (Surfaces), the series of works, which he created throughout the entirety of his career, were explorations of light and space. In the June 1999 issue of Artforum, Marco Meneguzzo describes Castellani’s gesture as “repeated” but never “repetitive.” “One could paradoxically state that the artist takes abjectness to another level, that of light and surface, which themselves become present and tangible as ‘objects,’” he wrote. Yet, in recent years, Meneguzzo adds that “the theme of his work has changed: In addition to surface, there is life, as Castellani himself wrote in Azimuth forty years ago.”

► MORE
December 1, 2017

Art Basel Parent Company Buys Majority Stake in Masterpiece London

Masterpiece London 2017. Photo: Andy Barnham. Courtesy: Masterpiece London.

The MCH Group, the parent company of Art Basel, has bought a majority stake, 67.5 percent, in Masterpiece London, a relatively young art fair that presents art and antiquities ranging from contemporary works, to rare books, jewelry, and ceramics at the the Royal Hospital Chelsea every summer. Led by Lucie Kitchener, the fair will expand to USA, Asia, and the Middle East in the years to come. Kitchener will remain managing director of the event and will now also be responsible for the new business unit within the MCH Group, overseen by chief executive René Kamm.

“With the integration of Masterpiece London, MCH Group is further expanding its already strong position in the key global collectors’ markets,” the company said in a statement. “Presenting the finest works of art from antiquity to the present day, and with a unique focus on cross-collecting, Masterpiece London ideally complements MCH’s collector events portfolio with Art Basel (in Basel, Miami Beach and Hong Kong), the Design & Regional Art Fairs and the newly launched Grand Basel for exclusive automobiles, which opened in Basel in 2018.”

The MCH Group has also announced that it is realigning its organizational structure to better implement corporate strategy, and that Christophe Biollaz, the head of finance and administration and a member of the company’s executive board, will step down in the course of the coming year. Marco Fazzone, the managing director of the Design & Regional Art Fairs, will also be leaving MCH Group at the end of January 2018.

All rights reserved. artforum.com is a registered trademark of Artforum International Magazine, New York, NY