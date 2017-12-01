 

POSTED December 4, 2017

Getty Appoints Steven A. Olsen as Vice President, CFO, and COO

Steven A. Olsen.

The J. Paul Getty Trust announced today that Steven A. Olsen was appointed its vice president, chief financial officer, and chief operating officer. Olsen will be responsible for budget, finance, capital planning, and the Getty’s operations. He succeeds Patricia Woodworth and will take up the post this summer.

Olsen is currently the vice chancellor and chief financial officer at UCLA, a position he has held since 1999. During his tenure, he was responsible for managing a $7.5 billion operating budget and served as treasurer and chairman of the finance committee for the Hammer Museum. Prior to joining UCLA, he served as the chief deputy director for the California Department of General Services and the deputy director of the California Department of Finance.

“We are delighted to have Steve joining us. He brings in-depth experience in managing complicated academic and arts organizations like the Getty, and in working with local, national, and political agencies,” said president and CEO Jim Cuno. “While we will miss Patti Woodworth very much, we are confident that Steve’s experience managing budgets for complex, far-reaching organizations will serve the Getty well.”

December 4, 2017

Artist Organizes #MeToo Demonstration at Met Breuer

Protestors of sexual violence gathered at the Met Breuer in New York on December 3. Photo from Jaishri Abichandani.

On Sunday, December 3, a group of people gathered outside of the Met Breuer in New York to protest against sexual violence, Ysabelle Cheung of ArtAsiaPacific reports. Holding signs that read “Me Too” with red cloths tied around their mouths, the demonstrators stood silently outside the institution in solidarity with artist Jaishri Abichandani, who claims that late photographer Raghubir Singh sexually harassed her. Singh’s work is currently featured in an exhibition at the Met Breuer that will run until January 2.

A Brooklyn-based artist originally from Mumbai, Abichandani first made her allegations against Singh public on The Brian Lehrer Show, a radio program produced by WNYC, on October 13. In a conversation on air with Lehrer and attorney Jill Filipovic, Abichandani claimed that the photographer abused her in a hotel in India for two weeks and then continued to harass her for a year. Shortly after the broadcast, Abichandani was contacted by more women who allegedly went through “similar situations.” The artist then put out a call to action through her New York–based organization the South Asian Women’s Creative Collective.

 “My abuser is on display right now, at one of the most prestigious museums in the world, with articles extolling his virtuosity,” Abichandani wrote on her website. “He may be deceased, but his legacy continues to grow. Help me make his violence visible. Help everyone visualize the scale of the violence by coming and standing with me, physically creating a safe space from which to speak our truths. They can ignore my lone voice, but not a hundred of us.” During the demonstration, at least seven activists entered the museum and stood in front of the wall text about the exhibition.

December 4, 2017

More Than 120 Artists and Academics Urge NYC to Remove Public Monuments

The Theodore Roosevelt statue outside the American Museum of Natural History after it was defaced by an activist group in October. Photo: Monument Removal Brigade.

In an open letter, more than 120 artists, scholars, and arts professionals are calling for the removal of three monuments and two plaques located across New York City. The controversial works, which include the statues of Christopher Columbus in Columbus Circle, Theodore Roosevelt in front of the American Museum of Natural History, and Marion Sims in Central Park, and two markers commemorating members of the government of Vichy France, have been the subject of intense debate at five public hearings held by the office of Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Shared with Hyperallergic on November 28, the letter describes the public works as symbols of white supremacy. It states: “These monuments are an affront in a city whose elected officials preach tolerance and equity. . .We encourage the Commission to seize this opportunity to make a brave, even monumental, gesture that will resonate for generations to come, rather than a politically expedient fix that will be easily absorbed—and quickly forgotten—by the status quo.”

Rather than destroy the works, the letter recommends that they be moved to museums or other historical spaces and that the sites where they were installed be used for art commissions like London’s Fourth Plinth in Trafalgar Square. “In short, we see the outcome of the Commission not as destroying heritage, let alone the purported erasure of history, but as the beginning of an exciting new set of possibilities for public art and museums in New York City, one finally devoted to an inclusive and reparative vision of the difficult histories of settler colonialism and the Indigenous peoples of this land.”

Ariella Azoulay, Claire Bishop, Hal Foster, Lucy Lippard, Fred Moten, and Martha Rosler are among the signatories. The Mayoral Advisory Commission on City Art, Monuments, and Markers is expected to make recommendations on the monuments by the end of the year.

The letter in full is as follows:

December 4, 2017

Vincent Scully (1920–2017)

Vincent Scully. Photo: Yale University/St. Martin’s Press

Vincent Scully, the Yale art historian whose writings on architecture ranged from Greek temples and Andrea Palladio’s villas to modernism, died on November 30 at his home in Lynchburg, Virginia, Richard B. Woodward of the New York Times reports. The cause was complications related to Parkinson’s disease.

Born in New Haven, Connecticut, on August 21, 1920, Scully received a full scholarship to Yale and enrolled at sixteen years old. He graduated with an English degree before joining the Army Air forces in 1940. Scully then returned to Yale to study art history and architecture.

Scully eventually became a professor in 1947. Known for his theatrical flare in the lecture hall, he taught thousands of undergraduate students at Yale University. He retired in 1991, but returned a year later to keep teaching his popular course “Introduction to the History of Art” until 2009. Scully also served as a visiting professor at the University of Miami.

December 4, 2017

Jens Hoffmann Suspended from Jewish Museum After Allegations of Sexual Harassment

Jens Hoffmann.

Jens Hoffmann, the independent curator, former deputy director of exhibitions and programs, and most recently the director of special exhibitions and public programs at the Jewish Museum, has been suspended from all ongoing projects at the institution due to allegations of sexual harassment brought by museum staff members late last week, according to a report by Andy Battaglia at Artnews.

Hoffmann has been with the Jewish Museum since 2012, and also recently left his position as artistic codirector of “FRONT International: Cleveland Triennial for Contemporary Art.” His former codirector Michelle Grabner has assumed full duties for the triennial in Cleveland.

December 4, 2017

Vincent Honoré to Curate a Special Edition of Independent Brussels

Vincent Honoré.

Independent has announced that Vincent Honoré, the recently appointed senior curator at the Hayward Gallery in London, will serve as guest curator of a special edition of Independent Brussels, which will be held at the historic Vanderborght building from April 19 to April 22, 2018. This year’s fair will present commissioned presentations along with an expanded program of performances, talks, and other events.

Previously Honoré was an artistic director at DRAF, London, where he curated solo shows for artists such as Oscar Tuazon, Neil Beloufa, and Rosemarie Trockel. He has also held curatorial positions at the Palais de Tokyo and Tate Modern. Honoré is currently curating the Thirteenth Baltic Triennial, opening in May 2018.

“Vincent brings a strong vision and track record of exhibitions that go beyond the traditional brick-and-mortar format,” founder of Independent Elizabeth Dee said. “We’re looking forward to delivering a truly unique context for future art experiences.” As guest curator, Honoré will oversee the selection of international galleries, artists, and institutions to invite.  Given Honoré’s strong background in performance, there will be an additional focus on durational art formats.

December 4, 2017

Rene Gonzalez Architect Tapped for Design of Fairholme Unlimited’s New Building in Miami  

Architect Rene Gonzalez.

Fairholme Unlimited, a nonprofit foundation started by Chloe Berkowitz, announced today that Rene Gonzalez Architect has been named to design its new building in the Edgewater neighborhood of Miami. The building, a property on 26th Street between Biscayne Blvd and NE 2nd Avenue that will serve exclusively as the headquarters for the foundation and its collection, will be open to the public when finished. Gonzalez’s Miami-based firm has previously worked on many substantial residential and cultural projects, including the redesigned Cisneros Fontanals Art Foundation (CIFO) in downtown Miami. James Turrell’s 2013 installation originally created for the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, Aten Reign, and Richard Serra’s 218-foot-tall Cor-Ten steel sculpture Passage of Time, 2014, will both feature prominently within the building’s design.

The foundation has also announced that Dennis Scholl, Gabriela Palmieri, Margaret Marquez, and Kevin Schwarte will join its board of directors. They will work in close collaboration with Fairholme Unlimited’s president, Chloe Berkowitz. Gabriela Palmieri, the new chairman of the board, is the founder of Palmieri Fine Art, Inc., a newly established art advisory and collection-building company based in New York City. Prior to establishing PFA, Inc., Gabriela spent seventeen years at Sotheby’s, where she rose to the position of chairman of contemporary art, Americas.

Dennis Scholl is a prominent art collector and the newly appointed president and CEO of Art Center South Florida. He has served on the boards and executive committees of the Aspen Art Museum; Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami; the Pérez Art Museum; and the Linda Pace Foundation. Scholl and his wife Debra recently received the National Service in the Arts Award from the Anderson Ranch Art Center.

December 4, 2017

Lucy Raven Wins Bauhaus Museum Dessau’s “Art in Architecture” Competition

Bauhaus in Dessau, Germany.

New York-based artist Lucy Raven has won the invitation competition “Kunst am Bau (Art in Architecture)” hosted by the Bauhaus Museum Dessau. A seven-member jury chose her work Light / Play / House, 2017—a dynamic lighting installation made of glass in different colors, which interacts with the architecture of the building by González Hinz Zabala.

Commenting on the decision, the director of the Bauhaus Dessau Foundation, Dr. Claudia Perren, said: “I am particularly pleased about this contemporary interpretation, which opens a new play between the current architecture of the museum, historical references to the Bauhaus and future visitors.”

In the first stages of the competition, a commission invited thirteen international artists to participate by installing works at the museum, including Veronika Kellndorfer (Germany), Michael Riedel (Germany), Peter Krauskopf (Germany), Olaf Holzapfel (Germany), Lucy Raven (USA), Pia Maria Martin (Germany/France), Tomás Saraceno (Argentina) and Janet Laurence (Austrialia). The jury that chose Raven for first prize included Katja Aßmann (Kunstsachverständige, Zentrum für Kunst und öffentlichen Raum—Schloss Biesdorf, Berlin); Lilian Engelmann (Neue Gesellschaft für bildende Kunst Berlin); Roberto González (architect, Barcelona); Dr. Claudia Perren (director, Bauhaus Dessau Foundation); Dr. Sebastian Saad (Federal Commissioner for Culture and the Media); Gabi Schillig (artist, Düsseldorf/Berlin); and Dr. Wolfgang Schneiß (State Chancellery and Ministry of Culture of the State of Saxony-Anhalt).

December 1, 2017

Documenta 14 Artists Pen Second Open Letter Defending Exhibition


Documenta 14 artists and curatorial team prepare to perform Jani Christou’s Epicycle, 1968, at the opening of Documenta 14 in Athens on April 6, 2017. Photo: Mathias Völzke.

After writing a letter in defense of the curatorial vision of Documenta 14 in September, the artists who participated in the quinquennial exhibition are voicing their support of the event’s expansion to Athens once again.

In response to the controversy ignited by the exhibition’s overspending and the criticism of CEO Annette Kulenkampff and artistic director Adam Szymczyk, seventy-four artists have signed a second open letter defending the artistic autonomy of the exhibition. They also denounce its stakeholders for trying to assign blame, questioning the curatorial concept of documenta 14, and mishandling the release of its audit report.

The letter calls the “scandal” surrounding the exhibition a ploy to take more political control. “Documenta should not turn away from its own trajectory and return to a conservative triumphalist European model of a contemporary art exhibition,” the letter reads. “On the contrary, it must stay free from political interference in order to be able to add important voices to contemporary discourses and fulfill its mission of materializing artistic freedom.”

The full letter is as follows:

