POSTED December 5, 2017

Met Museum Defends Balthus Painting Despite Petition for Its Removal

Balthus, Thérèse Dreaming, 1938, oil on canvas, 59 x 51".

An online petition for the removal of Balthus’s erotically charged painting of a girl, Thérèse Dreaming, 1938, from the walls of New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art has not persuaded the institution to take down the work, writes Peter Libbey of the New York Times. The petition has garnered more than 8,000 signatures. An except from it reads: “Given the current climate around sexual assault and allegations that become more public each day, in showcasing this work for the masses, The Met is romanticizing voyeurism and the objectification of children.”

“Moments such as this provide an opportunity for conversation, and visual art is one of the most significant means we have for reflecting on both the past and the present and encouraging the continuing evolution of existing culture through informed discussion and respect for creative expression,” said Ken Weine, the museum’s chief communications officer.

Mia Merrill, the author of the petition, claims that she was not trying to censor the painting, and suggested that a work by a female peer of Balthus be put in its place. But she did defend her reasons for the petition: “The blatant objectification and sexualization of a child is where I draw the line,” she said.

December 5, 2017

Fifty-Seventh Edition of Carnegie International Is the First Biennial Certified by W.A.G.E.

Ingrid Schaffner. Photo: Constance Mensh.

The 2018 edition of the Carnegie International is the first biennial exhibition certified by W.A.G.E. (Working Artists and the Greater Economy), an organization founded in 2008 that advocates for artists getting compensation from arts institutions for the exhibition of their work. Every participating artist or collective in the upcoming Carnegie International will receive a standard minimum fee, set by W.A.G.E., for providing exhibition content.

“Perhaps the most entrenched barrier to greater equity is the idea that art is a privilege. W.A.G.E.’s activism brings recognition to the work artists do—on top of actually making art!—when they provide content for museums and exhibitions,” said Ingrid Schaffner, the curator of the biennial. The show is scheduled to open on October 12, 2018, and run through March 25, 2019.

 

December 5, 2017

Fair Brane Is the Inaugural Recipient of the Barbara Hammer Lesbian Experimental Filmmaking Grant

Fair Brane.

Fair Brane, a filmmaker and painter based in Los Angeles, is the recipient of the inaugural Barbara Hammer Lesbian Experimental Filmmaking Grant via Queer|Art, an organization “launched in 2009 to support a generation of LGBTQ artists that lost mentors to the AIDS Crisis of the 1980s,” as stated in a press release for the award. Brane received a grant of $5,000 for her short film essay, Drink More Water.

“I use film as a social practice,” Brane says. “Through my work, I aim to draw attention to hidden oppressive constructs rigorously at work in our society. In the near future, I see myself merging this ambition with other modes of creativity, specifically multimedia performance work and other forms of social sculpture. I am fascinated by the nexus that experimental and immersive film can provide. Foremost, however, I hope to continue the tradition of avant-garde and experimental social practice cinema.” 

The judges for this year’s award are filmmakers Cheryl Dunye, Su Friedrich, and Dani Restack. Brane was chosen from a pool of seventy-six applicants.

December 5, 2017

Knight Foundation Grants $2.5 Million for Public Art Projects in South Florida

Artist and architect Olivia Ramos, a recipient of a Knight Foundation grant.

The Knight Foundation has awarded $2.5 million in funding to forty-three artists and arts organizations in South Florida. Some of the projects receiving money include the Miami Mermaid Debates, a campaign focused on the effects of climate change; a concert series at Metrorail stations throughout Miami; and a program for public conversations at the Bass Museum.

This year’s awardees are:

December 5, 2017

William S. Smith Named Editor of Art in America

William S. Smith. Photo: Katherine McMahon.

Artnews reports that William S. Smith, who has been the interim editor of Art in America since Lindsay Pollock’s departure in May, is now the magazine’s editor. “Under Will’s leadership and editorial vision and as a pioneer in the field of digital publishing, I’m confident Art in America will continue to connect with current readers, and appeal to a new generation of art lovers,” said Peter M. Brant, owner of Art Media Holdings, the parent company of Art in America and many other publications, including Artnews. Smith is a founding editor of the online arts and culture journal Triple Canopy. He has been with Art in America since 2013.

“I was intrigued to come from Triple Canopy, an innovative digital publishing platform, to the more traditional stalwart, Art in America,” said Smith. In his new role, he will be “connecting with the tradition of the magazine, as well as pointing the way forward.”

December 4, 2017

Getty Appoints Steven A. Olsen as Vice President, CFO, and COO

Steven A. Olsen.

The J. Paul Getty Trust announced today that Steven A. Olsen was appointed its vice president, chief financial officer, and chief operating officer. Olsen will be responsible for budget, finance, capital planning, and the Getty’s operations. He succeeds Patricia Woodworth and will take up the post this summer.

Olsen is currently the vice chancellor and chief financial officer at UCLA, a position he has held since 1999. During his tenure, he was responsible for managing a $7.5 billion operating budget and served as treasurer and chairman of the finance committee for the Hammer Museum. Prior to joining UCLA, he served as the chief deputy director for the California Department of General Services and the deputy director of the California Department of Finance.

“We are delighted to have Steve joining us. He brings in-depth experience in managing complicated academic and arts organizations like the Getty, and in working with local, national, and political agencies,” said president and CEO Jim Cuno. “While we will miss Patti Woodworth very much, we are confident that Steve’s experience managing budgets for complex, far-reaching organizations will serve the Getty well.”

December 4, 2017

Artist Organizes #MeToo Demonstration at Met Breuer

Protestors of sexual violence gathered at the Met Breuer in New York on December 3. Photo from Jaishri Abichandani.

On Sunday, December 3, a group of people gathered outside of the Met Breuer in New York to protest against sexual violence, Ysabelle Cheung of ArtAsiaPacific reports. Holding signs that read “Me Too” with red cloths tied around their mouths, the demonstrators stood silently outside the institution in solidarity with artist Jaishri Abichandani, who claims that late photographer Raghubir Singh sexually harassed her. Singh’s work is currently featured in an exhibition at the Met Breuer that will run until January 2.

A Brooklyn-based artist originally from Mumbai, Abichandani first made her allegations against Singh public on The Brian Lehrer Show, a radio program produced by WNYC, on October 13. In a conversation on air with Lehrer and attorney Jill Filipovic, Abichandani claimed that the photographer abused her in a hotel in India for two weeks and then continued to harass her for a year. Shortly after the broadcast, Abichandani was contacted by more women who allegedly went through “similar situations.” The artist then put out a call to action through her New York–based organization the South Asian Women’s Creative Collective.

 “My abuser is on display right now, at one of the most prestigious museums in the world, with articles extolling his virtuosity,” Abichandani wrote on her website. “He may be deceased, but his legacy continues to grow. Help me make his violence visible. Help everyone visualize the scale of the violence by coming and standing with me, physically creating a safe space from which to speak our truths. They can ignore my lone voice, but not a hundred of us.” During the demonstration, at least seven activists entered the museum and stood in front of the wall text about the exhibition.

December 4, 2017

More Than 120 Artists and Academics Urge NYC to Remove Public Monuments

The Theodore Roosevelt statue outside the American Museum of Natural History after it was defaced by an activist group in October. Photo: Monument Removal Brigade.

In an open letter, more than 120 artists, scholars, and arts professionals are calling for the removal of three monuments and two plaques located across New York City. The controversial works, which include the statues of Christopher Columbus in Columbus Circle, Theodore Roosevelt in front of the American Museum of Natural History, and Marion Sims in Central Park, and two markers commemorating members of the government of Vichy France, have been the subject of intense debate at five public hearings held by the office of Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Shared with Hyperallergic on November 28, the letter describes the public works as symbols of white supremacy. It states: “These monuments are an affront in a city whose elected officials preach tolerance and equity. . .We encourage the Commission to seize this opportunity to make a brave, even monumental, gesture that will resonate for generations to come, rather than a politically expedient fix that will be easily absorbed—and quickly forgotten—by the status quo.”

Rather than destroy the works, the letter recommends that they be moved to museums or other historical spaces and that the sites where they were installed be used for art commissions like London’s Fourth Plinth in Trafalgar Square. “In short, we see the outcome of the Commission not as destroying heritage, let alone the purported erasure of history, but as the beginning of an exciting new set of possibilities for public art and museums in New York City, one finally devoted to an inclusive and reparative vision of the difficult histories of settler colonialism and the Indigenous peoples of this land.”

Ariella Azoulay, Claire Bishop, Hal Foster, Lucy Lippard, Fred Moten, and Martha Rosler are among the signatories. The Mayoral Advisory Commission on City Art, Monuments, and Markers is expected to make recommendations on the monuments by the end of the year.

The letter in full is as follows:

December 4, 2017

Vincent Scully (1920–2017)

Vincent Scully. Photo: Yale University/St. Martin’s Press

Vincent Scully, the Yale art historian whose writings on architecture ranged from Greek temples and Andrea Palladio’s villas to modernism, died on November 30 at his home in Lynchburg, Virginia, Richard B. Woodward of the New York Times reports. The cause was complications related to Parkinson’s disease.

Born in New Haven, Connecticut, on August 21, 1920, Scully received a full scholarship to Yale and enrolled at sixteen years old. He graduated with an English degree before joining the Army Air forces in 1940. Scully then returned to Yale to study art history and architecture.

Scully eventually became a professor in 1947. Known for his theatrical flare in the lecture hall, he taught thousands of undergraduate students at Yale University. He retired in 1991, but returned a year later to keep teaching his popular course “Introduction to the History of Art” until 2009. Scully also served as a visiting professor at the University of Miami.

