Met Museum Defends Balthus Painting Despite Petition for Its Removal

POSTED December 5, 2017

An online petition for the removal of Balthus’s erotically charged painting of a girl, Thérèse Dreaming, 1938, from the walls of New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art has not persuaded the institution to take down the work, writes Peter Libbey of the New York Times. The petition has garnered more than 8,000 signatures. An except from it reads: “Given the current climate around sexual assault and allegations that become more public each day, in showcasing this work for the masses, The Met is romanticizing voyeurism and the objectification of children.”

“Moments such as this provide an opportunity for conversation, and visual art is one of the most significant means we have for reflecting on both the past and the present and encouraging the continuing evolution of existing culture through informed discussion and respect for creative expression,” said Ken Weine, the museum’s chief communications officer.

Mia Merrill, the author of the petition, claims that she was not trying to censor the painting, and suggested that a work by a female peer of Balthus be put in its place. But she did defend her reasons for the petition: “The blatant objectification and sexualization of a child is where I draw the line,” she said.

December 5, 2017

The 2018 edition of the Carnegie International is the first biennial exhibition certified by W.A.G.E. (Working Artists and the Greater Economy), an organization founded in 2008 that advocates for artists getting compensation from arts institutions for the exhibition of their work. Every participating artist or collective in the upcoming Carnegie International will receive a standard minimum fee, set by W.A.G.E., for providing exhibition content.

“Perhaps the most entrenched barrier to greater equity is the idea that art is a privilege. W.A.G.E.’s activism brings recognition to the work artists do—on top of actually making art!—when they provide content for museums and exhibitions,” said Ingrid Schaffner, the curator of the biennial. The show is scheduled to open on October 12, 2018, and run through March 25, 2019.

December 5, 2017

Fair Brane, a filmmaker and painter based in Los Angeles, is the recipient of the inaugural Barbara Hammer Lesbian Experimental Filmmaking Grant via Queer|Art, an organization “launched in 2009 to support a generation of LGBTQ artists that lost mentors to the AIDS Crisis of the 1980s,” as stated in a press release for the award. Brane received a grant of $5,000 for her short film essay, Drink More Water.

“I use film as a social practice,” Brane says. “Through my work, I aim to draw attention to hidden oppressive constructs rigorously at work in our society. In the near future, I see myself merging this ambition with other modes of creativity, specifically multimedia performance work and other forms of social sculpture. I am fascinated by the nexus that experimental and immersive film can provide. Foremost, however, I hope to continue the tradition of avant-garde and experimental social practice cinema.”

The judges for this year’s award are filmmakers Cheryl Dunye, Su Friedrich, and Dani Restack. Brane was chosen from a pool of seventy-six applicants.

December 5, 2017

The Knight Foundation has awarded $2.5 million in funding to forty-three artists and arts organizations in South Florida. Some of the projects receiving money include the Miami Mermaid Debates, a campaign focused on the effects of climate change; a concert series at Metrorail stations throughout Miami; and a program for public conversations at the Bass Museum.

This year’s awardees are:

Arts For Learning The Bass Borscht Corporation Buskerfest Miami Dejha Carrington CCE Miami City of Doral Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami El Ingenio Filmgate Miami Fresh Art International FUNDarte Glades Community Media Partnership Haitian Cultural Arts Alliance Hanan Arts Historic Hampton House Community Trust Illuminarts Jai-Alai Books Johanne Rahaman Juan Barquin and Trae DeLellis Kunya Rowley Laura Randall Letter16 Press Mark Hedden MDC Live Arts Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs Miami New Drama Nu Deco Ensemble OCR Olympia Theater PATH: Preserving, Archiving & Teaching Hip-hop PAXy SFCA [isaw+subtropics] Silvia Ros Photography Siren Arts Sofia Valiente South Florida National Parks Trust The Miami Rail Little Havana Tours and Sikan Afro-Cuban Dance Project Bascomb Memorial Broadcasting Foundation/ WDNA 88.9 FM Public Radio Friends of WLRN Olivia Ramos YMCA of South Florida LESS

December 5, 2017

Artnews reports that William S. Smith, who has been the interim editor of Art in America since Lindsay Pollock’s departure in May, is now the magazine’s editor. “Under Will’s leadership and editorial vision and as a pioneer in the field of digital publishing, I’m confident Art in America will continue to connect with current readers, and appeal to a new generation of art lovers,” said Peter M. Brant, owner of Art Media Holdings, the parent company of Art in America and many other publications, including Artnews. Smith is a founding editor of the online arts and culture journal Triple Canopy. He has been with Art in America since 2013.

“I was intrigued to come from Triple Canopy, an innovative digital publishing platform, to the more traditional stalwart, Art in America,” said Smith. In his new role, he will be “connecting with the tradition of the magazine, as well as pointing the way forward.”

December 4, 2017

The J. Paul Getty Trust announced today that Steven A. Olsen was appointed its vice president, chief financial officer, and chief operating officer. Olsen will be responsible for budget, finance, capital planning, and the Getty’s operations. He succeeds Patricia Woodworth and will take up the post this summer.

Olsen is currently the vice chancellor and chief financial officer at UCLA, a position he has held since 1999. During his tenure, he was responsible for managing a $7.5 billion operating budget and served as treasurer and chairman of the finance committee for the Hammer Museum. Prior to joining UCLA, he served as the chief deputy director for the California Department of General Services and the deputy director of the California Department of Finance.

“We are delighted to have Steve joining us. He brings in-depth experience in managing complicated academic and arts organizations like the Getty, and in working with local, national, and political agencies,” said president and CEO Jim Cuno. “While we will miss Patti Woodworth very much, we are confident that Steve’s experience managing budgets for complex, far-reaching organizations will serve the Getty well.”

December 4, 2017

On Sunday, December 3, a group of people gathered outside of the Met Breuer in New York to protest against sexual violence, Ysabelle Cheung of ArtAsiaPacific reports. Holding signs that read “Me Too” with red cloths tied around their mouths, the demonstrators stood silently outside the institution in solidarity with artist Jaishri Abichandani, who claims that late photographer Raghubir Singh sexually harassed her. Singh’s work is currently featured in an exhibition at the Met Breuer that will run until January 2.

A Brooklyn-based artist originally from Mumbai, Abichandani first made her allegations against Singh public on The Brian Lehrer Show, a radio program produced by WNYC, on October 13. In a conversation on air with Lehrer and attorney Jill Filipovic, Abichandani claimed that the photographer abused her in a hotel in India for two weeks and then continued to harass her for a year. Shortly after the broadcast, Abichandani was contacted by more women who allegedly went through “similar situations.” The artist then put out a call to action through her New York–based organization the South Asian Women’s Creative Collective.

“My abuser is on display right now, at one of the most prestigious museums in the world, with articles extolling his virtuosity,” Abichandani wrote on her website. “He may be deceased, but his legacy continues to grow. Help me make his violence visible. Help everyone visualize the scale of the violence by coming and standing with me, physically creating a safe space from which to speak our truths. They can ignore my lone voice, but not a hundred of us.” During the demonstration, at least seven activists entered the museum and stood in front of the wall text about the exhibition.

Upon learning that the action was set to take place, Sandra Jackson-Dumont, the chairperson of education at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, emailed the artist. She said, “The Met fully supports the right to free expression and therefore we wish to assure you that we will not try to stop you . . . Let me underscore The Met’s support of your courage to speak out.” Jackson-Dumont also informed Abichandani that the institution is planning an open forum to discuss the role of museums in addressing controversies surrounding artists or works of art. LESS

December 4, 2017

In an open letter, more than 120 artists, scholars, and arts professionals are calling for the removal of three monuments and two plaques located across New York City. The controversial works, which include the statues of Christopher Columbus in Columbus Circle, Theodore Roosevelt in front of the American Museum of Natural History, and Marion Sims in Central Park, and two markers commemorating members of the government of Vichy France, have been the subject of intense debate at five public hearings held by the office of Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Shared with Hyperallergic on November 28, the letter describes the public works as symbols of white supremacy. It states: “These monuments are an affront in a city whose elected officials preach tolerance and equity. . .We encourage the Commission to seize this opportunity to make a brave, even monumental, gesture that will resonate for generations to come, rather than a politically expedient fix that will be easily absorbed—and quickly forgotten—by the status quo.”

Rather than destroy the works, the letter recommends that they be moved to museums or other historical spaces and that the sites where they were installed be used for art commissions like London’s Fourth Plinth in Trafalgar Square. “In short, we see the outcome of the Commission not as destroying heritage, let alone the purported erasure of history, but as the beginning of an exciting new set of possibilities for public art and museums in New York City, one finally devoted to an inclusive and reparative vision of the difficult histories of settler colonialism and the Indigenous peoples of this land.”

Ariella Azoulay, Claire Bishop, Hal Foster, Lucy Lippard, Fred Moten, and Martha Rosler are among the signatories. The Mayoral Advisory Commission on City Art, Monuments, and Markers is expected to make recommendations on the monuments by the end of the year.

The letter in full is as follows:

To the Mayor’s Commission on Monuments: As scholars of American art, cultural history and social analysis, we are writing to urge that the Commission recommend the removal of several monuments from public view in New York City. They have long been highlighted as objects of popular resentment among communities of color and anti-racist scholars, artists, and movements. It is thus no surprise that these monuments have risen to the top of the list of the “symbols of hate,” to quote Mayor de Blasio, singled out during the Commission’s recent public hearings. For too long, they have generated harm and offense as expressions of white supremacy. These monuments are an affront in a city whose elected officials preach tolerance and equity. In this letter, we add our voice to the widespread sentiment calling for their removal. We understand this call for removal as an historic moral opportunity for creatively reckoning with the past and opening space for a more just future. We encourage the Commission to seize this opportunity to make a brave, even monumental, gesture that will resonate for generations to come, rather than a politically expedient fix that will be easily absorbed– and quickly forgotten– by the status quo. The monuments in question are as follows: The Dr. J. Marion Sims statue in Central Park, commemorating a doctor who performed surgical experiments on enslaved African American women, including children, without anesthesia or consent. Momentum for its removal has spurred a remarkably broad coalition in support of the long-standing demand from Black and Latinx Harlemites that this affront be removed. Historic markers of Vichy France’s Nazi collaborators, Philippe Pétain and Pierre Laval, are located in the Canyon of Heroes. Lest anyone need reminding, Vichy organized its own deportation to Auschwitz of over 70,000 Jewish French citizens. The Equestrian Monument to Theodore Roosevelt in front of the American Museum of Natural History. It depicts Roosevelt on horseback, accompanied by half-naked African and American Indian figures on foot, carrying his rifles. The Christopher Columbus statue overlooking Manhattan’s Columbus Circle. We believe the case for removing the first two is largely beyond debate. There are no defenders of these monuments, and they have no place on City property. The third monument is not simply a free-standing statue of the 26th President, but rather a grouping of figures: Roosevelt on horseback, flanked by subordinate figures on foot, one Black (African by appearance) and the other Indigenous (in a stereotypical Native American cast but with an especially inappropriate mix of headdress and clothing). As an imperialist, and frank advocate of eugenics, Roosevelt’s views on racial hierarchy are well-known to historians. The Museum (center of the American eugenics movement in the early years of the twentieth century) now pays tribute to his conservationist efforts, without acknowledging the link to those racialist beliefs. The dedication of the Museum’s memorial in 1936 and of the adjoining equestrian monument in 1939 was celebrated by its officials as a consummation of the theories of Henry Fairfield Osborn, who had presided over the institution’s early growth at the same time as he championed eugenics within and without. Even casual visitors who may not possess this knowledge regard the monument as a stark embodiment of white supremacy, and it is an especial source of hurt to Black and Indigenous people among them. The removal of this monument will be a bold statement on behalf of all New Yorkers that this unsavory moment in American history no longer deserves to be commemorated. Indeed, this past October, more than one thousand people gathered at the Museum at the invitation of groups including Black Youth Project 100, Decolonize This Place, and NYC Stands With Standing Rock to demand the removal of the statue. By far the most controversial of the monuments is that to Christopher Columbus, who served the Spanish crown, and spoke and wrote only in Catalan. Because he was born in Genoa in 1451–a city that did not become “Italy” until the unification of the country in 1861–he was adopted as a patriotic symbol by Italian immigrants in the nineteenth century. But the public claim of “ownership” of Columbus by Italian-Americans cannot be allowed to override his key role in the historical genocide of Indigenous peoples of the Americas. By 1600, at least 50 million Indigenous people died in this hemisphere as a result of the Columbian encounter with Europeans, whether from war, disease or enslavement. It takes only a little understanding to see why their descendants do not regard anything associated with 1492 as an object of veneration. Many U.S. cities have chosen to do what is just and renamed Columbus Day as Indigenous Peoples’ Day. There is now a national movement to remove statues of Columbus parallel to the movement to remove Confederate monuments in the South. The recent events in Charlottesville prompted Mayor de Blasio to establish the Commission, and so it is incumbent upon us to look to the example of that city in boldly opting to remove the offending monuments. In calling upon the Commission to recommend the removal of the aforementioned monuments, we also endorse any forward-looking post-removal initiative to advance understanding of these histories and make creative use of the vacated city property. These statues could be placed in dedicated museum spaces or memorial gardens, as has happened in Germany, India, South Africa and across Eastern Europe. The Roosevelt monument by James Earle Fraser could be profitably displayed alongside Fraser’s The End of the Trail in the Metropolitan Museum, for example, so that viewers could explore how race and eugenics were visualized in the period. The empty sites could be used as the subject for artistic competitions, as with London’s Fourth Plinth in Trafalgar Square. In short, we see the outcome of the Commission not as destroying heritage, let alone the purported erasure of history, but as the beginning of an exciting new set of possibilities for public art and museums in New York City, one finally devoted to an inclusive and reparative vision of the difficult histories of settler colonialism and the Indigenous peoples of this land. Sincerely, Rachel Adams (Columbia University )

Awam Ampka (NYU)

Jane Anderson (NYU)

Tom Angotti (Hunter College/CUNY Graduate Center)

Ariella Azoulay (Brown University)

Gianpaolo Baiocchi (NYU)

Kadambari Baxi (Barnard College)

Herman Bennett (CUNY Graduate Center)

Maurice Berger (University of Maryland, Baltimore County)

Claire Bishop (CUNY Graduate Center)

Kirsten Pai Buick (University of New Mexico)

Eduardo Cadava (Princeton University)

Jordan Camp (Barnard College)

Hazel Carby (Yale University)

Paula Chakravartty (NYU)

Kandice Chu (CUNY Graduate Center)

Simon Critchley (New School)

Arlene Davila (NYU)

Ashley Dawson (CUNY Graduate Center)

Patrick Deer (NYU)

TJ Demos (UC Santa Cruz)

Rosalyn Deutsche (Barnard College)

Jaskiran Dhillon (New School)

Natasha Dhillon (MTL)

Ana Dopico (NYU)

Lisa Duggan (NYU)

Johanna Fernandez (Baruch College)

Ada Ferrer (NYU)

Michelle Fine (CUNY Graduate Center)

Nicole Fleetwood (Rutgers University, New Brunswick)

Hal Foster (Princeton University)

Julia Foulkes (New School)

Faye Ginsburg (NYU)

Kyle Goen (MTL+)

Jennifer Gonzalez (UC Santa Cruz)

Jeff Goodwin (NYU)

Gayatri Gopinath (NYU)

Linda Gordon (NYU)

Sandy Grande (Connecticut College)

Greg Grandin (NYU)

Margaret Gray (Adelphi University)

Steven Gregory (Columbia University)

Alicia Grullon (NYU)

Macarena Gómez-Barris (Pratt Institute)

David Harvey (CUNY Graduate Center)

Christina Heatherton (Barnard College)

Rachel Heiman (New School)

Amin Husain (MTL +)

Matthew Jacobson (Yale University)

Karl Jacoby (Columbia University)

Kimberley Johnson (NYU)

Walter Johnson (Harvard University)

David Joselit (CUNY Graduate Center)

May Joseph (Pratt Institute)

Rebecca Karl (NYU)

Cindi Katz (CUNY Graduate Center)

Kehaulani Kauanui (Wesleyan University)

Monica Kim (NYU)

Eric Klinenberg (NYU)

Arun Kundnani (NYU)

Carin Kuoni (New School)

Lucy Lippard (independent scholar)

Julie Livingston (NYU)

Eric Lott (CUNY Graduate Center)

Emily Martin (NYU)

Reinhold Martin (Columbia University)

Anna McCarthy (NYU)

Anne McClintock (Princeton University)

Yates McKee (Borough of Manhattan Community College)

Kim Miller (Wheaton College)

Mark Crispin Miller (NYU)

Nicholas Mirzoeff (NYU)

Timothy Mitchell (Columbia University)

WJT Mitchell (University of Chicago)

Jennifer Morgan (NYU)

Fred Moten (NYU)

Fred Myers (NYU)

Alondra Nelson (Columbia University)

Mae Ngai (Columbia University)

Rob Nixon (Princeton University)

Mary Nolan (NYU)

Gary Okihiro (Columbia University)

Liza Oliver (Wellesley College)

Bertell Ollman (NYU)

Kim Phillips-Fein (NYU)

Dana Polan (NYU)

Jackson Polys (Columbia University)

Michael Ralph (NYU)

Sujani Reddy (SUNY-Old Westbury)

Conor Tomás Reed (CUNY Graduate Center)

Robert F. Reid-Pharr (CUNY Graduate Center)

Bruce Robbins (Columbia University)

Miguel Robles-Duran (New School)

Shellyne Rodriguez (SVA)

Martha Rosler (Independent Artist)

Andrew Ross (NYU)

Marz Saffore (MTL+)

Maria Saldaña (NYU)

Sukhdev Sandhu (NYU)

Dean Saranillio (NYU)

Sarah Schulman (College of Staten Island, CUNY)

Richard Sennett (London School of Economics)

Greg Sholette (Queens College)

Ira Shor (CUNY Graduate Center)

Nikhil Singh (NYU)

Anne Spice (CUNY Graduate Center)

Elsa Stamatopoulou (Columbia University)

Marita Sturken (NYU)

Celina Su (Brooklyn College/CUNY Graduate Center)

Thomas Sugrue (NYU)

Neferti Tadiar (Columbia University)

Mick Taussig (Columbia University)

Diana Taylor (NYU)

Saadia Toor (College of Staten Island, CUNY)

Thuy Linh Tu (NYU)

Manu Vimalassery (Barnard College)

McKenzie Wark (New School)

Robert Warrior (University of Kansas)

Andrew Weiner (NYU)

Amy Weng (MTL+)

Deborah Willis (NYU)

Gwendolyn Wright (Columbia University)

Or Zublasky (New School) LESS

December 4, 2017

Vincent Scully, the Yale art historian whose writings on architecture ranged from Greek temples and Andrea Palladio’s villas to modernism, died on November 30 at his home in Lynchburg, Virginia, Richard B. Woodward of the New York Times reports. The cause was complications related to Parkinson’s disease.

Born in New Haven, Connecticut, on August 21, 1920, Scully received a full scholarship to Yale and enrolled at sixteen years old. He graduated with an English degree before joining the Army Air forces in 1940. Scully then returned to Yale to study art history and architecture.

Scully eventually became a professor in 1947. Known for his theatrical flare in the lecture hall, he taught thousands of undergraduate students at Yale University. He retired in 1991, but returned a year later to keep teaching his popular course “Introduction to the History of Art” until 2009. Scully also served as a visiting professor at the University of Miami.