Lubaina Himid Wins 2017 Turner Prize

POSTED December 5, 2017

Artist, activist, and curator Lubaina Himid, known for using her practice to address issues such as the African diaspora, the legacy of slavery, and the visibility of black artists, has been named the winner of the prestigious Turner Prize. She will receive approximately $34,000. The sixty-two-year-old artist also made history by becoming the first African American woman as well as the oldest candidate to win the prize—2017 marked the first year that artists older than fifty were eligible for the award.

Works by Himid and shortlisted artists Hurvin Anderson, Andrea Büttner, and Rosalind Nasashibi—who will each receive about $6,700—are on display in an exhibition at the Ferens Art Gallery in Hull, where a ceremony celebrating Himid was held on Tuesday, December 5.

Born in Zanzibar, Tanzania, Himid studied theater design at the Wimbledon College of Art and earned her master’s degree in cultural history at the Royal College of Art. Currently, she is professor of contemporary art at the University of Central Lancashire. Recent solo exhibitions of her work include “Navigation Charts” (2017) at Spike Island in Bristol and “Invisible Strategies” (2017) at the Modern Art Oxford.

Chaired by Alex Farquharson, the director of Tate Britain, the jury comprised Dan Fox, coeditor at Frieze; art critic Martin Herbert; Mason Leaver-Yap, the Walker Art Center’s Bentson Scholar of Moving Image in Minneapolis and associate curator at the KW Institute for Contemporary Art in Berlin; and Emily Pethick, the director of London’s Showroom.

Commenting on her work, Farquharson said in a statement that the jury “praised the artist for her uncompromising tackling of issues including colonial history and how racism persists today.”

December 5, 2017

An online petition for the removal of Balthus’s erotically charged painting of a girl, Thérèse Dreaming, 1938, from the walls of New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art has not persuaded the institution to take down the work, writes Peter Libbey of the New York Times. The petition has garnered more than eight thousand signatures. An excerpt from it reads: “Given the current climate around sexual assault and allegations that become more public each day, in showcasing this work for the masses, the Met is romanticizing voyeurism and the objectification of children.”

Responding to the protest, Ken Weine, the museum’s chief communications officer, said, “Moments such as this provide an opportunity for conversation, and visual art is one of the most significant means we have for reflecting on both the past and the present and encouraging the continuing evolution of existing culture through informed discussion and respect for creative expression.”

Mia Merrill, the author of the petition, claims that she was not trying to censor the painting, and suggested that a work by a female peer of Balthus be put in its place. But she did defend her reasons for the petition: “The blatant objectification and sexualization of a child is where I draw the line,” she said.

December 5, 2017

The 2018 edition of the Carnegie International will be the first biennial exhibition certified by W.A.G.E. (Working Artists and the Greater Economy), an organization founded in 2008 that advocates for artists receiving fair compensation from institutions for the exhibition of their work. Every participating artist or collective in the upcoming Carnegie International will receive a standard minimum fee, set by W.A.G.E., for providing exhibition content.

“Perhaps the most entrenched barrier to greater equity is the idea that art is a privilege. W.A.G.E.’s activism brings recognition to the work artists do—on top of actually making art!—when they provide content for museums and exhibitions,” said Ingrid Schaffner, the curator of the biennial. The show is scheduled to open on October 12, 2018, and run through March 25, 2019.

December 5, 2017

Fair Brane, a filmmaker and painter based in Los Angeles, is the recipient of the inaugural Barbara Hammer Lesbian Experimental Filmmaking Grant via Queer|Art, an organization that was launched in 2009 to “support a generation of LGBTQ artists that lost mentors to the AIDS crisis of the 1980s.” Brane received a grant of $5,000 for her short film essay, Drink More Water.

“I use film as a social practice,” Brane says. “Through my work, I aim to draw attention to hidden oppressive constructs rigorously at work in our society. In the near future, I see myself merging this ambition with other modes of creativity, specifically multimedia performance work and other forms of social sculpture. I am fascinated by the nexus that experimental and immersive film can provide. Foremost, however, I hope to continue the tradition of avant-garde and experimental social practice cinema.”

The judges for this year’s award are filmmakers Cheryl Dunye, Su Friedrich, and Dani Restack. Brane was chosen from a pool of seventy-six applicants.

December 5, 2017

The Knight Foundation has awarded $2.5 million in funding to forty-three artists and arts organizations in South Florida. Some of the projects receiving money include the Miami Mermaid Debates, a campaign focused on the effects of climate change; a concert series at Metrorail stations throughout Miami; and a program for public conversations at the Bass Museum.

This year’s awardees are:

Arts For Learning The Bass Borscht Corporation Buskerfest Miami Dejha Carrington CCE Miami City of Doral Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami El Ingenio Filmgate Miami Fresh Art International FUNDarte Glades Community Media Partnership Haitian Cultural Arts Alliance Hanan Arts Historic Hampton House Community Trust Illuminarts Jai-Alai Books Johanne Rahaman Juan Barquin and Trae DeLellis Kunya Rowley Laura Randall Letter16 Press Mark Hedden MDC Live Arts Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs Miami New Drama Nu Deco Ensemble OCR Olympia Theater PATH: Preserving, Archiving & Teaching Hip-hop PAXy SFCA [isaw+subtropics] Silvia Ros Photography Siren Arts Sofia Valiente South Florida National Parks Trust The Miami Rail Little Havana Tours and Sikan Afro-Cuban Dance Project Bascomb Memorial Broadcasting Foundation/ WDNA 88.9 FM Public Radio Friends of WLRN Olivia Ramos YMCA of South Florida LESS

December 5, 2017

Artnews reports that William S. Smith, who has been the interim editor of Art in America since Lindsay Pollock’s departure in May, is now the magazine’s editor. “Under Will’s leadership and editorial vision and as a pioneer in the field of digital publishing, I’m confident Art in America will continue to connect with current readers, and appeal to a new generation of art lovers,” said Peter M. Brant, owner of Art Media Holdings, the parent company of Art in America and many other publications, including Artnews. Smith is a founding editor of the online arts and culture journal Triple Canopy. He has been with Art in America since 2013.

“I was intrigued to come from Triple Canopy, an innovative digital publishing platform, to the more traditional stalwart, Art in America,” said Smith. He added that, in his new role, he will be “connecting with the tradition of the magazine, as well as pointing the way forward.”

December 4, 2017

The J. Paul Getty Trust announced today that Steven A. Olsen was appointed its vice president, chief financial officer, and chief operating officer. Olsen will be responsible for budget, finance, capital planning, and the Getty’s operations. He succeeds Patricia Woodworth and will take up the post this summer.

Olsen is currently the vice chancellor and chief financial officer at UCLA, a position he has held since 1999. During his tenure, he was responsible for managing a $7.5 billion operating budget and served as treasurer and chairman of the finance committee for the Hammer Museum. Prior to joining UCLA, he served as the chief deputy director for the California Department of General Services and the deputy director of the California Department of Finance.

“We are delighted to have Steve joining us. He brings in-depth experience in managing complicated academic and arts organizations like the Getty, and in working with local, national, and political agencies,” said president and CEO Jim Cuno. “While we will miss Patti Woodworth very much, we are confident that Steve’s experience managing budgets for complex, far-reaching organizations will serve the Getty well.”

December 4, 2017

On Sunday, December 3, a group of people gathered outside of the Met Breuer in New York to protest against sexual violence, Ysabelle Cheung of ArtAsiaPacific reports. Holding signs that read “Me Too” with red cloths tied around their mouths, the demonstrators stood silently outside the institution in solidarity with artist Jaishri Abichandani, who claims that late photographer Raghubir Singh sexually harassed her. Singh’s work is currently featured in an exhibition at the Met Breuer that will run until January 2.

A Brooklyn-based artist originally from Mumbai, Abichandani first made her allegations against Singh public on The Brian Lehrer Show, a radio program produced by WNYC, on October 13. In a conversation on air with Lehrer and attorney Jill Filipovic, Abichandani claimed that the photographer abused her in a hotel in India for two weeks and then continued to harass her for a year. Shortly after the broadcast, Abichandani was contacted by more women who allegedly went through “similar situations.” The artist then put out a call to action through her New York–based organization the South Asian Women’s Creative Collective.

“My abuser is on display right now, at one of the most prestigious museums in the world, with articles extolling his virtuosity,” Abichandani wrote on her website. “He may be deceased, but his legacy continues to grow. Help me make his violence visible. Help everyone visualize the scale of the violence by coming and standing with me, physically creating a safe space from which to speak our truths. They can ignore my lone voice, but not a hundred of us.” During the demonstration, at least seven activists entered the museum and stood in front of the wall text about the exhibition.

Upon learning that the action was set to take place, Sandra Jackson-Dumont, the chairperson of education at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, emailed the artist. She said, “The Met fully supports the right to free expression and therefore we wish to assure you that we will not try to stop you . . . Let me underscore The Met’s support of your courage to speak out.” Jackson-Dumont also informed Abichandani that the institution is planning an open forum to discuss the role of museums in addressing controversies surrounding artists or works of art. LESS

December 4, 2017

In an open letter, more than 120 artists, scholars, and arts professionals are calling for the removal of three monuments and two plaques located across New York City. The controversial works, which include the statues of Christopher Columbus in Columbus Circle, Theodore Roosevelt in front of the American Museum of Natural History, and Marion Sims in Central Park, and two markers commemorating members of the government of Vichy France, have been the subject of intense debate at five public hearings held by the office of Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Shared with Hyperallergic on November 28, the letter describes the public works as symbols of white supremacy. It states: “These monuments are an affront in a city whose elected officials preach tolerance and equity. . .We encourage the Commission to seize this opportunity to make a brave, even monumental, gesture that will resonate for generations to come, rather than a politically expedient fix that will be easily absorbed—and quickly forgotten—by the status quo.”

Rather than destroy the works, the letter recommends that they be moved to museums or other historical spaces and that the sites where they were installed be used for art commissions like London’s Fourth Plinth in Trafalgar Square. “In short, we see the outcome of the Commission not as destroying heritage, let alone the purported erasure of history, but as the beginning of an exciting new set of possibilities for public art and museums in New York City, one finally devoted to an inclusive and reparative vision of the difficult histories of settler colonialism and the Indigenous peoples of this land.”

Ariella Azoulay, Claire Bishop, Hal Foster, Lucy Lippard, Fred Moten, and Martha Rosler are among the signatories. The Mayoral Advisory Commission on City Art, Monuments, and Markers is expected to make recommendations on the monuments by the end of the year.

The letter in full is as follows: