Getty and Skirball Centers Close as California Wildfires Prompt Thousands to Evacuate

POSTED December 6, 2017

A brushfire that broke out near the Getty Center in Los Angeles early Wednesday morning led officials to order residents in the Bel-Air neighborhood to evacuate as several homes went up in flames. According to the New York Times, the fire grew quickly with the help of 25-mile-per-hour winds and is expected to strengthen through Thursday. A major portion of the 405 freeway was shut down and remains closed as officials try to contain the blaze.

A statement on the Getty’s website says that the Getty Center and the Getty Villa have halted operations and closed their doors to the public in order to protect the collections from smoke from fires in the region. The Skirball Cultural Center has also announced that it will be closed until further notice due to the smoke conditions. The institution said that it would reimburse anyone who had purchased tickets for events that will be canceled as a result. “Our thoughts are with all our neighbors, and our thanks to the first responders working to keep us safe,” the center posted on Twitter.

Parts of the city of Ventura and the surrounding area have also been evacuated as firefighters continue to battle another fire, dubbed Thomas, which has been raging since Monday. The wilfires have destroyed at least 150 homes so far, displaced 27,000 people, and consumed more than 65,000 acres.

December 6, 2017

Cristina Ruiz of the Art Newspaper reports that Jorge Pérez, the billionaire real estate mogul for whom the Pérez Art Museum Miami (or PAMM), is named after, has accused Miami-Dade County’s commissioners of cutting $550,000 of a promised $4,000,000 grant to the museum as “punishment” for its current group exhibition, “On the Horizon,” which has work from and scheduled events by artists still living in Cuba. The excised monies are going to the American Museum of the Cuban Diaspora, a smaller institution in Coral Gables. Some would say the conflict sheds light on the historic divide in Miami’s Cuban-American community, between parties that back the US trade embargo placed on Castro’s government and the groups who are against it (seven of the thirteen Cuban American county commissioners voted to take some of the funding away from PAMM for the Coral Gables museum). Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava, who voted not to cut PAMM’s grant, believes that Cuban-American politics indeed shaped the vote. “[Though] . . . nobody gave it as the reason for the funding [being docked] . . . Cuban diaspora issues are highly sensitive, particularly for people whose families suffered at the hands of the Castro regime, and that does affect the voting.”

But a spokesperson for the diaspora museum, Carisa Perez Fuentes, said, “After Obama began normalizing relations with Cuba in 2014, Miami’s cultural calendar quickly filled up with exhibitions, concerts and cultural exchanges with [the country] . . . our museums and, most importantly, our tax dollars are being used to introduce Cuba’s cultural and political agenda to the US.” Jorge Pérez, who has been accused of sympathizing with the Communist country, said that, “Anybody who knows me knows that I totally criticize the Castro system and that my family lost all its money and was displaced because of Castro. But you still need to be proud of the culture that is yours. And that’s what this exhibition is about.” He was part of the delegation that visited the country with former US President Barack Obama last year.

Trump’s reversals of diplomatic relations with Cuba, however, have only exacerbated the strife within Miami’s Cuban-American community. “The continuing of the embargo and the rhetoric from Cuba and the US against each other have not resulted in anything but the suffering of the Cuban people,” said Pérez. “President Trump is giving credence again to the very radical right-wing part of the Cuban community. And politicians are using that.” Nonetheless, Michael Spring, the director of Miami-Dade’s department of cultural affairs, says that Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez wants to work with PAMM to cement the funding it requires so that the museum feels properly supported.

December 6, 2017

The sixteenth edition of Art Basel Miami Beach featuring 268 galleries from thirty-eight countries will kick off on Thursday, December 7, with a preview day on Wednesday. The fair has arranged an entirely new floorplan and show design as a result of the Miami Beach Convention Center’s ongoing renovation. Now in the second phase of a major overhaul, the center will eventually have 10 percent more exhibition space, allowing for larger booths and expanded public spaces.

The 2017 edition of the fair welcomes twenty new galleries who are participating for the first time, including Anat Ebgi from Los Angeles; Chapter NY, David Lewis Gallery, and Tyler Rollins Fine Art from New York; Galeria Jaqueline Martins and Ricardo Camargo Galeria from São Paulo; Isla Flotante from Buenos Aires; A arte Invernizzi from Milan; Dépendance from Brussels; Múrias Centeno with spaces in Porto and Lisbon; and Takuro Someya Contemporary Art and Taro Nasu from Tokyo.

The Galleries sector will feature presentations by 198 galleries. Positions, which invites exhibitors to present one major project by a single artist, will have fourteen solo booths. It will showcase Xu Qu at Antenna Space, where a new series of ceramic pot sculptures and typographic prints that examine how religious activities have influenced Chinese society will be on display, and Jamal Cyrus, who will explore the cultural politics of Black American music and the civil rights movement of the 1960s and 1970s at Inman Gallery.

For Nova, twenty-nine galleries will stage exhibitions of three artists, including a number that address social and political issues such as David Castillo Gallery’s presentation of works questioning representations of race, sexuality, and gender through a live performance by Kalup Linzy and photographs by Lyle Ashton Harris and Xaviera Simmons. Proyectos Monclova’s booth will be transformed by Tercerunquinto, who will stage a performative work in which they’ll paint Mexican political campaign murals directly onto the walls. Further highlights include: Dara Friedman at Supportico Lopez, whose presence at Art Basel Miami Beach will coincide with the artist’s retrospective at the Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM); Torey Thornton at Essex Street; Alex Hubbard and Emily Sundblad at House of Gaga; and Ishmael Randall Weeks and Andrea Galvani at Revolver Galería. Returning for its fourth year, Survey will show sixteen focused presentations of work created before 2000. Artists in the sector include: Sérvulo Esmeraldo at Galeria Raquel Arnaud; Judith Bernstein at The Box; and Willys de Castro at Henrique Faria Fine Art. Curated for the first time by independent curator and critic Philipp Kaiser, the Publics sector will be framed around the theme of “Territorial.” Using Collins Park as an outdoor exhibition space, this area will include eleven site-specific works created by emerging artists. Among the new works on view will be a notable exception: Les Guirlandes by Daniel Buren. The historic piece, which originally debuted at Documenta 7 in 1982, will feature decorative striped flag garlands strung across the park and loudspeakers playing musical samples ranging from the baroque operas of Jean-Baptiste Lully to the ragtime of Scott Joplin that will be systematically interrupted by the recitation of words for colors in fourteen different languages. Among the other artists featured in this section are Brenna Youngblood, Frida Baranek, and Philippe Decrauzat. Programmed by Mari Spirito, the founding director of Protocinema, this year’s Conversations will present nineteen talks by Yto Barrada, Stefania Bortolami, José Carlos Diaz, Teju Cole, Pamela Joyner, Isaac Julien, Hans Ulrich Obrist, Anne Pasternak, and Thaddaeus Ropac among many others. The program will begin on Thursday, December 7, with an artist talk by Charles Gaines, followed by several more over the course of the event. The talks will cover topics ranging from trends in the art market, the relationship of digital innovation and new technology to the museum world, and current threats to art and culture in the midst of a major conservative shift in politics and changes in economies. All Conversations panels will also be live streamed on Art Basel’s YouTube channel. A program of films, selected from the show’s participating galleries by David Gryn, the director of Daata Editions and Artprojx, will also begin on Thursday. For this year’s screenings in SoundScape Park on the seven thousand-square-foot outdoor projection wall of the New World Center, Art Basel will show recent works by Jibade-Khalil Huffman and Jen DeNike; Free Jazz Vein, 2017, by Tin Ojeda, which builds on the artist’s ongoing fascination with 1970s jazz; and a series of shorts exploring life in Chicago from the 1930s to the present, titled “The Reflection in the Puddle is Mine.” For more coverage of Art Basel Miami Beach, follow Artforum on Instagram. LESS

December 5, 2017

Artist, activist, and curator Lubaina Himid, known for using her practice to address issues such as the African diaspora, the legacy of slavery, and the visibility of black artists, has been named the winner of the prestigious Turner Prize. She will receive approximately $34,000. The sixty-three-year-old artist also made history by becoming the first woman of color, as well as the oldest candidate, to win the prize—2017 marked the first year that artists older than fifty were eligible for the award.

Works by Himid and short-listed artists Hurvin Anderson, Andrea Büttner, and Rosalind Nasashibi—who will each receive about $6,700—are on display in an exhibition at the Ferens Art Gallery in Hull, where a ceremony celebrating Himid was held on Tuesday, December 5.

Born in Zanzibar, Tanzania, Himid studied theater design at the Wimbledon College of Art and earned her master’s degree in cultural history at the Royal College of Art. Currently, she is a professor of contemporary art at the University of Central Lancashire. Recent solo exhibitions of her work include “Navigation Charts” (2017) at Spike Island in Bristol and “Invisible Strategies” (2017) at the Modern Art Oxford.

Chaired by Alex Farquharson, the director of Tate Britain, the jury comprised Dan Fox, coeditor at Frieze; art critic Martin Herbert; Mason Leaver-Yap, the Walker Art Center’s Bentson Scholar of Moving Image in Minneapolis and associate curator at the KW Institute for Contemporary Art in Berlin; and Emily Pethick, the director of London’s Showroom.

In a statement issued by the prize, the jury “praised the artist for her uncompromising tackling of issues including colonial history and how racism persists today.”

December 5, 2017

An online petition for the removal of Balthus’s erotically charged painting of a young girl, Thérèse Dreaming, 1938, from the walls of New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art has not persuaded the institution to take down the work, writes Peter Libbey of the New York Times. The petition has garnered more than eight thousand signatures. An excerpt from it reads: “Given the current climate around sexual assault and allegations that become more public each day, in showcasing this work for the masses, the Met is romanticizing voyeurism and the objectification of children.”

Responding to the protest, Ken Weine, the museum’s chief communications officer, said, “Moments such as this provide an opportunity for conversation, and visual art is one of the most significant means we have for reflecting on both the past and the present and encouraging the continuing evolution of existing culture through informed discussion and respect for creative expression.”

Mia Merrill, the author of the petition, claims that she was not trying to censor the painting, and suggested that a work by a female peer of Balthus be put in its place. But she did defend her reasons for the petition: “The blatant objectification and sexualization of a child is where I draw the line,” she said.

December 5, 2017

The 2018 edition of the Carnegie International will be the first biennial exhibition certified by W.A.G.E. (Working Artists and the Greater Economy), an organization founded in 2008 that advocates for artists receiving fair compensation from institutions for the exhibition of their work. Every participating artist or collective in the upcoming Carnegie International will receive a standard minimum fee, set by W.A.G.E., for providing exhibition content.

“Perhaps the most entrenched barrier to greater equity is the idea that art is a privilege. W.A.G.E.’s activism brings recognition to the work artists do—on top of actually making art!—when they provide content for museums and exhibitions,” said Ingrid Schaffner, curator of the biennial. The show is scheduled to open on October 12, 2018, and run through March 25, 2019.

December 5, 2017

Fair Brane, a filmmaker and painter based in Los Angeles, is the recipient of the inaugural Barbara Hammer Lesbian Experimental Filmmaking Grant via Queer|Art, an organization launched in 2009 to “support a generation of LGBTQ artists that lost mentors to the AIDS crisis of the 1980s.” Brane received a grant of $5,000 for her short film essay Drink More Water.

“I use film as a social practice,” Brane says. “Through my work, I aim to draw attention to hidden oppressive constructs rigorously at work in our society. In the near future, I see myself merging this ambition with other modes of creativity, specifically multimedia performance work and other forms of social sculpture. I am fascinated by the nexus that experimental and immersive film can provide. Foremost, however, I hope to continue the tradition of avant-garde and experimental social practice cinema.”

The judges for this year’s award were filmmakers Cheryl Dunye, Su Friedrich, and Dani Restack. Brane was chosen from a pool of seventy-six applicants.

December 5, 2017

The Knight Foundation has awarded $2.5 million in funding to forty-three artists and arts organizations in South Florida for public arts projects, including the Miami Mermaid Debates, a campaign focused on the effects of climate change; a concert series at Metrorail stations throughout Miami; and a program for public conversations at the Bass museum.

This year’s awardees are:

Arts For Learning

The Bass

Borscht Corporation

Buskerfest Miami

Dejha Carrington

CCE Miami

City of Doral

Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami

El Ingenio

Filmgate Miami

Fresh Art International

FUNDarte

Glades Community Media Partnership

Haitian Cultural Arts Alliance

Hanan Arts

Historic Hampton House Community Trust

Illuminarts

Jai-Alai Books

Johanne Rahaman

Juan Barquin and Trae DeLellis

Kunya Rowley

Laura Randall

Letter16 Press

Mark Hedden

MDC Live Arts

Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs

Miami New Drama

Nu Deco Ensemble

OCR

Olympia Theater

PATH: Preserving, Archiving & Teaching Hip-hop

PAXy

SFCA [isaw+subtropics]

Silvia Ros Photography

Siren Arts

Sofia Valiente

South Florida National Parks Trust

The Miami Rail

Little Havana Tours and Sikan Afro-Cuban Dance Project

Bascomb Memorial Broadcasting Foundation/ WDNA 88.9 FM Public Radio

Friends of WLRN

Olivia Ramos

YMCA of South Florida LESS

December 5, 2017

Artnews reports that William S. Smith, who has been the interim editor of Art in America since Lindsay Pollock’s departure in May, is now the magazine’s editor. “Under Will’s leadership and editorial vision and as a pioneer in the field of digital publishing, I’m confident Art in America will continue to connect with current readers, and appeal to a new generation of art lovers,” said Peter M. Brant, owner of Art Media Holdings, the parent company of Art in America and many other publications, including Artnews. Smith is a founding editor of the online arts and culture journal Triple Canopy. He has been with Art in America since 2013.

“I was intrigued to come from Triple Canopy, an innovative digital publishing platform, to the more traditional stalwart, Art in America,” said Smith. He added that, in his new role, he will be “connecting with the tradition of the magazine, as well as pointing the way forward.”