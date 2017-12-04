Hammer Museum Receives $200,000 Grant from Ford Foundation

POSTED December 6, 2017

The Hammer Museum in Los Angeles announced today that it has been awarded a $200,000 grant by the Ford Foundation in support of its free public programming aimed at advancing social justice The funds will allow the museum to upgrade its technology, update its archive, and expand the digital reach of its initiatives.

“We are incredibly proud and grateful to be partnering with the Ford Foundation,” Hammer director Ann Philbin said. “While the Hammer’s exhibitions and artist projects have long captured national and international attention, we are eager now to share our equally impactful public programs with the wider audience they deserve. By investing in a critical pillar of our activities, Ford is giving us the ability to strengthen our infrastructure, share this important work more broadly, and realize the full potential of our public programs.” The grant will complement the museum’s plans for expansion.

December 6, 2017

The Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland has announced the creation of the Toby’s Prize, a biennial award that will be given to an artist to support a new commission, a solo exhibition at the institution, and a scholarly publication. The prize of $50,000 will provide $25,000 to fund artistic production and $25,000 as a cash award.

The prize is named for philanthropist Toby Devan Lewis, a longtime board member of MOCA Cleveland. Selected by a jury of curators and scholars, prizewinners will be artists who are expanding the boundaries of their practice. The first winner of Toby’s Prize will be announced in spring 2018.

“We are delighted to realize this initiative as we approach MOCA’s fiftieth anniversary,” said director Jill Snyder. “Toby’s Prize reaffirms MOCA’s commitment to artistic experimentation and commissioning of new work. This award expands opportunities to bring national and international artists in dialog with the unique attributes of this Midwestern locale.”

Commenting on the new initiative, Toby Devan Lewis said, “In fostering emerging and established artists, I am proud to advance the visionary legacy of MOCA’s founders, Marjorie Talalay, Nina Sundell, and Aggie Gund. Nothing is more close to my heart than to nurture creative expression.” LESS

December 6, 2017

The Saint Louis Art Museum has received a gift of eighty-one works by African American artists, as well as related resources including books and research materials from New Jersey-based collectors Ronald Maurice Ollie and Monique McRipley Ollie.

“My wife and I share the Saint Louis Art Museum’s commitment of advancing knowledge while introducing art to people of all ages and backgrounds,” said Ronald Ollie. “The museum’s collection helped ignite my passion—we are delighted to know works we have stewarded might do the same for future generations.”

The donation includes paintings, drawings, prints, photographs, and sculptures by artists such as Terry Adkins, Benny Andrews, Sam Gilliam, James Little, Al Loving, Jack Whitten, and Stanley Whitney.

December 6, 2017

Christiane Paul, a professor in the School of Media Studies at the New School and an adjunct curator of digital art at the Whitney Museum of American Art, has been named director and chief curator of the Parsons School of Design’s Sheila C. Johnson Design Center. She succeeds Radhika Subramaniam, who led the SJDC as its first director from 2009 to 2017.

“Christiane’s focus on socially engaged curatorial practices, particularly in the realm of digital art, reflects Parsons and the New School’s broader mission to foster the transformative potential of art, design, and research,” said Parsons executive dean Joel Towers. A writer, curator, and teacher, Paul is the recipient of the Thoma Foundation’s 2016 Arts Writing Award in Digital Art, which recognizes arts writers who have contributed significantly to the field of digital art. Her recent books include A Companion to Digital Art (2016) and Digital Art (2015). Among the exhibitions she’s recently curated are “Little Sister (is watching you, too)” (2015) at the Pratt Manhattan Gallery in New York and “What Lies Beneath” (2015) at Borusan Contemporary in Istanbul.

“The SJDC provides a unique platform in that it is already embedded in a network of research, activities, and dialogue and provides a flexible context,” Paul said. “I’m looking forward to continue activating that network, locally and internationally, with exhibitions and events that creatively and critically explore issues with cultural urgency.”

December 6, 2017

A brushfire that broke out near the Getty Center in Los Angeles early Wednesday morning led officials to order residents in the Bel-Air neighborhood to evacuate as several homes went up in flames. According to the New York Times, the fire grew quickly with the help of 25-mile-per-hour winds and is expected to strengthen through Thursday. A major portion of the 405 freeway, which runs below the hills on which the Getty and Skirball Cultural Center are situated, was shut down and remains closed as officials try to contain the blaze.

A statement on the J. Paul Getty Museum’s website says that the Getty Center and the Getty Villa have halted operations and closed their doors to the public in order to protect the collections from the fires’ smoke. The Skirball, which the fire near the 405 has been named after, has also announced that it will be closed until further notice due to the smoke conditions. The institution said that it would reimburse anyone who had purchased tickets for events that will be canceled as a result. “Our thoughts are with all our neighbors, and our thanks to the first responders working to keep us safe,” the center posted on Twitter.

Parts of the city of Ventura and the surrounding area have also been evacuated as firefighters continue to battle another fire, dubbed Thomas, which has been raging since Monday. The wildfires have destroyed at least 150 homes so far, displaced 27,000 people, and consumed more than 65,000 acres.

December 6, 2017

Cristina Ruiz of the Art Newspaper reports that Jorge Pérez, the billionaire real estate mogul for whom the Pérez Art Museum Miami (or PAMM), is named after, has accused Miami-Dade County’s commissioners of cutting $550,000 of a promised $4,000,000 grant to the museum as “punishment” for its current group exhibition, “On the Horizon,” which has work from and scheduled events by artists still living in Cuba. The excised monies are going to the American Museum of the Cuban Diaspora, a smaller institution in Coral Gables. Some would say the conflict sheds light on the historic divide in Miami’s Cuban-American community, between parties that back the US trade embargo placed on Castro’s government and the groups who are against it (seven of the thirteen Cuban American county commissioners voted to take some of the funding away from PAMM for the Coral Gables museum). Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava, who voted not to cut PAMM’s grant, believes that Cuban-American politics indeed shaped the vote. “[Though] . . . nobody gave it as the reason for the funding [being docked] . . . Cuban diaspora issues are highly sensitive, particularly for people whose families suffered at the hands of the Castro regime, and that does affect the voting.”

But a spokesperson for the diaspora museum, Carisa Perez Fuentes, said, “After Obama began normalizing relations with Cuba in 2014, Miami’s cultural calendar quickly filled up with exhibitions, concerts and cultural exchanges with [the country] . . . our museums and, most importantly, our tax dollars are being used to introduce Cuba’s cultural and political agenda to the US.” Jorge Pérez, who has been accused of sympathizing with the Communist country, said that, “Anybody who knows me knows that I totally criticize the Castro system and that my family lost all its money and was displaced because of Castro. But you still need to be proud of the culture that is yours. And that’s what this exhibition is about.” He was part of the delegation that visited the country with former US President Barack Obama last year.

Trump’s reversals of diplomatic relations with Cuba, however, have only exacerbated the strife within Miami’s Cuban-American community. “The continuing of the embargo and the rhetoric from Cuba and the US against each other have not resulted in anything but the suffering of the Cuban people,” said Pérez. “President Trump is giving credence again to the very radical right-wing part of the Cuban community. And politicians are using that.” Nonetheless, Michael Spring, the director of Miami-Dade’s department of cultural affairs, says that Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez wants to work with PAMM to cement the funding it requires so that the museum feels properly supported.

December 6, 2017

The sixteenth edition of Art Basel Miami Beach featuring 268 galleries from thirty-eight countries will kick off on Thursday, December 7, with a preview day on Wednesday. The fair has arranged an entirely new floorplan and show design as a result of the Miami Beach Convention Center’s ongoing renovation. Now in the second phase of a major overhaul, the center will eventually have 10 percent more exhibition space, allowing for larger booths and expanded public spaces.

The 2017 edition of the fair welcomes twenty new galleries who are participating for the first time, including Anat Ebgi from Los Angeles; Chapter NY, David Lewis Gallery, and Tyler Rollins Fine Art from New York; Galeria Jaqueline Martins and Ricardo Camargo Galeria from São Paulo; Isla Flotante from Buenos Aires; A arte Invernizzi from Milan; Dépendance from Brussels; Múrias Centeno with spaces in Porto and Lisbon; and Takuro Someya Contemporary Art and Taro Nasu from Tokyo.

The Galleries sector will feature presentations by 198 galleries. Positions, which invites exhibitors to present one major project by a single artist, will have fourteen solo booths. It will showcase Xu Qu at Antenna Space, where a new series of ceramic pot sculptures and typographic prints that examine how religious activities have influenced Chinese society will be on display, and Jamal Cyrus, who will explore the cultural politics of Black American music and the civil rights movement of the 1960s and 1970s at Inman Gallery.

For Nova, twenty-nine galleries will stage exhibitions of three artists, including a number that address social and political issues such as David Castillo Gallery’s presentation of works questioning representations of race, sexuality, and gender through a live performance by Kalup Linzy and photographs by Lyle Ashton Harris and Xaviera Simmons. Proyectos Monclova’s booth will be transformed by Tercerunquinto, who will stage a performative work in which they’ll paint Mexican political campaign murals directly onto the walls. Further highlights include: Dara Friedman at Supportico Lopez, whose presence at Art Basel Miami Beach will coincide with the artist’s retrospective at the Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM); Torey Thornton at Essex Street; Alex Hubbard and Emily Sundblad at House of Gaga; and Ishmael Randall Weeks and Andrea Galvani at Revolver Galería. Returning for its fourth year, Survey will show sixteen focused presentations of work created before 2000. Artists in the sector include: Sérvulo Esmeraldo at Galeria Raquel Arnaud; Judith Bernstein at The Box; and Willys de Castro at Henrique Faria Fine Art. Curated for the first time by independent curator and critic Philipp Kaiser, the Publics sector will be framed around the theme of “Territorial.” Using Collins Park as an outdoor exhibition space, this area will include eleven site-specific works created by emerging artists. Among the new works on view will be a notable exception: Les Guirlandes by Daniel Buren. The historic piece, which originally debuted at Documenta 7 in 1982, will feature decorative striped flag garlands strung across the park and loudspeakers playing musical samples ranging from the baroque operas of Jean-Baptiste Lully to the ragtime of Scott Joplin that will be systematically interrupted by the recitation of words for colors in fourteen different languages. Among the other artists featured in this section are Brenna Youngblood, Frida Baranek, and Philippe Decrauzat. Programmed by Mari Spirito, the founding director of Protocinema, this year’s Conversations will present nineteen talks by Yto Barrada, Stefania Bortolami, José Carlos Diaz, Teju Cole, Pamela Joyner, Isaac Julien, Hans Ulrich Obrist, Anne Pasternak, and Thaddaeus Ropac among many others. The program will begin on Thursday, December 7, with an artist talk by Charles Gaines, followed by several more over the course of the event. The talks will cover topics ranging from trends in the art market, the relationship of digital innovation and new technology to the museum world, and current threats to art and culture in the midst of a major conservative shift in politics and changes in economies. All Conversations panels will also be live streamed on Art Basel’s YouTube channel. A program of films, selected from the show’s participating galleries by David Gryn, the director of Daata Editions and Artprojx, will also begin on Thursday. For this year’s screenings in SoundScape Park on the seven thousand-square-foot outdoor projection wall of the New World Center, Art Basel will show recent works by Jibade-Khalil Huffman and Jen DeNike; Free Jazz Vein, 2017, by Tin Ojeda, which builds on the artist’s ongoing fascination with 1970s jazz; and a series of shorts exploring life in Chicago from the 1930s to the present, titled “The Reflection in the Puddle is Mine.” For more coverage of Art Basel Miami Beach, follow Artforum on Instagram. LESS

December 5, 2017

Artist, activist, and curator Lubaina Himid, known for using her practice to address issues such as the African diaspora, the legacy of slavery, and the visibility of black artists, has been named the winner of the prestigious Turner Prize. She will receive approximately $34,000. The sixty-three-year-old artist also made history by becoming the first woman of color, as well as the oldest candidate, to win the prize—2017 marked the first year that artists older than fifty were eligible for the award.

Works by Himid and short-listed artists Hurvin Anderson, Andrea Büttner, and Rosalind Nasashibi—who will each receive about $6,700—are on display in an exhibition at the Ferens Art Gallery in Hull, where a ceremony celebrating Himid was held on Tuesday, December 5.

Born in Zanzibar, Tanzania, Himid studied theater design at the Wimbledon College of Art and earned her master’s degree in cultural history at the Royal College of Art. Currently, she is a professor of contemporary art at the University of Central Lancashire. Recent solo exhibitions of her work include “Navigation Charts” (2017) at Spike Island in Bristol and “Invisible Strategies” (2017) at the Modern Art Oxford.

Chaired by Alex Farquharson, the director of Tate Britain, the jury comprised Dan Fox, coeditor at Frieze; art critic Martin Herbert; Mason Leaver-Yap, the Walker Art Center’s Bentson Scholar of Moving Image in Minneapolis and associate curator at the KW Institute for Contemporary Art in Berlin; and Emily Pethick, the director of London’s Showroom.

In a statement issued by the prize, the jury “praised the artist for her uncompromising tackling of issues including colonial history and how racism persists today.”

December 5, 2017

An online petition for the removal of Balthus’s erotically charged painting of a young girl, Thérèse Dreaming, 1938, from the walls of New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art has not persuaded the institution to take down the work, writes Peter Libbey of the New York Times. The petition has garnered more than eight thousand signatures. An excerpt from it reads: “Given the current climate around sexual assault and allegations that become more public each day, in showcasing this work for the masses, the Met is romanticizing voyeurism and the objectification of children.”

Responding to the protest, Ken Weine, the museum’s chief communications officer, said, “Moments such as this provide an opportunity for conversation, and visual art is one of the most significant means we have for reflecting on both the past and the present and encouraging the continuing evolution of existing culture through informed discussion and respect for creative expression.”

Mia Merrill, the author of the petition, claims that she was not trying to censor the painting, and suggested that a work by a female peer of Balthus be put in its place. But she did defend her reasons for the petition: “The blatant objectification and sexualization of a child is where I draw the line,” she said.