Kassel Plans to Turn Former Documenta Venue Into a Museum

POSTED December 7, 2017

The city of Kassel announced a $1.5 million project to transform and expand the Palais Bellevue, which housed the Brothers Grimm Museum until 2014, into an exhibition space dedicated to literature and music, Monopol reports.

The Spohr Museum, an institution dedicated to composer and conductor Louis Spohr, which is currently part of the Kulturbahnhof—Kassel’s Cultural Train Station—will eventually move into the Baroque building. In addition, a second structure will be renovated into an event space for concerts, readings, and exhibitions.

“It is our intention to transform the Bellevue into a high-profile, tourist-oriented public space for Kassel, to host the history of music and literature,” said a city spokeswoman on Monday.

The Palais Bellevue most recently served as an exhibition site for Documenta. Previously it housed the Brothers Grimm Museum from 1972 to 2014. Of the estimated total costs for the expansion, Kassel will contribute around $800,000. The rest of the funding will come from the central German state of Hesse. According to the daily newspaper Hessische / Niedersächsische Allgemeine (HNA), the construction’s start-date is still being determined. Built as an observatory for Landgrave Karl von Hesse-Kassel in 1714, the Palais Bellevue has been owned by the city of Kassel since 1956. It is one of the only buildings to have survived World War II relatively unscathed. When the neighboring Neue Galerie was destroyed, the municipal art collection was housed in the palace. LESS

December 7, 2017

The American Folk Art Museum has announced that executive director Anne-Imelda Radice will resign in 2018, after leading the institution for more than five years. During her tenure, she successfully fundraised over $15 million, expanded the board of trustees, hired the first curator of self-taught art and Art Brut, and spearheaded the digitization of the museum’s 8,000-work collection.

According to the New York Times, Radice is credited with saving the institution from closure by securing its finances. When she first joined the museum in 2012, it had defaulted on the bond for its landmark building located on West Fifty-Third Street. It ultimately decided to sell the structure to the Museum of Modern Art and moved its operations to 2 Lincoln Square.

Prior to joining the American Folk Art Museum, Radice served as director of the Institute of Museum and Library Services, held leadership positions at the National Endowment for the Arts and Humanities, was the chief of staff to the secretary of the department of education, and the chief of the creative arts division of the United States Information Agency. She also served as the first director of the National Museum of Women in the Arts.

In December 2008, President George W. Bush awarded Radice the Presidential Citizens Medal, the second highest honor that can be conferred on a civilian, in recognition of her exemplary service to the nation.

December 6, 2017

The collector who bought a Leonardo da Vinci painting at Christie’s postwar and contemporary art evening auction last month for $450 million, making it the most expensive art work ever sold, was a little-known Saudi Prince, David D. Kirkpatrick of the New York Times reports.

The name of the mystery buyer comes as a surprise since Prince Bader bin Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Farhan al-Saud purchased the work during a crackdown on corruption and extravagant spending by Saudi Arabia’s crown prince Mohammed bin Salman. In addition, da Vinci’s portrayal of Christ in Salvator Mundi, ca. 1500, as the savior of the world would most likely be seen as controversial by Muslims in his country, since Muslims believe Jesus was a prophet and the artistic depiction of religious figures is forbidden.

According to a biography of Bader on the website of Saudi Arabia’s Energy Holdings International, the prince is described as one of the country’s “youngest entrepreneurs.” Is also says that he chairman of the founding committee of a local consortium, which plans to build a fiber-optic network, in a “strategic partnership” with Verizon, the founder of a recycling and waste-management business, and active in real estate. In July, King Salman made Bader the governor of a commission that aims to develop the province of Al Ola into a tourist destination.

Previously owned by the Russian billionaire Dmitry E. Rybolovlev, who purchased it for $127.5 million in 2013, the work is the only da Vinci painting that remains in private hands. Before Salvator Mundi, the record for the highest known price ever paid for an artwork was set by Pablo Picasso. His Women of Algiers netted $179.4 million at Christie’s in 2015. LESS

December 6, 2017

The Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland has announced the creation of the Toby’s Prize, a biennial award that will be given to an artist to support a new commission, a solo exhibition at the institution, and a scholarly publication. The prize of $50,000 will provide $25,000 to fund artistic production and $25,000 as a cash award.

The prize is named for philanthropist Toby Devan Lewis, a longtime board member of MOCA Cleveland. Selected by a jury of curators and scholars, prizewinners will be artists who are expanding the boundaries of their practice. The first winner of Toby’s Prize will be announced in spring 2018.

“We are delighted to realize this initiative as we approach MOCA’s fiftieth anniversary,” said director Jill Snyder. “Toby’s Prize reaffirms MOCA’s commitment to artistic experimentation and commissioning of new work. This award expands opportunities to bring national and international artists in dialog with the unique attributes of this Midwestern locale.”

Commenting on the new initiative, Toby Devan Lewis said, “In fostering emerging and established artists, I am proud to advance the visionary legacy of MOCA’s founders, Marjorie Talalay, Nina Sundell, and Aggie Gund. Nothing is more close to my heart than to nurture creative expression.” LESS

December 6, 2017

The Hammer Museum in Los Angeles announced today that it has been awarded a $200,000 grant by the Ford Foundation in support of its free public programming aimed at advancing social justice The funds will allow the museum to upgrade its technology, update its archive, and expand the digital reach of its initiatives.

“We are incredibly proud and grateful to be partnering with the Ford Foundation,” Hammer director Ann Philbin said. “While the Hammer’s exhibitions and artist projects have long captured national and international attention, we are eager now to share our equally impactful public programs with the wider audience they deserve. By investing in a critical pillar of our activities, Ford is giving us the ability to strengthen our infrastructure, share this important work more broadly, and realize the full potential of our public programs.” The grant will complement the museum’s plans for expansion.

December 6, 2017

The Saint Louis Art Museum has received a gift of eighty-one works by African American artists, as well as related resources including books and research materials from New Jersey-based collectors Ronald Maurice Ollie and Monique McRipley Ollie.

“My wife and I share the Saint Louis Art Museum’s commitment of advancing knowledge while introducing art to people of all ages and backgrounds,” said Ronald Ollie. “The museum’s collection helped ignite my passion—we are delighted to know works we have stewarded might do the same for future generations.”

The donation includes paintings, drawings, prints, photographs, and sculptures by artists such as Terry Adkins, Benny Andrews, Sam Gilliam, James Little, Al Loving, Jack Whitten, and Stanley Whitney.

December 6, 2017

Christiane Paul, a professor in the School of Media Studies at the New School and an adjunct curator of digital art at the Whitney Museum of American Art, has been named director and chief curator of the Parsons School of Design’s Sheila C. Johnson Design Center. She succeeds Radhika Subramaniam, who led the SJDC as its first director from 2009 to 2017.

“Christiane’s focus on socially engaged curatorial practices, particularly in the realm of digital art, reflects Parsons and the New School’s broader mission to foster the transformative potential of art, design, and research,” said Parsons executive dean Joel Towers. A writer, curator, and teacher, Paul is the recipient of the Thoma Foundation’s 2016 Arts Writing Award in Digital Art, which recognizes arts writers who have contributed significantly to the field of digital art. Her recent books include A Companion to Digital Art (2016) and Digital Art (2015). Among the exhibitions she’s recently curated are “Little Sister (is watching you, too)” (2015) at the Pratt Manhattan Gallery in New York and “What Lies Beneath” (2015) at Borusan Contemporary in Istanbul.

“The SJDC provides a unique platform in that it is already embedded in a network of research, activities, and dialogue and provides a flexible context,” Paul said. “I’m looking forward to continue activating that network, locally and internationally, with exhibitions and events that creatively and critically explore issues with cultural urgency.”

December 6, 2017

A brushfire that broke out near the Getty Center in Los Angeles early Wednesday morning led officials to order residents in the Bel-Air neighborhood to evacuate as several homes went up in flames. According to the New York Times, the fire grew quickly with the help of 25-mile-per-hour winds and is expected to strengthen through Thursday. A major portion of the 405 freeway, which runs below the hills on which the Getty and Skirball Cultural Center are situated, was shut down and remains closed as officials try to contain the blaze.

A statement on the J. Paul Getty Museum’s website says that the Getty Center and the Getty Villa have halted operations and closed their doors to the public in order to protect the collections from the fires’ smoke. The Skirball, which the fire near the 405 has been named after, has also announced that it will be closed until further notice due to the smoke conditions. The institution said that it would reimburse anyone who had purchased tickets for events that will be canceled as a result. “Our thoughts are with all our neighbors, and our thanks to the first responders working to keep us safe,” the center posted on Twitter.

Parts of the city of Ventura and the surrounding area have also been evacuated as firefighters continue to battle another fire, dubbed Thomas, which has been raging since Monday. The wildfires have destroyed at least 150 homes so far, displaced 27,000 people, and consumed more than 65,000 acres.

December 6, 2017

Cristina Ruiz of the Art Newspaper reports that Jorge Pérez, the billionaire real estate mogul for whom the Pérez Art Museum Miami (or PAMM), is named after, has accused Miami-Dade County’s commissioners of cutting $550,000 of a promised $4,000,000 grant to the museum as “punishment” for its current group exhibition, “On the Horizon,” which has work from and scheduled events by artists still living in Cuba. The excised monies are going to the American Museum of the Cuban Diaspora, a smaller institution in Coral Gables. Some would say the conflict sheds light on the historic divide in Miami’s Cuban-American community, between parties that back the US trade embargo placed on Castro’s government and the groups who are against it (seven of the thirteen Cuban American county commissioners voted to take some of the funding away from PAMM for the Coral Gables museum). Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava, who voted not to cut PAMM’s grant, believes that Cuban-American politics indeed shaped the vote. “[Though] . . . nobody gave it as the reason for the funding [being docked] . . . Cuban diaspora issues are highly sensitive, particularly for people whose families suffered at the hands of the Castro regime, and that does affect the voting.”

But a spokesperson for the diaspora museum, Carisa Perez Fuentes, said, “After Obama began normalizing relations with Cuba in 2014, Miami’s cultural calendar quickly filled up with exhibitions, concerts and cultural exchanges with [the country] . . . our museums and, most importantly, our tax dollars are being used to introduce Cuba’s cultural and political agenda to the US.” Jorge Pérez, who has been accused of sympathizing with the Communist country, said that, “Anybody who knows me knows that I totally criticize the Castro system and that my family lost all its money and was displaced because of Castro. But you still need to be proud of the culture that is yours. And that’s what this exhibition is about.” He was part of the delegation that visited the country with former US President Barack Obama last year.

Trump’s reversals of diplomatic relations with Cuba, however, have only exacerbated the strife within Miami’s Cuban-American community. “The continuing of the embargo and the rhetoric from Cuba and the US against each other have not resulted in anything but the suffering of the Cuban people,” said Pérez. “President Trump is giving credence again to the very radical right-wing part of the Cuban community. And politicians are using that.” Nonetheless, Michael Spring, the director of Miami-Dade’s department of cultural affairs, says that Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez wants to work with PAMM to cement the funding it requires so that the museum feels properly supported.