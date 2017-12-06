Lauren Halsey Wins 2017 William H. Johnson Prize

POSTED December 7, 2017

The William H. Johnson Foundation for the Arts announced today that Lauren Halsey is the recipient of this year’s William H. Johnson Prize, an annual $25,000 award that recognizes emerging African American artists. Previous prize winners include Laylah Ali, Sanford Biggers, Jennie C. Jones, Robert A. Pruitt, and EJ Hill.

Halsey, a Los Angeles-based artist known for creating fantastical environments that reimagine the urban community, was selected for her Crenshaw District Hieroglyph Project, a massive monument and participatory public art installation coming to South Los Angeles. The piece will allow the public to engrave their own stories into the surface of the monument to share with the neighborhood. Commenting on her work, Halsey said, “I aim to empower blackness in the form of constructing spatial paradigms that amplify positivity while conjuring new perspectives of economic autonomy, self-definition, and love.”

The jury comprised Jonathan Griffin, an independent arts writer and critic; EJ Hill, an artist and the 2016 recipient of the William H. Johnson Prize; Jamillah James, a curator at the Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles; Nicole Miller, an artist and the 2015 recipient of the William H. Johnson Prize; and Lanka Tattersall, an assistant curator at the Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles. In a statement they praised “the artist’s conviction, unique and focused vision, and the urgency and timeliness of her project.” Painter Andy Robert and Houston and performance artist Autumn Knight were finalists of the prize.

Artadia and the New Art Dealers Alliance (NADA) announced today that Carolin Eidner is the recipient of the 2017 Miami Beach NADA Artadia Award, a $5,000 unrestricted, merit-based award granted to one contemporary artist exhibiting at the fair. Eidner is the first European artist to ever win the prize.

Eidner’s work is exhibited at Natalia Hug, booth 7.15 at NADA Miami, which opened Thursday, December 7, and runs through December 10. The artist was selected by a jury comprising Jose Carlos Diaz, the chief curator of the Andy Warhol Museum, and Andria Hickey, a senior curator at MOCA Cleveland.

“It is always exciting to see the work of artists who are little known in the United States,” Hickey said.“Carolin Eidner’s concrete paintings shown as a solo booth at Nathalie Hug are fantastic and represent only a fraction of her multifacted practice which has primarily been shown in Europe.”

The University of Iowa was gifted $10 million by philanthropists Richard and Mary Jo Stanley in support of the construction of a new art museum. In honor of the couple’s generosity, the university will name the arts space the Iowa Stanley Art Museum.

Kathy A. Bolten of the Des Moines Register writes that the school’s former museum, which housed its holdings of 15,500 artworks—estimated to be worth $500 million—was severely damaged by flooding in June. Due to the structural damage to the building, the Federal Emergency Management Agency would not cover the reparations. Because of its close proximity to the Iowa River, the venue was deemed an unsuitable location for the university’s art collection, which was temporarily moved to the Figge Art Museum in Davenport.

The new facility, which will be built near the university’s main library, is expected to open in 2020. “This will complete a vibrant art campus that serves the university, Iowa City, and the state of Iowa,” said Rod Lehnertz, the university’s senior vice president of finance and operations.

A portion of the donation to the university came from the estate of Richard Stanley’s parents, C. Maxwell and Elizabeth Stanley, who managed one of the world’s largest office furniture manufacturing companies. The veteran donors to the museum also gifted their African art collection to the museum in 1985. The couple had both received degrees from the university, as did Richard Stanley, who passed away in November. LESS

The Rome Quadriennale, a foundation that promotes contemporary Italian art, announced that Sarah Cosulich has been appointed as its new artistic director. Cosulich will be responsible for coordinating the Quadriennale’s programming for the next three years, culminating in the seventeenth edition of the Art Quadrennial Exhibition.

Prior to joining the foundation, Cosulich worked with Francesco Bonami on the fiftieth Venice Biennale in 2003, served as curator of the Villa Manin Center for Contemporary Art in Codroipo, Italy, from 2004 to 2008, and was the director of Artissima, the International Fair for Contemporary Art in Turin, from 2012 to 2017. Most recently, she has been working as a development advisor for Manifesta 12 in Palermo, Sicily.

Established in 1927, the Rome Quadriennale was part of plan a for the reorganization of cultural initiatives throughout Italy. The foundation gets its name from its mission, which is to bring together the most representative trends in Italian art in a group show to be held every four years. Seventeen editions of the Art Quadrennials have been staged so far. The last iteration was presented at the Palazzo delle Esposizioni in October 2016.

The American Folk Art Museum has announced that executive director Anne-Imelda Radice will resign in 2018, after leading the institution for more than five years. During her tenure, she successfully fundraised over $15 million, expanded the board of trustees, hired the first curator of self-taught art and Art Brut, and spearheaded the digitization of the museum’s 8,000-work collection.

According to the New York Times, Radice is credited with saving the institution from closure by securing its finances. When she first joined the museum in 2012, it had defaulted on the bond for its landmark building located on West Fifty-Third Street. It ultimately decided to sell the structure to the Museum of Modern Art and moved its operations to 2 Lincoln Square.

Prior to joining the American Folk Art Museum, Radice served as director of the Institute of Museum and Library Services, held leadership positions at the National Endowment for the Arts and Humanities, was the chief of staff to the secretary of the department of education, and the chief of the creative arts division of the United States Information Agency. She also served as the first director of the National Museum of Women in the Arts.

In December 2008, President George W. Bush awarded Radice the Presidential Citizens Medal, the second highest honor that can be conferred on a civilian, in recognition of her exemplary service to the nation.

The city of Kassel announced a $1.5 million project to transform and expand the Palais Bellevue, which housed the Brothers Grimm Museum until 2014, into an exhibition space dedicated to literature and music, Monopol reports.

The Spohr Museum, an institution dedicated to composer and conductor Louis Spohr, which is currently part of the Kulturbahnhof—Kassel’s Cultural Train Station—will eventually move into the Baroque building. In addition, a second structure will be renovated into an event space for concerts, readings, and exhibitions.

“It is our intention to transform the Bellevue into a high-profile, tourist-oriented public space for Kassel, to host the history of music and literature,” said a city spokeswoman on Monday.

The Palais Bellevue most recently served as an exhibition site for Documenta. Previously it housed the Brothers Grimm Museum from 1972 to 2014. Of the estimated total costs for the expansion, Kassel will contribute around $800,000. The rest of the funding will come from the central German state of Hesse. According to the daily newspaper Hessische / Niedersächsische Allgemeine (HNA), the construction’s start-date is still being determined. Built as an observatory for Landgrave Karl von Hesse-Kassel in 1714, the Palais Bellevue has been owned by the city of Kassel since 1956. It is one of the only buildings to have survived World War II relatively unscathed. When the neighboring Neue Galerie was destroyed, the municipal art collection was housed in the palace. LESS

The collector who bought a Leonardo da Vinci painting at Christie’s postwar and contemporary art evening auction last month for $450 million, making it the most expensive art work ever sold, was a little-known Saudi Prince, David D. Kirkpatrick of the New York Times reports.

The name of the mystery buyer comes as a surprise since Prince Bader bin Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Farhan al-Saud purchased the work during a crackdown on corruption and extravagant spending by Saudi Arabia’s crown prince Mohammed bin Salman. In addition, da Vinci’s portrayal of Christ in Salvator Mundi, ca. 1500, as the savior of the world would most likely be seen as controversial by Muslims in his country, since Muslims believe Jesus was a prophet and the artistic depiction of religious figures is forbidden.

According to a biography of Bader on the website of Saudi Arabia’s Energy Holdings International, the prince is described as one of the country’s “youngest entrepreneurs.” Is also says that he chairman of the founding committee of a local consortium, which plans to build a fiber-optic network, in a “strategic partnership” with Verizon, the founder of a recycling and waste-management business, and active in real estate. In July, King Salman made Bader the governor of a commission that aims to develop the province of Al Ola into a tourist destination.

Previously owned by the Russian billionaire Dmitry E. Rybolovlev, who purchased it for $127.5 million in 2013, the work is the only da Vinci painting that remains in private hands. Before Salvator Mundi, the record for the highest known price ever paid for an artwork was set by Pablo Picasso. His Women of Algiers netted $179.4 million at Christie’s in 2015. LESS

The Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland has announced the creation of the Toby’s Prize, a biennial award that will be given to an artist to support a new commission, a solo exhibition at the institution, and a scholarly publication. The prize of $50,000 will provide $25,000 to fund artistic production and $25,000 as a cash award.

The prize is named for philanthropist Toby Devan Lewis, a longtime board member of MOCA Cleveland. Selected by a jury of curators and scholars, prizewinners will be artists who are expanding the boundaries of their practice. The first winner of Toby’s Prize will be announced in spring 2018.

“We are delighted to realize this initiative as we approach MOCA’s fiftieth anniversary,” said director Jill Snyder. “Toby’s Prize reaffirms MOCA’s commitment to artistic experimentation and commissioning of new work. This award expands opportunities to bring national and international artists in dialog with the unique attributes of this Midwestern locale.”

Commenting on the new initiative, Toby Devan Lewis said, “In fostering emerging and established artists, I am proud to advance the visionary legacy of MOCA’s founders, Marjorie Talalay, Nina Sundell, and Aggie Gund. Nothing is more close to my heart than to nurture creative expression.” LESS

The Hammer Museum in Los Angeles announced today that it has been awarded a $200,000 grant by the Ford Foundation in support of its free public programming aimed at advancing social justice The funds will allow the museum to upgrade its technology, update its archive, and expand the digital reach of its initiatives.

“We are incredibly proud and grateful to be partnering with the Ford Foundation,” Hammer director Ann Philbin said. “While the Hammer’s exhibitions and artist projects have long captured national and international attention, we are eager now to share our equally impactful public programs with the wider audience they deserve. By investing in a critical pillar of our activities, Ford is giving us the ability to strengthen our infrastructure, share this important work more broadly, and realize the full potential of our public programs.” The grant will complement the museum’s plans for expansion.