University of Notre Dame to Build New $66 Million Art Museum

POSTED December 8, 2017

The University of Notre Dame announced today that it plans to build a new 70,000-square-feet art museum. The institution will be named the Raclin Murphy Museum of Art, after the longtime philanthropists who made the leading gift for the project, Ernestine Raclin and her daughter and son-in-law Carmen and Chris Murphy. The amount of the donation was not disclosed.

“I am deeply moved by this transformative gift that will fulfill the museum’s primary vision—creating an arts district to not only serve Notre Dame faculty and students, but to also form a bridge to community audiences,” said Charles Loving, director of the Snite Museum of Art. “Our current museum is presently turning down some requests for tours and programs because the building is at capacity. We cannot display certain temporary exhibitions offered to us because of limited gallery space, and as the collection has grown we have had to convert some galleries to art storage vaults. In short, the new building will allow us to better fulfill the University’s mission as it relates to the arts.”

The building will be located in Notre Dame’s new arts district on the south end of the campus, facing Angela Boulevard. The project will be the first phase of the university’s new 132,000-square-foot arts complex, which will also include the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center, Charles B. Hayes Family Sculpture Park, Matthew and Joyce Walsh Family Hall of Architecture, and the O’Neill Hall of Music. Construction on the arts museum will begin in 2020. According to a statement issued by the university, the Snite Museum will still “remain an integral part of the campus.”

December 7, 2017

Artadia and the New Art Dealers Alliance (NADA) announced today that Carolin Eidner is the recipient of the 2017 Miami Beach NADA Artadia Award, a $5,000 unrestricted, merit-based award granted to one contemporary artist exhibiting at the fair. Eidner is the first European artist to ever win the prize.

Eidner’s work is exhibited at Natalie Hug, booth 7.15 at NADA Miami, which opened Thursday, December 7, and runs through December 10. The artist was selected by a jury comprising Jose Carlos Diaz, the chief curator of the Andy Warhol Museum, and Andria Hickey, a senior curator at MOCA Cleveland.

“It is always exciting to see the work of artists who are little known in the United States,” Hickey said.“Carolin Eidner’s concrete paintings shown as a solo booth at Nathalie Hug are fantastic and represent only a fraction of her multifacted practice which has primarily been shown in Europe.”

December 7, 2017

The Frick Collection has acquired its first work since 1991, a 7-feet-tall portrait of Prince Camillo Borghese by François-Pascal-Simon Gérard, an influential nineteenth-century artist who was popular at the time of the French Revolution. Gérard, whose works are in the permanent collection of the Louvre, was a student of the neoclassical painter Jacques-Louis David.

“The last opportunity the Frick had to purchase a major French School painting was nearly thirty years ago, with the acquisition of [Jean-Antoine] Watteau’s Portal of Valenciennes,” director Ian Wardropper said. “Today, it is deeply rewarding to have the rare opportunity to bring to the museum such an important work as this one, a historic portrait we feel would have compelled Henry Clay Frick. While the portrait has been shown in Rome, it has never been seen publicly in America.”

Borghese was the brother-in-law of Napoleon Bonaparte and a prominent arts patron. His family was considered one of the most important within the Roman aristocracy. Today, many works from his family’s collection remain in the Greek and Roman holdings at the Louvre. Gérard’s role as portraitist to the Bonaparte family helped advance his career. Even after the fall of the French Empire in 1815, the artist continued to find work. The full-length portrait, which is the only known portrait of Borghese and the first work by Gérard to join the Frick’s collection, will be exhibited in October 2018.

December 7, 2017

The William H. Johnson Foundation for the Arts announced today that Lauren Halsey is the recipient of this year’s William H. Johnson Prize, an annual $25,000 award that recognizes emerging African American artists. Previous prize winners include Laylah Ali, Sanford Biggers, Jennie C. Jones, Robert A. Pruitt, and EJ Hill.

Halsey, a Los Angeles-based artist known for creating fantastical environments that reimagine the urban community, was selected for her Crenshaw District Hieroglyph Project, a massive monument and participatory public art installation coming to South Los Angeles. The piece will allow the public to engrave their own stories into the surface of the monument to share with the neighborhood. Commenting on her work, Halsey said, “I aim to empower blackness in the form of constructing spatial paradigms that amplify positivity while conjuring new perspectives of economic autonomy, self-definition, and love.”

The jury comprised Jonathan Griffin, an independent arts writer and critic; EJ Hill, an artist and the 2016 recipient of the William H. Johnson Prize; Jamillah James, a curator at the Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles; Nicole Miller, an artist and the 2015 recipient of the William H. Johnson Prize; and Lanka Tattersall, an assistant curator at the Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles. In a statement they praised “the artist’s conviction, unique and focused vision, and the urgency and timeliness of her project.” Painter Andy Robert and Houston and performance artist Autumn Knight were finalists of the prize.

December 7, 2017

Italian pop artist Laura Grisi, who emerged on the art scene in the 1960s, died on Wednesday, December 6. Known for her series “Variable Paintings and “Neon Paintings,” which feature combinations of luminous sliding panels made from painted canvas, colored Plexiglass, neon, metal, and wood, Grisi was interested in the idea of variability and produced works that allowed viewers to change their compositions. Art historian Germano Celant’s monograph on Grisi, claims that she is one of the first artists to work with neon. The artist would often use neon lights in installations and controlled environments she created with elements such as water and wind in an attempt to redefine physical space.

Born in Rhodes, Greece, Grisi mostly spent her time in Rome, Italy, and New York. She studied art in Rome and at the Ecole des Beaux Arts in Paris. Grisi had her first solo shows at the Galleria Il Segno in Rome in 1964 and the Galleria dell’Ariete in Milan in 1965. Since 1968, Grisi had solo shows at the Galerie M.E. Thelen in Essen, Leo Castelli Gallery in New York, Van Abbemuseum in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, Galerie Konrad Fischer in Düsserdorf, and Ugo Ferranti in Rome, among others. She has also participated in the Rome Quadriennale in 1965, 1973, and 1986; the Venice Biennale in 1966 and 1986; and the group show “Young Italians” at the Institute of Contemporary Art, Boston, and the Jewish Museum in New York in 1968.

Her works are included in the collections of a number of institutions, including the Museum of Modern Art of New York, the Brooklyn Museum, the Weisman Museum in Los Angeles; and the Galleria Civica d’Arte Moderna in Turin. Her work was recently exhibited at the Graham Foundation in Chicago in 2014 and the Accademia di Brera in Milan in 2015. In October 2017, she had started to collaborate with P420, Bologna, which presented her works in a solo show in Frieze Masters, London. In 2018, her works will be included in the show “Matrix for Actual Time,” curated by Jacopo Crivelli Visconti, at MASP São Paulo.

December 7, 2017

On Tuesday, December 5, the Queens Museum in New York announced the winners of its 2017 Visible Award, which honors artists who create socially-engaged art. The $30,000 prize went to Puerto Rican artists Luis Agosto-Leduc and Jesús ‘Bubu’ Negrón for the collaborative work produced by their collective Brigada Puerta De Tierra, which uses art as a tool to challenge standard urban development practices.

The artists’ work exhibits “the potential of a community when it becomes a political constituency and strives against new and old colonizing subjects,” said Judith Wielander and Matteo Lucchetti, codirectors of the Visible project, the arts research platform that established the award.

Brigada Puerta De Tierra, founded in 2015, celebrates Puerto Rico’s Old San Juan neighborhood by bringing the community together to preserve its history. Through a community outreach campaign that championed the slogan “Aquí Vive Gente,” Ledu and Negrón raised awareness about the role that youth-empowerment can play in sustainable and community-centered development. The artists also helped the Puerta De Tierra neighborhood negotiate with the San Juan municipality to buy two uninhabited buildings, which will be turned into community centers.

December 7, 2017

The University of Iowa was gifted $10 million by philanthropists Richard and Mary Jo Stanley in support of the construction of a new art museum. In honor of the couple’s generosity, the university will name the arts space the Iowa Stanley Art Museum.

Kathy A. Bolten of the Des Moines Register writes that the school’s former museum, which housed its holdings of 15,500 artworks—estimated to be worth $500 million—was severely damaged by flooding in June. Due to the structural damage to the building, the Federal Emergency Management Agency would not cover the reparations. Because of its close proximity to the Iowa River, the venue was deemed an unsuitable location for the university’s art collection, which was temporarily moved to the Figge Art Museum in Davenport.

The new facility, which will be built near the university’s main library, is expected to open in 2020. “This will complete a vibrant art campus that serves the university, Iowa City, and the state of Iowa,” said Rod Lehnertz, the university’s senior vice president of finance and operations.

A portion of the donation to the university came from the estate of Richard Stanley’s parents, C. Maxwell and Elizabeth Stanley, who managed one of the world’s largest office furniture manufacturing companies. The veteran donors to the museum also gifted their African art collection to the museum in 1985. The couple had both received degrees from the university, as did Richard Stanley, who passed away in November. LESS

December 7, 2017

The Rome Quadriennale, a foundation that promotes contemporary Italian art, announced that Sarah Cosulich has been appointed as its new artistic director. Cosulich will be responsible for coordinating the Quadriennale’s programming for the next three years, culminating in the seventeenth edition of the Art Quadrennial Exhibition.

Prior to joining the foundation, Cosulich worked with Francesco Bonami on the fiftieth Venice Biennale in 2003, served as curator of the Villa Manin Center for Contemporary Art in Codroipo, Italy, from 2004 to 2008, and was the director of Artissima, the International Fair for Contemporary Art in Turin, from 2012 to 2017. Most recently, she has been working as a development advisor for Manifesta 12 in Palermo, Sicily.

Established in 1927, the Rome Quadriennale was part of plan a for the reorganization of cultural initiatives throughout Italy. The foundation gets its name from its mission, which is to bring together the most representative trends in Italian art in a group show to be held every four years. Seventeen editions of the Art Quadrennials have been staged so far. The last iteration was presented at the Palazzo delle Esposizioni in October 2016.

December 7, 2017

The American Folk Art Museum has announced that executive director Anne-Imelda Radice will resign in 2018, after leading the institution for more than five years. During her tenure, she successfully fundraised over $15 million, expanded the board of trustees, hired the first curator of self-taught art and Art Brut, and spearheaded the digitization of the museum’s 8,000-work collection.

According to the New York Times, Radice is credited with saving the institution from closure by securing its finances. When she first joined the museum in 2012, it had defaulted on the bond for its landmark building located on West Fifty-Third Street. It ultimately decided to sell the structure to the Museum of Modern Art and moved its operations to 2 Lincoln Square.

Prior to joining the American Folk Art Museum, Radice served as director of the Institute of Museum and Library Services, held leadership positions at the National Endowment for the Arts and Humanities, was the chief of staff to the secretary of the department of education, and the chief of the creative arts division of the United States Information Agency. She also served as the first director of the National Museum of Women in the Arts.

In December 2008, President George W. Bush awarded Radice the Presidential Citizens Medal, the second highest honor that can be conferred on a civilian, in recognition of her exemplary service to the nation.