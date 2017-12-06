 

POSTED December 11, 2017

Tony Gum Awarded 2017 Miami Beach Pulse Prize

Tony Gum at Christopher Moller Gallery’s booth, # S-105. Photo: Charles Roussel. Courtesy of BFA.com.

On Saturday, December 9, the Pulse Contemporary Art Fair announced that Tony Gum has received the 2017 Miami Beach Pulse Prize, a $2,500 award given directly to an artist exhibiting in a solo booth at the fair.

For the thirteenth edition of Pulse Miami Beach, led by the fair’s new director, Katelijne De Backer, Gum was selected by a jury comprising independent curator Lolita Cros; Kathryn Mikesell, the founder of the Fountainhead Residency; Tommy Ralph Pace, the associate director of the Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami; Roya Sachs, a curator at the Lever House Art Collection and the artistic director of Spring Place; and curator Piper Marshall.

“Pulse Art Fair’s commitment to presenting solo artist projects provides critical exposure for young and under-recognized artists,” Pace stated. Mikesell added, “I was very happy to see the tremendous diversity in the artists represented and the mediums in which they worked.”

LATEST NEWS

December 11, 2017

Police and Protesters Clash as 44 Artworks Removed from Catalonian Museum

Protesters and police in front of the Lleida Museum. Photo: Thomson Reuters.

Spanish law enforcement, accompanying experts in the field of art and artifacts, entered the Lleida Museum in western Catalonia this morning as part of an effort to enforce a judicial order received at the end of last month by Spain’s culture minister, Íñigo Méndez de Vigo, for the return of forty-four pieces in the museum’s collection, according to a report by Sam Jones in the Guardian. A tussle between police and demonstrators broke out after around 500 people gathered outside of the museum in the Catalan city of Lleida to protest against the removal of the artifacts from the institution, with some chanting “Hands up! This is a robbery!” and expressing more generalized anger over the central Spanish government’s assumption of control of Catalonia using article 155 of the nation’s constitution. The group of works at the heart of the controversy includes paintings, alabaster reliefs, and polychromatic wooden coffins that were sold to the Catalan government by the nuns of the Monasterio de Santa Maria de Sijena convent in neighboring Aragón in the 1980s, during the post-war dictatorship of General Franco.

The Aragonese authorities, arguing that the works were unlawfully sold, have been trying to recover the pieces through the courts since at least 2015, when a court in that region ruled that the objects should be repatriated. Officials in Catalonia lodged an appeal that has yet to be ruled on, and as the area is currently under the control of the central Spanish government after powers in Madrid dismissed regional leaders following a referendum on the province’s independence, officials in Aragon asked the ministry of culture to intervene. Méndez de Vigo authorized the return of the disputed artifacts on behalf of the administration. The move has exacerbated the already heightened tensions in Catalonia prior to next week’s snap regional election.

The mayor of Lleida, Ángel Ros, had argued that article 155 could not be applied to “sacred art,” and called for common sense and wisdom to prevail. He elaborated on his position in the local paper Segre on Sunday, saying, “There is still a long way to go to resolve the litigation over these goods…We will use all legal means to show that the purchase, by the [Catalan government] was made in accordance with the law and that the works were transferred to the Museum of Lleida with full legality and legitimacy.”

December 8, 2017

Páramo Gallery Expands to New York

Páramo Gallery’s New York City outpost. Courtesy of Páramo Gallery.

Páramo, a Mexican gallery that launched in Guadalajara in 2012, has opened a New York City outpost on the Upper East Side. Led by Alexandra Garcia Waldman, the gallery will be open by appointment only. Upcoming shows at the gallery will feature artists such as Naama Tsabar, Eamon Ore-Giron, Francisco Toledo and Argentinean duo Faivovich & Goldberg.

“It is a thrill to be re-launching Páramo into, what we think, will be a distinctive gallery experience, bringing new artists to the gallery both established and new, further expanding the gallery’s global visibility by opening the new space in New York and collaborating on our artist residence in Mexico City,” Waldman said.

In collaboration with Casa Pedregal/Tetetlán, the gallery is also opening a residency in Mexico City. The residency will be hosted in Casa Prieto, an iconic residence designed by Luis Barragan. Commenting on the space, Waldman said, “Barragan is a pillar of twentieth-century Mexican aesthetics and being able to use it as a platform for artists to come into contact with Mexico City and Mexican culture is a very unique experience and one we are very excited about.š

December 8, 2017

Boston Institutions Team Up to Plan Series of Exhibitions on Art and Technology

Institute of Contemporary Art, Boston.

The Institute of Contemporary Art, Boston, has announced that it will soon stage its largest show to date. Examining the Internet’s influence on various art mediums, “Art in the Age of the Internet, 1989 to Today” will premiere on February 12, displaying works by approximately sixty artists. Eva Respini, the chief curator at the ICA who conceived of the exhibition years ago, approached other curators about planning programming that would examine the relationship between technology and art at institutions across Boston. Now twelve organizations are teaming up to present shows.

“It wasn’t about me putting an idea on other organizations, but rather asking them what they’d been thinking along the same lines,” Respini told Malcolm Gay of the Boston Globe. “In most cases the shows are based on things that were already percolating at the other institutions.”

The Boston-area organizations organizing exhibitions are the Harvard Art Museums, MIT List Visual Arts Center, the Museum of Fine Arts, the Berklee College of Music, Boston Cyberarts, the Carpenter Center for the Visual Arts at Harvard University, Tufts University Art Galleries, the Rose Art Museum, the Harvard Film Archive, the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, and the deCordova Sculpture Park and Museum.

Respini added that she thinks of the project as “non-hierarchal, like the Internet. . . .So we can all talk about the intersection in a more sophisticated and nuanced way than I’m able to do in just one exhibition.”

December 8, 2017

Editors of The Exhibitionist Resign over Sexual Harassment Allegations Made Against Founder Jens Hoffmann

Jens Hoffmann.

Following the sexual harassment allegations that were made against curator Jens Hoffmann last month, three editors of The Exhibitionist, a journal that Hoffmann founded in 2009, have resigned. Managing editor Liz Rae Heise-Glass announced on Facebook that she was stepping down along with editor at large Piper Marshall and senior editor Julian Myers-Szupinska.

“In our view it would be incongruous to continue to commission, edit, and publish as normal in these circumstances,” the statement reads. “We wish to make clear that we do not condone sexual harassment, intimidation, or abuse in any context, and that we support those who are coming forward in this profound moment of reckoning.”

Hoffmann was first accused of sexual misconduct by staff members at the Jewish Museum in New York, who came forward on November 30. Since then the Jewish Museum, as well as several other organizations Hoffmann was involved with, including the Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit, the Kadist foundation, and the Indianapolis Museum of Contemporary Art, have suspended all ongoing projects that he was working on. With the exception of the Honolulu Biennial, which completely cut ties with Hoffmann, Artnews reports that the other institutions will reevaluate their relationships with the curator once the Jewish Museum completes its review of the complaints made against him.

The joint statement written by Liz Rae Heise-Glass, Piper Marshall, and Julian Myers-Szupinska reads:

December 8, 2017

Louvre Abu Dhabi Claims It Owns Leonardo da Vinci’s Salvator Mundi

A tweet issued by the Louvre Abu Dhabi, claiming it owns the Leonardo da Vinci work, which recently sold for 0 million at Christie’s postwar and contemporary art evening sale.

Following contradictory reports about the identity of the mystery buyer who shelled out $450 million, the largest known sum ever paid for an artwork, on Leonardo da Vinci’s Salvator Mundi, the Louvre Abu Dhabi has issued a statement today claiming that it owns the work.

In a post on Twitter, the recently-opened institution wrote: “Louvre Abu Dhabi is looking forward to displaying the Salvator Mundi by Leonardo Da Vinci. The work was acquired by the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi for the museum.”

The announcement comes a day after the New York Times revealed that the collector who purchased the work was the Saudi Arabian prince Bader bin Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Farhan al-Saud. However, the Wall Street Journal has since published a report stating that Bader was only an intermediary, and that the crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman is the actual buyer of the work.

December 8, 2017

University of Notre Dame to Build New $66 Million Art Museum

The University of Notre Dame.

The University of Notre Dame announced today that it plans to build a new 70,000-square-feet art museum. The institution will be named the Raclin Murphy Museum of Art, after the longtime philanthropists who made the leading gift for the project, Ernestine Raclin and her daughter and son-in-law Carmen and Chris Murphy. The amount of the donation was not disclosed.

“I am deeply moved by this transformative gift that will fulfill the museum’s primary vision—creating an arts district to not only serve Notre Dame faculty and students, but to also form a bridge to community audiences,” said Charles Loving, director of the Snite Museum of Art. “Our current museum is presently turning down some requests for tours and programs because the building is at capacity. We cannot display certain temporary exhibitions offered to us because of limited gallery space, and as the collection has grown we have had to convert some galleries to art storage vaults. In short, the new building will allow us to better fulfill the University’s mission as it relates to the arts.”

The building will be located in Notre Dame’s new arts district on the south end of the campus, facing Angela Boulevard. The project will be the first phase of the university’s new 132,000-square-foot arts complex, which will also include the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center, Charles B. Hayes Family Sculpture Park, Matthew and Joyce Walsh Family Hall of Architecture, and the O’Neill Hall of Music. Construction on the arts museum will begin in 2020. According to a statement issued by the university, the Snite Museum will still “remain an integral part of the campus.”

December 7, 2017

Carolin Eidner Wins 2017 Miami Beach NADA Artadia Award

Carolin Eidner, from the series: “Particularities of Gravity Demands,” 2017.

Artadia and the New Art Dealers Alliance (NADA) announced today that Carolin Eidner is the recipient of the 2017 Miami Beach NADA Artadia Award, a $5,000 unrestricted, merit-based award granted to one contemporary artist exhibiting at the fair. Eidner is the first European artist to ever win the prize.

Eidner’s work is exhibited at Natalie Hug, booth 7.15 at NADA Miami, which opened Thursday, December 7, and runs through December 10.  The artist was selected by a jury comprising Jose Carlos Diaz, the chief curator of the Andy Warhol Museum, and Andria Hickey, a senior curator at MOCA Cleveland.

“It is always exciting to see the work of artists who are little known in the United States,” Hickey said.“Carolin Eidner’s concrete paintings shown as a solo booth at Nathalie Hug are fantastic and represent only a fraction of her multifacted practice which has primarily been shown in Europe.”

December 7, 2017

Frick Purchases Its First Painting in Thirty Years

François-Pascal-Simon Gérard, Camillo Borghese, ca. 1810. Photo: Michael Bodycomb.

The Frick Collection has acquired its first work since 1991, a 7-feet-tall portrait of Prince Camillo Borghese by François-Pascal-Simon Gérard, an influential nineteenth-century artist who was popular at the time of the French Revolution. Gérard, whose works are in the permanent collection of the Louvre, was a student of the neoclassical painter Jacques-Louis David.

“The last opportunity the Frick had to purchase a major French School painting was nearly thirty years ago, with the acquisition of [Jean-Antoine] Watteau’s Portal of Valenciennes,” director Ian Wardropper said. “Today, it is deeply rewarding to have the rare opportunity to bring to the museum such an important work as this one, a historic portrait we feel would have compelled Henry Clay Frick. While the portrait has been shown in Rome, it has never been seen publicly in America.”

Borghese was the brother-in-law of Napoleon Bonaparte and a prominent arts patron. His family was considered one of the most important within the Roman aristocracy. Today, many works from his family’s collection remain in the Greek and Roman holdings at the Louvre. Gérard’s role as portraitist to the Bonaparte family helped advance his career. Even after the fall of the French Empire in 1815, the artist continued to find work. The full-length portrait, which is the only known portrait of Borghese and the first work by Gérard to join the Frick’s collection, will be exhibited in October 2018. 

 

