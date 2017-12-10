Jane Panetta and Rujeko Hockley to Curate Seventy-Ninth Whitney Biennial

POSTED December 13, 2017

The Whitney Museum of American Art announced today that Jane Panetta and Rujeko Hockley, members of the Museum’s curatorial staff, will co-curate the next edition of Whitney Biennial, opening in May 2019.

“Jane and Ru are two of the most compelling and engaged curatorial voices of our moment, with broad and sensitive instincts for artistic and cultural relevance,” Scott Rothkopf, the Whitney’s deputy director for programs and chief curator, said. “They are both passionate champions of emerging artists, while their more scholarly projects have shown keen insights about making history feel alive in the present. I’m delighted to see two more Whitney curators put their mark on our signature exhibition.”

Panetta is currently an associate curator at the Whitney, who she joined the museum’s curatorial department in 2010. Most recently, she has organized solo presentations of the work of Willa Nasatir and Njideka Akunyili Crosby as well as the group exhibition “Fast Forward: Painting from the 1980s” (2017). Prior to joining the Whitney, Panetta spent several years in the Museum of Modern Art’s Painting and Sculpture Department. Hockley joined the Whitney’s staff as an assistant curator in March 2017. She has co-curated a number exhibition including “Toyin Ojih Odutola: To Wander Determined with Melinda Lang,” which is currently on view at the museum through February 25, 2018, and “An Incomplete History of Protest: Selections from the Whitney’s Collection, 1940–2017,” which is on view until summer 2018. Hockley also serves as a member of the Museum’s Emerging Artist Working Group. Previously, Hockley was an assistant curator of contemporary art at the Brooklyn Museum, where she co-curated “We Wanted a Revolution: Black Radical Women, 1965–85” (2017).

"We are thrilled to be collaborating on the forthcoming Biennial, particularly at such an historic juncture in our country and in our world," Hockley and Panetta said in a joint statement. "We are excited about the work emerging out of this complex moment and are honored to continue the Biennial's long tradition of engaging with the most compelling artists, issues, and questions of our time."

Six finalists have been announced for the Guggenheim Foundation’s 2018 Hugo Boss Prize. They are artists Bouchra Khalili, Simone Leigh, Teresa Margolles, Emeka Ogboh, Frances Stark, and Wu Tsang. The recipient of the prize will receive $100,000 and a solo exhibition at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York. The winner will be announced next fall, and the exhibition will take place in 2019.

“The Hugo Boss Prize remains a cornerstone of the Guggenheim’s contemporary programming, and we are thrilled to highlight the work of these six deserving artists, who are working at the vanguard of contemporary art practice, exploring urgent social issues, and providing new artistic vocabulary through which to examine personal and universal themes,” said Nancy Spector, the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum’s artistic director. “We are pleased to join with Hugo Boss in this long-term commitment to celebrating the most important and impactful artists of their time.”

The Sydney Biennale has announced that seventy artists will participate in its twenty-first edition. Titled “Superposition: Equilibrium & Engagement,” the Biennale opens March 16 and runs through June 11, 2018.

“The artists in the Twenty-First Biennale of Sydney have been chosen to offer a panoramic view of how opposing interpretations can come together in a state of equilibrium,” artistic director Mami Kataoka said. “The history of the people of Sydney collectively reflects the history of the world in the twentieth century, in particular the movements and migration of people and cultures away from conflict. My hope is that the artworks in this Biennale will serve as a catalyst for thought for all of us.”

The complete list of artists is as follows:

Julian Abraham ‘Togar’

Eija-Liisa Ahtila

Ai Weiwei

Brook Andrew

Sydney Ball

Marc Bauer

Oliver Beer

Michaël Borremans

Miriam Cahn

Francisco Camacho Herrera

Chen Shaoxiong

Tiffany Chung

Abraham Cruzvillegas

Roy de Maistre

Marjolijn Dijkman

Lili Dujourie

Luciano Fabro

Marco Fusinato

Anya Gallaccio

Ryan Gander

Geng Xue

Simryn Gill

Marlene Gilson

Tanya Goel

Laurent Grasso

N.S. Harsha

Hsu Chia-Wei

Ami Inoue

Mit Jai Inn

Sosa Joseph

Jacob Kirkegaard

Yvonne Koolmatrie

Suzanne Lacy

Tuomas Aleksander Laitinen

Liza Lou

Nicholas Mangan

Cercle d’Art des Travailleurs de Plantation Congolaise with Baloji and Renzo Martens

Prabhavathi Meppayil

Kate Newby

Trinh Thi Nguyen

Tom Nicholson

Noguchi Rika

Ciara Phillips

Tawatchai Puntusawasdi

Koji Ryui

Sa Sa Art Projects

Khaled Sabsabi

Semiconductor

Yasmin Smith

Dimitar Solakov

Michael Stevenson

Svay Sareth

Rayyane Tabet

Akira Takayama

Maria Taniguchi

Esme Timbery

George Tjungurrayi

Su-Mei Tse

Martin Walde

Roy Wiggan

Riet Wijnen

Nicole Wong

Wong Hoy Cheong

Yukinori Yanagi

Haegue Yang

Jun Yang

Yarrenyty Arltere Artists

Samson Young LESS

The Greek-born German curator Christos Joachimides has died, according to art historian and curator Sir Norman Rosenthal for the Art Newspaper. “He was nothing if not a controversial figure in the world of art,” wrote Rosenthal, “who both divided opinion and seldom himself sought consensus on matters of aesthetic choices.”

Joachimides studied in Heidelberg and Stuttgart in 1953 before making Berlin a more permanent home. He traveled quite a bit throughout the 1960s, spending time in Paris and Rome, where he befriended artists such as Jannis Kounellis, Pino Pascali, and Balthus. In Germany he was drawn to Joseph Beuys and Wolf Vostell, and became especially interested in the painters who showed at Michael Werner Gallery, including Anselm Kiefer, Markus Lüpertz, and A.R. Penck. Joachimides went on to work with Rosenthal at the ICA London. There, they curated two exhibitions together: “Art into Society, Society into Art: Seven German Artists” (1974), where Beuys created a series of daily performances over the course of a month, which ended up becoming the piece Directive Forces, 1974–77; and a festival of contemporary Greek culture, “Eight Artists, Eight Attitudes, Eight Greeks” (1975), organized after the fall of Greece’s military junta. The latter show included Kounellis’s art—its first appearance in the UK. Joachimides also collaborated with Sir Nicholas Serota on an exhibition called “13⁰E: Eleven Artists Working in Berlin” (1978), an exhibition organized through the Whitechapel Art Gallery, which was staged in Germany. At the Royal Academy of Arts in London, Joachimides joined with Serota and Rosenthal on “A New Spirit in Painting” (1981), an exhibition that featured the work of German neo-expressionists such as Georg Baselitz and Kiefer. And at the Martin-Gropius-Bau in Berlin, Rosenthal collaborated with Joachimides on “Zeitgeist” (1983) and “Metropolis” (1991), among other exhibitions.

“Those were Christos’s truly great days,” said Rosenthal of their time together. “He expanded our outlook on the world, indeed as Nicholas Serota wrote to me on learning of his death that ‘he expanded our lives and education.’”

Amsterdam’s Van Gogh Museum has drawn a record number of visitors this year, making it the most visited museum in the Netherlands in 2017. Approximately 2,260,000 people were admitted to the institution over the last twelve months. And nearly 90 percent of its visitors, from more than 125 countries, rated their experience at the museum as either “very good” or “excellent.” Some of the museum’s most popular exhibitions in 2017 were “Prints in Paris 1900,” “The Dutch in Paris 1789–1914,” and “Van Gogh, Rousseau, Corot: In the Forest.”

Artist Candice Breitz has changed the name of her artwork that will be displayed in the inaugural National Gallery of Victoria Triennial in protest of the institution’s employment of a security firm that has been accused of abusing refugees in Australia’s offshore detention centers, and she is asking other artists in the exhibition to do the same.

Asylum seekers arriving in Australia by boat have generally been sent to either the island nation of Nauru or Papua New Guinea’s Manus Island, and then held in indefinite detention. Wilson Security, one of the companies that had been hired to monitor the camps, has faced intense public scrutiny since allegations emerged that its employees were involved in the sexual assault of women and children on the islands. Since the publication of more than 2,000-pages of incident reports, the company has been accused of lying about the conditions of the centers and the treatment of the refugees. The Manus Regional Processing Center on Manus Island was officially closed on October 31 by the Australian government after years of controversy dogged its existence, leaving its detainees and asylum seekers stranded with island locals.

In response to the NGV’s decision to hire Wilson Security, Breitz has temporarily renamed her seven-panel-video work, originally titled Love Story, as Wilson Must Go. The piece, which was previously on view in the South African pavilion at the 2017 Venice Biennale, features Alec Baldwin and Julianne Moore. The actors tell the stories of refugees in an attempt to use their celebrity status to make the migrants’ voices heard.

In a statement posted on Facebook on Tuesday, December 12, the artist wrote: “The new title will remain in effect for as long as the work is on view at the National Gallery of Victoria, or when the work is exhibited in any other exhibition context on Australian soil, until the NGV severs its relationship with Wilson Security. Until that point, the work will continue to speak its objection to being under the surveillance of a security contractor that commits human rights abuses in Australia’s offshore detention centers.” While the National Gallery of Victoria assured Breitz that the contract with Wilson Security is only temporary, Breitz said she felt it would be “morally remiss” if she didn’t act. “I trust that the NGV will receive this gesture as one of solidarity, solidarity with the Triennial’s focus on forced displacement, but more importantly, solidarity with all refugees and asylum seekers who have been or remain subject to the cruelty of the Australian offshore detention regime, as enforced by agents like Wilson Security,” she wrote. According to The Guardian, the company ended its contract with the Australian government in October. Wilson Security was originally subcontracted by Broadspectrum to oversee the camps in 2012. Papua New Guinea’s Supreme Court ruled that the Manus Island detention center was “illegal and unconstitutional” in April. Despite closing the facility on the island, the Papua New Guinea and Australian governments have not yet decided where the people being detained there will go. Candice Breitz’s statement, reprinted in full, is as follows: “I am one of many artists participating in the National Gallery of Victoria’s inaugural NGV Triennial, an exhibition that is scheduled to open in Melbourne this week. ‘Movement’ is one of five themes that frame the Triennial. Consequently, the exhibition includes a number of works that engage with and represent the global crisis of displacement. My own work, LOVE STORY, a video installation that evolves out of interviews with six individuals who have fled their countries in response to a variety of oppressive conditions, has been enabled and acquired by the NGV for the Triennial, via a generous artist commission. It has come to my attention, via the Artists’ Committee (an informal association of Melbourne-based artists and arts workers), that security services at the NGV are currently provided by a private security contractor called Wilson Security. On their website, Wilson claims to ‘offer the highest level of protection and peace of mind for [their] customers across myriad industries and complex business scenarios.’ Under contract to the Australian government, however, Wilson security has violently enforced the imprisonment of refugees and people seeking asylum in Australia’s offshore immigration detention centres. The horrific effects of indefinite mandatory detention are well-documented. The allegations against Wilson Security since the commencement of their contracts on Manus Island and Nauru in 2012 are extensive and disturbing. While I am grateful for the immense support I have received from the NGV, it would be morally remiss, in light of the above knowledge, for me to remain silent in the context of the current conversation that is taking place around the Australian government’s ongoing and systematic abuse of refugees. I have been assured by the NGV that the contractual relationship between the gallery and Wilson Security is of a temporary nature. I have been told that the tendering process that will culminate in the appointment of a more permanent contractor is at an advanced stage. As such, the response that this statement articulates is itself potentially of a temporary nature: With immediate effect, the work of art that was formerly known as LOVE STORY will carry the new title WILSON MUST GO. The new title will remain in effect for as long as the work is on view at the National Gallery of Victoria, or when the work is exhibited in any other exhibition context on Australian soil, until the NGV severs its relationship with Wilson Security. Until that point, the work will continue to speak its objection to being under the surveillance of a security contractor that commits human rights abuses in Australia’s offshore detention centres. Until that point, all NGV publications of any nature, all public discussions hosted by the NGV, any educational conversations conducted around the work at the NGV, any and all press communications issued by the gallery, and all wall texts and captions, shall refer to the work as WILSON MUST GO. The title of the work will automatically revert to LOVE STORY if and when Wilson goes. Should they wish to, I invite other Triennial artists who may share my discomfort at having their works under the surveillance of Wilson Security, to temporarily rename their own works WILSON MUST GO. It is extremely unfortunate that individual security workers who are currently engaged at the NGV may experience negative repercussions as a result of this intervention. The NGV has assured me that fair treatment of their security staff is of high priority. I have every reason to believe that the NGV will provide secure working conditions for their security staff, and wish to make clear that this intervention in no way wishes to target specific individuals who currently provide security services on NGV premises. The moral failure characterising the Australian government's refugee policy is all the more deplorable in 'a nation that has been forged through stories of mobility.' As the NGV Triennial catalogue states, 'The challenge of hospitality is not an abstract philosophical problem or a minor political issue.' I have experienced my interlocutors at the NGV to be deeply attuned to the horrific conditions and challenges facing refugees and asylum seekers worldwide. I trust that the NGV will receive this gesture as one of solidarity, solidarity with the Triennial's focus on forced displacement, but more importantly, solidarity with all refugees and asylum seekers who have been or remain subject to the cruelty of the Australian offshore detention regime, as enforced by agents like Wilson Security."

Alex Greenberger of Artnews writes that Art Matters has announced its list of 2017 grant winners. Each artist and art collective will receive $7,500. “We are thrilled to support this extraordinary group of artists from across the US,” said Sacha Yannow, the director of Art Matters. “A diverse and expansive range of contemporary practice within various geographic and cultural contexts, their work engages justice and liberation issues and experiments with form. We feel their voices are important and through our funding, we hope to help amplify them.”

This year’s grantees are:

The Aadizookaan (Detroit)

Patty Berne (Berkeley, CA)

Zoe Buckman (New York)

Oletha DeVane (Ellicott City, MD)

Eve Fowler (Los Angeles)

Free Black Dirt (Minneapolis)

Ricardo Gamboa (Chicago)

Maria Gaspar (Chicago)

EJ Hill (Los Angeles)

Lauren Iida (Seattle)

Gelare Khoshgozaran (Los Angeles)

Guadalupe Maravilla (Richmond, VA)

Babatunde Olaniran (Flint, MI)

Victor Pacheco (Worcester, MA)

Omar Pimienta (National City, CA)

Naima Ramos-Chapman (Brooklyn, NY)

Barak adé Soleil (Chicago)

Studio Revolt (Tacoma, WA)

Ricky Tagaban (Juneau, AK)

Luis Tapia (Santa Fe, NM)

Jina Valentine (Durham, NC)

Lorna Williams (New Orleans)

FRAC Île-de-France | Le Plateau, part of the Fonds Régional d’Art Contemporain, a consortium of twenty-three exhibition spaces across France that are funded by the state and the regions where they’re located, is in danger of being closed, writes Ingrid Luquet-Gad of Les Inrockuptibles. The City of Paris is planning on cutting off financial support to FRAC Île-de-France. This action will greatly affect the Le Plateau site, at 22 rue des Alouettes in the city’s Belleville neighborhood, which has hosted exhibitions for a variety of artists, such as Ryan Gander, Charles Avery, Keren Cytter, and Cao Fei, since 2002.

On December 4, La Libération published an open letter addressed to Paris’s mayor, Anne Hidalgo, asking her to not cut the city’s budget for FRAC Île-de-France. The letter has been signed by dozens of artists and arts professionals, including Sophie Calle, Philippe Decrauzat, Haris Epaminonda, Sylvie Fanchon, Camille Henrot, Corey McCorkle, Hans-Ulrich Obrist, and Xavier Veilhan.

More than two hundred artists who have participated in past exhibitions of Documenta signed a petition against the growing obsession over the show’s profits. “We are compelled to write to propose an improved structure for Documenta that does not prioritize revenue above all other priorities, and defends its future artistic and curatorial autonomy and progressive political mission,” the document reads.

Artists who participated in the most recent iteration of the exhibition have already written two open letters defending Documenta 14’s curatorial model, its former CEO Annette Kulenkampff and artistic director Adam Szymczyk, and the exhibition’s autonomy. Despite repeatedly voicing that Documenta should remain free from political interference, the recent controversy over Documenta 14’s financial deficit prompted Germany’s far-right AfD party to sue the exhibition over its alleged “misappropriation of funds and other offenses.” The artists have now outlined steps detailing how Documenta should move forward without compromising its mission.

The petition states that the exhibition needs to implement a new supervisory structure in order to retain its autonomy. It stresses that the quinquennial is opposed to Eurocentrism and should have the freedom to hold events outside of Germany. It also states that Documenta needs to reaffirm its commitment to fighting institutional racism and insurgent fascism—the petition is critical of the board’s silence amid recent attacks by members of the AfD. The artists also declare that Documenta should maintain its nonprofit status and continue to fund the Documenta Archive, Documenta Institute, and its public art program, organizing these institutions based on “the trajectory set by documenta 10, 11, 12, 13, and 14 that contributed to profound changes that impacted understanding of art in our age.”