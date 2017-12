Getty Museum Receives Two Major Gifts of Photographs

POSTED December 13, 2017

The J. Paul Getty Museum announced today that it received donations of two groups of photographs from collectors Leslie and Judith Schreyer and Michael and Jane Wilson. The gifts include works by artists not previously in the museum’s collection.

“These generous gifts complement and strengthen our holdings of important photographers from Los Angeles, New York, Europe, and Asia,” said Timothy Potts, director of the J. Paul Getty Museum. “Both Les and Judy and Michael and Jane are longtime and enthusiastic supporters of the Museum and our photographs department. Their donations will provide a rich trove of images from which we will be able to organize future exhibitions.”

The donation from Leslie and Judith Schreyer includes fifty photographs by thirty-nine artists. Among the best-known photographers in the group are Diane Arbus, Garry Winogrand, and Magnum Agency photographers W. Eugene Smith, Bruce Davidson, and Josef Koudelka. It also features fifteen photographers, who are not yet represented in the museum’s collection, and works by members of the New York Photo League, such as Helen Levitt, Arthur Leipzig, and Leon Levinstein.

Michael and Jane Wilson, founding members of the Getty Museum Photographs Council, gifted seventy-one photographs by nine artists. Six of the artists will be new to the museum’s collection: Darren Almond, Robbert Flick, Leland Rice, Paul Shambroom, Jem Southam, and Seung Woo Bak. The Wilsons’ donation includes selections from several bodies of work, most notably the hour-long exposures of landscapes by Hans-Christian Schink and Seung Woo Back’s commentary on modes of surveillance in North Korea. LESS

December 13, 2017

The National Endowment for the Humanities announced today that it is awarding $12.8 million in support of 253 projects across the nation. Among the many initiatives receiving funding are a virtual exhibition of New Deal art from the town of Gallup New Mexico, a project documentating the language and storytelling traditions of the Blackfeet American Indians, a video-based web platform that will publish scholarly articles in sign language, an online archive that tells the story of the women who served in the Navy during World War II (known as WAVES, Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service), and the conservation of oil paintings by Georgia O’Keeffe.

“The humanities offer us a path toward understanding ourselves, our neighbors, our nation,” said NEH acting chairman Jon Parrish Peede. “These new NEH grants exemplify the agency’s commitment to serving American communities through investing in education initiatives, safeguarding cultural treasures, and illuminating the history and values that define our shared heritage.”

The largest portion of the funding, $3.5 million, will go to various fellowship programs. $1.6 million will support preservation and education training grants, and $1.6 million will also go to digital projects. The complete list of grantees can be found on the NEH’s website.

December 13, 2017

The Whitney Museum of American Art announced today that Jane Panetta and Rujeko Hockley, members of the museum’s curatorial staff, will cocurate the next edition of Whitney Biennial, opening in May 2019.

“Jane and Ru are two of the most compelling and engaged curatorial voices of our moment, with broad and sensitive instincts for artistic and cultural relevance,” Scott Rothkopf, the Whitney’s deputy director for programs and chief curator, said. “They are both passionate champions of emerging artists, while their more scholarly projects have shown keen insights about making history feel alive in the present. I’m delighted to see two more Whitney curators put their mark on our signature exhibition.”

Panetta, currently an associate curator at the Whitney, joined the museum’s curatorial department in 2010. Most recently, she has organized solo presentations of the work of Willa Nasatir and Njideka Akunyili Crosby as well as the group exhibition “Fast Forward: Painting from the 1980s” (2017). Prior to joining the Whitney, Panetta spent several years in the Museum of Modern Art’s Painting and Sculpture Department. Hockley joined the Whitney’s staff as an assistant curator in March 2017. She has cocurated a number of exhibitions there, including “Toyin Ojih Odutola: To Wander Determined with Melinda Lang,” which is currently on view at the museum through February 25, 2018, and “An Incomplete History of Protest: Selections from the Whitney’s Collection, 1940–2017,” which is on view until summer 2018. Hockley also serves as a member of the institution’s Emerging Artist Working Group. Previously, Hockley was an assistant curator of contemporary art at the Brooklyn Museum, where she cocurated “We Wanted a Revolution: Black Radical Women, 1965–85” (2017).

"We are thrilled to be collaborating on the forthcoming Biennial, particularly at such an historic juncture in our country and in our world,” Hockley and Panetta said in a joint statement. “We are excited about the work emerging out of this complex moment and are honored to continue the Biennial’s long tradition of engaging with the most compelling artists, issues, and questions of our time.” LESS

December 13, 2017

Six finalists have been announced for the Guggenheim Foundation’s 2018 Hugo Boss Prize. They are artists Bouchra Khalili, Simone Leigh, Teresa Margolles, Emeka Ogboh, Frances Stark, and Wu Tsang. The recipient of the prize will receive $100,000 and a solo exhibition at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York. The winner will be announced next fall, and the exhibition will take place in 2019.

“The Hugo Boss Prize remains a cornerstone of the Guggenheim’s contemporary programming, and we are thrilled to highlight the work of these six deserving artists, who are working at the vanguard of contemporary art practice, exploring urgent social issues, and providing new artistic vocabulary through which to examine personal and universal themes,” said Nancy Spector, the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum’s artistic director. “We are pleased to join with Hugo Boss in this long-term commitment to celebrating the most important and impactful artists of their time.”

December 13, 2017

The Biennale of Sydney has announced that seventy artists will participate in its twenty-first edition. Titled “Superposition: Equilibrium & Engagement,” the Biennale opens March 16 and runs through June 11, 2018.

“The artists in the Twenty-First Biennale of Sydney have been chosen to offer a panoramic view of how opposing interpretations can come together in a state of equilibrium,” artistic director Mami Kataoka said. “The history of the people of Sydney collectively reflects the history of the world in the twentieth century, in particular the movements and migration of people and cultures away from conflict. My hope is that the artworks in this Biennale will serve as a catalyst for thought for all of us.”

The complete list of artists is as follows:

Julian Abraham ‘Togar’

Eija-Liisa Ahtila

Ai Weiwei

Brook Andrew

Sydney Ball

Marc Bauer

Oliver Beer

Michaël Borremans

Miriam Cahn

Francisco Camacho Herrera

Chen Shaoxiong

Tiffany Chung

Abraham Cruzvillegas

Roy de Maistre

Marjolijn Dijkman

Lili Dujourie

Luciano Fabro

Marco Fusinato

Anya Gallaccio

Ryan Gander

Geng Xue

Simryn Gill

Marlene Gilson

Tanya Goel

Laurent Grasso

N.S. Harsha

Hsu Chia-Wei

Ami Inoue

Mit Jai Inn

Sosa Joseph

Jacob Kirkegaard

Yvonne Koolmatrie

Suzanne Lacy

Tuomas Aleksander Laitinen

Liza Lou

Nicholas Mangan

Cercle d’Art des Travailleurs de Plantation Congolaise with Baloji and Renzo Martens

Prabhavathi Meppayil

Kate Newby

Trinh Thi Nguyen

Tom Nicholson

Noguchi Rika

Ciara Phillips

Tawatchai Puntusawasdi

Koji Ryui

Sa Sa Art Projects

Khaled Sabsabi

Semiconductor

Yasmin Smith

Dimitar Solakov

Michael Stevenson

Svay Sareth

Rayyane Tabet

Akira Takayama

Maria Taniguchi

Esme Timbery

George Tjungurrayi

Su-Mei Tse

Martin Walde

Roy Wiggan

Riet Wijnen

Nicole Wong

Wong Hoy Cheong

Yukinori Yanagi

Haegue Yang

Jun Yang

Yarrenyty Arltere Artists

Samson Young LESS

December 13, 2017

Berlin-based art historian and curator Nikola Dietrich has been appointed the new director of the Kölnischer Kunstverein (Cologne Art Foundation), reports Monopol. On July 1, 2018, she will replace Moritz Wesseler, who has been managing the institution since 2013.

Announcing the nomination, the foundation’s chairman, Thomas Waldschmidt said that Dietrich has “extensive experience in managing and conceptualizing the programs of important cultural institutions.” She furthermore possesses “the sensibility for contemporary subjects within art and culture,” as well as a “signature style in curating experimental exhibitions.”

Born in 1972, Dietrich studied art history, modern German literature, and journalism. After serving as a curator at the Portikus in Frankfurt, she managed the Museum for Contemporary Art in Basel from 2008 until 2014. Exhibitions she curated include solo presentations of the work of Henrik Olesen, Robert Gober, Rodney Graham, Yoko Ono, and John Baldessari, among others.

“Nikola Dietrich is a fantastic successor,” said Wesseler. “I am happy that she will take on this position and I am exited to see which direction she will take to further profile the institution.”

December 13, 2017

The Greek-born German curator Christos Joachimides has died, according to art historian and curator Sir Norman Rosenthal for the Art Newspaper. “He was nothing if not a controversial figure in the world of art,” wrote Rosenthal, “who both divided opinion and seldom himself sought consensus on matters of aesthetic choices.”

Joachimides studied in Heidelberg and Stuttgart in 1953 before making Berlin a more permanent home. He traveled quite a bit throughout the 1960s, spending time in Paris and Rome, where he befriended artists such as Jannis Kounellis, Pino Pascali, and Balthus. In Germany he was drawn to Joseph Beuys and Wolf Vostell, and became especially interested in the painters who showed at Michael Werner Gallery, including Anselm Kiefer, Markus Lüpertz, and A.R. Penck. Joachimides went on to work with Rosenthal at the ICA London. There, they curated two exhibitions together: “Art into Society, Society into Art: Seven German Artists” (1974), where Beuys created a series of daily performances over the course of a month, which ended up becoming the piece Directive Forces, 1974–77; and a festival of contemporary Greek culture, “Eight Artists, Eight Attitudes, Eight Greeks” (1975), organized after the fall of Greece’s military junta. The latter show included Kounellis’s art—its first appearance in the UK. Joachimides also collaborated with Sir Nicholas Serota on an exhibition called “13⁰E: Eleven Artists Working in Berlin” (1978), an exhibition organized through the Whitechapel Art Gallery, which was staged in Germany. At the Royal Academy of Arts in London, Joachimides joined with Serota and Rosenthal on “A New Spirit in Painting” (1981), an exhibition that featured the work of German neo-expressionists such as Georg Baselitz and Kiefer. And at the Martin-Gropius-Bau in Berlin, Rosenthal collaborated with Joachimides on “Zeitgeist” (1983) and “Metropolis” (1991), among other exhibitions.

“Those were Christos’s truly great days,” said Rosenthal of their time together. “He expanded our outlook on the world, indeed as Nicholas Serota wrote to me on learning of his death that ‘he expanded our lives and education.’”

December 13, 2017

Amsterdam’s Van Gogh Museum has drawn a record number of visitors this year, making it the most visited museum in the Netherlands in 2017. Approximately 2,260,000 people were admitted to the institution over the last twelve months. And nearly 90 percent of its visitors, from more than 125 countries, rated their experience at the museum as either “very good” or “excellent.” Some of the museum’s most popular exhibitions in 2017 were “Prints in Paris 1900,” “The Dutch in Paris 1789–1914,” and “Van Gogh, Rousseau, Corot: In the Forest.”

December 13, 2017

Artist Candice Breitz has changed the name of her artwork that will be displayed in the inaugural National Gallery of Victoria Triennial in protest of the institution’s employment of a security firm that has been accused of abusing refugees in Australia’s offshore detention centers, and she is asking other artists in the exhibition to do the same.

Asylum seekers arriving in Australia by boat have generally been sent to either the island nation of Nauru or Papua New Guinea’s Manus Island, and then held in indefinite detention. Wilson Security, one of the companies that had been hired to monitor the camps, has faced intense public scrutiny since allegations emerged that its employees were involved in the sexual assault of women and children on the islands. Since the publication of more than 2,000-pages of incident reports, the company has been accused of lying about the conditions of the centers and the treatment of the refugees. The Manus Regional Processing Center on Manus Island was officially closed on October 31 by the Australian government after years of controversy dogged its existence, leaving its detainees and asylum seekers stranded with island locals.

In response to the NGV’s decision to hire Wilson Security, Breitz has temporarily renamed her seven-panel-video work, originally titled Love Story, as Wilson Must Go. The piece, which was previously on view in the South African pavilion at the 2017 Venice Biennale, features Alec Baldwin and Julianne Moore. The actors tell the stories of refugees in an attempt to use their celebrity status to make the migrants’ voices heard.