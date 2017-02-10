Minneapolis Institute of Art to Establish First-Ever Center for Empathy and the Visual Arts

POSTED December 14, 2017

The Minneapolis Institute of Art (MIA) announced today that it is launching the first-ever Center for Empathy and the Visual Arts within an art museum. The institution will collaborate with scholars, philosophers, artists, and colleagues at other museums to explore “best practices to foster compassion and enhance related emotional skills.” Funded by a $750,000 grant from the Andrew W. Mellon foundation, the five-year project aims to build empathy in order to affect positive social change.

Commenting on the initiative, director Kaywin Feldman said, “A visitor to our museum has the opportunity to experience works of art made over the course of some five thousand years, from every corner of the globe. One of the most meaningful aspects of this encounter is the awareness it can awaken of a common humanity—an immediate sense of connection between the viewer and someone who may have lived in a very different time and place. Thanks to the Mellon Foundation, we’re proud to take the lead with partners across the country, in studying how to spark and nurture empathy through the visual arts, so that MIA and all art museums can contribute even more toward building a just and harmonious society.”

The first phase of this initiative kicked off in October, when MIA invited experts in the social sciences, empathy research, virtual reality, and neuroscience fields, as well as museum curators and directors, artists, and educators, to discuss empathy and the art museum at the University of California, Berkeley—a partner in the research project.

“Aesthetic experiences—in viewing a painting, sculpture, photograph, or dance, or in music—are sources of awe and wonder,” said Dacher Keltner, a professor of psychology at the University of California, Berkeley. They enable us to solve a complex mystery—to understand what our fellow humans think and feel. For these reasons, the museum may be one of the great catalysts of human empathy and compassion. That possibility is the focus of MIA’s new scientific initiative with UC Berkeley and the Greater Good Science Center.” During the initiative’s second phase, the center will put together a guide for museum educators and curators that informs them how they can best use their collections to foster empathy among their own visitors. In addition to the launch of the Center for Empathy and the Visual Arts, the museum also announced that it received a $520,000 grant from the Ford Foundation and the Walton Family Foundation will fund the museum’s ongoing “Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Accessibility” (IDEA) initiative, which will fund a new fellowship program for college students who are historically underrepresented. The museum will collaborate with Twin Cities’ colleges and other organizations to recruit candidates of culturally diverse backgrounds. MIA will also use the grant money to expand its current Native American Fellowship Program. “At MIA, we believe that embracing diversity as a core value, not just as a program, will bring more voices, perspectives, and experiences to the field and its practice,” Feldman said. “Within the next decade, we hope to see a significant impact on young leadership in the museum field.” LESS

December 14, 2017

A museum celebrating the oeuvre of Iranian artist Monir Shahroudy Farmanfarmaian is set to open in Tehran on Friday, December 15. The institution will showcase fifty works from the ninety-three-year old artist’s personal collection. It is the first museum to be dedicated to the work of a single female artist in Iran.

The Monir Museum is located in in the historic Negarestan Museum Park Gardens, a former Qajar-era palace complex. Its collection includes the artist’s signature reverse glass painting and mirror mosaic works, which reference Islamic art and geometry, as well as several pieces from her “Heartache” series, sculptural boxes made of mixed collages, photographs, prints, and other objects, which she made in New York in the 1990s, following the death of her husband Abolbashar Farmanfarmaian.

“It is an honor for Monir to be recognized in her country of origin with the establishment of this new institution,” a spokesperson of the Third Line gallery in Dubai, which represents the artist, told the Art Newspaper. “It is unprecedented in Iran.”

Born in the ancient Persian capital of Qazvin in 1924, Farmanfarmaian first came to New York for art school in 1945. She spent most of her career living and working in Iran, but was forced to leave with her husband during the Islamic Revolution in 1979. She would later learn that her art collection comprising pieces by Andy Warhol, Alexander Calder, and Tom Wesselmann, as well as much of her own work, had been seized. The artist had her first New York retrospective, “Monir Shahroudy Farmanfarmaian: Infinite Possibility. Mirror Works and Drawings 1974-2014,” at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York in 2015. LESS

December 13, 2017

The National Gallery of Canada announced today that the artist collective Isuma, led by Zacharias Kunuk and Norman Cohn, will represent Canada at the Fifty-Eighth Venice Biennale, expected to open in May 2019. The group’s participation will mark the first time art by members of the Inuit community have been featured in Canada’s pavilion.

Isuma, which means “to think, or a state of thoughtfulness” in Inuktitut, is Canada’s first Inuit video-based production company. Cofounded by Kunuk, Cohn, Paul Apak Angilirq, and Pauloosie Qulitalik in 1990, the collective aims to preserve Inuit culture and language and to present their stories to Inuit and non-Inuit audiences around the world.

“Since the mid-1990s the Isuma collective has been challenging stereotypes about ways of life in the North and breaking boundaries in video art, including the first video-based work to win a major film award at the prestigious Cannes film festival,” said National Gallery of Canada director and CEO, Marc Mayer.

Isuma is known for its community-based style of filmmaking. Its features, documentaries, and television series have been screened at the Cannes Film Festival and Documenta as well as at the Edinburgh International Film Festival, the Toronto International Film Festival, and the Sundance Film Festival, among others. Commenting on the group’s work, Cohn said that it was a form of collective survival. “Inuit went from Stone Age to Digital Age in my lifetime,” Kunuk said. “I was on Baffin Island, living on the land, and I saw the last of that era. Since we have an oral history, nothing is written down – everything is taught by what you see. Your father’s fixing up the harpoon; you watch how he does it and you learn from it. For the medium I work in now, it was the same. Oral history and new technology match. I am trying to do this with my videos—tell the story behind how we lived. We try to make everything authentic so a hundred years from now when people see our films they’ll know how to do it.” Isuma was selected by a national committee that comprised Naomi Potter, the director and curator of the Esker Foundation; Matthew Hyland, the director of Oakville Galleries; Candice Hopkins, an independent curator and writer; Josée Drouin-Brisebois, the senior curator of contemporary art at the National Gallery of Canada; and Marc Mayer, the director and CEO of the National Gallery of Canada. The project curator, who will be selected by the artists, will be announced in 2018. LESS

December 13, 2017

The J. Paul Getty Museum announced today that it received donations of two groups of photographs from collectors Leslie and Judith Schreyer and Michael and Jane Wilson. The gifts include works by artists previously unrepresented in the museum’s collection.

“These generous gifts complement and strengthen our holdings of important photographers from Los Angeles, New York, Europe, and Asia,” said Timothy Potts, director of the J. Paul Getty Museum. “Both Les and Judy and Michael and Jane are longtime and enthusiastic supporters of the Museum and our photographs department. Their donations will provide a rich trove of images from which we will be able to organize future exhibitions.”

The donation from Leslie and Judith Schreyer includes fifty photographs by thirty-nine artists. Among the best-known photographers in the group are Diane Arbus, Garry Winogrand, and Magnum Agency photographers W. Eugene Smith, Bruce Davidson, and Josef Koudelka. The collection also features fifteen photographers, who had yet to be represented in the museum’s collection, and works by members of the New York Photo League, such as Helen Levitt, Arthur Leipzig, and Leon Levinstein.

Michael and Jane Wilson, founding members of the Getty Museum Photographs Council, gifted seventy-one photographs by nine artists. Six of the artists will be new to the museum’s collection: Darren Almond, Robbert Flick, Leland Rice, Paul Shambroom, Jem Southam, and Seung Woo Bak. The Wilsons’ donation includes selections from several bodies of work, most notably the hour-long exposures of landscapes by Hans-Christian Schink and Seung Woo Back’s commentary on modes of surveillance in North Korea. LESS

December 13, 2017

The National Endowment for the Humanities announced today that it is awarding $12.8 million in support of 253 projects across the nation. Among the many initiatives receiving funding are a virtual exhibition of New Deal art from the town of Gallup, New Mexico; a project documenting the language and storytelling traditions of the Blackfeet American Indians; a video-based web platform that will publish scholarly articles in sign language; an online archive that tells the story of the women who served in the Navy during World War II (known as WAVES, Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service); and the conservation of oil paintings by Georgia O’Keeffe.

“The humanities offer us a path toward understanding ourselves, our neighbors, our nation,” said NEH acting chairman Jon Parrish Peede. “These new NEH grants exemplify the agency’s commitment to serving American communities through investing in education initiatives, safeguarding cultural treasures, and illuminating the history and values that define our shared heritage.”

The largest portion of the funding, $3.5 million, will go to various fellowship programs. $1.6 million will support preservation and education training grants, and another $1.6 million will also go to digital projects. The complete list of grantees can be found on the NEH’s website.

December 13, 2017

The Whitney Museum of American Art announced today that Jane Panetta and Rujeko Hockley, members of the museum’s curatorial staff, will cocurate the next edition of Whitney Biennial, opening in May 2019.

“Jane and Ru are two of the most compelling and engaged curatorial voices of our moment, with broad and sensitive instincts for artistic and cultural relevance,” Scott Rothkopf, the Whitney’s deputy director for programs and chief curator, said. “They are both passionate champions of emerging artists, while their more scholarly projects have shown keen insights about making history feel alive in the present. I’m delighted to see two more Whitney curators put their mark on our signature exhibition.”

Panetta, currently an associate curator at the Whitney, joined the museum’s curatorial department in 2010. Most recently, she has organized solo presentations of the work of Willa Nasatir and Njideka Akunyili Crosby as well as the group exhibition “Fast Forward: Painting from the 1980s” (2017). Prior to joining the Whitney, Panetta spent several years in the Museum of Modern Art’s Painting and Sculpture Department. Hockley joined the Whitney’s staff as an assistant curator in March 2017. She has cocurated a number of exhibitions there, including “Toyin Ojih Odutola: To Wander Determined with Melinda Lang,” which is currently on view at the museum through February 25, 2018, and “An Incomplete History of Protest: Selections from the Whitney’s Collection, 1940–2017,” which is on view until summer 2018. Hockley also serves as a member of the institution’s Emerging Artist Working Group. Previously, Hockley was an assistant curator of contemporary art at the Brooklyn Museum, where she cocurated “We Wanted a Revolution: Black Radical Women, 1965–85” (2017).

"We are thrilled to be collaborating on the forthcoming Biennial, particularly at such an historic juncture in our country and in our world,” Hockley and Panetta said in a joint statement. “We are excited about the work emerging out of this complex moment and are honored to continue the Biennial’s long tradition of engaging with the most compelling artists, issues, and questions of our time.” LESS

December 13, 2017

Six finalists have been announced for the Guggenheim Foundation’s 2018 Hugo Boss Prize. They are artists Bouchra Khalili, Simone Leigh, Teresa Margolles, Emeka Ogboh, Frances Stark, and Wu Tsang. The recipient of the prize will receive $100,000 and a solo exhibition at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York. The winner will be announced next fall, and the exhibition will take place in 2019.

“The Hugo Boss Prize remains a cornerstone of the Guggenheim’s contemporary programming, and we are thrilled to highlight the work of these six deserving artists, who are working at the vanguard of contemporary art practice, exploring urgent social issues, and providing new artistic vocabulary through which to examine personal and universal themes,” said Nancy Spector, the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum’s artistic director. “We are pleased to join with Hugo Boss in this long-term commitment to celebrating the most important and impactful artists of their time.”

December 13, 2017

The Biennale of Sydney has announced that seventy artists will participate in its twenty-first edition. Titled “Superposition: Equilibrium & Engagement,” the Biennale opens March 16 and runs through June 11, 2018.

“The artists in the Twenty-First Biennale of Sydney have been chosen to offer a panoramic view of how opposing interpretations can come together in a state of equilibrium,” artistic director Mami Kataoka said. “The history of the people of Sydney collectively reflects the history of the world in the twentieth century, in particular the movements and migration of people and cultures away from conflict. My hope is that the artworks in this Biennale will serve as a catalyst for thought for all of us.”

The complete list of artists is as follows:

Julian Abraham ‘Togar’

Eija-Liisa Ahtila

Ai Weiwei

Brook Andrew

Sydney Ball

Marc Bauer

Oliver Beer

Michaël Borremans

Miriam Cahn

Francisco Camacho Herrera

Chen Shaoxiong

Tiffany Chung

Abraham Cruzvillegas

Roy de Maistre

Marjolijn Dijkman

Lili Dujourie

Luciano Fabro

Marco Fusinato

Anya Gallaccio

Ryan Gander

Geng Xue

Simryn Gill

Marlene Gilson

Tanya Goel

Laurent Grasso

N.S. Harsha

Hsu Chia-Wei

Ami Inoue

Mit Jai Inn

Sosa Joseph

Jacob Kirkegaard

Yvonne Koolmatrie

Suzanne Lacy

Tuomas Aleksander Laitinen

Liza Lou

Nicholas Mangan

Cercle d’Art des Travailleurs de Plantation Congolaise with Baloji and Renzo Martens

Prabhavathi Meppayil

Kate Newby

Trinh Thi Nguyen

Tom Nicholson

Noguchi Rika

Ciara Phillips

Tawatchai Puntusawasdi

Koji Ryui

Sa Sa Art Projects

Khaled Sabsabi

Semiconductor

Yasmin Smith

Dimitar Solakov

Michael Stevenson

Svay Sareth

Rayyane Tabet

Akira Takayama

Maria Taniguchi

Esme Timbery

George Tjungurrayi

Su-Mei Tse

Martin Walde

Roy Wiggan

Riet Wijnen

Nicole Wong

Wong Hoy Cheong

Yukinori Yanagi

Haegue Yang

Jun Yang

Yarrenyty Arltere Artists

Samson Young LESS

December 13, 2017

Berlin-based art historian and curator Nikola Dietrich has been appointed the new director of the Kölnischer Kunstverein (Cologne Art Foundation), reports Monopol. On July 1, 2018, she will replace Moritz Wesseler, who has been managing the institution since 2013.

Announcing the nomination, the foundation’s chairman, Thomas Waldschmidt said that Dietrich has “extensive experience in managing and conceptualizing the programs of important cultural institutions.” She furthermore possesses “the sensibility for contemporary subjects within art and culture,” as well as a “signature style in curating experimental exhibitions.”

Born in 1972, Dietrich studied art history, modern German literature, and journalism. After serving as a curator at the Portikus in Frankfurt, she managed the Museum for Contemporary Art in Basel from 2008 until 2014. Exhibitions she curated include solo presentations of the work of Henrik Olesen, Robert Gober, Rodney Graham, Yoko Ono, and John Baldessari, among others.

“Nikola Dietrich is a fantastic successor,” said Wesseler. “I am happy that she will take on this position and I am exited to see which direction she will take to further profile the institution.”