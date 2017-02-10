Getty Research Institute Acquires Mary Kelly Archive

POSTED December 14, 2017

The archive of conceptual American artist Mary Kelly has been acquired by the Getty Research Institute in California. It will include her monumental project, Post-Partum Document, 1973–1979, as well as later works such as Interim, 1984–89, and Gloria Patri, 1992.

“Mary Kelly is an exceptionally influential artist whose art, teaching practice, and scholarship have shaped the conversation around feminism and conceptualism since the 1960s,” Thomas W. Gaehtgens, director of the Getty Research Institute, said in a statement. “By adding her archive to our already strong collections representing American women artists and conceptual artists, we are bridging contemporary practices in the US and Europe and providing valuable resource to any scholars or artists studying conceptualism, postmodernism, psychoanalytic theory, or feminism.”

Prototypes of her work, audio reels of the Women’s National Liberation Conference in 1971, audiovisual material, journals on Marxism and feminism, flyers she collected while abroad, research and projection material, and early work ephemera are included in the archive, which will be catalogued and made available at the Getty in stages. Famous for her arduous teaching approach, the archive also features materials related to her influential work as an educator.

Glen Phillips, the curator of modern and contemporary art at the Getty Research Institute, said: “Mary Kelly is one of the leading artists from the postmodern era in the 1980s and one of the most influential figures to pursue feminist interventions into artistic practice. She was also one of the foundational figures to the development of both conceptual art and feminism in Great Britain in the 1970s, a key figure in the transmission of poststructuralist and psychoanalytic theory to artists and arts scholars in the United States, and one of the most important arts educators of her generation. In short, she has been a step ahead of cutting-edge art practices for decades.”

Originally trained as a painter, Kelly was moved to Beirut, where she was exposed to Jacques Lacan and various threads of Marxist theory, to teach art. After the birth of her son, she drew upon Lacanian psychoanalytic ideologies to help her raise him and recorded her experiences in Post-Partum Document, which was published in book form by Routledge and Kegan Paul in 1982. Most of Kelly’s work in the 1970s was created through the Berwick Street Collective. The group was known for its sociological project Women and Work: A Document on the Division of Labour in Industry, which studied 150 women who worked at a metal box foundry from 1973 to 1975.

“Because my studio practice is project based, involving extensive research that often overlaps with interests in activism and pedagogy, the concept as well as the material form of an archive is central to the way I work. The Getty Research Institute’s curatorial vision not only supports this approach, but I believe, will enhance the discursive potential it implies. I am thrilled to be included in the collection and honored to be part of an on-going collective legacy of such significance,” said Kelly.

The Stedelijk Museum in Amsterdam revealed today a major rehang of its collection of modern and contemporary art. The institution partnered with AMO architect Rem Koolhaas, who says the Stedelijk shaped his sense of aesthetics, and exhibition designer Federico Martelli to reconfigure its presentation of about seven hundred works by artists such as Piet Mondrian, Roy Lichtenstein, Gerrit Rietveld, Ed van der Elsken, Marlene Dumas, and Yayoi Kusama.

Dubbed Stedelijk Base, the arrangement of the works incorporates new architectural elements. One-hundred-and-eighty tons of steel were used to create thin freestanding walls, which are positioned to help create thematic zones of related artworks. Commenting on the layout, Koolhaas, who has visited the museum since he was twelve, said, “We did not want to create a rigid circuit for visitors. They’ll have the freedom to explore in different directions, and choose their own route, as adventurous as circulation through any city.”

Margriet Schavemaker, the head of collections and research at the Stedelijk Museum—who was jointly responsible for the selection of works and their presentation—said, “Stedelijk Base is our way of making the collection relevant today, in the twenty-first century. The presentation is crammed with surprising connections and associations, and also offers a clear chronology. This way visitors will always know which period of art history they have entered.”

Divided over two spaces, Stedelijk Base displays “Art from 1880 to 1980” in its lower level gallery and art after 1980 on the first floor of the museum’s new wing, designed by architect Mels Crouwel, which opened in 2012. Connecting the two floors is Barbara Kruger’s Untitled, 1945, wall wrap, a site-specific piece made especially for the Stedelijk, which incorporates confrontational and emotionally-charged statements about what people think of each other. A program of temporary exhibitions will now be staged in the space where the permanent collection used to hang, known as “the bathtub.” The idea to move the permanent collection originated with former director Beatrix Ruf, who stepped down earlier this year amid controversy over her consultancy business. LESS

The K11 Art Foundation in Hong Kong has announced that the organization plans to expand to nine Chinese cities by 2023. Founded by Adrian Cheng in 2010, the nonprofit helps emerging artists and curators in greater China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan by connecting them with the global art community.

The foundation also announced that Cheng, who remains its honorary chairman, has been awarded France’s Officer of the Order of Arts and Letters for his efforts toward improving cultural exchange between France and China. Cheng is the youngest person in Hong Kong to receive this award since its creation in 1957. Nan Goldin, Anish Kapoor, and Iwona Blazwick, among others, are past recipients of the award.

“The cultural collaborations formed by the K11 Art Foundation with leading institutions such as Centre Pompidou, Palais de Tokyo, and Claude Monet Foundation have allowed French audiences to deepen their understanding of contemporary Chinese art and to expand international opportunities for outstanding Chinese contemporary artists and curators,” Cheng said in a statement.

The K11 Foundation has also partnered with a number of other major international art institutions. Most recently, MoMA PS1 worked with the organization to present the exhibition “.com/.cn” (2017), which explored the online ecosystems of the two top-level domains and their effects on contemporary art. Cheng hopes K11’s expansion will facilitate more arts education initiatives and inspire future generations. “I am proud to have been nominated for this Officier, officially recognized by the French state, which encourages me to continue pursuing and strengthening the cross cultural dialogues between our two countries,” Cheng said. LESS

The Minneapolis Institute of Art, or MIA, announced today that it is launching the first-ever Center for Empathy and the Visual Arts within an art museum. The institution will collaborate with scholars, philosophers, artists, and colleagues at other museums to explore “best practices to foster compassion and enhance related emotional skills.” Funded by a $750,000 grant from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, the five-year project aims to build empathy in order to affect positive social change.

Commenting on the initiative, director Kaywin Feldman said, “A visitor to our museum has the opportunity to experience works of art made over the course of some five thousand years, from every corner of the globe. One of the most meaningful aspects of this encounter is the awareness it can awaken of a common humanity—an immediate sense of connection between the viewer and someone who may have lived in a very different time and place. Thanks to the Mellon Foundation, we’re proud to take the lead with partners across the country, in studying how to spark and nurture empathy through the visual arts, so that MIA and all art museums can contribute even more toward building a just and harmonious society.”

The first phase of this initiative kicked off in October, when MIA invited experts in the social sciences, empathy research, virtual reality, and neuroscience fields, in addition to museum curators and directors, artists, and educators, to discuss empathy and the art museum at the University of California, Berkeley—a partner in the research project.

“Aesthetic experiences—in viewing a painting, sculpture, photograph, or dance, or in music—are sources of awe and wonder,” said Dacher Keltner, a professor of psychology at the University of California, Berkeley. “They enable us to solve a complex mystery—to understand what our fellow humans think and feel. For these reasons, the museum may be one of the great catalysts of human empathy and compassion. That possibility is the focus of MIA’s new scientific initiative with UC Berkeley and the Greater Good Science Center.” During the initiative’s second phase, the center will put together a guide for museum educators and curators that will inform them on how to best use their collections to foster empathy among their own visitors. In addition to the launch of the Center for Empathy and the Visual Arts, the museum also announced that it received a $520,000 grant from the Ford Foundation and the Walton Family Foundation. The grant will fund the museum’s ongoing “Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Accessibility” (IDEA) initiative, which will pay for a new fellowship program for college students who are historically underrepresented. The museum will collaborate with Twin Cities’ colleges and other organizations to recruit candidates of culturally diverse backgrounds. MIA will also use the grant money to expand its current Native American Fellowship Program. “At MIA, we believe that embracing diversity as a core value, not just as a program, will bring more voices, perspectives, and experiences to the field and its practice,” Feldman said. “Within the next decade, we hope to see a significant impact on young leadership in the museum field.” LESS

The Arts Council of New Zealand Toi Aotearoa has announced that artist Dane Mitchell will represent New Zealand in the Fifty-Eighth Venice Biennale, opening in May 2019. Zara Stanhope and Chris Sharp were named as the curators of the pavilion.

“We are thrilled with Dane’s selection by unanimous decision,” said Jenny Gibbs, the New Zealand at Venice Commissioner for 2019. “Known widely for his innovative and challenging work, Dane presented a strong proposal and we’re excited to have such an original project at this highly influential event.”

Mitchell was selected from a pool of eleven proposals for the biennial presentation. He will create a new sculptural project featuring broadcasts around Venice that “give voice to invisible realms.” Commenting on the piece, the artist told the New Zealand Herald that “It certainly won't be anything abrasive or aggressive across public spaces. There will be multiple ways to tune into it.” The piece will reflect the artist’s interest in the invisible aspects of space and how they’re perceived by using modern technologies to transmit signals and sounds.

Previously, Mitchell has participated in the Biennale of Sydney in 2016, the Gwangju Biennale in 2012, the Liverpool Biennial in 2012, and the Singapore Biennial in 2011, among others. LESS

A museum celebrating the oeuvre of Iranian artist Monir Shahroudy Farmanfarmaian is set to open in Tehran on Friday, December 15. The institution will showcase fifty works from the ninety-three-year-old artist’s personal collection. It is the first museum dedicated to the work of a single female artist in Iran.

The Monir Museum is located in in the historic Negarestan Museum Park Gardens, a former Qajar-era palace complex. Its collection includes the artist’s signature reverse glass painting and mirror mosaic works, which reference Islamic art and geometry, several pieces from her “Heartache” series, sculptural boxes made of mixed collages, photographs, prints, and other objects, which she made in New York in the 1990s, following the death of her husband Abolbashar Farmanfarmaian.

“It is an honor for Monir to be recognized in her country of origin with the establishment of this new institution,” a spokesperson of the Third Line gallery in Dubai, which represents the artist, told the Art Newspaper. “It is unprecedented in Iran.”

Born in the ancient Persian capital of Qazvin in 1924, Farmanfarmaian first came to New York for art school in 1945. She spent most of her career living and working in Iran, but was forced to leave with her husband during the Islamic Revolution in 1979. She would later learn that her art collection made up of pieces by Andy Warhol, Alexander Calder, and Tom Wesselmann, as well as much of her own work, had been seized. The artist had her first New York retrospective, “Monir Shahroudy Farmanfarmaian: Infinite Possibility. Mirror Works and Drawings 1974-2014,” at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York in 2015. LESS

The National Gallery of Canada announced today that the artist collective Isuma, led by Zacharias Kunuk and Norman Cohn, will represent Canada at the Fifty-Eighth Venice Biennale, expected to open in May 2019. The group’s participation will mark the first time art by members of the Inuit community have been featured in Canada’s pavilion.

Isuma, which means “to think, or a state of thoughtfulness” in Inuktitut, is Canada’s first Inuit video-based production company. Cofounded by Kunuk, Cohn, Paul Apak Angilirq, and Pauloosie Qulitalik in 1990, the collective aims to preserve Inuit culture and language and to present their stories to Inuit and non-Inuit audiences around the world.

“Since the mid-1990s the Isuma collective has been challenging stereotypes about ways of life in the North and breaking boundaries in video art, including the first video-based work to win a major film award at the prestigious Cannes film festival,” said National Gallery of Canada director and CEO, Marc Mayer.

Isuma is known for its community-based style of filmmaking. Its features, documentaries, and television series have been screened at the Cannes Film Festival and Documenta as well as at the Edinburgh International Film Festival, the Toronto International Film Festival, and the Sundance Film Festival, among others. Commenting on the group’s work, Cohn said that it was a form of collective survival. “Inuit went from Stone Age to Digital Age in my lifetime,” Kunuk said. “I was on Baffin Island, living on the land, and I saw the last of that era. Since we have an oral history, nothing is written down – everything is taught by what you see. Your father’s fixing up the harpoon; you watch how he does it and you learn from it. For the medium I work in now, it was the same. Oral history and new technology match. I am trying to do this with my videos—tell the story behind how we lived. We try to make everything authentic so a hundred years from now when people see our films they’ll know how to do it.” Isuma was selected by a national committee that comprised Naomi Potter, the director and curator of the Esker Foundation; Matthew Hyland, the director of Oakville Galleries; Candice Hopkins, an independent curator and writer; Josée Drouin-Brisebois, the senior curator of contemporary art at the National Gallery of Canada; and Marc Mayer, the director and CEO of the National Gallery of Canada. The project curator, who will be selected by the artists, will be announced in 2018. LESS

The J. Paul Getty Museum announced today that it received donations of two groups of photographs from collectors Leslie and Judith Schreyer and Michael and Jane Wilson. The gifts include works by artists previously unrepresented in the museum’s collection.

“These generous gifts complement and strengthen our holdings of important photographers from Los Angeles, New York, Europe, and Asia,” said Timothy Potts, director of the J. Paul Getty Museum. “Both Les and Judy and Michael and Jane are longtime and enthusiastic supporters of the Museum and our photographs department. Their donations will provide a rich trove of images from which we will be able to organize future exhibitions.”

The donation from Leslie and Judith Schreyer includes fifty photographs by thirty-nine artists. Among the best-known photographers in the group are Diane Arbus, Garry Winogrand, and Magnum Agency photographers W. Eugene Smith, Bruce Davidson, and Josef Koudelka. The collection also features fifteen photographers, who had yet to be represented in the museum’s collection, and works by members of the New York Photo League, such as Helen Levitt, Arthur Leipzig, and Leon Levinstein.

Michael and Jane Wilson, founding members of the Getty Museum Photographs Council, gifted seventy-one photographs by nine artists. Six of the artists will be new to the museum’s collection: Darren Almond, Robbert Flick, Leland Rice, Paul Shambroom, Jem Southam, and Seung Woo Bak. The Wilsons’ donation includes selections from several bodies of work, most notably the hour-long exposures of landscapes by Hans-Christian Schink and Seung Woo Back’s commentary on modes of surveillance in North Korea. LESS

The National Endowment for the Humanities announced today that it is awarding $12.8 million in support of 253 projects across the nation. Among the many initiatives receiving funding are a virtual exhibition of New Deal art from the town of Gallup, New Mexico; a project documenting the language and storytelling traditions of the Blackfeet American Indians; a video-based web platform that will publish scholarly articles in sign language; an online archive that tells the story of the women who served in the Navy during World War II (known as WAVES, Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service); and the conservation of oil paintings by Georgia O’Keeffe.

“The humanities offer us a path toward understanding ourselves, our neighbors, our nation,” said NEH acting chairman Jon Parrish Peede. “These new NEH grants exemplify the agency’s commitment to serving American communities through investing in education initiatives, safeguarding cultural treasures, and illuminating the history and values that define our shared heritage.”

The largest portion of the funding, $3.5 million, will go to various fellowship programs. $1.6 million will support preservation and education training grants, and another $1.6 million will also go to digital projects. The complete list of grantees can be found on the NEH’s website.