Migrant Workers, Integral to Beijing’s Art Community, Are Being Targeted by the Chinese Government

POSTED December 19, 2017

On November 18, after a Beijing tenement housing migrant workers (classified by the Chinese government as a “low-end population”) caught fire and killed nineteen people, authorities have been cracking down on this vulnerable community, evicting them from their homes and then razing the buildings, leaving thousands of families destitute, according to Lisa Movius of the Art Newspaper. Hua Yong, a Chinese artist who’s been documenting the mass evictions and protests against the government’s actions, was arrested on Saturday, December 16. He was, however, released just two days later. Hua is one of the most prominent figures calling out the Chinese government’s actions.

Migrant workers come from different parts of China and make up nearly half of Beijing’s population, officially estimated to be at 21.7 million. There are millions more undocumented migrants, but only those who come from means are able to legally secure access to social services and residency permits. Though Beijing is a financially thriving city, as its new apartment buildings, museums, and galleries can attest, it is the migrant workers who maintain the city’s upkeep through low-paid labor. The city is now planning to reduce its six downtown districts by 15 percent in order to cap the number of residents there (23 million by 2020). The tearing down of a migrant village named Feijiacun—which houses the Red Gate Residency program for artists, and is located near the 798 Art District in Beijing—caused street protests that are still happening. Many believe the mass evictions are occurring so that developers can get the opportunity to purchase valuable real estate.

The city’s migrants are inextricably linked to its art economy. A gallery director in Beijing, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said “Artists are suffering the ‘collateral damage’ in the whole thing . . . . The reason artists are suffering is that most of the studios are geographically next to the ‘slums’ where the migrant workers have been living. Sure, there are artists, mostly young, who lived in the studio besides working there, but most use it more as workplace, not like the migrant workers, who were crammed in a space sharing public facilities. Studio villages are not only a place you work (and sometimes live), but also [offer the] possibility of sharing resources: shippers, logistics, gallery, and museum visitors.”

December 18, 2017

The Jewish Museum in New York has terminated its working relationship with curator Jens Hoffmann, who had been accused of sexual harassment by members of the institution’s staff in November, Andy Battaglia of Artnews reports. When the museum first learned of the allegations it suspended all projects that Hoffmann had been working on, but following a two-week sexual harassment review, it decided to end its affiliation with him.

On Monday, December 18, the museum issued the following statement: “The Jewish Museum has completed its review of the allegations regarding Jens Hoffmann and on December 17, 2017, terminated its relationship with him. As this is an internal and confidential matter, we will not be sharing further details.”

Hoffmann had served as the deputy director for exhibitions and programs for the institution from 2012 to 2016. He stepped down from the role to pursue other projects and to work as coartistic director of the inaugural FRONT International: Cleveland Exhibition for Contemporary Art, but left the post in November, several months before the opening of the event. Shortly after, the Jewish Museum announced that it was opening an investigation, which sparked a number of other organizations to suspend Hoffmann from projects, including the Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit, the Indianapolis Museum of Contemporary Art, and Kadist. When Hoffmann first found out about the accusations, his lawyer, Lance Gotko, said that “He can firmly say he has never subjected anyone at the museum to sexual harassment.”

December 18, 2017

This month, the New Orleans Museum of Art (NOMA) will break ground on the expansion of its Sydney and Walda Besthoff Sculpture Garden in New Orleans City Park. The institution is hoping to complete this expansion in winter of next year. The new six-acre addition comprises a new gallery, outdoor learning space, amphitheater, and pedestrian walkways.

“This significant undertaking reinforces NOMA’s integral role in serving the diverse communities of New Orleans,” director Susan Taylor said in a statement. “Like the beloved current sculpture garden, the expanded sculpture garden and new gallery will be free and open to the public seven days a week.”

The central fixture of the new garden will be an existing lagoon that NOMA is working to revamp by reshaping and stabilizing it to increase its storage capacity and improve its water quality. The lagoon plays a vital part in the park’s ecosystem, and to ensure the health of the park, the institution is working with private backers, and Reed-Hilderbrand and Lee Ledbetter & Associates to guarantee its expansion is environmentally responsible. NOMA will also preserve the park’s historic live oaks while incorporating hundreds of new trees and plants that are indigenous to the region.

December 18, 2017

The winner of one of Canada’s largest and most prestigious contemporary photography awards is Hank Willis Thomas. The New York-based artist won the 2017 AIMIA Photography Prize for his work which explores consumerism, class, and race. Thomas will receive $39,000.

Since AIMIA’s inception in 2007, the award has chosen its recipients based on a public vote. This year’s finalists were Liz Johnson Artur, Raymond Boisjoly, and Taisuke Koyama. They will each receive $4,000, and their work will be displayed alongside Thomas’s at the Art Gallery of Ontario, until January 14. Among the pieces by Thomas that are included in show, is his series of archival images from the American Civil Rights movement, which can only be seen with night-vision goggles.

“I might consider myself a photographic archaeologist, or a visual culture archaeologist,” the artist said. “I believe that all the content in my work is really about framing and context, about calling the viewer to think about how their position affects what they see.”

Each year, AIMIA also grants around $20,000 as part of a scholarship program. This year, three undergraduate students studying photography will be given an award in support of their final year of study.

December 18, 2017

FotoFest International has announced the forty-eight artists to be featured in the central exhibition for upcoming edition of the FotoFest biennial, which opens on March 10 and will run through April 22, 2018. Titled “INDIA: Contemporary Photographic and New Media Art,” the participating artists in FotoFest 2018 are all from India and the global Indian diaspora. Organized by lead curator Sunil Gupta and FotoFest executive director and cocurator Steven Evans, FotoFest 2018 will be one of the largest exhibitions of contemporary photography by artists of Indian origin to be presented in the United States.

The upcoming show will be the first time that FotoFest has focused so directly on South Asia. Recent editions have directed attention to artists from Latin America (1992), Korea (2000), China (2008), Russia (2012), and the Arab world (2014). The “INDIA: Contemporary Photographic and New Media Art” exhibition will be presented at three adjacent art spaces in Houston’s Washington Avenue Arts District, as well as in the galleries of the Asia Society Texas Center in Houston’s museum district.

In addition to the show of works, the FotoFest 20018 biennial will feature a number of related programs, including a two-day symposium on the subject of India, presented in partnership with Asia Society Texas Center and the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston; a film program, presented with the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston; artist talks and tours; as well as family, literary, and culinary events.

The full list of exhibiting artists is as follows.





Indu Antony (Bangalore, India)

Pablo Bartholomew (Delhi, India)

Atul Bhalla (Delhi, India)

Mohini Chandra (Fiji/UK/Australia)

Sheba Chhachhi (Ethiopia/Delhi, India)

Serena Chopra (Delhi, India)

Tenzing Dakpa (Delhi, India)

Sarindar Dhaliwal (Canada/Mumbai, India)

Anita Dube (Delhi, India)

Gauri Gill (Delhi, India)

Chandan Gomes (Delhi, India)

Shilpa Gupta (Mumbai, India)

Shivani Gupta (Goa, India)

Vinit Gupta (Delhi, India)

Apoorva Guptay (Mumbai, India)

Abhishek Hazra (Bangalore, India)

Sohrab Hura (Delhi, India)

Manoj Kumar Jain (Delhi, India)

Samar Singh Jodha (Dubai, UAE)

Ranbir Kaleka (Delhi, India)

Rashmi Kaleka (Delhi, India)

Jitish Kallat (Mumbai, India)

Max Kandhola (Birmingham, UK)

Roshini Kempadoo (UK/Guyana)

Asif Khan (Delhi, India)

Anita Khemka and Imran B. Kokiloo (Delhi, India)

Sandip Kuriakose (Delhi, India)

Dhruv Malhotra (Delhi, India)

Arun Vijai Mathavan (Ahmedabad, India)

Annu Palakunnathu Matthew (UK/USA)

Uzma Mohsin (Delhi, India)

Nandini Valli Muthiah (Chennai, India)

Pushpamala N. (Bangalore, India)

Dileep Prakash (Delhi, India)

Ram Rahman (Delhi, India)

Raqs Media Collective (Delhi, India)

Anoop Ray (Delhi, India)

Vicky Roy (Delhi, India)

Vidisha Saini (Delhi, India)

Hemant Sareen (Delhi, India)

Gigi Scaria (Delhi, India)

Mithu Sen (Delhi, India)

Rishi Singhal (Gandhinagar, India)

Leila Sujir (Montréal, Canada)

Ishan Tankha (Delhi, India)

December 18, 2017

Brady Ng reports at ArtAsiaPacific that a mural by the artist Hu Jiamin, created on site for the Bi-City Biennale of Urbanism\Architecture in the Chinese city of Shenzhen, has been covered up by local authorities and that the artist and his wife have also been in police custody since Saturday after being removed by law enforcement from the exhibition’s main venue on Friday. The work, which the police have launched an investigation into regarding its display in the biennial, is titled Time Discrepancy, 2017, and depicts an empty blue chair in the foreground of a room that also features a traditional Chinese landscape, the latter of which appears behind red prison bars. Painted near the main venue’s entrance by the artist and his wife Marine Brossard, the chair in the piece was intended to be in memory of 2010 Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo—a Chinese dissident who was arrested in December 2008 and later sentenced to eleven years in prison for “inciting subversion of state power”—by referencing the fact that, due to Liu’s incarceration, he was unable to travel to Oslo to accept the honor and instead was represented at the official award ceremony by an empty chair placed on stage. Liu passed away on July 13 this summer from liver cancer at a heavily guarded hospital in Shenyang.

The biennial opened last Friday, December 15, and while security personnel apparently did not interrupt Hu and Brossard when they were painting the mural, and, when asked about his work, the artist spoke of the subject matter freely, that night plainclothes police covered the mural with a large banner printed with a textual introduction to the exhibition and removed the pair from the premises. Hu Jiamin is a Chinese-born artist who holds French citizenship, and while it is still unclear whether the organizers were aware of the mural’s contents before Hu executed the work, those in charge of commissioning the project are also being questioned by authorities. Other political elements of the mural besides the reference to Liu Xiaobo could have triggered the police’s retaliation too, such as the security cameras that are painted in the corners of the room and the inclusion of Mao Zedong’s rallying cry, “Serve the People,” painted as faded text.

The Bi-City Biennale of Urbanism\Architecture is on view at multiple venues in Shenzhen through March 17, 2018.

December 16, 2017

Lincoln Plaza Cinema, the renowned art house theater that has brought foreign and indie films to audiences in New York since it opened in 1981, will shutter in January. Located in the basement of an apartment building on the Upper West Side, the theater is operated as a partnership between Dan Talbot, the founder of the former New Yorker Films distribution company, France’s Gaumont Film Company, and the local real estate investment firm Milstein Properties, who owns the property. According to the New York Times, Milstein declined to renew the cinema’s lease. While there may be plans in the works to reopen a theater on the premises, the news of Lincoln Plaza Cinema’s closure has come as a shock to the film community.

The theater’s operators, Talbot and his wife, Toby, who have been married for sixty-eight years, are well known on the film circuit. Their tastes in movies and screenings of films as exclusive engagements before their wider release have drawn crowds to the theater for years. The couple is credited with introducing German directors Rainer Werner Fassbinder and Werner Herzog to American film buffs as well as a slew of other filmmakers. In an interview with Deadline, Toby said that she and her husband “did everything we could to ask for the lease to be extended.” She also alleged that Milstein refused to renew the lease because he “is looking to get everything he can. He’s looking to make money.”

Commenting on its decision to close the cinema, Milstein issued the following statement: “Milstein Properties built 30 Lincoln Plaza in 1978, we are long-term members of this community and have played a central role in nurturing this special theater. There is vital structural work needed to repair and waterproof the plaza surrounding the building that cannot be completed while the space is in use, and will begin now that the cinema’s lease has expired. At the completion of this work, we expect to re-open the space as a cinema that will maintain its cultural legacy far into the future.” According to the New York Times, it is uncertain whether the Talbots will be involved in the running of the venue should it reopen. A closing event for the cinema is being planned for January 21, 2018.

December 15, 2017

The New York Dance and Performance Awards, known as The Bessies, announced today that Joseph V. Melillo, the executive producer of the Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM), is the recipient of the 2018 Bessies Presenter Award for Outstanding Curating. His accomplishments will be celebrated at the Bessies Presenters Gathering at La MaMa on Sunday, January 14, 2018.

“The Bessie committees wanted to recognize Joe Melillo for his visionary curation for more than three decades,” said Bessies executive director Lucy Sexton. “Joe has made sure dance has a place on the stages of BAM—from the grand Howard Gilman Opera House to the adventurous Harvey Theater to the intimate space at the Fisher. He has brought so many international choreographers to New York City and lifted up generations of American dance artists on the world stage. We are thrilled to be honoring him with this award.”

Melillo, who has been the executive producer at BAM since 1999, is responsible for its artistic direction. During his tenure, the academy has expanded its programming, increased its audience attendance, and launched initiatives such as The Bridge Project—a three-year series of international theater engagements—and DanceMotion USAsm—a cultural diplomacy and exchange program that partners with the US Department of State. Previously, Melillo served as BAM’s producing director, following a six-year tenure as founding director of the Next Wave Festival. Previously, Melillo served as BAM’s producing director and as founding director of the Next Wave Festival.

Established in 2017, the award for Outstanding Curating recognizes an individual or curatorial team who has presented work in the New York City area that positively impacted the dance and performance field. The inaugural award was given to Judy Hussie-Taylor, the executive director and chief curator of Danspace Project. LESS

December 15, 2017

Celebrated arts patron, Lewis Manilow died on Tuesday, December 12, at the age of ninety. He is remembered as an important supporter of cultural institutions in Chicago. Manilow helped establish the city’s Museum of Contemporary Art, where he endowed a curatorship position, donated a variety of works, and served as the president from 1976 to 1981. Kara Walker, Shirin Neshat, and Kerry James Marshall are just some of the artists whose works Manilow and his wife, Susan, have brought into the museum’s collection. He also contributed to major Democratic campaigns for former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, who awarded him the National Medal of Arts in 2000.

“Lewis Manilow was a driving force behind Chicago cultural anchors including the Goodman Theatre and Museum and the Museum of Contemporary Art, a generous philanthropist, and dear friend,” Mayor Rahm Emanuel said in a statement. “Throughout my career, Lew challenged me to think fresh and new, read great books and question conventional wisdom.”

Manilow was born in an orphanage in 1927. He was adopted a year later by well-known Chicago developer Nathan Manilow and his wife Minette. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Chicago, and then received a law degree from Harvard University. Shortly after graduation, he moved to New York City to produce Sean O’Casey’s play, Purple Dust. However, his wife told Bob Goldsborough of the Chicago Tribune, that he quickly realized this was not his path.