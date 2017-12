Nonprofit Raises $8 Million to Save Beloved Sag Harbor Cinema

POSTED December 20, 2017

After fundraising all year, the Sag Harbor Partnership, a nonprofit founded to preserve and enhance the eastern Long Island town of Sag Harbor, New York, has raised more than $8 million in order to save the town’s celebrated cinema, which was destroyed in a fire last year.

Assemblyman Fred Thiele Jr. told Vera Chinese of Newsday that the Art Deco theater and its neon sign is the “soul of the village.” He added, “I grew up in Sag Harbor and I’ve been going to that cinema since I was buying 35-cent tickets for a double feature on Saturdays in the 1960s. It’s been an essential part of the village for a long, long time.”

On December 16, 2016, the blaze which engulfed the theater also razed several other structures on Sag Harbor’s Main Street, including stores, apartment buildings, and a popular coffee shop. All that was salvaged from the theater was its beloved sign. Now, almost exactly one year later, the partnership is close to achieving its goal of raising enough funds to not only buy the art house theater but to transform the venue into a multiuse center for film and the arts.

Celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Matthew Broderick have also pledged their support of the historic landmark. Last spring, Billy Joel earned rights to the popcorn stand by donating half a million dollars. Julie Andrews and Martin Scorsese sit on the nonprofit’s advisory board. “We are ecstatic that our efforts over the last year have helped us meet our funding goal to save the Cinema,” Sag Harbor Partnership’s vice president April Gornick said in a statement. “This was truly the work of an incredible community of people with a common goal.” LESS

The Foundation for Contemporary Arts (FCA) in New York announced today that it has received a $1 million endowment gift from late artist Ellsworth Kelly and artist Jack Shear to establish an annual $40,000 poetry prize. Administered through the FCA’s Grants to Artists program, the new C.D. Wright Award for Poetry will recognize poets over the age of fifty whose work “exemplifies Wright’s vibrant lyricism, seriousness, and striking originality.” Poet Lisa Robertson was named the inaugural winner of the prize.

The honor was created in memory of the beloved poet, C.D. Wright, who passed away in 2016 at the age of sixty-seven. Wright was a professor of literary arts at Brown University, where she served on the faculty from 1983 until her death, and a founder of the book press Lost Roads Publishers, which she started with her husband, poet Forrest Gander. She is also the author of numerous books including Just Whistle, 1993; Like Something Flying Backwards: New and Selected Poems, 2003; and Rising, Falling, Hovering, 2008.

Originally from Canada, Robertson is an experimental poet who is now based in France. Commenting on her work, poets Tonya Foster and Peter Gizzi, the 2018 poetry advisors to the FCA, said, “Lisa has found a form, a force, a method, and a voice distinctly and brilliantly her own. She does this by massing language that is at once percussive and rhythmic, archaic in its feel but deploying an utterly contemporary diction and mood. Her poems are compelling reads and never stint on intellection. They please as they muse and weave various affective philosophical speech acts.” Robertson is the author of XEclogue (New Star Books, 1993); Debbie: An Epic (New Star Books, 1997), which was shortlisted for the 1998 Governor General’s Award for Poetry in Canada; and The Weather (New Star Books, 2001).

New York’s Gibney Dance has announced that a $600,000 grant from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation will allow the company to expand its Dance in Process (DIP) residency program. It will fund twenty-four residencies over the next two seasons. Each resident will receive three weeks of studio space at Gibney Dance, a $7,500 stipend, and an additional $2,000 for artistic, administrative, production, and marketing support.

“I am deeply grateful that the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation has renewed and expanded its commitment to DIP for the next two years, making space and resources available to even more NYC dance artists,” Gina Gibney, artistic director and CEO of Gibney Dance, said. “In the past three years, DIP provided residencies for thirty mid-career artists, and twenty-four more will be supported in this new cohort. This grant is not only extremely generous, it’s visionary—and its cumulative effect will be resounding.”

Two of the twelve artists each season will be selected for a new production residency, which will provide a stipend of $8,500 and $4,000 for artistic consultant fees and access to a performance space. Jack Ferver and Alice Shepard are the production residents for the 2017–2018 season. Among the other residents are Moriah Evans, Miguel Gutierrez, Juliana F. May, and Ni’Ja Whitson.

The Winnipeg Art Gallery in the Canadian province of Manitoba is planning to build a new center for Inuit art, which will soon be home to the largest public collection of Inuit art. The municipal government of Manitoba pledged $10 million in support of the project. The news comes on the heels of the National Gallery of Canada’s announcement that the artist collective Isuma will represent the country in the 2019 Venice Biennale.

Manitoba’s Department of Sport, Culture, and Heritage will distribute the $10 million in funding over the course of the next five years. The institution estimates the construction of the 40,000-square-foot center will cost about $65 million. The venue will boast of multiple exhibition spaces, visible art storage, a conservation facility, studios, a multi-level theater, and classrooms for educational programming. With $50 million already raised, the Gallery expects to break ground on the building in 2020.

Stephen Borys, the director and CEO of Winnipeg Art Gallery, said that the center will “be a platform for Inuit who use art as a voice and language to celebrate their stories with the world.” He added, “The WAG is grateful to the government of Manitoba for stepping forward to champion this initiative that will further highlight the province as an international cultural destination.” Established in 1912, the Winnipeg Art Gallery houses 13,000 carvings, drawings, prints, textiles, and new media.

The Foundation Council of the Weserburg Museum of Modern Art in Bremen, Germany, announced on Thursday that Janneke de Vries will become its new director, effective October 1, 2018. De Vries will succeed Peter Friese, who will retire.

“The board of trustees is very pleased to have found in Janneke de Vries an artistically renowned, experienced, and well-connected figure in the world of contemporary art, for the management of the foundation and the museum,” the foundation said in a statement. The board also stated that it is convinced that de Vries will develop the Weserburg’s programming and oversee the renovation and modernization of its building in an “exciting and groundbreaking way.”

Janneke de Vries has served as the director of the Gesellschaft Society for Contemporary Art (GAK), also in Bremen, since 2008. Prior to that she served as the director of the Kunstverein Braunschweig from 2006 to 2007, as curatorial assistant at the Kunstverein in Hamburg from 2003 to 2006, and as editor in chief of the Frankfurt-based art magazine <span style=“font-family: Times;”>Artkaleidoscopes </span>from 1999 to 2003.

The Weserburg Museum was founded in 1991 as the first European “collector’s museum”; it has no permanent collection but curates exhibitions of private collections. It is one of the largest modern art exhibition spaces in Germany, and is housed in the same warehouse complex where GAK is located. LESS

The Milwaukee Art Museum has announced that it has acquired O’Donnell Park, its parking garage, and connected pavilion, in addition to other formerly city-owned structures the museum utilizes, such as its Kahler building and a portion of the of the Eero Saarinen–designed War Memorial Center. These acquisitions will take $28.8 million worth of financial obligations away from the County of Milwaukee. The museum has already hired a facilities manager to oversee the extra upkeep for these properties.

“This transaction truly allows the Museum to control its destiny,” said Marcelle Polednik, the museum’s Donna and Donald Baumgartner director. “Immediately, we’re able to ensure that our campus is maintained, accessible to the public, and remains directly connected to downtown. With this strategic acquisition, we also open up possibilities for the future, envisioning how we can facilitate more activities, programs, and opportunities for inspiring community engagement.”

Tim Knox, the current director of the Fitzwilliam Museum in Cambridge, England, has been named director of the Royal Collection Trust by Queen Elizabeth II, writes Donald Lee of the Art Newspaper. Knox, an architectural historian and country house curator, has been at the Fitzwilliam Museum since 2013.

Knox graduated from the Courtauld Institute of Art and worked early on in his career at the Royal Institution of British Architects. He was then the head curator of the National Trust from 2002 to 2005, and directed the Sir John Soane’s Museum between 2005 and 2013. He has also written several books, including The British Ambassador’s Residence, Paris (2011) and William Kent: Designing Georgian Britain (2014).

The Royal Collection Trust is made up of more than one million objects from the realms of decorative and fine arts—it was created after the monarchy’s Restoration in 1660. The collection spans five centuries of the British royal family’s tastes and fascinations.

Condo, the collaborative exhibition for which galleries host other dealers, has announced the galleries participating in its 2018 edition, opening in London on January 13. Nineteen London galleries have volunteered to open their venues for visiting galleries from cities such as São Paulo, Shanghai, and Warsaw.

Founded by dealer Vanessa Carlos in 2016, the initiative aims to help emerging galleries by creating a support system that will allow them to reduce their costs and gain exposure to new cities. While this is the third edition of the alternative art fair to return to London, Condo launched its first edition in New York this summer and plans to expand to Mexico City and Shanghai next year.

The full list of participating galleries is as follows:



König London hosting Galeria Jaqueline Martins (São Paulo)

Pilar Corrias hosting Société (Berlin)

Sadie Coles HQ hosting Koppe Astner (Glasgow) and Madragoa (Lisbon)

Southard Reid hosting Bureau (New York) and Park View (Los Angeles)

Rodeo hosting Andrew Kreps Gallery (New York)

Hollybush Gardens hosting Jan Mot (Brussels)

Mother’s Tankstation hosting Edouard Malingue Gallery (Shanghai and Hong Kong)

Project Native Informant hosting Madein Gallery (Shanghai) and KOW (Berlin)

Emalin hosting Weiss Falk (Basel)

Union Pacific hosting Misako & Rosen (Tokyo), Chertlüdde (Berlin), and Gregor Staiger (Zurich)

Carlos/Ishikawa hosting Queer Thoughts (New York) and Schiefe Zähne (Berlin)

Maureen Paley hosting dépendance (Brussels) and joségarcía ,mx (Mexico City)

The Approach hosting Nuno Centeno (Porto)

Modern Art hosting 1301PE (Los Angeles)

Greengrassi/Corvi-Mora hosting Lomex (New York), JTT (New York), and Proyectos Ultravioleta (Guatemala City)

Rob Tufnell hosting Croy Nielsen (Vienna)

The Sunday Painter/Arcadia Missa hosting Dawid Radziszewski (Warsaw) and Stereo (Warsaw) LESS

The Portland City Council has voted in favor of the Portland Art Museum’s controversial expansion plans. The proposal to build a $50 million glass-walled structure that will add 30,000 square feet of space and connect the institution’s two existing buildings, creating a new entranceway, was opposed by the public when it was introduced during a city council meeting in April. As a result, the city postponed the vote on the project. The museum returned to city hall with its new proposal for the addition, which is named after Portland-native Mark Rothko, last week.

Currently, the museum’s two buildings are divided by a pedestrian thoroughfare with heavy foot traffic. The only walkway connecting the buildings is underground. While the thoroughfare is owned by the institution, there is a city easement that requires an eight-foot-wide public passage way between the hours of 7 AM and 11 PM. Though the museum maintains that its Rothko Pavilion will be open to the public during these hours—allowing both bikes and pets to pass through—neighbors are still concerned about accessibility and the disadvantages of losing the public plaza.

“There’s so many reasons for that passageway to stay open,” Portland resident Wendy Rahm said in an interview with Aaron Scott for Oregon Public Broadcasting. “Probably the most important is to accommodate those with disabilities. Other reasons to keep the passageway open 24/7 is that it’s part of the comprehensive plan that promotes walkability in neighborhoods. This certainly will not promote walkability.”