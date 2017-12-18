Nazi-Looted Artwork Fuels Dispute Between City of Düsseldorf and Heirs of Jewish Collector

POSTED December 19, 2017

The family of Kurt Grawi, a Jewish investment banker and art collector who had to flee Germany because of the Nazis, has yet to hear from Düsseldorf’s Museum Kunstpalast as to whether or not a painting from its collection that once belonged to Grawi, Franz Marc’s The Fox, 1913, will be returned to his heirs, reports Catherine Hickley of the Art Newspaper.

A number of Grawi’s pieces were sold at a “Jew auction” in Berlin in 1937, organized by the auction house Leo Spik. Marc’s work was not among those sold at Spik—though it seems to have remained in Grawi’s hands at least until that year. The painting then showed up in the United States at Karl Nierendorf’s gallery in 1939. The Düsseldorf museum has done a great deal of provenance research on the work, yet it still cannot ascertain who sold the painting, or when and where the transaction took place. Grawi’s family, however, feels those details should not impede its return. “My husband's family had to sell everything of value in Nazi Germany in order to pay for the discriminatory and confiscatory charges on Jews and for the costs of their emigration,” said Ingeburg Breit, Grawi’s daughter-in-law, who is almost ninety. “That is how the painting was lost.”

Grawi’s heirs say the painting could only have been sold under duress—but Jasmin Hartmann, a Düsseldorf provenance researcher, says the sale could have happened in the US. Grawi’s family claims that Düsseldorf is dragging its feet on the restitution, but Hartmann says otherwise: “We can’t just give it back. There is too much that remains unclear.” Düsseldorf wants to bring the case to Germany’s Advisory Commission, which mediates conflicts over artworks confiscated by the Nazis. The family, however, thinks that move would be a waste of time, and would merely complicate what they see as a straightforward case.

December 19, 2017

Cyrus R. Vance Jr., the district attorney of New York County, has formed a unit to deal with stolen antiquities, writes Henri Neuendorf of Artnet. The unit’s creation coincides with the return of a trio of statues that were looted from Temple of Eshmun in Lebanon during its civil war. US officials in New York retrieved the sculptures earlier this fall.

“My office’s newly formed Antiquities Trafficking Unit is committed to stopping the trade of stolen antiquities from historic sites around the world,” said Vance. Since 2012, his office has recovered more than $150 million worth of illicitly gained artifacts.

The new unit will be led by Matthew Bogdanos, a Marine who spearheaded a probe into ransacked antiquities from Iraq. The outfit will collaborate with foreign governments and the US Department of Homeland Security to locate misappropriated works.

December 19, 2017

The Art Institute of Chicago has announced that Jay A. Clarke has been appointed curator. She will work in the department of prints and drawings, and will take up the post on April 1, 2018. Clarke will oversee the department’s efforts in research, publishing, acquisitions, and exhibitions.

“Jay has superb curatorial credentials and an outstanding reputation as a strong leader, generous mentor, respected scholar, and creative collaborator,” said Kevin Salatino, curator and chair of the AIC’s department of prints and drawings. “Her curatorial and research experience at the Art Institute from 1991 to 2009, and her widely respected work now at the Clark and beyond, assure a powerful combination of knowledge and expertise to make her an exceptional addition to our department, and to our museum.”

Previously, Jay served as the curator of prints, drawings, and photographs at the Sterling and Francine Clark Institute since 2009. During her tenure there, she organized twelve exhibitions, including: “The Impressionist Line from Degas to Toulouse-Lautrec” (2013 and 2017), “Machine Age Modernism” (2015), “No Rules: Helen Frankenthaler Woodcuts” (2017), and “Picasso|Encounters” (2017).

December 19, 2017

On November 18, after a Beijing tenement housing migrant workers caught fire and killed nineteen people, authorities began cracking down on the vulnerable community, evicting them from their homes and then razing the buildings, leaving thousands of families destitute, according to Lisa Movius of the Art Newspaper. Hua Yong, a Chinese artist who’s been documenting the mass evictions and protests against the government’s actions, was arrested on Saturday, December 16. He was, however, released just two days later. Hua is one of the most prominent figures calling out the Chinese government’s actions.

Migrant workers come from different parts of China and make up nearly half of Beijing’s population, officially estimated to be at 21.7 million. There are millions more undocumented migrants, but only those who come from means are able to legally secure access to social services and residency permits. Though Beijing is a financially thriving city, as its new apartment buildings, museums, and galleries can attest to, it is the migrant workers who maintain the city’s upkeep through low-paid labor. The metropolis is now planning to reduce its six downtown districts by 15 percent in order to cap the number of residents there (23 million by 2020). The tearing down of a migrant village named Feijiacun—which houses the Red Gate Residency program for artists, and is located near the 798 Art District in Beijing—caused street protests. Many believe the mass evictions are occurring so that developers can purchase valuable real estate.

The city’s migrants are inextricably linked to its art economy. A gallery director in Beijing, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said “Artists are suffering the ‘collateral damage’ in the whole thing. . . . The reason artists are suffering is that most of the studios are geographically next to the ‘slums’ where the migrant workers have been living. Sure, there are artists, mostly young, who lived in the studio besides working there, but most use it more as workplace, not like the migrant workers, who were crammed in a space sharing public facilities. Studio villages are not only a place you work (and sometimes live), but also [offer the] possibility of sharing resources: shippers, logistics, gallery, and museum visitors.”

December 18, 2017

The Jewish Museum in New York has terminated its working relationship with curator Jens Hoffmann, who had been accused of sexual harassment by members of the institution’s staff in November, Andy Battaglia of Artnews reports. When the museum first learned of the allegations it suspended all projects that Hoffmann had been working on, but following a two-week sexual harassment review, it decided to end its affiliation with him.

On Monday, December 18, the museum issued the following statement: “The Jewish Museum has completed its review of the allegations regarding Jens Hoffmann and on December 17, 2017, terminated its relationship with him. As this is an internal and confidential matter, we will not be sharing further details.”

Hoffmann had served as the deputy director for exhibitions and programs for the institution from 2012 to 2016. He stepped down from the role to pursue other projects and to work as coartistic director of the inaugural FRONT International: Cleveland Exhibition for Contemporary Art, but left the post in November, several months before the opening of the event. Shortly after, the Jewish Museum announced that it was opening an investigation, which sparked a number of other organizations to suspend Hoffmann from projects, including the Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit, the Indianapolis Museum of Contemporary Art, and Kadist. When Hoffmann first found out about the accusations, his lawyer, Lance Gotko, said that “He can firmly say he has never subjected anyone at the museum to sexual harassment.”

[Update:] In response to the Jewish Museum, Hoffmann issued the following statement to Artnews on Tuesday, December 19:

“The practice of making exhibitions and working in museums is a collaborative and challenging exercise, one that I am passionate about and committed to. Over the years, I have encountered differences of opinion with colleagues in the process of curating at different institutions, which is a normal part of almost any large project in any context. However, I have never knowingly or purposefully behaved in a bullying, intimidating, harassing, or sexually inappropriate manner. Still today, almost two weeks after a museum at which I was employed brought to my and the public’s attention that allegations of harassment have been made against me and that an investigation was under way, neither my lawyer nor I have been given any details about the nature of the allegations or who made them. We know that the allegations will not be disclosed, yet damage has been done and there is no other option for either party but to sever the relationship and go our separate ways. I feel it is urgent at this particular moment to say that if I have ever personally or professionally made anybody uncomfortable or caused offense, I deeply and profusely apologize and regret it profoundly. Let it be clear: harassment, bullying, and intimidation are unacceptable, and I will take extra care in this regard in all my actions going forward.



I have long been committed to the public discourse regarding women’s rights, and have worked with many women artists over the years whose work specifically focuses on feminist subjects and bringing about an end to patriarchy. In particular I would like to mention my twenty-year-long working relationship with Martha Rosler, an iconic radical feminist artist, whose retrospective I was planning to curate in 2018 and with whom I have worked on more than a dozen exhibitions. I continue to stand one hundred percent behind my exhibitions, projects, and texts, as well as my conviction that we must end the systemic harassment and exploitation of women.” LESS

December 18, 2017

This month, the New Orleans Museum of Art (NOMA) will break ground on the expansion of its Sydney and Walda Besthoff Sculpture Garden in New Orleans City Park. The institution is hoping to complete this expansion in winter of next year. The new six-acre addition comprises a new gallery, outdoor learning space, amphitheater, and pedestrian walkways.

“This significant undertaking reinforces NOMA’s integral role in serving the diverse communities of New Orleans,” director Susan Taylor said in a statement. “Like the beloved current sculpture garden, the expanded sculpture garden and new gallery will be free and open to the public seven days a week.”

The central fixture of the new garden will be an existing lagoon that NOMA is working to revamp by reshaping and stabilizing it to increase its storage capacity and improve its water quality. The lagoon plays a vital part in the park’s ecosystem, and to ensure the health of the park, the institution is working with private backers, and Reed-Hilderbrand and Lee Ledbetter & Associates to guarantee its expansion is environmentally responsible. NOMA will also preserve the park’s historic live oaks while incorporating hundreds of new trees and plants that are indigenous to the region.

December 18, 2017

The winner of one of Canada’s largest and most prestigious contemporary photography awards is Hank Willis Thomas. The New York-based artist won the 2017 AIMIA Photography Prize for his work which explores consumerism, class, and race. Thomas will receive $39,000.

Since AIMIA’s inception in 2007, the award has chosen its recipients based on a public vote. This year’s finalists were Liz Johnson Artur, Raymond Boisjoly, and Taisuke Koyama. They will each receive $4,000, and their work will be displayed alongside Thomas’s at the Art Gallery of Ontario, until January 14. Among the pieces by Thomas that are included in show, is his series of archival images from the American Civil Rights movement, which can only be seen with night-vision goggles.

“I might consider myself a photographic archaeologist, or a visual culture archaeologist,” the artist said. “I believe that all the content in my work is really about framing and context, about calling the viewer to think about how their position affects what they see.”

Each year, AIMIA also grants around $20,000 as part of a scholarship program. This year, three undergraduate students studying photography will be given an award in support of their final year of study. LESS

December 18, 2017

FotoFest International has announced the forty-eight artists to be featured in the central exhibition of its upcoming biennial, which returns to Houston on March 10 and will run through April 22, 2018. Titled “INDIA: Contemporary Photographic and New Media Art,” the participating artists in FotoFest 2018 are all from India and the global Indian diaspora. Organized by lead curator Sunil Gupta and FotoFest executive director and cocurator Steven Evans, FotoFest 2018 will be one of the largest exhibitions of contemporary photography by artists of Indian origin to be presented in the United States.

The upcoming show will be the first time that FotoFest has focused so directly on South Asia. Recent editions have directed attention to artists from Latin America (1992), Korea (2000), China (2008), Russia (2012), and the Arab world (2014). The “INDIA: Contemporary Photographic and New Media Art” exhibition will be presented at three adjacent art spaces in Houston’s Washington Avenue Arts District, as well as in the galleries of the Asia Society Texas Center in Houston’s museum district.

In addition to the show of works, the FotoFest 20018 biennial will feature a number of related programs, including a two-day symposium on the subject of India, presented in partnership with Asia Society Texas Center and the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston; a film program, presented with the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston; artist talks and tours; as well as family, literary, and culinary events.

The full list of exhibiting artists is as follows.





Indu Antony (Bangalore, India)

Pablo Bartholomew (Delhi, India)

Atul Bhalla (Delhi, India)

Mohini Chandra (Fiji/UK/Australia)

Sheba Chhachhi (Ethiopia/Delhi, India)

Serena Chopra (Delhi, India)

Tenzing Dakpa (Delhi, India)

Sarindar Dhaliwal (Canada/Mumbai, India)

Anita Dube (Delhi, India)

Gauri Gill (Delhi, India)

Chandan Gomes (Delhi, India)

Shilpa Gupta (Mumbai, India)

Shivani Gupta (Goa, India)

Vinit Gupta (Delhi, India)

Apoorva Guptay (Mumbai, India)

Abhishek Hazra (Bangalore, India)

Sohrab Hura (Delhi, India)

Manoj Kumar Jain (Delhi, India)

Samar Singh Jodha (Dubai, UAE)

Ranbir Kaleka (Delhi, India)

Rashmi Kaleka (Delhi, India)

Jitish Kallat (Mumbai, India)

Max Kandhola (Birmingham, UK)

Roshini Kempadoo (UK/Guyana)

Asif Khan (Delhi, India)

Anita Khemka and Imran B. Kokiloo (Delhi, India)

Sandip Kuriakose (Delhi, India)

Dhruv Malhotra (Delhi, India)

Arun Vijai Mathavan (Ahmedabad, India)

Annu Palakunnathu Matthew (UK/USA)

Uzma Mohsin (Delhi, India)

Nandini Valli Muthiah (Chennai, India)

Pushpamala N. (Bangalore, India)

Dileep Prakash (Delhi, India)

Ram Rahman (Delhi, India)

Raqs Media Collective (Delhi, India)

Anoop Ray (Delhi, India)

Vicky Roy (Delhi, India)

Vidisha Saini (Delhi, India)

Hemant Sareen (Delhi, India)

Gigi Scaria (Delhi, India)

Mithu Sen (Delhi, India)

Rishi Singhal (Gandhinagar, India)

Leila Sujir (Montréal, Canada)

Ishan Tankha (Delhi, India) LESS

December 18, 2017

Brady Ng reports at ArtAsiaPacific that a mural by the artist Hu Jiamin, created on site for the Bi-City Biennale of Urbanism\Architecture in the Chinese city of Shenzhen, has been covered up by local authorities and that the artist and his wife have also been in police custody since Saturday after being removed by law enforcement from the exhibition’s main venue on Friday. The work, which the police have launched an investigation into regarding its display in the biennial, is titled Time Discrepancy, 2017, and depicts an empty blue chair in the foreground of a room that also features a traditional Chinese landscape, the latter of which appears behind red prison bars. Painted near the main venue’s entrance by the artist and his wife Marine Brossard, the chair in the piece was intended to be in memory of 2010 Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo—a Chinese dissident who was arrested in December 2008 and later sentenced to eleven years in prison for “inciting subversion of state power”—by referencing the fact that, due to Liu’s incarceration, he was unable to travel to Oslo to accept the honor and instead was represented at the official award ceremony by an empty chair placed on stage. Liu passed away on July 13 this summer from liver cancer at a heavily guarded hospital in Shenyang.

The biennial opened last Friday, December 15, and while security personnel apparently did not interrupt Hu and Brossard when they were painting the mural, and, when asked about his work, the artist spoke of the subject matter freely, that night plainclothes police covered the mural with a large banner printed with a textual introduction to the exhibition and removed the pair from the premises. Hu Jiamin is a Chinese-born artist who holds French citizenship, and while it is still unclear whether the organizers were aware of the mural’s contents before Hu executed the work, those in charge of commissioning the project are also being questioned by authorities. Other political elements of the mural besides the reference to Liu Xiaobo could have triggered the police’s retaliation too, such as the security cameras that are painted in the corners of the room and the inclusion of Mao Zedong’s rallying cry, “Serve the People,” painted as faded text.

The Bi-City Biennale of Urbanism\Architecture is on view at multiple venues in Shenzhen through March 17, 2018.