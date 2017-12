Chuck Close Accused of Sexual Harassment

POSTED December 20, 2017

Two women who had previously modeled for Chuck Close accused the artist of sexual harassment, alleging that he invited them to his studio under false pretenses. His misconduct was first reported by Priscilla Frank for the Huffington Post on Tuesday, December 19. In response to the allegations, the artist’s lawyer, Lance Gotko, issued a statement in which he denied that any sex acts took place.

December 19, 2017

The family of Kurt Grawi, a Jewish investment banker and art collector who fled Germany due to the Nazis, has yet to hear from Düsseldorf’s Museum Kunstpalast as to whether a painting from its collection that once belonged to Grawi, Franz Marc’s The Fox, 1913, will be returned to his heirs, reports Catherine Hickley of the Art Newspaper.

A number of Grawi’s pieces were sold at a “Jew auction” in Berlin in 1937, organized by the auction house Leo Spik. Marc’s work was not among those sold at Spik, though it seems to have remained in Grawi’s hands at least until that year. The painting then showed up in the United States at Karl Nierendorf’s gallery in 1939. The Düsseldorf museum has researched the work’s provenance, yet it still cannot ascertain who sold the painting, or when and where the transaction took place. Grawi’s family feels that those details should not impede its return. “My husband's family had to sell everything of value in Nazi Germany in order to pay for the discriminatory and confiscatory charges on Jews and for the costs of their emigration,” said Ingeburg Breit, Grawi’s daughter-in-law, who is almost ninety. “That is how the painting was lost.”

Grawi’s heirs say the painting could only have been sold under duress—but Jasmin Hartmann, a Düsseldorf provenance researcher, says the sale could have happened in the US. Grawi’s family claims that Düsseldorf is dragging its feet on the restitution, but Hartmann says otherwise: “We can’t just give it back. There is too much that remains unclear.” Düsseldorf wants to bring the case to Germany’s Advisory Commission, which mediates conflicts over artworks confiscated by the Nazis. The family, however, thinks that move would be a waste of time and would merely complicate what they see as a straightforward case.

December 19, 2017

Baltimore’s roving museum, the Contemporary, has once again adjourned operations. The organization, which went on a three-year hiatus before it relaunched in 2015, said that its two remaining employees had their final day of work on December 9. The Contemporary’s board of directors released a statement on Monday, December 18, to assure patrons that this does not mean the institution will be closed forever.

The board will dedicate the next several months to figuring out what the the Contemporary’s next chapter is, though it is still unclear when the nearly thirty-year-old institution will reopen. The board cited its failure to find a new executive director and financial struggles as the reasons for the closure.

“Funding is just not available, or funding is often relegated to institutions that are so much larger than The Contemporary. How does something like that sustain itself in a market like Baltimore?” said TC’s former artistic director, Deana Haggag, in conversation with Maura Callahan of the Baltimore Beat. “In the meantime, I understand that there’s a loss, but I think ultimately, it’s the right call to take time to figure it out,” Haggag continued. “And I think that Baltimore should try to advocate for a kind of protection for the institutions that they think really represent them.”

December 19, 2017

Cyrus R. Vance Jr., the district attorney of New York County, has formed a unit to deal with stolen antiquities, writes Henri Neuendorf of Artnet. The unit’s creation coincides with the return of a trio of statues that were looted from Temple of Eshmun in Lebanon during its civil war. US officials in New York retrieved the sculptures earlier this fall.

“My office’s newly formed Antiquities Trafficking Unit is committed to stopping the trade of stolen antiquities from historic sites around the world,” said Vance. Since 2012, his office has recovered more than $150 million worth of illegally acquired artifacts.

The new unit will be led by Matthew Bogdanos, a Marine who spearheaded a probe into ransacked antiquities from Iraq. The outfit will collaborate with foreign governments and the US Department of Homeland Security to locate misappropriated works.

December 19, 2017

The Art Institute of Chicago has announced that Jay A. Clarke has been appointed curator. She will work in the Department of Prints and Drawings, starting April 1, 2018. Clarke will oversee the department’s efforts in research, publishing, acquisitions, and exhibitions.

“Jay has superb curatorial credentials and an outstanding reputation as a strong leader, generous mentor, respected scholar, and creative collaborator,” said Kevin Salatino, curator and chair of the AIC’s department of prints and drawings. “Her curatorial and research experience at the Art Institute from 1991 to 2009, and her widely respected work now at the Clark and beyond, assure a powerful combination of knowledge and expertise to make her an exceptional addition to our department, and to our museum.”

Jay has served as the curator of prints, drawings, and photographs at the Sterling and Francine Clark Institute since 2009. During her tenure there, she has organized twelve exhibitions, including: “The Impressionist Line from Degas to Toulouse-Lautrec” (2013 and 2017), “Machine Age Modernism” (2015), “No Rules: Helen Frankenthaler Woodcuts” (2017), and “Picasso|Encounters” (2017).

December 19, 2017

On November 18, after a Beijing tenement housing migrant workers caught fire and killed nineteen people, authorities began cracking down on the vulnerable community, evicting people from their homes and then razing the buildings, leaving tens of thousands of families destitute, according to Lisa Movius of the Art Newspaper. Among those at risk are many artists, who began moving into the migrant communities as gentrification pushed them out of their residences. According to the Financial Times, the campaign aims to level around 430 square feet of “illegal housing”—the biggest citywide demolition effort since the city hosted the 2008 Olympics.

Migrant workers come from across China and make up nearly half of Beijing’s population, officially estimated at 21.7 million. There are millions more undocumented migrants, but only those who come from means are able to legally secure access to social services and residency permits. While Beijing is a financially thriving city, evidenced by its new apartment buildings, museums, and galleries, and it is the migrant workers who maintain the city’s upkeep through low-paid labor. Their communities are also inextricably linked to its arts economy. A gallery director in Beijing, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said, “Artists are suffering the ‘collateral damage’ in the whole thing . . . The reason artists are suffering is that most of the studios are geographically next to the ‘slums’ where the migrant workers have been living. . .Studio villages are not only a place you work (and sometimes live), but also [offer the] possibility of sharing resources: shippers, logistics, gallery, and museum visitors.”

The metropolis is now planning to reduce its six downtown districts by 15 percent in order to cap the number of residents there (23 million by 2020), and will continue to displace thousands of people. Last spring, thousands of artists were displaced when the artists’ village Heiqiao, located in Chaoyang the district, near the 798 arts district, was demolished. In March, several studios were also demolished in Songzhuang, the largest artist colony in China, which led to a demonstration of more than a hundred artists. More recently, the tearing down of a migrant village called Feijiacun—which houses the Red Gate Residency program for artists, and is located near the 798 Art District in Beijing—caused street protests. Many believe the mass evictions are occurring so that developers can purchase valuable real estate.

In addition to the loss of housing and studio space, artists who have attempted to document the government’s purge of what it calls the ”low-end population” are being persecuted. Hua Yong, a Chinese artist who has been filming the mass evictions and protests against the government’s actions, was arrested on Saturday, December 16. According to the New York Times, the artist was detained on the suspicion of “gathering the masses to disturb traffic order.” While he was released on bail two days later, police can continue to investigate the activist for up to a year. He will most likely be monitored and face restrictions on his ability to travel and speak publicly. Hua is one of the most prominent figures publicly calling out the Chinese government’s actions.

December 18, 2017

The Jewish Museum in New York has terminated its working relationship with curator Jens Hoffmann, who was accused of sexual harassment by members of the institution’s staff in November, Andy Battaglia of Artnews reports. When the museum first learned of the allegations, it suspended all projects that Hoffmann had been working on. Following a two-week review of the allegations, the museum decided to end its affiliation with the curator.

On Monday, December 18, the museum issued the following statement: “The Jewish Museum has completed its review of the allegations regarding Jens Hoffmann and on December 17, 2017, terminated its relationship with him. As this is an internal and confidential matter, we will not be sharing further details.”

Hoffmann served as the deputy director for exhibitions and programs for the institution from 2012 to 2016. He stepped down from the role to pursue other projects and to work as coartistic director of the inaugural FRONT International: Cleveland Exhibition for Contemporary Art, but he left the post in November, several months before the opening of the event. Shortly after, the Jewish Museum announced that it was opening an investigation into his behavior, which sparked a number of other organizations to suspend Hoffmann from projects, including the Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit, the Indianapolis Museum of Contemporary Art, and Kadist. When Hoffmann first found out about the accusations, his lawyer, Lance Gotko, said, “He can firmly say he has never subjected anyone at the museum to sexual harassment.”

[Update:] In response to the Jewish Museum’s statement, Hoffmann issued the following to Artnews on Tuesday, December 19:

The practice of making exhibitions and working in museums is a collaborative and challenging exercise, one that I am passionate about and committed to. Over the years, I have encountered differences of opinion with colleagues in the process of curating at different institutions, which is a normal part of almost any large project in any context. However, I have never knowingly or purposefully behaved in a bullying, intimidating, harassing, or sexually inappropriate manner. Still today, almost two weeks after a museum at which I was employed brought to my and the public’s attention that allegations of harassment have been made against me and that an investigation was under way, neither my lawyer nor I have been given any details about the nature of the allegations or who made them. We know that the allegations will not be disclosed, yet damage has been done and there is no other option for either party but to sever the relationship and go our separate ways. I feel it is urgent at this particular moment to say that if I have ever personally or professionally made anybody uncomfortable or caused offense, I deeply and profusely apologize and regret it profoundly. Let it be clear: harassment, bullying, and intimidation are unacceptable, and I will take extra care in this regard in all my actions going forward. I have long been committed to the public discourse regarding women’s rights, and have worked with many women artists over the years whose work specifically focuses on feminist subjects and bringing about an end to patriarchy. In particular I would like to mention my twenty-year-long working relationship with Martha Rosler, an iconic radical feminist artist, whose retrospective I was planning to curate in 2018 and with whom I have worked on more than a dozen exhibitions. I continue to stand one hundred percent behind my exhibitions, projects, and texts, as well as my conviction that we must end the systemic harassment and exploitation of women. LESS

December 18, 2017

This month, the New Orleans Museum of Art (NOMA) will break ground on the expansion of its Sydney and Walda Besthoff Sculpture Garden in New Orleans City Park. The institution is hoping to complete this expansion by winter of next year. The six-acre addition will feature a new gallery, outdoor learning space, an amphitheater, and pedestrian walkways.

“This significant undertaking reinforces NOMA’s integral role in serving the diverse communities of New Orleans,” director Susan Taylor said in a statement. “Like the beloved current sculpture garden, the expanded sculpture garden and new gallery will be free and open to the public seven days a week.”

The central fixture of the garden will be an existing lagoon that NOMA is revamping by reshaping and stabilizing it to increase its storage capacity and improve its water quality. The lagoon plays a vital part in the park’s ecosystem, and to ensure the health of the park, the institution is working with private backers and with Reed-Hilderbrand and Lee Ledbetter & Associates to guarantee its expansion is environmentally responsible. NOMA will also preserve the park’s historic live oaks while incorporating hundreds of new trees and plants that are indigenous to the region.

December 18, 2017

The 2017 winner of one of Canada’s largest and most prestigious contemporary photography awards, AIMIA Photography Prize, is Hank Willis Thomas. The New York–based artist’s work explores consumerism, class, and race. Thomas will receive $39,000.

Since AIMIA’s inception in 2007, the award has been granted to artists based on a public vote. This year’s finalists were Liz Johnson Artur, Raymond Boisjoly, and Taisuke Koyama. They will each receive $4,000, and their work will be displayed alongside Thomas’s at the Art Gallery of Ontario until January 14. Among the pieces by Thomas in the show is his series of archival images from the American civil rights movement, which can only be seen with night-vision goggles.

“I might consider myself a photographic archaeologist, or a visual culture archaeologist,” the artist said. “I believe that all the content in my work is really about framing and context, about calling the viewer to think about how their position affects what they see.”