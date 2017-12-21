Virginia Commonwealth University’s ICA Appoints Assistant Curators

POSTED December 26, 2017

The Institute for Contemporary Art (ICA) at Virginia Commonwealth University—a new non-collecting contemporary art institution that will open in Richmond on April 21, 2018—announced the promotion of Amber Esseiva to assistant curator and the appointment of Enjoli Moon to the newly-created position of adjunct assistant curator of film.

Esseiva has served as the ICA’s curatorial assistant since 2016. She assumes her new role effective immediately. Moon, who is the founder and creative director for Richmond’s Afrikana Independent Film Festival, which celebrates the works of artists in the African diaspora, will join the ICA team in January 2018. She will continue to run Afrikana as an independent project.

“We are thrilled to have Amber and Enjoli as part of our curatorial team,” said chief curator Stephanie Smith. “Both are dynamic, ambitious, and deeply collaborative thinkers who are poised to make major contributions to their fields. Amber has been an instrumental partner in our first exhibition, ‘Declaration,’ continues to develop a strong voice advocating for emerging artists, and is an integral member of Richmond’s vibrant local art scenes and VCUArts. . .Enjoli’s entrepreneurial curatorial practice brought Richmond a new but already beloved cultural forum, the Afrikana Independent Film Festival. We look forward to her continued stewardship of that independent initiative and the creation of new film-based programming at the ICA, using our new institution as a platform to convene conversation around the art and issues of our times.”

“Declaration,” will explore contemporary art’s power to respond to pressing social issues and will feature thirty-three emerging and established artists, including Tania Bruguera, Peter Burr, Porpentine Charity Heartscape, Amos Paul Kennedy, Jr., Autumn Knight, Lily Lamberta, Paul Rucker, Marinella Senatore, Stephen Vitiello, and others. It will remain on view through September 9, 2018. LESS

December 22, 2017

Lorenzo Candelaria, the associate provost and professor of music history at the University of Texas at El Paso, has been appointed the new dean of Purchase College’s School of the Arts. He will succeed Ravi Rajan, who left the school at the end of the 2016–17 academic year to become president of California Institute of the Arts. Candelaria will begin his new role at Purchase College in July 2018.

“Purchase College is a transformative community that genuinely embraces the opportunities and challenges of transdisciplinarity, social inclusion, and global citizenship,” Candelaria said. “I look forward to growing in this unique and stimulating environment while working hard with our students, faculty, staff, alumni and friends to drive a national conversation on a central role for the arts in public education.”

Prior to joining the University of Texas at El Paso in 2013, Candelaria served on the musicology faculty at the University of Texas at Austin and held the position of distinguished faculty fellow in ethnomusicology at the Yale Institute of Sacred Music. He is currently writing a book on music in early Mexican Catholicism, which focuses on the central roles of the visual and performing arts in the religious formation of indigenous communities in sixteenth-century Mexico.

December 22, 2017

The College of Arts and Sciences at Indiana University Bloomington has announced that it received a $1.5 million gift from an anonymous donor to endow the faculty chair position within the department of art history. The donation was made in honor of Roy Sieber, who served as the curator of African art for the Eskenazi Museum of Art during his more than thirty-year term at the university.

“This gift represents a transformative moment for our department of art history and for the entire College of Arts and Sciences,” said Larry Singell, executive dean of the college. “With the establishment of this new chair, Indiana University will vastly enrich and deepen its long-standing dedication to the study of African art, and in doing so, this chair will also serve as a remarkable way to honor the enduring memory and scholarship of Roy Sieber.”

Sieber, a former university professor and distinguished scholar, earned the first Ph.D. awarded in the study of Arfican art at the university. During his tenure, he supervised more than thirty Ph.D. students pursuing study in African art history. He also served as associate director for collections and research at the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of African Art, authored multiple publications, and lectured extensively.

December 22, 2017

The association of Visual Artists Vienna Secession, the renowned independent arts institution and artist association founded by a group of artists led by Gustav Klimt in 1897, have spoken out against Austria’s newly-elected government. Last week, Austria became the only country in western Europe to have sworn in a far-right nationalist party. Founded by former Nazis, the Freedom Party gained seats in the country’s cabinet after it won 26 percent of the vote in the October elections. Its growing presence has been meet with protests across the country.

On Friday, December 22, the artists’ association released a statement after it learned that the government had adopted the Secessionist motto, “To every time its art. To art its freedom,” in its new five-year plan, titled “Together. For our Austria.” In response, the organization wrote that“our motto affirms our faith in continual renewal, diversity, and openness and is incompatible with any political interference with the contents of art and its forms of expression.” It also denounces the government’s use of the motto “to buttress a national collective identity.”

“When a government does not champion a free society, its promise to respect the freedom of the arts is no more than a rhetorical exercise.” The full statement from the Association of Visual Artists Vienna Secession reads:

“The program drawn up by the new Austrian coalition government quotes the Secession’s motto, “To every time its art. To art its freedom.” As the board of the Association of Visual Artists Vienna Secession, we would like to use this opportunity to spell out our understanding of the freedom of the arts: Ever since our artists’ association was founded one hundred and twenty years ago, we have sought to live up to our motto, which affirms our faith in continual renewal, diversity, and openness and is incompatible with any political interference with the contents of art and its forms of expression. Freedom of the arts is necessarily premised on internationality, pluralism, and dialogue. The notion that art’s purpose is to buttress a national collective identity presses it into a service that runs counter to its thematic diversity. We are persuaded that it is only in the horizon of this freedom that art can attain relevance and quality. The freedom our motto demands extends far beyond the individual creative articulation: the exchange of ideas in a larger, pluralistic, international context is what endows the individual voices with cultural significance. That is why culture cannot be reduced to art objects or musical compositions. Nor can it be assessed on the quantitative scales of visitor figures, market values, or the circulation of works. An open society is the air that art needs to breathe. When a government does not champion a free society, its promise to respect the freedom of the arts is no more than a rhetorical exercise.” The board of the Association of Visual Artists Vienna Secession LESS

December 22, 2017

Paul-François Lang, the deputy director and chief curator of the National Gallery of Canada in Ottawa, was named the new director of the Museums of Strasbourg, a network of eleven museums and historic monuments. He will succeed Joëlle Pijaudier-Cabot, who served as the chief heritage curator and director of the museums since 2007, and will take up the post in April 2018.

The appointment was unanimously approved by the members of the selection panel, composed of representatives of the Ministry of Culture and the City of Strasbourg. “As a native of the Upper Rhine region, possessing dual Swiss and French nationality, Paul-François Lang’s project for the Strasbourg Museums rests on fine-tuned, intimate knowledge of their collections and on rethinking what he describes as ‘the necessary renewal of museum audiences,’ particularly through digital technology,” the museums said in a statement.

December 22, 2017

The Bass Museum of Art in Miami Beach, Florida, has received a donation of $500,000 from philanthropists Riccardo and Tatyana Silva. This gift supports the institution’s endowment fund. In recognition of the donors, the museum will name a gallery on its first floor the Riccardo and Tatyana Silva Gallery. The gift was announced at The Bass Ball on December 16, which raised money for the institution’s programming.

“We are so grateful to Tatyana and Riccardo for this pivotal and very generous gift,” said George Lindemann, president of the museum’s board of directors. “They understand the important role art and culture play in our community. Their generous donation, following our recent reopening, will make all the difference as we embark on this exciting new chapter.”

Riccardo Silva is the owner of Silva International Investments, which manages and invests in assets across multiple sectors including media, technology, entertainment, sports, real estate and the arts, and Tatyana Silva has served on the Bass Board of Directors since 2016. The Miami-based couple has a growing collection of modern and contemporary art and Italian works of the Novecento movement.

December 22, 2017

The mayor of Düsseldorf backtracked on his controversial decision to cancel an exhibition dedicated to Jewish dealer Max Stern that was scheduled to open at the Stadtmuseum in February. He came under fire for citing “current demands for information and restitution in German museums in connection with the Galerie Max Stern” as the reasons for not hosting the show.

According to Catherine Hickley of the New York Times, Mayor Thomas Geisel will allow the institution to stage the exhibition in a “more complete and revised form.” “It was never my intention to sweep the life and career of Max Stern under the carpet,” Geisel said. Among the changes stipulated by the city will be the involvement of an additional curator, who has yet to be appointed, as well as the establishment of a “scholarly advisory board” that will assist with research and recommend best practices for communicating about the works that are currently the subject of restitution claims. As a result, the opening date of the show has been pushed back. It is now slated for October 2018.

Titled “Max Stern: From Düsseldorf to Montreal,” the exhibition was organized as tribute to Stern’s legacy. The dealer was forced to sell his family’s gallery and collection of artworks after the Nazis rose to power in 1937. He fled eventually fled Germany and settled in Montreal where he rebuilt his life. In 2002, his heirs launched the Max Stern Restitution Project in partnership with the three universities to which he bequeathed his estate: Concordia and McGill (both in Montreal) and the Hebrew University in Jerusalem. Among the works included in the exhibition is Wilhelm von Schadow’s painting The Artist’s Children, which used to hang in the mayor’s office. The restitution project claims it rightfully belongs to Stern, but the city rejected the claim.

December 21, 2017

The Cultural Development Fund of New York’s Department of Cultural Affairs has received $40.3 million in its largest-ever allocation of funding from the city. The grant money will be distributed to the city’s new CreateNYC cultural plan, spearheaded by Mayor Bill de Blasio in 2015, as well as to nearly 950 institutions.

“As an epicenter of culture, New York City is naturally one of the largest funders of the arts in the country,” de Blasio said in a statement. “Together with our partners in city council, we're taking steps to ensure New Yorkers in every corner of the city are able to participate in our unrivaled cultural life. CreateNYC gave New Yorkers the opportunity to speak up and be heard; and now we're building on our long history of supporting the arts while directing new funding to communities where it can do the most good.”

The city increased the amount of funding to be distributed to smaller organizations, with $4 million to be allocated by the city council, and also designated $1.45 million for neighborhoods selected through the city’s Social Impact of the Arts report, which identified neighborhoods, mostly low-income, where it believes cultural programming will have the greatest impact. Initiatives outlined in CreateNYC, the city’s roadmap for cultural priorities across the five boroughs, will receive $6.45 million.

December 21, 2017

The Richard Avedon Foundation is demanding that Spiegel & Grau, an imprint of Random House, cease publication and distribution of a new biography on the late American photographer. The foundation claims that there are significant issues with Avedon: Something Personal, by Norma Stevens and Steven M. L. Aronson, including “countless inaccuracies.”

James Martin, the executive director of the foundation, states: “Spiegel & Grau should suspend marketing the book pending a review of its contents in cooperation with the Foundation. Much of the book needs to be corrected or retracted, if not entirely disavowed and discontinued. Without correction, this book is a huge disservice both to Avedon and those who are genuinely interested in his life and work.”

Martin notes that one of the main problems with the 720-page work is that it is partly based on a fictional book that the artist was writing with Doon Arbus before he passed in 2004. He said it falsely presents stories from Avedon’s An Unauthorized Biography as facts. Among the other parts of the book under dispute is Stevens’s account of Avedon’s death. Stevens, who served as Avedon’s studio director, writes that she was with the artist when he died while on assignment for the New Yorker in San Antonio. The foundation claims she was in New York at the time.