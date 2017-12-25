London’s Zabludowicz Collection Opens City’s First Dedicated Space to Virtual Reality

POSTED December 26, 2017

The Zabludowicz Collection in London has opened a free and permanent virtual reality gallery—the first space of its kind in the city, reports Aimee Dawson of the Art Newspaper. Its inaugural program, “360,” will focus on film, video, and VR. On January 18, 2018, a room dedicated to artists exploring the medium will open with a work by Rachel Rossin called I Came and Went as a Ghost Hand, 2015.

“VR technology offers a new means of creating and subverting our interaction with an environment, allowing images to become sculptural and encouraging a different kind of attention,” said Maitreyi Maheshwari, the Zabludowicz Collection’s program director. “‘360’ will allow visitors to view some of these early and pioneering works produced by artists.” The collection’s first presentation of a virtual reality artwork was a commission by artist Jon Rafman in September 2015 for his solo exhibition at the London space (started by collectors Anita and Poju Zabludowicz, the gallery also has locations in New York and Finland).

Mohammad Rasoulof, director of the 2017 film A Man of Integrity—which won the Un Certain Regard prize at the Cannes Film Festival in May—faces charges of “propaganda against the regime” and “endangering national security” by the Iranian government for his movie, reports Laure Fillon of Agence France Presse.

The film is a peek into bureaucratic corruption, or the “daily reality of graft,” according to Rasoulof. It is about a man unwilling to pay a bribe for a loan that would save his business. “Corruption has penetrated every layer of society . . . Corruption goes from the bottom of the social ladder right to the top of the pyramid of power,” said the director. Two previous films by Rasoulof, Manuscripts Don't Burn (2013) and Iron Island (2005), were banned by Iran.

Rasoulof is currently on house arrest in Tehran, awaiting his trial. His passport was confiscated after returning from the Telluride Film Festival in September. He was jailed once before in 2010 with his friend Jafar Panahi, director of the 2015 comedy-drama Taxi. Rasoulof was originally sentenced to six years in prison, which was then reduced to twelve months, and finally suspended. Panahi, however, has been prevented from making films for twenty years. “I am completely in the dark, I do not know what is going to happen,” said Rasoulof. “[But] if people were not supporting me outside Iran . . . my situation would be a lot worse.”

The Museum of the Second World War in Gdansk, Poland, which opened almost a year ago under the auspices of the country’s right-wing Prawo i Sprawiedliwość (Law and Justice) party, or PiS, has taken down a film about the traumas of war, writes Julia Michalska of the Art Newspaper. In an open letter to the museum, five hundred Polish and international academics have condemned the action, saying that the museum is being turned into a “propaganda institution” for the PiS, which was elected to the government two years ago (the party is keen on making sure the museum represents a “Polish point of view”). The removal of the film comes in the wake of a November rally in Warsaw that brought together 60,000 people demanding a “white Europe.”

Plans for the museum started in 2008, when Poland was more centrist politically. The PiS, however, was always perturbed by the museum’s “universal approach.” The party managed to gain control of the institution after it merged with the Westerplatte Museum, allowing it to replace the Second World War Museum’s original director, Pawel Machcewicz, with Karol Nawrocki, an appointee of the newer government. Among the other things that will be “corrected” in the museum’s exhibits under Nawrocki will be a greater focus on the role Catholic priests played during the war and how Polish citizens rescued Jews. War casualty statistics will also be changed so that the percentage of the Polish population affected, instead of the total number, will be shown.

“There are many different reasons for the exhibition to be gradually but permanently changed,” says a museum spokesman. “Some things need to be rearranged, which happens at all museums in the world. But it is also a Polish museum financed by Polish taxpayers. Polish people simply want the museum they have financed to tell their story, to refer to the Polish point of view. The museum is located in Poland and must answer to those who financed it.”

Niraj Chokshi of the New York Times writes that Don Hogan Charles, the Times’ first black photographer who became well-known for his pictures of the civil rights movement—including his famous 1964 portrait of Malcolm X holding a rifle while looking through a curtained window at his Queens home—died in East Harlem on December 15, 2017.

Charles was born in New York City to Elizabeth Ann Hogan and James Charles, Caribbean immigrants. He studied engineering at the City College of New York before dropping out to pursue photography. Prior to joining the Times in 1964, he worked as a freelancer for magazines such as Ebony (where the aforementioned Malcolm X picture was originally published). For the Times he took pictures of celebrities such as John Lennon, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Muhammad Ali. He also captured Coretta Scott King in 1968 at the funeral of her husband, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Chester Higgins, one of the few other black lensmen at the paper (he came to the Times in 1975), said that Charles did not want to be “racially pigeonholed” as a photographer, but knew that he was obliged to capture black life and the movement for equal rights. “He felt that his responsibility was to get the story right, that the white reporters and white photographers were very limited,” said Higgins.

He also had a reputation for being a mentor to people who weren’t very well represented in the workplace. “He was something else,” said Michelle Agins, who met Charles when she was a freelance photographer in Chicago and he was working at the paper’s outpost there. “When you’re a new kid at the New York Times and you needed a big brother, he was all of that.” James Estrin, a veteran staff photographer for the paper, said “I’ve had many women photographers tell me that he stood up for them.”

Charles's pictures can be found in the collections of the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, DC, and the Museum of Modern Art in New York.

The Museum of Old and New Art (MONA) in Hobart, Tasmania—Australia’s largest private museum, founded by collector David Walsh in 2011—has built a new wing. The approximately $6 million annex houses new light works by artists James Turrell and Richard Wilson as well as pieces by Nam June Paik, Charles Ross, and Jean Tinguely. It will open to the public on Tuesday, December 26.

Designed by Fender Katsalidis Architects, an Australian-based firm with offices in Sydney, Melbourne, Bisbane, and London, the extension, which stretches across the River Derwent, connects the museum’s main building to its library. “Mona is an excavation of the underside of human nature. And now we've built a new wing, called Pharos, to round out the metaphor. A crack of light . . .and a nice spot to sit down, because people are always complaining there aren’t enough chairs in the museum,” the museum’s website reads.

The Institute for Contemporary Art (ICA) at Virginia Commonwealth University—a new non-collecting contemporary art institution that will open in Richmond on April 21, 2018—announced the promotion of Amber Esseiva to assistant curator and the appointment of Enjoli Moon to the newly-created position of adjunct assistant curator of film.

Esseiva has served as the ICA’s curatorial assistant since 2016. She assumes her new role effective immediately. Moon, who is the founder and creative director for Richmond’s Afrikana Independent Film Festival, which celebrates the works of artists in the African diaspora, will join the ICA team in January 2018. She will continue to run Afrikana as an independent project.

“We are thrilled to have Amber and Enjoli as part of our curatorial team,” said chief curator Stephanie Smith. “Both are dynamic, ambitious, and deeply collaborative thinkers who are poised to make major contributions to their fields. Amber has been an instrumental partner in our first exhibition, ‘Declaration,’ continues to develop a strong voice advocating for emerging artists, and is an integral member of Richmond’s vibrant local art scenes and VCUArts. . .Enjoli’s entrepreneurial curatorial practice brought Richmond a new but already beloved cultural forum, the Afrikana Independent Film Festival. We look forward to her continued stewardship of that independent initiative and the creation of new film-based programming at the ICA, using our new institution as a platform to convene conversation around the art and issues of our times.”

“Declaration,” will explore contemporary art’s power to respond to pressing social issues and will feature thirty-three emerging and established artists, including Tania Bruguera, Peter Burr, Porpentine Charity Heartscape, Amos Paul Kennedy, Jr., Autumn Knight, Lily Lamberta, Paul Rucker, Marinella Senatore, Stephen Vitiello, and others. It will remain on view through September 9, 2018. LESS

Lorenzo Candelaria, the associate provost and professor of music history at the University of Texas at El Paso, has been appointed the new dean of Purchase College’s School of the Arts. He will succeed Ravi Rajan, who left the school at the end of the 2016–17 academic year to become president of California Institute of the Arts. Candelaria will begin his new role at Purchase College in July 2018.

“Purchase College is a transformative community that genuinely embraces the opportunities and challenges of transdisciplinarity, social inclusion, and global citizenship,” Candelaria said. “I look forward to growing in this unique and stimulating environment while working hard with our students, faculty, staff, alumni and friends to drive a national conversation on a central role for the arts in public education.”

Prior to joining the University of Texas at El Paso in 2013, Candelaria served on the musicology faculty at the University of Texas at Austin and held the position of distinguished faculty fellow in ethnomusicology at the Yale Institute of Sacred Music. He is currently writing a book on music in early Mexican Catholicism, which focuses on the central roles of the visual and performing arts in the religious formation of indigenous communities in sixteenth-century Mexico.

The College of Arts and Sciences at Indiana University Bloomington has announced that it received a $1.5 million gift from an anonymous donor to endow the faculty chair position within the department of art history. The donation was made in honor of Roy Sieber, who served as the curator of African art for the Eskenazi Museum of Art during his more than thirty-year term at the university.

“This gift represents a transformative moment for our department of art history and for the entire College of Arts and Sciences,” said Larry Singell, executive dean of the college. “With the establishment of this new chair, Indiana University will vastly enrich and deepen its long-standing dedication to the study of African art, and in doing so, this chair will also serve as a remarkable way to honor the enduring memory and scholarship of Roy Sieber.”

Sieber, a former university professor and distinguished scholar, earned the first Ph.D. awarded in the study of Arfican art at the university. During his tenure, he supervised more than thirty Ph.D. students pursuing study in African art history. He also served as associate director for collections and research at the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of African Art, authored multiple publications, and lectured extensively.

The association of Visual Artists Vienna Secession, the renowned independent arts institution and artist association founded by a group of artists led by Gustav Klimt in 1897, has spoken out against Austria’s newly elected government. Last week, Austria became the only country in western Europe to have sworn in a far-right nationalist party. Founded by former Nazis, the Freedom Party gained seats in the country’s cabinet after it won 26 percent of the vote in the October elections. Its growing presence has been meet with protests across the country.

On Friday, December 22, the artists’ association released a statement after it learned that the government had adopted the Secessionist motto, “To every time its art. To art its freedom,” in its new five-year plan, titled “Together. For our Austria.” In response, the organization wrote, “Our motto affirms our faith in continual renewal, diversity, and openness and is incompatible with any political interference with the contents of art and its forms of expression.” It also denounces the government’s use of the motto “to buttress a national collective identity,” and continues, “When a government does not champion a free society, its promise to respect the freedom of the arts is no more than a rhetorical exercise.”

