Tibetan Filmmaker Flees to United States After Being Jailed in China

December 28, 2017

Dhondup Wangchen, a Tibetan filmmaker who was imprisoned for making a documentary about Tibetans living under the rule of China, fled China and arrived in the United States, where he was reunited with his family, Sui-Lee Wee of the New York Times reports.

“After many years, this is the first time I’m enjoying the feeling of safety and freedom,” the forty-three-year-old director said in a statement. “I would like to thank everyone who made it possible for me to hold my wife and children in my arms again. However, I also feel the pain of having left behind my country, Tibet.”

Wangchen was first detained in 2008 after footage from his film Leaving Fear Behind, for which he interviewed Tibetans across five months in 2007, was smuggled out of the country and shown at international film festivals. He was charged with “inciting subversion” and sentenced to six years in prison. During his incarceration, Wangchen was allegedly forced to do manual labor, kept in solitary confinement for six months, and denied medical care, sparking human rights groups to rally for his release. After he was freed, the authorities continued to monitor his whereabouts and communications.

Wangchen's family was granted political asylum in the United States in 2012. After Wangchen joined them in San Francisco on December 25, Nancy Pelosi, the minority leader of the United States House of Representatives wrote on Twitter: "It is my honor to welcome Tibetan Filmmaker & former Chinese political prisoner Dhondup Wangchen to our San Francisco community. My thoughts are with him as he is once again united with his wife & children in freedom after so many years."

December 28, 2017

Director of the University of Wyoming Art Museum Susan Moldenhauer has stepped down after twenty-six years at the helm of the institution. Moldenhauer cited wanting to focus on her photography as the reason for her resignation.

During her tenure, Moldenhauer grew the museum’s endowment and guided it through an expansion project, which transformed the institution from a small exhibition space to a 50,000-square-foot facility. She was one of four recipients of this year’s Governor’s Arts Awards, and in May, an anonymous donor made a $2.3 million gift to the museum in her name. The donation is the largest single gift the museum has ever received; it will be used to support contemporary art.

December 28, 2017

Dorothy Kosinski, the director of the Phillips Collection, has been recognized with the Order of the Italian Star, in recognition of her outstanding contributions to the arts and promotion of Italian culture. The award ceremony took place at the residence of ambassador of Italy Armando Varricchio, who presented the award, in Washington, DC, on December 11.

“I am honored to accept this special award and feel that the honor is really due the Phillips Collection and its longstanding and rich relationship with the arts of Italy,” Kosinski said. “The Phillips Collection has featured major exhibitions of Modigliani and Morandi, for example. We have organized exhibitions that have been featured in Perugia, Rovereto, Venice, and Rome. I am grateful to the special friendships with our colleagues at the Italian Embassy and for our fruitful collaborations with them.”

Kosinski has been the director of the Phillips Collection since 2008. She is the former senior curator of painting and sculpture at the Dallas Museum of Art, and has also served as an independent curator for the Kunstmuseum Wolfsburg, the Kunstmuseum Basel, and the Royal Academy of Arts in London. In August 2013, former president Barack Obama appointed Kosinski to the National Council on the Humanities.

December 27, 2017

The artist Tim Rollins, who is best known for his work with the collective K.O.S. (Kids of Survival), has died at age sixty-two. He died of natural causes, according to the members of K.O.S.

Rollins, who was born in Pittsfield, Maine, studied at the University of Maine before earning his BFA from the School of Visual Arts in New York in 1980. There he met some of the future members of the collective Group Material, which he cofounded with Julie Ault and Mundy McLoughlin. Rollins was just twenty-six when he began teaching at Intermediate School 52 in the Bronx, where he developed the program that would result in K.O.S. He then founded the Art and Knowledge Workshop, an after-school program for students passionate about art. He and the students who became members of K.O.S. there began the process of “jammin’,’” merging pages from the texts they were reading into their artworks.

Rollins and K.O.S.’s work was featured in the 1985 Whitney Biennial and solo exhibitions in 1986 at Jay Gorney Modern Art in the East Village and Fashion Moda in the Bronx. Institutional shows then followed, including solo exhibitions at the Walker Art Center (1988), the Dia Art Foundation (1989), the Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles (1990), and the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden (1992).

K.O.S. tallies more than fifty former members and five current members, according to the London gallery Maureen Paley: Angel Abreu, Jorge Abreu, Robert Branch, Daniel Castillo, and Ricardo Savinon. In 2014 Rollins told Studio International's Lilly Wei: "The great Jane Addams, the Chicago social activist, had a notion of democratic aesthetics . . . it's like a community choir and people get together. Some sing like Aretha Franklin and some do not, but everyone is allowed to be in the choir and everyone's voices are raised in unison in one common song. That's the spirit of this group."

December 27, 2017

The $10 million reward for information regarding the theft of thirteen artworks and objects—among them pieces by Rembrandt, Degas, Vermeer, and a Napoleonic finial—from the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston, Massachusetts, will be reduced to $5 million on January 1, 2018, writes Katharine Q. Seelye of the New York Times. The award was temporarily doubled by the museum in May of this year. The heist, which took place on March 18, 1990, is considered one of the largest art thefts in US history. The stolen pieces are estimated to be worth $500 million in total.

Though no one’s ever stepped forward with information about the burglary, the FBI made an announcement in 2013 saying that it knew the identities of the thieves. Their names, however, were never given—and later the organization said they had all died. Eighty-one-year old Robert V. Gentile, an alleged mobster, is said to be the last living person to have knowledge about the objects’ whereabouts; but Gentile’s lawyer says that’s not true.

Anthony Amore, the director of security at the Gardner, has created an elaborate database for the theft. It has 30,000 pieces of information, including names, addresses, and phone and license plate numbers considered relevant to the case. He feels that a credible informant might contact the museum only moments before the deadline. “I’ve spent more than a decade preparing for any scenario,” he said. “I’m very ready.”

December 27, 2017

After Rashid Rana announced in August that he was stepping down as the artistic director of the inaugural edition of the Lahore Biennale—Pakistan’s first major presentation of contemporary art—the exhibition is now back on track and scheduled to run from March 18, 2018 until March 31, 2018, writes Gareth Harris of the Art Newspaper. The event’s management has undergone a major restructuring: Qudsia Rahim, the Lahore Biennale Foundation’s executive director, has made a number of new appointments to its advisory committee, such as artist Iftikhar Dadi, an associate professor of art history at Cornell University who was born in Karachi. “He is heading the academic and discursive component of the biennale,” said a spokesperson for the biennial. “[The Pakistani novelist] Mohsin Hamid and [the Pakistani architect] Raza Ali Dada are also advisers, while [the artist] Ayesha Jatoi is in charge of publications.”

“Despite being a continually expanding and evolving metropolis, Lahore has not so far significantly featured as a space that engages artistic practice with diverse publics,” according to a statement from the exhibition’s website. “Given the limited representation of Pakistan in global media, and the relative scarcity of regional dialogues within South Asia, there is a real urgency to foster a deeper and multifaceted dialogue between Lahore, the region, and the rest of the world.”

The Lahore Biennale is partially supported by the Pakistani government and the show’s organizers have also developed relationships with international backers. A list of participating artists and venues, however, has yet to be announced.

December 27, 2017

The historian of art and architecture and French philosopher Hubert Damisch, who combined semiotics, psychoanalysis, anthropology, and art criticism in his scholarly works on the theory of art, died at the age of eighty-nine on Thursday, December 14. Damisch believed that works of art reflected a way of thinking and dismissed the widely accepted art historical notion that artworks convey an individual artist’s intention. He thought that each work had its own “pictorial intelligence.”

Born in Prague on April 28, 1928, he obtained a doctorate in philosophy in 1970. A former professor at the École des Hautes Études en Sciences Sociales in Paris, Damisch taught history and the theory of art. Among the many artists he has published scholarly articles on are Piet Mondrian, Jackson Pollock, Francisco Goya, Jean Dubuffet, Giotto di Bondone, and Paul Cézanne as well as the art historians Meyer Schapiro and Erwin Panofsky. His seminal works on art history include Théorie du/nuage/: Pour une historie de la peinture (A Theory of/Cloud/: Toward a History of Painting) (1972), based on his doctoral thesis; L’Origine de la persepective (The Origin of Perspective) (1987); Le judgement de Paris (The Judgment of Paris) (1992); and Traité du trait (Treaty of the Trait) (1995).

Damisch served as director of the École des Hautes Études en Sciences Sociales from 1974 to 1996. In the United States, he taught at a number of universities, including Yale; Cornell; Columbia; UC Berkeley; and John Hopkins. He also held posts at the Center for Advanced Studies in the Visual Arts at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, DC, and at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, where he was a resident scholar. Among the exhibitions he curated throughout his career are “Traieté du Trait” (1995) at the Louvre and “Moves: Playing Chess and Cards with the Museum” (1997) at Boijmans Van Beuningen Museum in Rotterdam.

December 26, 2017

Mohammad Rasoulof, director of the 2017 film A Man of Integrity (which won the Un Certain Regard prize at the Cannes Film Festival in May), faces charges of “propaganda against the regime” and “endangering national security” by the Iranian government for his movie, reports Laure Fillon of Agence France Presse.

The film is a peek into bureaucratic corruption, or the “daily reality of graft,” according to Rasoulof. It is about a man unwilling to pay a bribe for a loan that would save his business. “Corruption has penetrated every layer of society . . . Corruption goes from the bottom of the social ladder right to the top of the pyramid of power,” said the director. Two of his previous films, Manuscripts Don't Burn (2013) and Iron Island (2005), were banned in Iran.

Rasoulof is currently on house arrest in Tehran, awaiting trial. His passport was confiscated after returning from the Telluride Film Festival in September. He was jailed once before, in 2010, with his friend Jafar Panahi, director of the 2015 comedy-drama Taxi. Rasoulof was sentenced to six years in prison, which was then reduced to twelve months, and finally suspended. Panahi, however, has been prevented from making films for the next twenty years. “I am completely in the dark, I do not know what is going to happen,” said Rasoulof. “[But] if people were not supporting me outside Iran . . . my situation would be a lot worse.”

December 26, 2017

The Zabludowicz Collection in London has opened a free and permanent virtual-reality gallery—the first space of its kind in the city, reports Aimee Dawson of the Art Newspaper. Its inaugural program, “360,” will focus on film, video, and VR. On January 18, 2018, a room dedicated to artists exploring the medium will open with a work by Rachel Rossin called I Came and Went as a Ghost Hand, 2015, a work which was discussed by the artist in a video for artforum.com as part of the November issue’s focus on VR.

“VR technology offers a new means of creating and subverting our interaction with an environment, allowing images to become sculptural and encouraging a different kind of attention,” said Maitreyi Maheshwari, the Zabludowicz Collection’s program director. “‘360’ will allow visitors to view some of these early and pioneering works produced by artists.” The collection’s first presentation of a virtual-reality artwork was a commission by artist Jon Rafman in September 2015 for his solo exhibition at its London gallery (started by collectors Anita and Poju Zabludowicz, the gallery also has locations in New York and Finland).