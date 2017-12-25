Restructured Lahore Biennale Scheduled to Launch in March 2018

POSTED December 27, 2017

After Rashid Rana announced in August that he was stepping down as the artistic director of the inaugural edition of the Lahore Biennale—Pakistan’s first major presentation of contemporary art—the exhibition is now back on track and scheduled to run from March 18, 2018 until March 31, 2018, writes Gareth Harris of the Art Newspaper. The event’s management has undergone a major restructuring: Qudsia Rahim, the Lahore Biennale Foundation’s executive director, has made a number of new appointments to its advisory committee, such as artist Iftikhar Dadi, an associate professor of art history at Cornell University who was born in Karachi. “He is heading the academic and discursive component of the biennale,” said a spokesperson for the biennial. “[The Pakistani novelist] Mohsin Hamid and [the Pakistani architect] Raza Ali Dada are also advisers, while [the artist] Ayesha Jatoi is in charge of publications.”

“Despite being a continually expanding and evolving metropolis, Lahore has not so far significantly featured as a space that engages artistic practice with diverse publics,” according to a statement from the exhibition’s website. “Given the limited representation of Pakistan in global media, and the relative scarcity of regional dialogues within South Asia, there is a real urgency to foster a deeper and multifaceted dialogue between Lahore, the region, and the rest of the world.”

The Lahore Biennale is partially supported by the Pakistani government and the show’s organizers have also developed relationships with international backers. A list of participating artists and venues, however, has yet to be announced.

The historian of art and architecture and French philosopher Hubert Damisch, who combined semiotics, psychoanalysis, anthropology, and art criticism in his scholarly works on the theory of art, died at the age of eighty-nine on Thursday, December 14. Damisch believed that works of art reflected a way of thinking and dismissed the widely accepted art historical notion that artworks convey an individual artist’s intention. He thought that each work had its own “pictorial intelligence.”

Born in Prague on April 28, 1928, he obtained a doctorate in philosophy in 1970. A former professor at the École des Hautes Études en Sciences Sociales in Paris, Damisch taught history and the theory of art. Among the many artists he has published scholarly articles on are Piet Mondrian, Jackson Pollock, Francisco Goya, Jean Dubuffet, Giotto di Bondone, and Paul Cézanne as well as the art historians Meyer Schapiro and Erwin Panofsky. His seminal works on art history include Théorie du/nuage/: Pour une historie de la peinture (A Theory of/Cloud/: Toward a History of Painting) (1972), based on his doctoral thesis; L’Origine de la persepective (The Origin of Perspective) (1987); Le judgement de Paris (The Judgment of Paris) (1992); and Traité du trait (Treaty of the Trait) (1995).

Damisch served as director of the École des Hautes Études en Sciences Sociales from 1974 to 1996. In the United States, he taught at a number of universities, including Yale; Cornell; Columbia; UC Berkeley; and John Hopkins. He also held posts at the Center for Advanced Studies in the Visual Arts at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, DC, and at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, where he was a resident scholar. Among the exhibitions he curated throughout his career are “Traieté du Trait” (1995) at the Louvre and “Moves: Playing Chess and Cards with the Museum” (1997) at Boijmans Van Beuningen Museum in Rotterdam.

Mohammad Rasoulof, director of the 2017 film A Man of Integrity (which won the Un Certain Regard prize at the Cannes Film Festival in May), faces charges of “propaganda against the regime” and “endangering national security” by the Iranian government for his movie, reports Laure Fillon of Agence France Presse.

The film is a peek into bureaucratic corruption, or the “daily reality of graft,” according to Rasoulof. It is about a man unwilling to pay a bribe for a loan that would save his business. “Corruption has penetrated every layer of society . . . Corruption goes from the bottom of the social ladder right to the top of the pyramid of power,” said the director. Two of his previous films, Manuscripts Don't Burn (2013) and Iron Island (2005), were banned in Iran.

Rasoulof is currently on house arrest in Tehran, awaiting trial. His passport was confiscated after returning from the Telluride Film Festival in September. He was jailed once before, in 2010, with his friend Jafar Panahi, director of the 2015 comedy-drama Taxi. Rasoulof was sentenced to six years in prison, which was then reduced to twelve months, and finally suspended. Panahi, however, has been prevented from making films for the next twenty years. “I am completely in the dark, I do not know what is going to happen,” said Rasoulof. “[But] if people were not supporting me outside Iran . . . my situation would be a lot worse.”

The Zabludowicz Collection in London has opened a free and permanent virtual-reality gallery—the first space of its kind in the city, reports Aimee Dawson of the Art Newspaper. Its inaugural program, “360,” will focus on film, video, and VR. On January 18, 2018, a room dedicated to artists exploring the medium will open with a work by Rachel Rossin called I Came and Went as a Ghost Hand, 2015, a work which was discussed by the artist in a video for artforum.com as part of the November issue’s focus on VR.

“VR technology offers a new means of creating and subverting our interaction with an environment, allowing images to become sculptural and encouraging a different kind of attention,” said Maitreyi Maheshwari, the Zabludowicz Collection’s program director. “‘360’ will allow visitors to view some of these early and pioneering works produced by artists.” The collection’s first presentation of a virtual-reality artwork was a commission by artist Jon Rafman in September 2015 for his solo exhibition at its London gallery (started by collectors Anita and Poju Zabludowicz, the gallery also has locations in New York and Finland).

The Museum of the Second World War in Gdansk, Poland, which opened almost a year ago under the auspices of the country’s right-wing Prawo i Sprawiedliwość (Law and Justice) party, or PiS, has taken down a film about the traumas of war, writes Julia Michalska of the Art Newspaper. In an open letter to the museum, five hundred Polish and international academics have condemned the action, saying that the museum is being turned into a “propaganda institution” for the PiS, which was elected into government two years ago (the party is keen on making sure the museum represents a “Polish point of view”). The removal of the film comes in the wake of a November rally in Warsaw that brought together sixty thousand people demanding a “white Europe.”

Plans for the museum started in 2008, when Poland was more politically centrist. The PiS, however, was always perturbed by the museum’s “universal approach.” The party managed to gain control of the institution after it merged with the Westerplatte Museum, allowing it to replace the Second World War Museum’s original director, Pawel Machcewicz, with Karol Nawrocki, an appointee of the newer government. Among other things slated to be changed in the museum’s exhibits under Nawrocki are a greater focus on the role Catholic priests played during the war and how Polish citizens rescued Jews. War casualty statistics will also be changed so that the percentage of the Polish population affected, instead of the total number, will be shown.

“There are many different reasons for the exhibition to be gradually but permanently changed,” said a museum spokesman. “Some things need to be rearranged, which happens at all museums in the world. But it is also a Polish museum financed by Polish taxpayers. Polish people simply want the museum they have financed to tell their story, to refer to the Polish point of view. The museum is located in Poland and must answer to those who financed it.”

Niraj Chokshi of the New York Times writes that Don Hogan Charles, the Times’ first black photographer––who became well-known for his pictures of the civil rights movement, including his famous 1964 portrait of Malcolm X holding a rifle while looking through a curtained window at his Queens home—died in East Harlem on December 15, 2017.

Charles was born in New York to Elizabeth Ann Hogan and James Charles, Caribbean immigrants. He studied engineering at the City College of New York before dropping out to pursue photography. Prior to joining the Times in 1964, he worked as a freelancer for magazines such as Ebony (where the aforementioned Malcolm X picture was originally published). For the Times, he took pictures of celebrities such as John Lennon, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Muhammad Ali. He also captured Coretta Scott King in 1968 at the funeral of her husband, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Chester Higgins, one of the few other black lensmen at the paper (he came to the Times in 1975), said that Charles did not want to be “racially pigeonholed” as a photographer but knew that he was obliged to capture black life and the movement for equal rights. “He felt that his responsibility was to get the story right, that the white reporters and white photographers were very limited,” said Higgins.

Charles also had a reputation for being a mentor to people who weren’t very well represented in the workplace. “He was something else,” said Michelle Agins, who met Charles when she was a freelance photographer in Chicago and he was working at the paper’s outpost there. “When you’re a new kid at the New York Times and you needed a big brother, he was all of that.” James Estrin, a veteran staff photographer for the paper, said, “I’ve had many women photographers tell me that he stood up for them.”

Charles’s pictures can be found in the collections of the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, DC, and the Museum of Modern Art in New York.

The Museum of Old and New Art (MONA) in Hobart, Tasmania—Australia’s largest private museum, founded by collector David Walsh in 2011—has built a new wing. The approximately $6 million annex houses new light works by artists James Turrell and Richard Wilson, as well as pieces by Nam June Paik, Charles Ross, and Jean Tinguely. It opens to the public on Tuesday, December 26.

Designed by Fender Katsalidis Architects, an Australian-based firm with offices in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, and London, the extension, which stretches across the River Derwent, connects the museum’s main building to its library. “MONA is an excavation of the underside of human nature. And now we've built a new wing, called Pharos, to round out the metaphor. A crack of light . . . and a nice spot to sit down, because people are always complaining there aren’t enough chairs in the museum,” the museum’s website states.

The Institute for Contemporary Art (ICA) at Virginia Commonwealth University—a new noncollecting contemporary art institution that will open in Richmond on April 21, 2018—announced the promotion of Amber Esseiva to assistant curator and the appointment of Enjoli Moon to the newly created position of adjunct assistant curator of film.

Esseiva has served as the ICA’s curatorial assistant since 2016. Her new role is effective immediately. Moon, who is the founder and creative director of Richmond’s Afrikana Independent Film Festival, which celebrates the works of artists in the African diaspora, will join the ICA team in January 2018. She will continue to run Afrikana as an independent project.

“We are thrilled to have Amber and Enjoli as part of our curatorial team,” said chief curator Stephanie Smith. “Both are dynamic, ambitious, and deeply collaborative thinkers who are poised to make major contributions to their fields. Amber has been an instrumental partner in our first exhibition, ‘Declaration,’ continues to develop a strong voice advocating for emerging artists, and is an integral member of Richmond’s vibrant local art scenes and VCUArts . . . Enjoli’s entrepreneurial curatorial practice brought Richmond a new but already beloved cultural forum, the Afrikana Independent Film Festival. We look forward to her continued stewardship of that independent initiative and the creation of new film-based programming at the ICA, using our new institution as a platform to convene conversation around the art and issues of our times.”

“Declaration,” will explore contemporary art’s power to respond to pressing social issues and will feature thirty-three emerging and established artists, including Tania Bruguera, Peter Burr, Porpentine Charity Heartscape, Amos Paul Kennedy, Jr., Autumn Knight, Lily Lamberta, Paul Rucker, Marinella Senatore, and Stephen Vitiello. It will open in April 2018 and remain on view through September 9, 2018. LESS

Lorenzo Candelaria, associate provost and professor of music history at the University of Texas at El Paso, has been appointed the new dean of Purchase College’s School of the Arts. He will succeed Ravi Rajan, who left the school at the end of the 2016–17 academic year to become president of California Institute of the Arts. Candelaria will begin his new role at Purchase College in July 2018.

“Purchase College is a transformative community that genuinely embraces the opportunities and challenges of transdisciplinarity, social inclusion, and global citizenship,” Candelaria said. “I look forward to growing in this unique and stimulating environment while working hard with our students, faculty, staff, alumni and friends to drive a national conversation on a central role for the arts in public education.”

Prior to joining the University of Texas at El Paso in 2013, Candelaria served on the musicology faculty at the University of Texas at Austin and held the position of distinguished faculty fellow in ethnomusicology at the Yale Institute of Sacred Music. He is currently writing a book on music in early Mexican Catholicism, with a focus on the central roles of the visual and performing arts in the religious formation of indigenous communities in sixteenth-century Mexico.