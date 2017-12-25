$10 Million Reward for Information about Gardner Museum Heist to be Halved in 2018

POSTED December 27, 2017

The $10 million reward for information regarding the theft of thirteen artworks and objects—among them pieces by Rembrandt, Degas, Vermeer, and a Napoleonic finial—from the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston, Massachusetts, will be reduced to $5 million on January 1, 2018, writes Katharine Q. Seelye of the New York Times. The award was temporarily doubled by the museum in May of this year. The heist, which took place on March 18, 1990, is considered one of the largest art thefts in US history. The stolen pieces are estimated to be worth $500 million in total.

Though no one’s ever stepped forward with information about the burglary, the FBI made an announcement in 2013 saying that it knew the identities of the thieves. Their names, however, were never given—and later the organization said they had all died. Eighty-one-year old Robert V. Gentile, an alleged mobster, is said to be the last living person to have knowledge about the objects’ whereabouts; but Gentile’s lawyer says that’s not true.

Anthony Amore, the director of security at the Gardner, has created an elaborate database for the theft. It has 30,000 pieces of information, including names, addresses, and phone and license plate numbers considered relevant to the case. He feels that a credible informant might contact the museum only moments before the deadline. “I’ve spent more than a decade preparing for any scenario,” he said. “I’m very ready.”

The artist Tim Rollins, who is best known for his work with the collective K.O.S. (Kids of Survival), has died at age sixty-two. He died of natural causes, according to the members of K.O.S.

Rollins, who was born in Pittsfield, Maine, studied at the University of Maine before earning his BFA from the School of Visual Arts in New York in 1980. There he met some of the future members of the collective Group Material, which he cofounded with Julie Ault and Mundy McLoughlin.

Rollins was just twenty-six when he began teaching at Intermediate School 52 in the Bronx, where he developed the program that would result in K.O.S. He then founded the Art and Knowledge Workshop, an after-school program for students passionate about art. He and the students who became members of K.O.S. there began the process of “jammin,’” merging pages from the texts they were reading into their artworks.

Rollins and K.O.S.’s work was featured in the 1985 Whitney Biennial and solo exhibitions in 1986 at Jay Gorney Modern Art in the East Village and Fashion Moda in the Bronx. Institutional shows then followed, including solo exhibitions at the Walker Art Center (1988), the Dia Art Foundation (1989), the Los Angeles Museum of Contemporary Art (1990), and the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden (1992).

K.O.S. tallies more than fifty former members and five current members, according to the Maureen Paley Gallery: Angel Abreu, Jorge Abreu, Robert Branch, Daniel Castillo, and Ricardo Savinon.

In 2014 Rollins told Studio International’s Lilly Wei: “The great Jane Addams, the Chicago social activist, had a notion of democratic aesthetics . . . it’s like a community choir and people get together. Some sing like Aretha Franklin and some do not, but everyone is allowed to be in the choir and everyone’s voices are raised in unison in one common song. That’s the spirit of this group.”

After Rashid Rana announced in August that he was stepping down as the artistic director of the inaugural edition of the Lahore Biennale—Pakistan’s first major presentation of contemporary art—the exhibition is now back on track and scheduled to run from March 18, 2018 until March 31, 2018, writes Gareth Harris of the Art Newspaper. The event’s management has undergone a major restructuring: Qudsia Rahim, the Lahore Biennale Foundation’s executive director, has made a number of new appointments to its advisory committee, such as artist Iftikhar Dadi, an associate professor of art history at Cornell University who was born in Karachi. “He is heading the academic and discursive component of the biennale,” said a spokesperson for the biennial. “[The Pakistani novelist] Mohsin Hamid and [the Pakistani architect] Raza Ali Dada are also advisers, while [the artist] Ayesha Jatoi is in charge of publications.”

“Despite being a continually expanding and evolving metropolis, Lahore has not so far significantly featured as a space that engages artistic practice with diverse publics,” according to a statement from the exhibition’s website. “Given the limited representation of Pakistan in global media, and the relative scarcity of regional dialogues within South Asia, there is a real urgency to foster a deeper and multifaceted dialogue between Lahore, the region, and the rest of the world.”

The Lahore Biennale is partially supported by the Pakistani government and the show’s organizers have also developed relationships with international backers. A list of participating artists and venues, however, has yet to be announced.

The historian of art and architecture and French philosopher Hubert Damisch, who combined semiotics, psychoanalysis, anthropology, and art criticism in his scholarly works on the theory of art, died at the age of eighty-nine on Thursday, December 14. Damisch believed that works of art reflected a way of thinking and dismissed the widely accepted art historical notion that artworks convey an individual artist’s intention. He thought that each work had its own “pictorial intelligence.”

Born in Prague on April 28, 1928, he obtained a doctorate in philosophy in 1970. A former professor at the École des Hautes Études en Sciences Sociales in Paris, Damisch taught history and the theory of art. Among the many artists he has published scholarly articles on are Piet Mondrian, Jackson Pollock, Francisco Goya, Jean Dubuffet, Giotto di Bondone, and Paul Cézanne as well as the art historians Meyer Schapiro and Erwin Panofsky. His seminal works on art history include Théorie du/nuage/: Pour une historie de la peinture (A Theory of/Cloud/: Toward a History of Painting) (1972), based on his doctoral thesis; L’Origine de la persepective (The Origin of Perspective) (1987); Le judgement de Paris (The Judgment of Paris) (1992); and Traité du trait (Treaty of the Trait) (1995).

Damisch served as director of the École des Hautes Études en Sciences Sociales from 1974 to 1996. In the United States, he taught at a number of universities, including Yale; Cornell; Columbia; UC Berkeley; and John Hopkins. He also held posts at the Center for Advanced Studies in the Visual Arts at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, DC, and at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, where he was a resident scholar. Among the exhibitions he curated throughout his career are “Traieté du Trait” (1995) at the Louvre and “Moves: Playing Chess and Cards with the Museum” (1997) at Boijmans Van Beuningen Museum in Rotterdam.

Mohammad Rasoulof, director of the 2017 film A Man of Integrity (which won the Un Certain Regard prize at the Cannes Film Festival in May), faces charges of “propaganda against the regime” and “endangering national security” by the Iranian government for his movie, reports Laure Fillon of Agence France Presse.

The film is a peek into bureaucratic corruption, or the “daily reality of graft,” according to Rasoulof. It is about a man unwilling to pay a bribe for a loan that would save his business. “Corruption has penetrated every layer of society . . . Corruption goes from the bottom of the social ladder right to the top of the pyramid of power,” said the director. Two of his previous films, Manuscripts Don't Burn (2013) and Iron Island (2005), were banned in Iran.

Rasoulof is currently on house arrest in Tehran, awaiting trial. His passport was confiscated after returning from the Telluride Film Festival in September. He was jailed once before, in 2010, with his friend Jafar Panahi, director of the 2015 comedy-drama Taxi. Rasoulof was sentenced to six years in prison, which was then reduced to twelve months, and finally suspended. Panahi, however, has been prevented from making films for the next twenty years. “I am completely in the dark, I do not know what is going to happen,” said Rasoulof. “[But] if people were not supporting me outside Iran . . . my situation would be a lot worse.”

The Zabludowicz Collection in London has opened a free and permanent virtual-reality gallery—the first space of its kind in the city, reports Aimee Dawson of the Art Newspaper. Its inaugural program, “360,” will focus on film, video, and VR. On January 18, 2018, a room dedicated to artists exploring the medium will open with a work by Rachel Rossin called I Came and Went as a Ghost Hand, 2015, a work which was discussed by the artist in a video for artforum.com as part of the November issue’s focus on VR.

“VR technology offers a new means of creating and subverting our interaction with an environment, allowing images to become sculptural and encouraging a different kind of attention,” said Maitreyi Maheshwari, the Zabludowicz Collection’s program director. “‘360’ will allow visitors to view some of these early and pioneering works produced by artists.” The collection’s first presentation of a virtual-reality artwork was a commission by artist Jon Rafman in September 2015 for his solo exhibition at its London gallery (started by collectors Anita and Poju Zabludowicz, the gallery also has locations in New York and Finland).

The Museum of the Second World War in Gdansk, Poland, which opened almost a year ago under the auspices of the country’s right-wing Prawo i Sprawiedliwość (Law and Justice) party, or PiS, has taken down a film about the traumas of war, writes Julia Michalska of the Art Newspaper. In an open letter to the museum, five hundred Polish and international academics have condemned the action, saying that the museum is being turned into a “propaganda institution” for the PiS, which was elected into government two years ago (the party is keen on making sure the museum represents a “Polish point of view”). The removal of the film comes in the wake of a November rally in Warsaw that brought together sixty thousand people demanding a “white Europe.”

Plans for the museum started in 2008, when Poland was more politically centrist. The PiS, however, was always perturbed by the museum’s “universal approach.” The party managed to gain control of the institution after it merged with the Westerplatte Museum, allowing it to replace the Second World War Museum’s original director, Pawel Machcewicz, with Karol Nawrocki, an appointee of the newer government. Among other things slated to be changed in the museum’s exhibits under Nawrocki are a greater focus on the role Catholic priests played during the war and how Polish citizens rescued Jews. War casualty statistics will also be changed so that the percentage of the Polish population affected, instead of the total number, will be shown.

“There are many different reasons for the exhibition to be gradually but permanently changed,” said a museum spokesman. “Some things need to be rearranged, which happens at all museums in the world. But it is also a Polish museum financed by Polish taxpayers. Polish people simply want the museum they have financed to tell their story, to refer to the Polish point of view. The museum is located in Poland and must answer to those who financed it.”

Niraj Chokshi of the New York Times writes that Don Hogan Charles, the Times’ first black photographer––who became well-known for his pictures of the civil rights movement, including his famous 1964 portrait of Malcolm X holding a rifle while looking through a curtained window at his Queens home—died in East Harlem on December 15, 2017.

Charles was born in New York to Elizabeth Ann Hogan and James Charles, Caribbean immigrants. He studied engineering at the City College of New York before dropping out to pursue photography. Prior to joining the Times in 1964, he worked as a freelancer for magazines such as Ebony (where the aforementioned Malcolm X picture was originally published). For the Times, he took pictures of celebrities such as John Lennon, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Muhammad Ali. He also captured Coretta Scott King in 1968 at the funeral of her husband, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Chester Higgins, one of the few other black lensmen at the paper (he came to the Times in 1975), said that Charles did not want to be “racially pigeonholed” as a photographer but knew that he was obliged to capture black life and the movement for equal rights. “He felt that his responsibility was to get the story right, that the white reporters and white photographers were very limited,” said Higgins.

Charles also had a reputation for being a mentor to people who weren’t very well represented in the workplace. “He was something else,” said Michelle Agins, who met Charles when she was a freelance photographer in Chicago and he was working at the paper’s outpost there. “When you’re a new kid at the New York Times and you needed a big brother, he was all of that.” James Estrin, a veteran staff photographer for the paper, said, “I’ve had many women photographers tell me that he stood up for them.”

Charles’s pictures can be found in the collections of the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, DC, and the Museum of Modern Art in New York.

The Museum of Old and New Art (MONA) in Hobart, Tasmania—Australia’s largest private museum, founded by collector David Walsh in 2011—has built a new wing. The approximately $6 million annex houses new light works by artists James Turrell and Richard Wilson, as well as pieces by Nam June Paik, Charles Ross, and Jean Tinguely. It opens to the public on Tuesday, December 26.

Designed by Fender Katsalidis Architects, an Australian-based firm with offices in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, and London, the extension, which stretches across the River Derwent, connects the museum’s main building to its library. “MONA is an excavation of the underside of human nature. And now we've built a new wing, called Pharos, to round out the metaphor. A crack of light . . . and a nice spot to sit down, because people are always complaining there aren’t enough chairs in the museum,” the museum’s website states.