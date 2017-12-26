Jill Lever (1935–2017)

POSTED December 29, 2017

British architectural librarian and curator Jill Lever died on November 22, Alan Powers of The Guardian reports. She was eighty-two years old. Through her work on the first printed catalogue of the drawings collection of the Royal Institute of British Architects, Lever is credited with changing the way that architecture was studied and interpreted in Britain and abroad.

Born on October 9, 1935 in Brighton, East Sussex, Lever studied at the Convent of the Blessed Sacrament school in 1952, and later trained as a librarian in the public library in Brighton, where she met architecture student Jeremy Lever, whom she married in 1957. Lever worked as a librarian for several architectural practices, including Howell, Killick, Partridge & Amis, before joining the RIBA library in the early 1960s. Her appointment coincided with the library’s hiring of its inaugural curator of drawings, John Harris. In 1978, Lever received a fellowship to study the storage, cataloguing, and conservation of architectural drawings in the United States, and, in 1979, she helped establish the International Confederation of Architectural Museums.

Following the completion of the catalogues, twenty volumes in all, Lever was awarded the Alice Davis Hitchcock Medallion of the Society of Architectural Historians of Great Britain in 1984. She also penned numerous scholarly works including the Illustrated Glossary of Architecture 850-1830 (1966), in collaboration with Harris, and Architects’ Designs for Furniture (1982). When Harris resigned from his post in 1987, Lever was named curator, and would go on to organize a successful exhibition program. Lever retired in 1995, but continued her cataloguing work at the Soane Museum in London and became an interviewer for an oral history project at the British Library.

December 29, 2017

Art Recovery International in Venice announced this week that it recovered five works by abstract expressionist Hans Hofmann more than a decade after they were stolen. According to the Courthouse News Service, the thief who took the paintings from the now defunct Cirkers gallery in Brooklyn in 2003 was arrested. John Rett, the gallery’s longtime caretaker, pleaded guilty to criminal possession of stolen property one year later.

“I’ve seen this all before: a classic case all too often repeated of insider theft on a grand scale,” Christopher Marinello, who runs ARI, said in a statement. The firm discovered the works after Hofmann’s The Artist was consigned for sale at Heritage Auctions. When it failed to sell, the piece was scheduled to be sold by Swann Auction Galleries earlier this year. Before the sale, a consignor, whose name was not disclosed, contacted ARI about the work as well as four others. Collectively, the paintings are estimated to be worth $500,000.

Marinello also noted that ARI is investigating another missing Hofmann painting, titled Arcanum, and he urged the public to come forward if they have any information regarding the canvas.

December 29, 2017

In response to a German politician’s comments criticizing the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin, the artist collective Center for Political Beauty built a replica of the monument next to the AfD party member’s home. According to Deutsche Welle, Björn Höcke, a senior leader of the right-wing group, called the memorial a “monument of shame” and said that Germany needs to make a “180-degree turn” in how it addresses its World War II history in a controversial speech he gave in Dresden earlier this year.

The artists created the miniature replica with twenty-four cement stelae of varying sizes. It was built on private property besides Höcke's house in the village of Thuringia in November. “We are doing our neighborly duty,” the group’s leader, Philipp Ruch, told the Frankfurter Rundschau newspaper. “We hope he enjoys the view every day when he looks out the window.”

Ruch added, “He will now have to deal with the fact that he has neighbors who don’t consider the Holocaust Memorial a ‘monument of shame’, but who try to remember what had happened, to prevent it from happening again.” The group launched a crowdfunding campaign to keep the protest action going for at least two more years. According to the collective’s website, if Höcke shows remorse for his words by “falling to his knees” in front of the memorial and asks for forgiveness for Germany’s actions during World War II, as former chancellor Willy Brandthad did in 1970 at a monument commemorating the heroes of the Warsaw ghetto uprising, it will take down the replica.

Known for its politically-charged works, the Center for Political Beauty also made headlines this summer when it erected an artwork comprising a black Mercedes with a banner that showed Turkey’s president Tayyip Erdoğan’s face alongside Russia’s Vladimir Putin’s and Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz’s, with the words “Do you want this car? Kill dictatorship.” The work appeared before the German Chancellery in the days leading up to the G20 summit in Hamburg. The Turkish president was not amused by the action. LESS

December 28, 2017

Dhondup Wangchen, a Tibetan filmmaker who was imprisoned for making a documentary about Tibetans living under the rule of China, fled China and arrived in the United States, where he was reunited with his family, Sui-Lee Wee of the New York Times reports.

“After many years, this is the first time I’m enjoying the feeling of safety and freedom,” the forty-three-year-old director said in a statement. “I would like to thank everyone who made it possible for me to hold my wife and children in my arms again. However, I also feel the pain of having left behind my country, Tibet.”

Wangchen was first detained in 2008 after footage from his film Leaving Fear Behind, for which he interviewed Tibetans across five months in 2007, was smuggled out of the country and shown at international film festivals. He was charged with “inciting subversion” and sentenced to six years in prison. During his incarceration, Wangchen was allegedly forced to do manual labor, kept in solitary confinement for six months, and denied medical care, sparking human rights groups to rally for his release. After he was freed, the authorities continued to monitor his whereabouts and communications.

Wangchen’s family was granted political asylum in the United States in 2012. After Wangchen joined them in San Francisco on December 25, Nancy Pelosi, the minority leader of the United States House of Representatives wrote on Twitter: “It is my honor to welcome Tibetan Filmmaker & former Chinese political prisoner Dhondup Wangchen to our San Francisco community. My thoughts are with him as he is once again united with his wife & children in freedom after so many years.” LESS

December 28, 2017

Director of the University of Wyoming Art Museum Susan Moldenhauer has stepped down after twenty-six years at the helm of the institution. Moldenhauer cited wanting to focus on her photography as the reason for her resignation.

During her tenure, Moldenhauer grew the museum’s endowment and guided it through an expansion project, which transformed the institution from a small exhibition space to a 50,000-square-foot facility. She was one of four recipients of this year’s Governor’s Arts Awards, and in May, an anonymous donor made a $2.3 million gift to the museum in her name. The donation is the largest single gift the museum has ever received; it will be used to support contemporary art.

December 28, 2017

Dorothy Kosinski, the director of the Phillips Collection, has been recognized with the Order of the Italian Star, in recognition of her outstanding contributions to the arts and promotion of Italian culture. The award ceremony took place at the residence of ambassador of Italy Armando Varricchio, who presented the award, in Washington, DC, on December 11.

“I am honored to accept this special award and feel that the honor is really due the Phillips Collection and its longstanding and rich relationship with the arts of Italy,” Kosinski said. “The Phillips Collection has featured major exhibitions of Modigliani and Morandi, for example. We have organized exhibitions that have been featured in Perugia, Rovereto, Venice, and Rome. I am grateful to the special friendships with our colleagues at the Italian Embassy and for our fruitful collaborations with them.”

Kosinski has been the director of the Phillips Collection since 2008. She is the former senior curator of painting and sculpture at the Dallas Museum of Art, and has also served as an independent curator for the Kunstmuseum Wolfsburg, the Kunstmuseum Basel, and the Royal Academy of Arts in London. In August 2013, former president Barack Obama appointed Kosinski to the National Council on the Humanities.

December 27, 2017

The artist Tim Rollins, who is best known for his work with the collective K.O.S. (Kids of Survival), has died at age sixty-two. He died of natural causes, according to the members of K.O.S.

Rollins, who was born in Pittsfield, Maine, studied at the University of Maine before earning his BFA from the School of Visual Arts in New York in 1980. There he met some of the future members of the collective Group Material, which he cofounded with Julie Ault and Mundy McLoughlin. Rollins was just twenty-six when he began teaching at Intermediate School 52 in the Bronx, where he developed the program that would result in K.O.S. He then founded the Art and Knowledge Workshop, an after-school program for students passionate about art. He and the students who became members of K.O.S. there began the process of “jammin’,’” merging pages from the texts they were reading into their artworks.

Rollins and K.O.S.’s work was featured in the 1985 Whitney Biennial and solo exhibitions in 1986 at Jay Gorney Modern Art in the East Village and Fashion Moda in the Bronx. Institutional shows then followed, including solo exhibitions at the Walker Art Center (1988), the Dia Art Foundation (1989), the Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles (1990), and the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden (1992).

K.O.S. tallies more than fifty former members and five current members, according to the London gallery Maureen Paley: Angel Abreu, Jorge Abreu, Robert Branch, Daniel Castillo, and Ricardo Savinon. In 2014 Rollins told Studio International’s Lilly Wei: “The great Jane Addams, the Chicago social activist, had a notion of democratic aesthetics . . . it’s like a community choir and people get together. Some sing like Aretha Franklin and some do not, but everyone is allowed to be in the choir and everyone’s voices are raised in unison in one common song. That’s the spirit of this group.” LESS

December 27, 2017

The $10 million reward for information regarding the theft of thirteen artworks and objects—among them pieces by Rembrandt, Degas, Vermeer, and a Napoleonic finial—from the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston, Massachusetts, will be reduced to $5 million on January 1, 2018, writes Katharine Q. Seelye of the New York Times. The award was temporarily doubled by the museum in May of this year. The heist, which took place on March 18, 1990, is considered one of the largest art thefts in US history. The stolen pieces are estimated to be worth $500 million in total.

Though no one’s ever stepped forward with information about the burglary, the FBI made an announcement in 2013 saying that it knew the identities of the thieves. Their names, however, were never given—and later the organization said they had all died. Eighty-one-year old Robert V. Gentile, an alleged mobster, is said to be the last living person to have knowledge about the objects’ whereabouts; but Gentile’s lawyer says that’s not true.

Anthony Amore, the director of security at the Gardner, has created an elaborate database for the theft. It has 30,000 pieces of information, including names, addresses, and phone and license plate numbers considered relevant to the case. He feels that a credible informant might contact the museum only moments before the deadline. “I’ve spent more than a decade preparing for any scenario,” he said. “I’m very ready.”

December 27, 2017

After Rashid Rana announced in August that he was stepping down as the artistic director of the inaugural edition of the Lahore Biennale—Pakistan’s first major presentation of contemporary art—the exhibition is now back on track and scheduled to run from March 18, 2018 until March 31, 2018, writes Gareth Harris of the Art Newspaper. The event’s management has undergone a major restructuring: Qudsia Rahim, the Lahore Biennale Foundation’s executive director, has made a number of new appointments to its advisory committee, such as artist Iftikhar Dadi, an associate professor of art history at Cornell University who was born in Karachi. “He is heading the academic and discursive component of the biennale,” said a spokesperson for the biennial. “[The Pakistani novelist] Mohsin Hamid and [the Pakistani architect] Raza Ali Dada are also advisers, while [the artist] Ayesha Jatoi is in charge of publications.”

“Despite being a continually expanding and evolving metropolis, Lahore has not so far significantly featured as a space that engages artistic practice with diverse publics,” according to a statement from the exhibition’s website. “Given the limited representation of Pakistan in global media, and the relative scarcity of regional dialogues within South Asia, there is a real urgency to foster a deeper and multifaceted dialogue between Lahore, the region, and the rest of the world.”

The Lahore Biennale is partially supported by the Pakistani government and the show’s organizers have also developed relationships with international backers. A list of participating artists and venues, however, has yet to be announced.