Singapore Arts Community Protests Proposed Changes to Films Act

POSTED January 2, 2018

In Singapore, more than seven hundred cultural figures have signed a petition protesting changes to the Films Act proposed by the Info-Communications Media Development Authority (IMDA), a government agency that regulates the country’s media sectors, Brady Ng of ArtAsiaPacific reports. If enforced, the changes will allow IMDA officers to enter and inspect properties without a warrant if they have reason to suspect that films that have not been approved by the state are being distributed.

The Strait Times reports that filmmaker Jason Soo launched the petition on December 18, which claims the proposed changes “confer far too much power to IMDA officers.” In response, IMDA said that its officers need to “act quickly to secure evidence of the contraventions while minimizing the chances of the suspected offender fleeing the scene.”

Currently, the agency is already allowed to access premises without a warrant in order to seize films featuring “obscene” content, as well as works related to political parties. However, the new amendment expands the power of the IMDA and will allow them greater freedom to execute searches and seize materials without a warrant.

Soo––whose works include the 1987 documentary Untracing the Conspiracy, featuring interviews with former detainees who were arrested by the government over their alleged involvement in a Marxist conspiracy against the state––also expressed concern about the IMDA acting like police officers. Meanwhile, the agency’s members are not trained as such and “possess no actual experience in managing and de-escalating what could be highly charged and confrontation[al] situations.” “I can understand the arts community’s concern, should IMDA take over the enforcement authority from the police,” Chua Chu Kang GRC MP Zaqy Mohamad, chairman of the Government Parliamentary Committee for Communications and Information, said. “The same level of governance and check-and-balance should be put in place, similar to how the police needs a warrant, before action can be taken. Hopefully, IMDA will look into this deeply.” The petition was followed by the release of an open letter signed by fifty Singaporean filmmakers calling for the IMDA to reconsider its proposed changes to the Films Act and to extend the consultation period, which was slated to end on December 30, by four more weeks. “This will provide adequate time for members of the public to carefully consider the social and political implications of the proposed amendments,” they said. Singapore’s legislators are expected to debate the IMDA’s proposal in January. LESS

January 2, 2018

A mural of a penis four stories tall by artist Carolina Falkholt, painted on the side of a Broome Street building in Manhattan’s Lower East Side, was removed after complaints from neighbors, writes Peter Libbey of the New York Times. The work was visible to the public on December 24 and was painted over by Wednesday, December 27. The New Allen, an arts group created to promote public art on the Lower East Side, commissioned the mural.

“Talking about these subjects in public space is a must for a healthy, nonviolent community/world,” said Falkholt in a statement to Hyperallergic. “And the dialogue created around feminist public art pieces raises awareness. Art is one of the only places left where we can truly be free and discuss whatever difficult topics there are, since art has the ability to translate and transform language in any direction possible.”

January 2, 2018

Artist Vibeke Tandberg has been awarded the 2017 Lorck Schive Kunstpris, Norway’s largest art prize, for Candypool, 2017. Made up of a disassembled pool table and various plaster objects, the work “addresses issues such as recycling and conditions for artistic production.” She received the cash award of nearly $62,000 during a ceremony at the Trondheim Kunstmuseum.

“Lorck Schive Kunstpris is a prize I am very happy to receive because it is professionally grounded at all levels, from nomination process to jurying,” said Tandberg. “Only funds without guidelines guarantee independent art, and there are no alternatives to full freedom for artists. Lorck Schive Kunstpris contributes to this.”

January 2, 2018

Gareth Harris of the Art Newspaper reports that several British art world figures have been awarded UK New Year’s Honors. Sculptor Richard Long, who has been “in the vanguard of conceptual and land art in Britain since he created A Line Made by Walking [1967],” according to a statement from Lisson Gallery, received a knighthood.

Alexandra Shulman, the former editor of British Vogue; Martin Green, the chief executive and director of the Hull UK City of Culture 2017; Jane Hamlyn, director of London’s Frith Street Gallery; Veronica Wadley, chair of Arts Council London; and Ben Thomson, the former chair of trustees at the National Galleries of Scotland, all received a Commander of the Order of the British Empire, or CBE.

The OBE, or Officer of the Order of the British Empire, was given to Edward Harley, the former president of the Historic Houses Association; Francesca Hegyi, the executive director of the Hull UK City of Culture 2017; art dealer Victoria Miro; Deborah Lamb, the deputy director of Historic England; and Fiona Bradley, director of the Fruitmarket Gallery. Melvyn Bragg, an arts broadcaster, was made a member of the Order of the Companions of Honor.

January 2, 2018

Thorsten Sadowsky, the German-born director of the Kirchner Museum Davos in Switzerland, was appointed the new director of the Museum der Moderne Salzburg. He will succeed Sabine Breitwieser, who did not apply for an extension of her contract. Previously, Sadowsky was director of the Kunsthalle Aarhus in Denmark and founding director of the Museum Kunst der Westküste on the German island of Föhr. He will take up the post in September 2018.

“I’m really looking forward to the challenge of running a prestigious institution that has a strong profile in the fields of contemporary photography, performance, and the arts,” Sadowsky said. He added that he is looking forward to developing an exhibition program and curatorial vision for the twenty-first century in collaboration with the museum’s staff, noting, “It must be the goal of the Museum der Moderne Salzburg to become an international center for fine arts, photography and visual culture.”

January 2, 2018

Wu Gan, the Chinese human rights activist known for organizing protests against government officials and agencies accused of abusing their power, was charged with subversion and sentenced to eight years in prison by a Tianjin court last week. He was deprived of his political rights for five years. An official summary of the verdict stated that Wu “used ‘rights defense’ and ‘performance art’ as a ploy [to] seriously harm national security and social stability.”

According to Chris Buckley of the New York Times, Wu frequented online forums and used social-media platforms to mock allegedly corrupt public officials. He operated under the online name Super Vulgar Butcher. The forty-five-year-old was one of more than 250 people who were persecuted during a campaign to silence outspoken rights activists that began in 2015. Many of those arrested had ties to Fengrui Law Firm in Beijing, where Wu was an assistant researcher.

Wu was first detained in May 2015, after he participated in a protest in front of a court in southeast China. Wu’s trial, which was held more than four months ago, was kept secret, and authorizes warned protesters from attending. Supporters of Wu who did show up to the proceedings were apparently detained by plainclothes policemen.

“I will never regret what I have done and the choices I have made up to now,” Wu said in the pretrial statement. “I will be convicted not because I’m really guilty, but because I refused to accept a state-designated lawyer, would not plead guilty and go along with media propaganda, and insisted on exposing their savagery in torturing and abusing me, as well as the prosecutors’ cover-ups and dereliction of office.” While there are critics of the tactics Wu used to expose corruption via the internet, he was adamant about not using “illegal means or violence” to accomplish his goals. It’s about “taking every action that citizens are permitted within the law,” Wu wrote in his guidelines for challenging officials. LESS

January 2, 2018

Daniel Talbot, who operated the renowned Lincoln Plaza Cinemas with his wife, Toby Talbot, has died, reports Tom Brueggemann of IndieWire. His passing was confirmed by Ewneto Admassu, the longtime manager of Lincoln Plaza Cinemas. News of Talbot’s death comes on the heels of an announcement earlier this month that the six-screen art-house theater on the Upper West Side will close by the end of January, when the cinema’s lease expires. Millstein Properties, a partner in the theater since its opening in 1981, has stated that it hopes to reopen Lincoln Plaza Cinemas after structural work to the otherwise residential building on the corner of Broadway and Sixty-Second Street, with a program in line with Talbot’s legacy.

The Talbots have been mainstay figures of the independent film community in New York since the 1960s. Daniel Talbot managed the New Yorker Theater in the early 1960s and founded New Yorker Films in 1965, a distribution company that started with the release of Bernardo Bertolucci’s debut film, Before the Revolution. Further releases included films by Jean-Luc Godard, Ousmane Sembene, Werner Herzog, and Rainer Werner Fassbinder. He also released Louis Malle’s My Dinner with Andre in 1981 and Wayne Wang’s Chan Is Missing in 1982. Talbot shut down New Yorker Films in 2009.

Born on July 21, 1926, Talbot graduated from New York University with a degree in literature. Before he began working as a film distributor, he was a book editor, serving as the East Coast story editor for Warner Bros, and the film critic for The Progressive. He authored a collection of essays titled Film: An Anthology (1959). In 2004, the Independent Filmmaker Project (IFP) honored Talbot with its Gotham Award for Industry Lifetime Achievement. After Talbot cofounded Lincoln Plaza Cinemas in 1981, he told the New York Times, “When I look at movies, I don’t think of the box office. If it appeals to my aesthetic sense, if it has some artistic foundation, I take a chance with it.” For nearly four decades, Talbot drew audiences to the cinema with his screenings of foreign and indie films.

December 29, 2017

Art Recovery International in Venice announced this week that it recovered five works by Abstract Expressionist Hans Hofmann that were stolen more than a decade ago. According to the Courthouse News Service, the thief who took the paintings from the now-defunct Cirkers gallery in Brooklyn in 2003 was arrested. John Rett, the gallery’s longtime caretaker, pleaded guilty to criminal possession of stolen property one year later, in 2004.

“I’ve seen this all before: a classic case all too often repeated of insider theft on a grand scale,” Christopher Marinello, who runs ARI, said in a statement. The firm discovered the works after Hofmann’s The Artist was consigned for sale at Heritage Auctions. When it failed to sell, the piece was scheduled to be sold by Swann Auction Galleries earlier this year. Before the sale, a consignor, whose name was not disclosed, contacted ARI about the work, as well as four others. Collectively, the paintings are estimated to be worth $500,000.

Marinello also noted that ARI is investigating another missing Hofmann painting, titled Arcanum, and he urged the public to come forward with any information regarding the canvas.

December 29, 2017

In response to a German politician’s comments criticizing the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin, the artist collective Center for Political Beauty built a replica of the monument next to the AfD party member’s home. According to Deutsche Welle, Björn Höcke, a senior leader of the right-wing group, called the memorial a “monument of shame” and said that Germany needs to make a “180-degree turn” in how it addresses its World War II history, in a controversial speech he gave in Dresden earlier this year.

The artists created the miniature monument with twenty-four cement stelae of varying sizes. It was built on private property beside Höcke’s house in the village of Thuringia in November. “We are doing our neighborly duty,” the group’s leader, Philipp Ruch, told the Frankfurter Rundschau. “We hope he enjoys the view every day when he looks out the window.”

Ruch added, “He will now have to deal with the fact that he has neighbors who don’t consider the Holocaust Memorial a ‘monument of shame,’ but who try to remember what had happened, to prevent it from happening again.” The group launched a crowd-funding campaign to keep the protest action going for at least two more years. According to the collective’s website, if Höcke shows remorse for his words by “falling to his knees” in front of the memorial and asks for forgiveness for Germany’s actions during World War II, as former chancellor Willy Brandt did in 1970 at a monument commemorating the heroes of the Warsaw ghetto uprising, it will take down the replica.