Daniel Talbot (1926–2017)

POSTED January 2, 2018

Daniel Talbot, who cooperated the renowned Lincoln Plaza Cinemas along with his wife Toby Talbot, has died, reports Tom Brueggemann of IndieWire. His passing was confirmed by Ewneto Admassu, the longtime manager of Lincoln Plaza Cinemas. News of Talbot’s death comes on the heels of the announcement earlier this month that the six-screen art-house theater on the Upper West Side would close by the end of January, when the cinema’s lease expires. Millstein Properties, who has been Daniel and Toby Talbot’s partners in the theater since its opening in 1981, has stated that it hopes to reopen Lincoln Plaza Cinemas after structural work to the residential building it inhabits on the corner of Broadway and Sixty-second Street, with a program that will be in line with Talbot’s legacy.

The Talbots have been mainstay figures of the independent film community in New York since the 1960s. Daniel Talbot managed the New Yorker Theater in the early 1960s, and also founded New Yorker Films in 1965, a distribution company that started with the 1965 release of Bernardo Bertolucci’s debut film, Before the Revolution. Further releases included films by Jean-Luc Godard, Ousmane Sembene, Werner Herzog, and Rainer Werner Fassbinder. He also released Louis Malle’s My Dinner With Andre in 1981, and Wayne Wang’s Chan Is Missing in 1982. Talbot shut down New Yorker Films in 2009.

Born on July 21, 1926, Talbot graduated from New York University with a degree in literature. Before he began working as a film distributor, Talbot became a book editor, serving as the East Coast story editor for Warner Bros, served as the film critic for The Progressive, and authored a collection of essays titled Film: An Anthology (1959). In 2004, the Independent Filmmaker Project (IFP) honored Talbot with its Gotham Award for Industry Lifetime Achievement. After Talbot cofounded Lincoln Plaza Cinemas in 1981, he told the New York Times, “When I look at movies, I don’t think of the box office. If it appeals to my aesthetic sense, if it has some artistic foundation, I take a chance with it.” For nearly four decades, Talbot drew audiences to the cinema with his screenings of foreign and Indie films.

January 2, 2018

A mural of a penis four stories tall by artist Carolina Falkholt, painted on the side of a Broome Street building in Manhattan’s Lower East Side, was removed after complaints from neighbors, writes Peter Libbey of the New York Times. The work was visible to the public on Christmas Eve and was painted over by Wednesday, December 27. The work was commissioned by the New Allen, an arts group that was created for the promotion of public art on the Lower East Side.

“Talking about these subjects in public space is a must for a healthy, nonviolent community/world,” said Falkholt in a statement to Hyperallergic. “And the dialogue created around feminist public art pieces raises awareness. Art is one of the only places left where we can truly be free and discuss whatever difficult topics there are, since art has the ability to translate and transform language in any direction possible.”

January 2, 2018

Artist Vibeke Tandberg has been awarded the 2017 Lorck Schive Kunstpris, Norway’s largest art prize, for Candypool, 2017, a work made up of a disassembled pool table and various plaster objects that “addresses issues such as recycling and conditons for artistic production,” writes ArtDaily. She received a cash award of almost $62,000 in a ceremony at the Trondheim Kunstmuseum.

“Lorck Schive Kunstpris is a prize I am very happy to receive because it is professionally grounded at all levels, from nomination process to jurying,” said Tandberg. “Only funds without guidelines guarantee independent art, and there are no alternatives to full freedom for artists. Lorck Schive Kunstpris contributes to this.”

January 2, 2018

Gareth Harris of the Art Newspaper reports that several British art world figures have been awarded UK New Year’s Honors. Sculptor Richard Long, an artist who has been “in the vanguard of conceptual and land art in Britain since he created A Line Made by Walking, [1967]” according to a statement from Lisson Gallery, received a knighthood.

Alexandra Shulman, the former editor of British Vogue; Martin Green, the chief executive and director of the Hull UK City of Culture 2017; Jane Hamlyn, director of London’s Frith Street Gallery; Veronica Wadley, chair of Arts Council London; and Ben Thomson, the former chair of trustees at the National Galleries of Scotland, received a Commander of the Order of the British Empire, or CBE.

The OBE, or Officer of the Order of the British Empire, was given to Edward Harley, the former president of the Historic Houses Association; Francesca Hegyi, the executive director of the Hull UK City of Culture 2017; art dealer Victoria Miro; Deborah Lamb, the deputy director of Historic England; and Fiona Bradley, director of the Fruitmarket Gallery. Melvyn Bragg, an arts broadcaster, was made a member of the Order of the Companions of Honor.

January 2, 2018

Thorsten Sadowsky, the German-born director of the Kirchner Museum Davos in Switzerland, was appointed as the new director of the Museum der Moderne Salzburg. He will succeed Sabine Breitwieser, who did not apply for an extension of her contract. Previously, Sadowsky was director of the Kunsthalle Aarhus in Denmark and founding director of the Museum Kunst der Westküste on the German island of Föhr. He will take up the post in September 2018.

“I’m really looking forward to the challenge of running a prestigious institution that has a strong profile in the fields of contemporary photography, performance, and the arts.” Sadowsky said. He added that he is looking forward to developing an exhibition program and curatorial vision for the twenty-first century in collaboration with the museum’s staff. “It must be the goal of the Museum der Moderne Salzburg to become an international center for fine arts, photography and visual culture.”

January 2, 2018

Wu Gan, the Chinese human rights activist known for organizing protests against government officials and agencies accused of abusing their power, was charged with subversion and sentenced to eight years in prison by a Tianjin court last week. He was also deprived of his political rights for five years. An official summary of the verdict stated that Wu “used ‘rights defense’ and ‘performance art’ as a ploy [to] seriously harm national security and social stability.”

According to Chris Buckley of the New York Times, Wu frequented online forums and used social media platforms to mock allegedly corrupt public officials. He goes by the online name Super Vulgar Butcher. The forty-five-year-old was one of more than 250 people who were persecuted during a campaign to silence outspoken rights activists that began in 2015. Many of those arrested had ties to Fengrui Law Firm in Beijing, where Wu was an assistant researcher.

Wu was first detained in May 2015 after he participated in a protest staged in front of a court in southeast China. Wu’s trial, which was held more than four months ago, was kept a secret and authorizes warned protesters from attending. Supporters of Wu who did show up to the proceedings were apparently detained by plain-clothes policemen.

“I will never regret what I have done and the choices I have made up to now,” Wu said in the pretrial statement. “I will be convicted not because I’m really guilty, but because I refused to accept a state-designated lawyer, would not plead guilty and go along with media propaganda, and insisted on exposing their savagery in torturing and abusing me, as well as the prosecutors’ cover-ups and dereliction of office.” While there are critics of the tactics Wu used to expose corruption via the Internet, he was adamant about not using “illegal means or violence” to accomplish his goals. It’s about “taking every action that citizens are permitted within the law,” Wu wrote in his guidelines for challenging officials. LESS

December 29, 2017

Art Recovery International in Venice announced this week that it recovered five works by abstract expressionist Hans Hofmann more than a decade after they were stolen. According to the Courthouse News Service, the thief who took the paintings from the now defunct Cirkers gallery in Brooklyn in 2003 was arrested. John Rett, the gallery’s longtime caretaker, pleaded guilty to criminal possession of stolen property one year later.

“I’ve seen this all before: a classic case all too often repeated of insider theft on a grand scale,” Christopher Marinello, who runs ARI, said in a statement. The firm discovered the works after Hofmann’s The Artist was consigned for sale at Heritage Auctions. When it failed to sell, the piece was scheduled to be sold by Swann Auction Galleries earlier this year. Before the sale, a consignor, whose name was not disclosed, contacted ARI about the work as well as four others. Collectively, the paintings are estimated to be worth $500,000.

Marinello also noted that ARI is investigating another missing Hofmann painting, titled Arcanum, and he urged the public to come forward if they have any information regarding the canvas.

December 29, 2017

In response to a German politician’s comments criticizing the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin, the artist collective Center for Political Beauty built a replica of the monument next to the AfD party member’s home. According to Deutsche Welle, Björn Höcke, a senior leader of the right-wing group, called the memorial a “monument of shame” and said that Germany needs to make a “180-degree turn” in how it addresses its World War II history in a controversial speech he gave in Dresden earlier this year.

The artists created the miniature replica with twenty-four cement stelae of varying sizes. It was built on private property besides Höcke's house in the village of Thuringia in November. “We are doing our neighborly duty,” the group’s leader, Philipp Ruch, told the Frankfurter Rundschau newspaper. “We hope he enjoys the view every day when he looks out the window.”

Ruch added, “He will now have to deal with the fact that he has neighbors who don’t consider the Holocaust Memorial a ‘monument of shame’, but who try to remember what had happened, to prevent it from happening again.” The group launched a crowdfunding campaign to keep the protest action going for at least two more years. According to the collective’s website, if Höcke shows remorse for his words by “falling to his knees” in front of the memorial and asks for forgiveness for Germany’s actions during World War II, as former chancellor Willy Brandthad did in 1970 at a monument commemorating the heroes of the Warsaw ghetto uprising, it will take down the replica.

Known for its politically-charged works, the Center for Political Beauty also made headlines this summer when it erected an artwork comprising a black Mercedes with a banner that showed Turkey’s president Tayyip Erdoğan’s face alongside Russia’s Vladimir Putin’s and Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz’s, with the words “Do you want this car? Kill dictatorship.” The work appeared before the German Chancellery in the days leading up to the G20 summit in Hamburg. The Turkish president was not amused by the action. LESS

December 29, 2017

British architectural librarian and curator Jill Lever died on November 22, Alan Powers of The Guardian reports. She was eighty-two years old. Through her work on the first printed catalogue of the drawings collection of the Royal Institute of British Architects, Lever is credited with changing the way that architecture was studied and interpreted in Britain and abroad.

Born on October 9, 1935 in Brighton, East Sussex, Lever studied at the Convent of the Blessed Sacrament school in 1952, and later trained as a librarian in the public library in Brighton, where she met architecture student Jeremy Lever, whom she married in 1957. Lever worked as a librarian for several architectural practices, including Howell, Killick, Partridge & Amis, before joining the RIBA library in the early 1960s. Her appointment coincided with the library’s hiring of its inaugural curator of drawings, John Harris. In 1978, Lever received a fellowship to study the storage, cataloguing, and conservation of architectural drawings in the United States, and, in 1979, she helped establish the International Confederation of Architectural Museums.

Following the completion of the catalogues, twenty volumes in all, Lever was awarded the Alice Davis Hitchcock Medallion of the Society of Architectural Historians of Great Britain in 1984. She also penned numerous scholarly works including the Illustrated Glossary of Architecture 850-1830 (1966), in collaboration with Harris, and Architects’ Designs for Furniture (1982). When Harris resigned from his post in 1987, Lever was named curator, and would go on to organize a successful exhibition program. Lever retired in 1995, but continued her cataloguing work at the Soane Museum in London and became an interviewer for an oral history project at the British Library.