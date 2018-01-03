Betty Woodman (1930–2018)

POSTED January 3, 2018

Artist Betty Woodman, a sculptor known for ceramic works that are playful yet rigorous combinations of, among other things, Etruscan sculpture, Egyptian art, Sèvres porcelain, and Henri Matisse, has died.

Woodman was born in Norwalk, Connecticut in 1930. She described her first encounter with clay in a high school art class, according to an interview with Priscilla Frank in the Huffington Post, as “sort of like magic . . . We were given some clay and using our hands we could just make it into a shape. The first thing I ever made was a pitcher. As far as I was concerned that was what I wanted to do. It fell into my hands.” She studied pottery at Alfred University’s School for American Craftsmen, graduating in 1950. In 1952 Woodman traveled to Italy, where traditional forms of earthenware, such as majolica, made a deep impression upon her. Since then, she had spent a portion of every year living there with her husband, the artist George Woodman, who died last March. (The Woodmans are a famous artist family: Their daughter, the late Francesca Woodman, was a photographer; their son, Charles Woodman, who is still living, is an electronic artist. A documentary about the clan, The Woodmans, was released in 2010.)

Betty Woodman has had numerous solo exhibitions throughout the United States and Europe, including “Florentine Interiors” (2017) at Galerie Hubert Winter in Vienna; “Theatre of the Domestic” (2016) at the ICA in London; “Interior Views” (2014) at Galerie Francesca Pia in Zurich; and “Of Botticelli” (2013) at Galerie Isabella Bortolozzi in Berlin. Her last New York solo exhibition was in 2016 at Salon 94—the gallery represents her—and was titled “Breakfast At The Seashore Lunch In Antella.” “The Art of Betty Woodman,” which opened at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York in 2006, was the artist’s first retrospective in the US.

“Unfussy but remarkably erudite, her pottery comfortably foregrounds ceramics’ conventions and place within (or outside of) this erstwhile art-historical canon,” said Suzanne Hudson of Woodman’s show at LA’s David Kordansky Gallery for the April 2015 issue of Artforum. “The rigor of Woodman’s engagement with the medium was here belied by the visceral convolutions of color and runny streaks of paint that turn the surface of her vessels into canvaslike grounds.” LESS

January 3, 2018

The artist Nevin Aladağ has been awarded the Ernst Rietschel Art Prize for Sculpture, Monopol reports. As part of the prize, Aladağ’s work will be exhibited at the Albertinum in Dresden in March 2018, and she will receive $18,000.

Born in Turkey in 1972, Aladağ currently resides in Berlin. Her work has recently been exhibited at Documenta 14 in Kassel and Athens and at the Fifty-Seventh Venice Biennale. It can also be found in the collections of several major institutions such as the Centre Pompidou in Paris, the Thyssen-Bornemisza Collection in Madrid, and the Pinakothek der Moderne in Munich. The artist often incorporates sound and musical instruments in her works in order to explore the boundaries of sociopolitical issues within urban spaces and cultures, often specifically focusing on notions of foreignness and identity.

Named in honor of the late German sculptor Ernst Rietschel, who died in 1861, the prize has been awarded by the Ernst Rietschel Kulturring since 1991. The association is based in Pulsnitz, Saxony, Rietschel’s birthplace. This year marked the first time that the prize was awarded by the Staatliche Kunstsammlungen Dresden and the Antonius Jugend und Kulturförderung.

The jury comprised critic Kirsty Bell; Matthias Mühling, director of the Lenbachhaus in Munich; Thomas Thiel, director of the Kunstverein Bielefeld; and Hilke Wagner, director of the Albertinum. LESS

January 3, 2018

Following the announcement from the Foundation for Contemporary Arts (FCA) that it established the inaugural $40,000 C.D. Wright Award for Poetry after it received a $1 million endowment gift from the late artist Ellsworth Kelly and artist Jack Shear, the nonprofit revealed the winners of two more $40,000 awards.

In December, the FCA announced that Lisa Robertson was the winner of the C.D. Wright Award for Poetry. The two other new prizes, which will recognize artists working in any discipline, are the inaugural Cy Twombly Award for Poetry and the Roy Lichtenstein Award—both grants were endowed by the artists’ respective foundations.

“From FCA’s first benefit exhibition in 1963, the generosity of the community of visual artists in supporting artists in other disciplines has been the cornerstone of FCA,” said artist Cecily Brown, a director of the Foundation for Contemporary Arts. “We are pleased to continue this tradition with three new awards supported by the visual arts community in 2018, and particularly pleased to make these awards in poetry, which is a perennially under-resourced field.”

Anne Boyer, the poet and essayist from Kansas City, Missouri, whose work explores issues of gender, class labor, and illness, was named the inaugural winner of the Cy Twombly Award for Poetry. Her published works include My Common Heart (Spooky Girlfriend, 2011), Garments Against Women (Ahsahta, 2015), and A Handbook of Disappointed Fate (Ugly Duckling Presse, 2018). She is also currently writing The Undying, a meditation upon cancer care, which she wrote while undergoing treatment for the disease. Farrar, Straus and Giroux will publish the work upon completion. The New York–based poet Fred Moten is the recipient of the inaugural Roy Lichtenstein Award. The teacher and writer often addresses the social force and social origins of black expressive cultural practices as well as the relation between insurgent social movement and experimental art. His published works include In the Break: The Aesthetics of the Black Radical Tradition (University of Minnesota Press, 2003); Hughson’s Tavern (Leon Works, 2009); The Feel Trio (Letter Machine Editions, 2014); The Service Porch (Letter Machine Editions, 2016); and Black and Blur (consent not to be a single being) (Duke University Press, 2017). LESS

January 2, 2018

A mural of a penis four stories tall by artist Carolina Falkholt, painted on the side of a Broome Street building in Manhattan’s Lower East Side, was removed after complaints from neighbors, writes Peter Libbey of the New York Times. The work was revealed to the public on December 24 and was painted over by Wednesday, December 27. The New Allen, an arts group created to promote public art on the Lower East Side, commissioned the mural.

“Talking about these subjects in public space is a must for a healthy, nonviolent community/world,” said Falkholt in a statement to Hyperallergic. “And the dialogue created around feminist public art pieces raises awareness. Art is one of the only places left where we can truly be free and discuss whatever difficult topics there are, since art has the ability to translate and transform language in any direction possible.”

January 2, 2018

Artist Vibeke Tandberg has been awarded the 2017 Lorck Schive Kunstpris, Norway’s largest art prize, for Candypool, 2017. Made up of a disassembled pool table and various plaster objects, the work “addresses issues such as recycling and conditions for artistic production.” She received the cash award of nearly $62,000 during a ceremony at the Trondheim Kunstmuseum.

“Lorck Schive Kunstpris is a prize I am very happy to receive because it is professionally grounded at all levels, from nomination process to jurying,” said Tandberg. “Only funds without guidelines guarantee independent art, and there are no alternatives to full freedom for artists. Lorck Schive Kunstpris contributes to this.”

January 2, 2018

Gareth Harris of the Art Newspaper reports that several British art world figures have been awarded UK New Year Honors. Sculptor Richard Long, who has been “in the vanguard of conceptual and land art in Britain since he created A Line Made by Walking [1967],” according to a statement from Lisson Gallery, received a knighthood.

Alexandra Shulman, the former editor of British Vogue; Martin Green, the chief executive and director of the Hull UK City of Culture 2017; Jane Hamlyn, director of London’s Frith Street Gallery; Veronica Wadley, chair of Arts Council London; and Ben Thomson, the former chair of trustees at the National Galleries of Scotland, all received a Commander of the Order of the British Empire, or CBE.

The OBE, or Officer of the Order of the British Empire, was given to Edward Harley, the former president of the Historic Houses Association; Francesca Hegyi, the executive director of the Hull UK City of Culture 2017; art dealer Victoria Miro; Deborah Lamb, the deputy director of Historic England; and Fiona Bradley, director of the Fruitmarket Gallery. Melvyn Bragg, an arts broadcaster, was made a member of the Order of the Companions of Honor.

January 2, 2018

Thorsten Sadowsky, the German-born director of the Kirchner Museum Davos in Switzerland, was appointed the new director of the Museum der Moderne Salzburg. He will succeed Sabine Breitwieser, who did not apply for an extension of her contract. Previously, Sadowsky was director of the Kunsthalle Aarhus in Denmark and founding director of the Museum Kunst der Westküste on the German island of Föhr. He will take up the post in September 2018.

“I’m really looking forward to the challenge of running a prestigious institution that has a strong profile in the fields of contemporary photography, performance, and the arts,” Sadowsky said. He added that he is looking forward to developing an exhibition program and curatorial vision for the twenty-first century in collaboration with the museum’s staff, noting, “It must be the goal of the Museum der Moderne Salzburg to become an international center for fine arts, photography and visual culture.”

January 2, 2018

Wu Gan, the Chinese human rights activist known for organizing protests against government officials and agencies accused of abusing their power, was charged with subversion and sentenced to eight years in prison by a Tianjin court near Beijing last week after struggling against the state’s authority for the past five years. An official summary of the verdict stated that Wu “used ‘rights defense’ and ‘performance art’ as a ploy [to] seriously harm national security and social stability.”

According to Chris Buckley of the New York Times, Wu frequented online forums and used social-media platforms to mock allegedly corrupt public officials. He operated under the online name Super Vulgar Butcher. The forty-five-year-old was one of more than 250 people who were persecuted during a campaign to silence outspoken rights activists that began in 2015. Many of those arrested had ties to Fengrui Law Firm in Beijing, where Wu was an assistant researcher.

Wu was first detained in May 2015, after he participated in a protest in front of a court in southeast China. For Wu’s trial, which was held more than four months ago, authorities warned protesters against attending. Supporters of Wu who did show up to the proceedings were apparently detained by plainclothes policemen.

“I will never regret what I have done and the choices I have made up to now,” Wu said in the pretrial statement. “I will be convicted not because I’m really guilty, but because I refused to accept a state-designated lawyer, would not plead guilty and go along with media propaganda, and insisted on exposing their savagery in torturing and abusing me, as well as the prosecutors’ cover-ups and dereliction of office.” While there are critics of the tactics Wu used to expose corruption via the internet, he was adamant about not using “illegal means or violence” to accomplish his goals. It’s about “taking every action that citizens are permitted within the law,” Wu wrote in his guidelines for challenging officials. LESS

January 2, 2018

In Singapore, more than seven hundred cultural figures have signed a petition protesting changes to the Films Act proposed by the Info-Communications Media Development Authority (IMDA), a government agency that regulates the country’s media sectors, Brady Ng of ArtAsiaPacific reports. If enforced, the changes will allow IMDA officers to enter and inspect properties without a warrant if they have reason to suspect that films that have not been approved by the state are being distributed.

The Strait Times reports that filmmaker Jason Soo launched the petition on December 18, which claims the proposed changes “confer far too much power to IMDA officers.” In response, IMDA said that its officers need to “act quickly to secure evidence of the contraventions while minimizing the chances of the suspected offender fleeing the scene.”

Currently, the agency is already allowed to access premises without a warrant in order to seize films featuring “obscene” content, as well as works related to political parties. However, the new amendment expands the power of the IMDA and will allow them greater freedom to execute searches and seize materials without a warrant.