Mauro Staccioli (1937–2018)

POSTED January 3, 2018

Italian sculptor Mauro Staccioli, famous for his imposing sculptural works—geometric shapes made from cement-clad iron—died on January 1, 2018, at the age of eighty in his home in Milan, Artribune reports. Born in Volterra, Italy, in 1937, Staccioli earned his degree from the Volterra State Institute of Art in 1954. In 1960, the artist moved to Sardinia and began working as a teacher in Cagliari, the island’s capital. Shortly after, he founded the Gruppo di Iniziativa (Initiative Group) in collaboration with emerging artists and intellectuals in the region. A few years later, Staccioli traveled to Lodi, Italy, and then settled in Milan, where he became the director of the Brera Art School in 1974.

Staccioli worked mostly as a painter and engraver, but would shift to sculpture by the end of the 1960s. In 1972, the artist organized a series of sculptural interventions in Volterra. Titled “Sculture in Città (Sculptures in the City),” the open-air exhibition would mark a turning point in his career. Staccioli began to create massive sculptural works, juxtapositions of the natural and urban environments, and installed them in outdoor settings in cities across Italy as well as in Munich and Brussels.

In the October 1995 issue of Artforum, Giorgio Verzotti writes, “In his indoor as well as his outdoor installations, Mauro Staccioli’s sculptures set up a tension between the work itself and the exhibition site. Staccioli is perhaps the only sculptor in Italy doing work on such a monumental scale. Impressive in its structural solutions, without being too dependent on the language of Minimalism, it comprises circles, semicircles, rings, triangles, and long elliptical lines that rise from the earth to the sky.”

The artist was invited to exhibit in the 1976 and 1978 iterations of the Venice Biennale, where he erected Muro, a twenty-six-feet-high concrete wall that obstructed the entrance to the Italian Pavilion. Staccioli made his debut in the United States in 1984 when he installed a suspended plinth upon the staircase of the University Gallery of Amherst, Massachusetts, where he had his first US solo exhibition in 1984. His work would also be showcased by the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego as well as in the park of the Djerassi Foundation in Woodside, California, and at the Shoshana Wayne Gallery in Santa Monica in 1993. During the 2008 edition of MiArt, the International Fair of Modern and Contemporary Art in Milan, Galleria Niccoli and Galleria Il Ponte temporarily erected Quadrato dai lati curvi (Square with curved sides)—one of the artist’s biggest pieces—in the Piazza Duomo in Milan. And, in 2009, the two galleries organized the artist’s largest exhibition to date, “Mauro Staccioli. Volterra 1972–2009. Luoghi d’esperienza.” LESS

January 3, 2018

The artist, writer, and UCLA professor Andrea Fraser has been named chair of the UCLA Department of Art in the university’s School of the Arts and Architecture, effective today. She takes the reins from Hirsch Perlman, who has served as chair of the department since 2013.

Fraser’s work is most closely associated with institutional critique, spread across a range of mediums including performance, video, installation, sound, and text. Her work has been shown at institutions such as the Centre Pompidou, Paris; the Tate Modern, London; the Dia Art Foundation, New York; the Venice Biennale; the Hammer Museum, Los Angeles; the Whitney Museum of American of Art, where she staged the work Down the River in 2016; the Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles; and the Museum of Modern Art in New York—where she most recently performed as part of Louise Lawler’s retrospective “WHY PICTURES NOW” last year—among many other venues.

Fraser has published essays and performance texts in Artforum, Adbusters, Art in America, Grey Room, October, Texte zur Kunst, and other publications. Her books and monographs include Andrea Fraser: Works 1984–2003 (Dumont and Kunstverein Munich, 2003); Museum Highlights: The Writings of Andrea Fraser (MIT Press, 2005); Texts, Scripts, Transcripts (Walther Koenig Verlag and Museum Ludwig Cologne, 2013); and Andrea Fraser (Hatje Cantz and Museum der Moderne Salzburg, 2015).

Fraser was a founding member of the feminist performance group, the V-Girls, the project-based artist initiative Parasite, the cooperative art gallery Orchard, and Artists Political Action Network. Additionally, Fraser is a member of the Hammer Museum’s Artist Council. The artist has received numerous accolades, including grants from Art Matters, Inc.; the Franklin Furnace Fund for Performance Art; the New York Foundation for the Arts; the National Endowment for the Arts; Anonymous Was a Woman; and Foundation for Contemporary Arts. She was the recipient of the 2013 Wolfgang Hahn Prize, awarded by the Gesellschaft für Moderne Kunst am Museum Ludwig Köln, and the 2016 Oskar Kokoschka Prize, awarded by the Austrian Bundesministerium für Wissenschaft und Forschung. LESS

January 3, 2018

Thomas Roma, a photographer and professor at Columbia University in New York, has been accused of sexual misconduct by five women who spoke to the New York Times. Roma is the director of the photography program at Columbia’s School of the Arts. His work can be found in the collections of the Museum of Modern Art in New York and the Art Institute of Chicago, among others. The professor’s lawyer said that the artist denies the allegations.

January 3, 2018

La Salle University in Philadelphia is planning to sell forty-six artworks from its collection in order to fund new educational initiatives. Susan Snyder and Stephen Salisbury of The Philadelphia Inquirer report that the school has been working to stem a major deficit. In 2015, the school had a $12 million shortfall and its enrollment dropped 18 percent. However, after lowering its tuition, cutting programs, and launching a marketing campaign, the university managed to finish its fiscal year in the black last year.

The deaccessioning of the works is part of the college’s new five-year strategic plan, which was already approved by the board of trustees. It hopes to raise between $4.8 million and $7.3 million from the sale. According to Christie’s, the five pieces expected to net the highest sums are Dame Elisabeth Frink’s sculpture Walking Madonna, 1981; Jean-Auguste-Dominique Ingres’s Virgil Reading the Aeneid Before Augustus, 1865; Dorothea Tanning’s Temptation of St. Anthony, 1945; Georges Rouault’s Le Dernier Romantique (The Last Romantic), 1937; and Albert Gleizes’s Man in the City (L’Homme Dans la Ville), 1920. Commenting on the decision, the university president Colleen M. Hanycz said that it “is a strategic and good use of our assets.” University spokesperson Janie Lucas added, “We are doing what we feel is in the best interest of our students.”

La Salle isn’t the first school to sell artworks in order to settle debts, in 2009 Brandeis University in Massachusetts announced it would sell works from its Rose Art Museum but later backtracked and Randolph College in Virginia came under fire for selling a prized George Bellows painting worth more than $25 million in 2014. The university is also facing criticism for not planning to reinvest the funds from the sale into the art museum. Lisa Tremper Hanover, the former president of the Alliance of Academic Museums and Galleries and ex-director of the Berman Museum of Art at Ursinus College, said she was “shocked,” after she learned of the plan. She also called the art collection “a distinctive aspect of La Salle University.”

January 3, 2018

According to a review commissioned by the British government, Great Britain should stop building new museums and start investing in its existing ones. The report recommends increased spending on infrastructure. It states that money should be spent on the preservation of historic sites, the digitization of collections, developing partnerships with local schools and institutions, and other projects.

“It is unlikely that there will be significant additional money available for the sector in the immediate future. The main thrust of our recommendations is, therefore, to ensure that we use existing funding in the best way possible,” Neil Mendoza, a non-executive board member of the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport, stated in the review. It also noted that money should not be used to create new museums unless the area has a “demonstrable need” for one.

While it is estimated that the government spent upwards of $1 billion on arts institution across the country last year, the majority of the funding was allocated to new museums. Among the new arts spaces currently being built are the V&A’s new venue in Dundee, Scotland. The Museums Association also found that more than forty arts organizations closed between 2005 and 2014 as a result of budgetary concerns. Mendoza told Hayley Dixon of The Telegraph that the government should now focus on funding existing museums to ensure their survival.

January 3, 2018

The artist Nevin Aladağ has been awarded the Ernst Rietschel Art Prize for Sculpture, Monopol reports. As part of the prize, Aladağ’s work will be exhibited at the Albertinum in Dresden in March 2018, and she will receive $18,000.

Born in Turkey in 1972, Aladağ currently resides in Berlin. Her work has recently been exhibited at Documenta 14 in Kassel and Athens and at the Fifty-Seventh Venice Biennale. It can also be found in the collections of several major institutions such as the Centre Pompidou in Paris, the Thyssen-Bornemisza Collection in Madrid, and the Pinakothek der Moderne in Munich. The artist often incorporates sound and musical instruments in her works in order to explore the boundaries of sociopolitical issues within urban spaces and cultures, often specifically focusing on notions of foreignness and identity.

Named in honor of the late German sculptor Ernst Rietschel, who died in 1861, the prize has been awarded by the Ernst Rietschel Kulturring since 1991. The association is based in Pulsnitz, Saxony, Rietschel’s birthplace. This year marked the first time that the prize was awarded by the Staatliche Kunstsammlungen Dresden and the Antonius Jugend und Kulturförderung.

The jury comprised critic Kirsty Bell; Matthias Mühling, director of the Lenbachhaus in Munich; Thomas Thiel, director of the Kunstverein Bielefeld; and Hilke Wagner, director of the Albertinum. LESS

January 3, 2018

Artist Betty Woodman, a sculptor known for ceramic works that are playful yet rigorous combinations of, among other things, Etruscan sculpture, Egyptian art, Sèvres porcelain, and Henri Matisse, has died.

Woodman was born in Norwalk, Connecticut in 1930. She described her first encounter with clay in a high school art class, according to an interview with Priscilla Frank in the Huffington Post, as “sort of like magic . . . We were given some clay and using our hands we could just make it into a shape. The first thing I ever made was a pitcher. As far as I was concerned that was what I wanted to do. It fell into my hands.” She studied pottery at Alfred University’s School for American Craftsmen, graduating in 1950. In 1952 Woodman traveled to Italy, where traditional forms of earthenware, such as majolica, made a deep impression upon her. Since then, she had spent a portion of every year living there with her husband, the artist George Woodman, who died last March. (The Woodmans are a famous artist family: Their daughter, the late Francesca Woodman, was a photographer; their son, Charles Woodman, who is still living, is an electronic artist. A documentary about the clan, The Woodmans, was released in 2010.)

Betty Woodman has had numerous solo exhibitions throughout the United States and Europe, including “Florentine Interiors” (2017) at Galerie Hubert Winter in Vienna; “Theatre of the Domestic” (2016) at the ICA in London; “Interior Views” (2014) at Galerie Francesca Pia in Zurich; and “Of Botticelli” (2013) at Galerie Isabella Bortolozzi in Berlin. Her last New York solo exhibition was in 2016 at Salon 94—the gallery represents her—and was titled “Breakfast At The Seashore Lunch In Antella.” “The Art of Betty Woodman,” which opened at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York in 2006, was the artist’s first retrospective in the US.

“Unfussy but remarkably erudite, her pottery comfortably foregrounds ceramics’ conventions and place within (or outside of) this erstwhile art-historical canon,” said Suzanne Hudson of Woodman’s show at LA’s David Kordansky Gallery for the April 2015 issue of Artforum. “The rigor of Woodman’s engagement with the medium was here belied by the visceral convolutions of color and runny streaks of paint that turn the surface of her vessels into canvaslike grounds.” LESS

January 3, 2018

Following the announcement from the Foundation for Contemporary Arts (FCA) that it established the inaugural $40,000 C.D. Wright Award for Poetry after it received a $1 million endowment gift from the late artist Ellsworth Kelly and artist Jack Shear, the nonprofit revealed the winners of two more $40,000 awards.

In December, the FCA announced that Lisa Robertson was the winner of the C.D. Wright Award for Poetry. The two other new prizes, which will recognize artists working in any discipline, are the inaugural Cy Twombly Award for Poetry and the Roy Lichtenstein Award—both grants were endowed by the artists’ respective foundations.

“From FCA’s first benefit exhibition in 1963, the generosity of the community of visual artists in supporting artists in other disciplines has been the cornerstone of FCA,” said artist Cecily Brown, a director of the Foundation for Contemporary Arts. “We are pleased to continue this tradition with three new awards supported by the visual arts community in 2018, and particularly pleased to make these awards in poetry, which is a perennially under-resourced field.”

Anne Boyer, the poet and essayist from Kansas City, Missouri, whose work explores issues of gender, class labor, and illness, was named the inaugural winner of the Cy Twombly Award for Poetry. Her published works include My Common Heart (Spooky Girlfriend, 2011), Garments Against Women (Ahsahta, 2015), and A Handbook of Disappointed Fate (Ugly Duckling Presse, 2018). She is also currently writing The Undying, a meditation upon cancer care, which she wrote while undergoing treatment for the disease. Farrar, Straus and Giroux will publish the work upon completion. The New York–based poet Fred Moten is the recipient of the inaugural Roy Lichtenstein Award. The teacher and writer often addresses the social force and social origins of black expressive cultural practices as well as the relation between insurgent social movement and experimental art. His published works include In the Break: The Aesthetics of the Black Radical Tradition (University of Minnesota Press, 2003); Hughson’s Tavern (Leon Works, 2009); The Feel Trio (Letter Machine Editions, 2014); The Service Porch (Letter Machine Editions, 2016); and Black and Blur (consent not to be a single being) (Duke University Press, 2017). LESS

January 2, 2018

A mural of a penis four stories tall by artist Carolina Falkholt, painted on the side of a Broome Street building in Manhattan’s Lower East Side, was removed after complaints from neighbors, writes Peter Libbey of the New York Times. The work was revealed to the public on December 24 and was painted over by Wednesday, December 27. The New Allen, an arts group created to promote public art on the Lower East Side, commissioned the mural.

“Talking about these subjects in public space is a must for a healthy, nonviolent community/world,” said Falkholt in a statement to Hyperallergic. “And the dialogue created around feminist public art pieces raises awareness. Art is one of the only places left where we can truly be free and discuss whatever difficult topics there are, since art has the ability to translate and transform language in any direction possible.”