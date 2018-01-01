Bruce Halle (1930–2018)

POSTED January 4, 2018

Collector Bruce Halle, a longtime patron of the arts and the founder of the retail chain Discount Tire, died on January 4, Alex Greenberger of Artnews reports. He was eighty-seven-years old. Halle and his wife Diane are well known in the arts community due to their philanthropy and collection of Latin American Art.

Diane began collecting works by Latin American artists prior to marrying Bruce in 1999. He already had a number of pieces by artists such as Aristide Maillol, Jean Arp, and other modernists. Once they combined their holdings, the couple established the Diane and Bruce Halle Collection. Made up of three hundred works by various artists including Ana Mendieta, Hélio Oiticia, and Lygia Clark, the collection has been exhibited at the Art Institute of Chicago and the Phoenix Museum, where the Halles fund a free-access day each month. Among the exhibitions they supported over the years are “Radical Women: Latin American Art, 1960–1985” (2017) at the Hammer Museum and the Whitney Museum of American Art’s survey of Carmen Herrera in 2016–17.

“I’m very proud to have been associated with them,” gallerist Roland Augustine, a longtime adviser to the Halle Collection, said. “Diane and Bruce revealed themselves as true patrons who remain steadfast in supporting educational initiatives.”

January 4, 2018

After eight years, the nonprofit project space Recess has moved from its Manhattan location in Soho to Brooklyn, in the borough’s Clinton Hill neighborhood. Located at Forty-Six Washington Avenue, the new 5,280-square-foot gallery has three floors for workshops, special programming, administration, and artmaking. Recess’s Assembly Program will move to the Clinton Hill building in 2019. Until then, it remains at 370 Schermerhorn Street in Brooklyn.

January 4, 2018

The Metropolitan Museum of Art announced today that it has changed its admissions policy, which as of March 1 requires non–New Yorkers to pay a fixed entry fee. Approved by New York City’s Department of Cultural Affairs, the new policy will honor full-priced tickets for three consecutive days at the museum’s three locations, which include the Met Breuer and the Cloisters. Admission for residents of New York State and students from New Jersey and Connecticut will continue to be pay-as-you-wish.

“The Met and the City are partners, and we are grateful to Mayor Bill de Blasio and Commissioner Tom Finkelpearl for their thoughtful review of this policy and for working with us to ensure that the Met will continue to serve all of New York and our visitors from around the nation and the world for generations to come,” Daniel H. Weiss, president and CEO of the Met, said. “We are committed to achieving excellence in all that we do, and we are determined that the museum will remain accessible to as many visitors as possible while it also thrives as a financially stable institution.”

The storied institution first submitted a proposal to change its suggested admissions policy (which was created in 1970) last May, nearly one year after it revealed that it had a $10 million deficit, which could easily balloon if the museum didn’t take action. It was prompted to review its pay-as-you-wish policy by the significant decline in revenue generated from ticket sales.

In 2004, 63 percent of visitors contributed the full suggested admission. Today, only 17 percent of adults pay the full amount—a 73 percent decline—and the average per-person contribution has also fallen to $9. Despite high attendance in 2016, the museum generated only 14 percent of its operating budget from admissions revenue, which is among the lowest of its New York City peers (which ranged up to 31 percent that year). It now projects that the controversial move will increase admissions revenue as a percentage of the Met’s overall budget by 2 to 3 percent. The updated policy is estimated to affect 31 percent of all museum visitors. Mandatory admission for visitors from outside New York State will match the current suggested admissions prices: $25 for adults, $17 for seniors, and $12 for students. Admission for all children under twelve will remain free. LESS

January 4, 2018

The Swiss-Icelandic artist Christoph Büchel is urging the United States to designate the eight prototypes for President Donald Trump’s Mexican-US border wall a national monument, claiming that they are a “major Land Art exhibition” and have “significant cultural value.” Michael Walker of the New York Times reports that Büchel launched an online petition on Tuesday, January 2, through the nonprofit organization MAGA (whose name is a play on the president’s 2016 campaign slogan) in order to protect the prototypes under the Antiquities Act of 1906.

Even though the prototypes were built by six private contractors and designed according to the United States Customs and Border Protection specifications, for Büchel, the prototypes are a “collective sculpture” and Trump is the artist. Upon seeing the eight freestanding sections of the wall, Büchel said he was reminded of Stonehenge. The prototypes “need to be preserved because they can signify and change meaning through time,” Büchel said. “They can remind people there was the idea to have this border wall once.”

The prototypes, which cost the government $3.3 million, were completed last October. Located in San Diego, they are not accessible on the US side, so Büchel is organizing tours of the site that will travel to Tijuana to view the walls. Even though Trump has been working to reduce the country’s national monuments—he slashed the Bears Ears National Monument and the Grand Staircase-Escalante, both in Utah, by around two million acres last month in the largest rollback of federal land protection in history—he only needs to issue a presidential proclamation to designate the prototypes as national monuments.

January 3, 2018

The artist, writer, and UCLA professor Andrea Fraser has been named chair of the UCLA Department of Art in the university’s School of the Arts and Architecture, effective today. She takes the reins from Hirsch Perlman, who has served as chair of the department since 2013.

Fraser’s work is most closely associated with institutional critique, spread across a range of mediums including performance, video, installation, sound, and text. Her work has been shown at institutions such as the Centre Pompidou, Paris; the Tate Modern, London; the Dia Art Foundation, New York; the Venice Biennale; the Hammer Museum, Los Angeles; the Whitney Museum of American of Art, where she staged the work Down the River in 2016; the Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles; and the Museum of Modern Art in New York—where she most recently performed as part of Louise Lawler’s retrospective “WHY PICTURES NOW” last year—among many other venues.

Fraser has published essays and performance texts in Artforum, Adbusters, Art in America, Grey Room, October, Texte zur Kunst, and other publications. Her books and monographs include Andrea Fraser: Works 1984–2003 (Dumont and Kunstverein Munich, 2003); Museum Highlights: The Writings of Andrea Fraser (MIT Press, 2005); Texts, Scripts, Transcripts (Walther Koenig Verlag and Museum Ludwig Cologne, 2013); and Andrea Fraser (Hatje Cantz and Museum der Moderne Salzburg, 2015).

Fraser was a founding member of the feminist performance group, the V-Girls, the project-based artist initiative Parasite, the cooperative art gallery Orchard, and Artists Political Action Network. Additionally, Fraser is a member of the Hammer Museum’s Artist Council. The artist has received numerous accolades, including grants from Art Matters, Inc.; the Franklin Furnace Fund for Performance Art; the New York Foundation for the Arts; the National Endowment for the Arts; Anonymous Was a Woman; and Foundation for Contemporary Arts. She was the recipient of the 2013 Wolfgang Hahn Prize, awarded by the Gesellschaft für Moderne Kunst am Museum Ludwig Köln, and the 2016 Oskar Kokoschka Prize, awarded by the Austrian Bundesministerium für Wissenschaft und Forschung. LESS

January 3, 2018

Thomas Roma, a photographer and professor at Columbia University in New York, has been accused of sexual misconduct by five women who spoke to the New York Times. Roma is the director of the photography program at Columbia’s School of the Arts. His work can be found in the collections of the Museum of Modern Art in New York and the Art Institute of Chicago, among others. The professor’s lawyer said that the artist denies the allegations.

[Update:] According to the New York Times, Roma tendered his resignation from the university late Wednesday evening.

January 3, 2018

Italian sculptor Mauro Staccioli, famous for his imposing sculptural works—geometric shapes made from cement-clad iron—died on January 1, 2018, at the age of eighty in his home in Milan, Artribune reports. Born in Volterra, Italy, in 1937, Staccioli earned his degree from the Volterra State Institute of Art in 1954. In 1960, the artist moved to Sardinia and began working as a teacher in Cagliari, the island’s capital. Shortly after, he founded the Gruppo di Iniziativa (Initiative Group) in collaboration with emerging artists and intellectuals in the region. A few years later, Staccioli traveled to Lodi, Italy, and then settled in Milan, where he became the director of the Brera Art School in 1974.

Staccioli worked mostly as a painter and engraver, but would shift to sculpture by the end of the 1960s. In 1972, the artist organized a series of sculptural interventions in Volterra. Titled “Sculture in Città (Sculptures in the City),” the open-air exhibition would mark a turning point in his career. Staccioli began to create massive sculptural works, juxtapositions of the natural and urban environments, and installed them in outdoor settings in cities across Italy as well as in Munich and Brussels.

In the October 1995 issue of Artforum, Giorgio Verzotti writes, “In his indoor as well as his outdoor installations, Mauro Staccioli’s sculptures set up a tension between the work itself and the exhibition site. Staccioli is perhaps the only sculptor in Italy doing work on such a monumental scale. Impressive in its structural solutions, without being too dependent on the language of Minimalism, it comprises circles, semicircles, rings, triangles, and long elliptical lines that rise from the earth to the sky.”

The artist was invited to exhibit in the 1976 and 1978 iterations of the Venice Biennale, where he erected Muro, a twenty-six-feet-high concrete wall that obstructed the entrance to the Italian Pavilion. Staccioli made his debut in the United States in 1984 when he installed a suspended plinth upon the staircase of the University Gallery of Amherst, Massachusetts, where he had his first US solo exhibition in 1984. His work would also be showcased by the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego as well as in the park of the Djerassi Foundation in Woodside, California, and at the Shoshana Wayne Gallery in Santa Monica in 1993. During the 2008 edition of MiArt, the International Fair of Modern and Contemporary Art in Milan, Galleria Niccoli and Galleria Il Ponte temporarily erected Quadrato dai lati curvi (Square with curved sides)—one of the artist’s biggest pieces—in the Piazza Duomo in Milan. And, in 2009, the two galleries organized the artist’s largest exhibition to date, “Mauro Staccioli. Volterra 1972–2009. Luoghi d’esperienza.” LESS

January 3, 2018

La Salle University in Philadelphia is planning to sell forty-six artworks from its collection in order to fund new educational initiatives. Susan Snyder and Stephen Salisbury of The Philadelphia Inquirer report that the school has been working to stem a major deficit. In 2015, the school had a $12 million shortfall and its enrollment dropped 18 percent. However, after lowering its tuition, cutting programs, and launching a marketing campaign, the university managed to finish its fiscal year in the black last year.

The deaccessioning of the works is part of the college’s new five-year strategic plan, which was already approved by the board of trustees. It hopes to raise between $4.8 million and $7.3 million from the sale. According to Christie’s, the five pieces expected to net the highest sums are Dame Elisabeth Frink’s sculpture Walking Madonna, 1981; Jean-Auguste-Dominique Ingres’s Virgil Reading the Aeneid Before Augustus, 1865; Dorothea Tanning’s Temptation of St. Anthony, 1945; Georges Rouault’s Le Dernier Romantique (The Last Romantic), 1937; and Albert Gleizes’s Man in the City (L’Homme Dans la Ville), 1920. Commenting on the decision, the university president Colleen M. Hanycz said that it “is a strategic and good use of our assets.” University spokesperson Janie Lucas added, “We are doing what we feel is in the best interest of our students.”

La Salle isn’t the first school to sell artworks in order to settle debts, in 2009 Brandeis University in Massachusetts announced it would sell works from its Rose Art Museum but later backtracked and Randolph College in Virginia came under fire for selling a prized George Bellows painting worth more than $25 million in 2014. The university is also facing criticism for not planning to reinvest the funds from the sale into the art museum. Lisa Tremper Hanover, the former president of the Alliance of Academic Museums and Galleries and ex-director of the Berman Museum of Art at Ursinus College, said she was “shocked,” after she learned of the plan. She also called the art collection “a distinctive aspect of La Salle University.”

January 3, 2018

According to a review commissioned by the British government, Great Britain should stop building new museums and start investing in its existing ones. The report recommends increased spending on infrastructure. It states that money should be spent on the preservation of historic sites, the digitization of collections, developing partnerships with local schools and institutions, and other projects.

“It is unlikely that there will be significant additional money available for the sector in the immediate future. The main thrust of our recommendations is, therefore, to ensure that we use existing funding in the best way possible,” Neil Mendoza, a non-executive board member of the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport, stated in the review. It also noted that money should not be used to create new museums unless the area has a “demonstrable need” for one.

While it is estimated that the government spent upwards of $1 billion on arts institution across the country last year, the majority of the funding was allocated to new museums. Among the new arts spaces currently being built are the V&A’s new venue in Dundee, Scotland. The Museums Association also found that more than forty arts organizations closed between 2005 and 2014 as a result of budgetary concerns. Mendoza told Hayley Dixon of The Telegraph that the government should now focus on funding existing museums to ensure their survival.