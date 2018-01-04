Housing Project in Yorkshire to Become $28 Million Arts Venue

POSTED January 5, 2018

A thirteen-story housing complex in Sheffield, England, completed in 1961 will be transformed into a $28 million arts center by Arup, the engineering consultancy company that originally designed the estate, according to the Yorkshire Post. Park Hill Art Space will provide artist housing and studios, a research institute, an archive, a café, a shop, and a permanent location for S1 Artspace, an artist-led nonprofit devoted to commissioning and exhibiting artwork. The project was designed by architect Carmody Groarke, who recently redesigned the members’ room of London’s Victoria and Albert Museum.

Upon its original completion, the Park Hill complex was considered a feat of Brutalism, and was given a Grade II* listing in 1998, a status given to buildings the British government deems are of special architectural or historical importance. The building is known for being polarizing. While many see the estate as an icon and an important part of Yorkshire’s heritage, others find the concrete block a blemish to the landscape.

“Park Hill is a project that is close to all our hearts. It is one of the reasons why we established an office in Sheffield, so we are delighted to be part of Park Hill’s transformation,” Arup project director Greg Hardie said. “This new flagship arts venue will help put Sheffield on the map as a top arts and culture destination, both nationally and internationally. Preserving the existing structure will be center to the project, to give it another sixty years of life, while also creating the new gallery space on the estate.”

Machine Project, an artist-run performance and installation nonprofit space located in Los Angeles, has announced that it will close. Founded by artist, educator, and curator Mark Allen in 2003, the alternative arts space investigated art, technology, natural history, science, music, literature, and food through shows it hosted in its storefront in Echo Park and events staged at major art institutions such as the Los Angeles Country Museum of Art and the Hammer Museum.

Allen, an associate professor at Pomona College, told Carolina A. Miranda of the Los Angeles Times that he thought of the space “as an exploratory and research project,” which “kind of emerges and shares knowledge and information and then dissolves so that the next thing can emerge.”

A champion of emerging artists, Machine Project was known for its eclectic programing that ranged from architectural tours of Los Angeles—led by artist Cliff Hengst, who channeled the ghost of Whitney Houston—to its creation of immersive environments—it once transformed its venue into a dense forest—to its score of experimental works including the performance Purple Electric Plat (PEP!), 2014, featuring a dancing salad and a giant tongue. The space will hold its last event, a wrap party where attendees will be able to purchase silkscreen fliers of its past exhibitions, on January 13.

A new partnership between the Los Angeles County Museum of Art and the Autry Museum of the American West will focus on making artistic and cultural connections across the Americas through both traditional and contemporary media.

“The idea is to treat our collections as one, and for our curators to work together accordingly,” said LACMA director and CEO Michael Govan. The collaboration marks the first time the Los Angeles institutions have combined resources. Both museums expressed their hope that the relationship will lead to the development of exhibition content surrounding the American West and indigenous cultures.

Commenting on the initiative, W. Richard West, the president and CEO of the Autry Museum of the American West, said, “Gone is the era when museums could stand alone, separate and apart from each other. Los Angeles is increasingly making a mark for itself both on the strength of its cultural institutions, as well as the degree to which these institutions foster sharing and collaboration. Our partnership, we believe, is an important evolutionary step in that progression.”

Govan and West will host a free dialogue on January 9 at LACMA's Bing Theater to discuss both the partnership and the future of museums.

The Fashion Institute of Technology in New York announced the addition of six new directors to the FIT Foundation, WWD reports. The six appointees, who bring the total number of the nonprofit’s directors to twenty-five, are Geoffrey Greenberg, cofounder and copresident of the toy company Just Play LLC; fashion lawyer Douglas Hand; Megan Salt, the director of marketing and brand communications for Amazon Fashion; designer Robert Stock; Nadja Swarovski, head of corporate communication and design services for Swarovski; and Jerry Vittoria, the president of Firmenich’s fine fragrances worldwide. Each new director will serve a three-year term during which they will educate others about philanthropy opportunities and raise funds for the institute, which is located in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood.

After a decade in the St. James’s area of London, Gallery 8 announced the opening of a New York location in Harlem’s historic Strivers’ Row district. The new space’s first exhibition, “FACTION Art Projects,” which features artists who are underrepresented in New York, will open in February.

Since 2008, the gallery has operated as a rental venue with temporary exhibition space, and it will bring that model to New York. “Having looked throughout the city, I realized I did not want to compromise on space,” Celine Gauld, the owner and director of Gallery 8 London, said. “In Harlem you can still get the most extraordinary space. I’d rather have something amazing in Harlem than something mediocre on the Upper East Side. I also believe the New York market is very welcoming and open. Our two locations are very different, St. James very traditional and conservative, Harlem is edgier, and I’m welcoming the change in projects we can deliver here.”

South Arts, a nonprofit regional arts organization based in Atlanta, has received a $500,000 grant from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation to support the National Coalition for Arts’ Preparedness and Emergency Response (NCAPER). Founded in 2006, NCAPER is a voluntary task force of national, regional, an local arts agencies and organizations that helps artists and cultural institutions during natural disasters and other emergencies that greatly impact the arts and culture sector.

“Not since NCAPER’s founding in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina has our mission been so essential and our work so imperative,” Mollie Quinlan-Hayes, South Arts’ deputy director and the co-chair of NCAPER. “In response to back-to-back Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria and the ongoing wildfires in California, we have been hosting weekly phone calls, involving hundreds of representatives from arts and culture organizations and government leaders. Our fellow NCAPER members provide a sounding board to identify the priority of needs on the ground, offer specific self-help materials and advice, and connect those in need with the appropriate expertise in the field.”

NCAPER’s mission is to ensure the stability and resilience of the arts and culture sector by encouraging institutions to strengthen its readiness and resiliency through planning, networking, and education; to have a coordinated system of communication and information sharing for arts responders through training and ongoing education, and to foster relationships with emergency services providers for improved disaster service delivery to artists, cultural organizations, and arts businesses.

Organizations that are currently members of NCAPER are the Actors Fund, Americans for the Arts, CERF+ The Artists Safety Net, the Joan Mitchell Foundation, LYRASIS, MusiCares, the National Assembly of State Arts Agencies, National Endowment for the Arts, National Performance Network/Visual Art Network, the New York Foundation for the Arts, and 3Arts.

The British Film Institute (BFI) has announced that it will not move forward with its plans to build a new $177 million national film and television center on the South Bank in London, Mark Brown reports in The Guardian. The project had been ten-years in the making.

BFI cited concerns over Brexit as one of the reasons for its decision. “Due to the project’s ambitious scale and complexity, a turbulent economic climate and shifting political environment, meeting this deadline was not possible,” a spokesperson said.

German architect Ole Scheeren was tapped to design the center, which the institute hoped to open in 2022. BFI will now shift its focus to the refurbishment of its existing building.

After eight years, the nonprofit project space Recess has moved from its Manhattan location in Soho to Brooklyn, in the borough’s Clinton Hill neighborhood. Located at Forty-Six Washington Avenue, the new 5,280-square-foot gallery has three floors for workshops, special programming, administration, and artmaking. Recess’s Assembly Program will move to the Clinton Hill building in 2019. Until then, it remains at 370 Schermerhorn Street in Brooklyn.

Collector Bruce Halle, a longtime patron of the arts and the founder of the retail chain Discount Tire, died on January 4, Alex Greenberger of Artnews reports. He was eighty-seven-years old. Halle and his wife Diane are well known in the arts community due to their philanthropy and collection of Latin American Art.

Diane began collecting works by Latin American artists prior to marrying Bruce in 1999. He already had a number of pieces by artists such as Aristide Maillol, Jean Arp, and other modernists. Once they combined their holdings, the couple established the Diane and Bruce Halle Collection. Made up of three hundred works by various artists including Ana Mendieta, Hélio Oiticia, and Lygia Clark, the collection has been exhibited at the Art Institute of Chicago and the Phoenix Museum, where the Halles fund a free-access day each month. Among the exhibitions they supported over the years are “Radical Women: Latin American Art, 1960–1985” (2017) at the Hammer Museum and the Whitney Museum of American Art’s survey of Carmen Herrera in 2016–17.

“I’m very proud to have been associated with them,” gallerist Roland Augustine, a longtime adviser to the Halle Collection, said. “Diane and Bruce revealed themselves as true patrons who remain steadfast in supporting educational initiatives.”