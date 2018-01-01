Frank Lloyd Wright Building in Montana Faces Demolition

POSTED January 8, 2018

A commercial property in northwestern Montana may become the first building designed by acclaimed architect Frank Lloyd Wright to be demolished in over forty years. Mick Ruis, the owner of the building, has agreed to sell the premises for $1.7 million before January 10. When Ruis bought the building for $1.6 million in 2016, he had no knowledge of its cultural or historical significance. If a buyer cannot be found before Wednesday, the Lockridge Medical Clinic in Whitefish will be destroyed and replaced with a three-story mixed-use development.

“This comes as a great shock to us,” said Barbara Gordon, the executive director of the Frank Lloyd Wright Building Conservancy, a Chicago-based nonprofit devoted to the preservation of buildings architected by Wright. “Fruitful discussions were still taking place to bring about a successful resolution to this case, which the conservancy and our local partners have been working on for more than a year.”

The Lockridge Medical Clinic opened in 1963 after being designed by Wright in 1958, a year before his death. The brick and cast-concrete structure is one of only three buildings by the architect that were built in Montana. Designed for doctor T.L. Lockridge, the 5,000-square-foot clinic features a massive brick fireplace, double clerestory windows, and a 64-foot glass wall. The venue was used as a medical facility for only one year since Lockridge passed away in 1964. The building has since been occupied by the First State Bank and the law firm Morrison & Frampton, who moved to a new location, after it sold the property to Ruis, last year.

January 8, 2018

Kynaston McShine, one of the most influential curators of his generation, has died. Born in Port of Spain, Trinidad on February 20, 1935, McShine earned degrees from Queen’s Royal College and Dartmouth College before attending graduate school at the University of Michigan and then New York University’s Institute of Fine Arts. He taught art history at Hunter College and the School of Visual Arts and received honorary degrees from the San Francisco Institute of the Arts and the University of the West Indies.

In 1965, McShine became the curator of painting and sculpture at the Jewish Museum, where he organized the seminal 1966 exhibition “Primary Structures: Younger British and American Sculpture.” Featuring work by Donald Judd, Ellsworth Kelly, and Anne Truitt, the show was the first-ever museum survey of Minimal sculpture. Commenting on the show, McShine wrote: “The sculptors represented in this exhibition are not consciously allied in a school or in a specific movement, but they do share a stylistic tendency by reason of their interest in ‘primary’ artistic structure. The sculpture is often architectonic, if not architectural. Most of the work does not use base or pedestal, some are oriented to the walls, and some even to the ceiling. The artist feels free to utilize and activate the space of a room or the outdoors according to the internal necessities of the work.”

In 1967, McShine was named acting director of the Jewish Museum, but left a year later to work at the Museum of Modern Art in New York as associate curator. In 1970, he curated “Information,” a landmark exhibition widely considered the first survey of Conceptual art by a major American museum. McShine went on to organize a number of pioneering exhibitions at the institution, including “Ways of Looking” (1971), a retrospective of Andy Warhol (1989), and “The Museum as Muse: Artists Reflect” (1999).

While at MoMA, McShine served as curator of exhibitions (1971–84), senior curator (1984–2001), acting chief curator (2001–03), and chief curator at large (2003–08). He also initiated MoMA’s Elaine Dannheisser Projects series in 1971. The program focused on presenting experimental works by emerging artists and on giving younger curators opportunities to organize exhibitions. Over the course of his career, McShine produced over a dozen exhibition catalogues including Richard Serra Sculpture: Forty Years (2007), and received the CCS Bard award for curatorial excellence in 2003. He also served as a board member at the International Association of Art Critics, the College Art Association of Museums, and the American Federation of Arts, among others. LESS

January 8, 2018

The Morgan Library & Museum in New York announced today that it was awarded a $5 million grant from the Sherman Fairchild Foundation. The funds will be used to endow the leadership position in the conservation department and to support the restoration of the exterior of its 1906 McKim building, the original library of founding benefactor, Pierpont Morgan.

Colin B. Bailey, director of the museum, said, “the McKim building is the historic heart and soul of the Morgan. Its preservation and restoration is the institution’s highest priority capital project over the next decade.” Designed by Charles Follen McKim of the architectural firm of McKim, Mead, & White, the neoclassical structure is a National Historic Landmark. The Morgan completed a restoration of its interiors in 2010.

Known for its work across a variety of media—including rare books, prints and drawings, and medieval and Renaissance manuscripts—as well as for its education and training programs, the museum’s center’s state-of-the-art Thaw Conservation Center was established in 2002.

January 8, 2018

The King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture in Dhahran will become fully operational by this summer, according to the Art Newspaper. The complex, also known as Ithra, will be the Saudi kingdom’s largest cultural center and will be dedicated to promoting the arts and heritage of Saudi Arabia.

A colossal stainless steel building located along the Persian Gulf, the center was funded by the government-owned oil conglomerate Aramco and designed by the Norwegian architecture firm Snøhetta, whose past projects include the National September 11 Memorial & Museum. Snøhetta won a design competition for the center in 2007 and began construction the following year. With 100,000 square meters of facilities and construction costs totaling around $400 million, the think tank will include a cinema, library, auditorium, exhibition hall, museum, and archive. Consisting of eighteen floors dedicated to educational programming, its “Knowledge Tower ,” will host workshops in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. Ithra’s museum will incorporate four galleries, including one focused on Islamic design and heritage and another devoted to modern and contemporary art in the Middle East. The institution will also implement pedagogical programming for local and international audiences.

The center was officially inaugurated by King Salman bin Abdulaziz, on December 1. As part of its Bridges initiative, a cultural exchange and global outreach program, the center collaborated with the Brooklyn Museum on “Ahmed Mater: Mecca Journeys,” an exhibition focused on urbanization in Mecca, which will remain on view through April 8, 2018.

January 8, 2018

Marfa Contemporary, a cultural nonprofit based in Marfa, Texas, that presents a year-round exhibition program, workshops, and educational initiatives, in addition to hosting a residency program, has announced that it is permanently closing its doors. The space has been led by curator, art historian, and educator Kate Green since 2017. Green will soon take up the post of curator at the El Paso Musuem of Art.

Located at 100 East San Antonio Street, Marfa Contemporary has been free and open to the public since it was founded by Oklahoma’s City Arts Center (since renamed Oklahoma Contemporary Arts Center) in 2012. Over the years, it has staged exhibitions featuring artists such as Jose Dávila, Spencer Finch, Laurie Frick, and Anne Marie Nafziger. Its final exhibition showcased the work of the Peruvian-born and Miami-based artist William Cordova.

On January 13, the arts space will hold its last event, a participatory performance by New York–based artist Autumn Knight, who will “open” and “close” parts of the building with collaborators, including other artists and musicians, as the audience follows. The piece will be followed by a closing party featuring music by DJ Little Danny.

January 5, 2018

The Magasin III Museum & Foundation for Contemporary Art in Stockholm has announced that it plans to open a new satellite space in Jaffa, the ancient port city from which Tel Aviv has now grown. The 2,000-square-feet space is located at 34 Olei Zion, a residential neighborhood that borders Jaffa’s famous flea market.

“This is a truly exciting addition to our city,” Karmit Galili, the general manager of the new venue, said. “The satellite defines Magasin III’s longstanding involvement with the cultural scene in Israel. The area where Magasin III Jaffa is located has a rich and mixed history and we are very much looking forward to contributing to it and engaging with new audiences.”

An exhibition featuring works by Israeli-born American artist Haim Steinbach will inaugurate the space. Opening on January 20, the show is the artist’s first in Israel. “Haim Steinbach belongs to the most quintessential group of contemporary artists—those that so importantly have pushed the boundaries of visual expression,” curator David Neuman said. “The upcoming exhibition will clearly establish a benchmark for future presentations at Magasin III Jaffa.”

The Magasin III Museum has been closed to the public, and will remain closed for the next two years. The institution is working on a strategic plan that will it allow it to better serve artists. Details about its future programing in Stockholm will be announced later this year. LESS

January 5, 2018

Roberta Gedert writes for The Blade that the Toledo Museum of Art is expanding its campus. The institution acquired five parcels of land, three of which were sold to the museum by the Glenwood Gardens LLC for $150,000. The institution purchased the other two, formerly owned by the Glenwood Lutheran Church, for $100,000.

“This is not strategic per say, it was opportunistic,” Adam Levine, the museum’s associate director, said. “We don't actually have a use, but they don't make land anymore, so given the opportunity to control that, it was the right decision.”

According to Jean Emery, president of Glenwood Church Council, all five properties were previously community gardens that were being maintained by the nonprofit program Toledo GROWs.

January 5, 2018

A thirteen-story housing complex from 1961 in Sheffield, England, will be transformed into a $28 million arts center by Arup, the engineering consultancy company that originally designed the estate, according to the Yorkshire Post. Park Hill Art Space will provide artist housing and studios, a research institute, an archive, a café, a shop, and a permanent location for S1 Artspace, an artist-led nonprofit devoted to commissioning and exhibiting artwork. The project was designed by architect Carmody Groarke, who recently redesigned the members’ room of London’s Victoria and Albert Museum.

Upon its original completion, the Park Hill complex was considered a feat of Brutalism, and was given a Grade II* listing in 1998, a status given to buildings the British government deems are of special architectural or historical importance. The building is known for being polarizing. While many see the estate as an icon and an important part of Yorkshire’s heritage, others find the concrete block a blemish to the landscape.

“Park Hill is a project that is close to all our hearts. It is one of the reasons why we established an office in Sheffield, so we are delighted to be part of Park Hill’s transformation,” Arup project director Greg Hardie said. “This new flagship arts venue will help put Sheffield on the map as a top arts and culture destination, both nationally and internationally. Preserving the existing structure will be center to the project, to give it another sixty years of life, while also creating the new gallery space on the estate.”

January 5, 2018

Machine Project, an artist-run performance and installation nonprofit space located in Los Angeles, has announced that it will close. Founded by artist, educator, and curator Mark Allen in 2003, the alternative arts space investigated art, technology, natural history, science, music, literature, and food through shows it hosted in its storefront in Echo Park and events staged at major art institutions such as the Los Angeles Country Museum of Art and the Hammer Museum.

Allen, an associate professor at Pomona College, told Carolina A. Miranda of the Los Angeles Times that he thought of the space “as an exploratory and research project,” which “kind of emerges and shares knowledge and information and then dissolves so that the next thing can emerge.”

A champion of emerging artists, Machine Project was known for its eclectic programming that ranged from architectural tours of Los Angeles—led by artist Cliff Hengst, who channeled the ghost of Whitney Houston—to its creation of immersive environments—it once transformed its venue into a dense forest—to its score of experimental works including the performance Purple Electric Plat (PEP!), 2014, featuring a dancing salad and a giant tongue. The space will hold its last event, a wrap party where attendees will be able to purchase silkscreen fliers of its past exhibitions, on January 13.