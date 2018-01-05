Art World Pushes Back Against La Salle University Plan to Sell Artworks

POSTED January 9, 2018

Cultural figures and groups are up in arms after La Salle University announced last week that it planned to sell forty-six artworks from its museum’s collection in order to offset the cost of educational programming. Christie’s has estimated that the school can rake in between $4.8 million and $7.3 million from the auctioning off of works by Edgar Degas, Jean-Auguste-Dominique Ingres, Henri Matisse, Dorothea Tanning, and Jacopo Tintoretto, among others.

“I feel as though the place has been raped,” Caroline P. Wistar, a longtime curator of the museum—who retired about a decade ago—told the Philadelphia Inquirer. “They’re selling all of the very best things—a Degas drawing, a Vuillard. This is major. I feel like they’ve killed the museum.”

In response to the controversial move, the American Alliance of Museums (AAM) and the Association of Art Museum Directors (AAMD) issued the following joint statement: “College and university art museums have a long and rich history of collecting, curating, and educating in a financially and ethically responsible manner on par with the world’s most prestigious institutions. A different governance structure does not exempt a university museum from acting ethically, nor permit them to ignore issues of public trust and use collections as disposable financial assets. This is a fundamental ethical principle of the museum field, one which all institutions are obligated to respect: in no event shall funds from deaccessioned works be used for anything other than support for a museum’s collections.”

The institutions added that they are in conversation with the university about the sale and said, “We remain hopeful that the University leadership will reconsider their decision.” Timothy Rub, head of the Philadelphia Museum of Art and a former president of the Association of Art Museum Directors, also rebuked La Salle’s decision to sell its works. “Is a gain of $4.8 to $7.3 million in operating funds really a game-changer for the university, or will this simply leave its museum—which is acknowledged as being an enormously valuable resource for faculty and students—weakened?” According to the school, the sale of the works, which is expected to take place across a series of auctions starting in March and continuing through June, is part of a new strategic five-year plan that has already been approved by its board of trustees. The school has been working towards finding stable financial footing since it first reported that it had a $12 million deficit and an 18 percent drop in enrollment in 2015. Other institutions selling artworks from their collections have also recently come under fire, as in the case of the Berkshire Museum in Massachusetts. LESS

January 9, 2018

A Greek oil vessel from the fifth century BCE, Proto-Corinthian figures from the seventh century BCE, and an Apulian terracotta flask from the fourth century BCE, among other items, were seized from the Manhattan home and office of billionaire and philanthropist Michael H. Steinhardt on January 5, writes James C. McKinley Jr. of the New York Times. Prosecutors say that the objects were looted from Italy and Greece. Steinhardt acquired the pieces over the course of twelve years and has been collecting Greek antiquities for thirty years. He even has a gallery named in his honor at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

Last month, New York County district attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. started a unit to deal with stolen antiquities. The Antiquities Trafficking Unit is led by Matthew Bogdanos, a Marine who led an investigation into ransacked antiquities from Iraq. Vance has been operating under a state law that lets authorities repatriate thieved items to their original owners, but he’s not yet brought charges against anyone who’s possessed such works. Collectors have been critical of Vance’s efforts, and feel disputes over allegedly stolen items would be better handled in civil courts.

Steinhardt’s collection has been scrutinized before: In 2015, the collector purchased a sculpture of a man holding a calf from the sixth century BCE, a piece that was stolen from the Temple of Eshmun in Sidon, located in southwestern Lebanon. The object is estimated to be worth about $4.5 million. Steinhardt bought the work from a pair of collectors in Colorado, William and Lynda Beierwaltes, who acquired the piece from a London dealer, Robin Symes. Several of the pieces taken from Steinhardt by the authorities last Friday were purchased from the Beierwalteses as well, who also bought the works from Symes.

January 9, 2018

Caitlin Bowling of Insider Louisville reports that Stephen Reily has been appointed the director of the Speed Art Museum. Reily has been the institution’s interim director since March 2017 after the departure of Ghislain d’Humières, who left his directorship to take care of his sick father.

“Stephen stepped in graciously to serve the Speed at a time of need,” said Martha Slaughter, chair of the Speed Art Museum board of trustees, in a statement. “When he quickly brought it to life with a new strategic plan, careful financial planning, some key hires, and support for our incredible staff, the trustees quickly sought a way to turn his tenure into something more permanent. Eighteen months into life in our new building, the Speed has developed its sense of place and purpose.”

“When I got here, I found 125 colleagues who were ready to take the Speed to the next level—as proven in our remarkable results over the last eight months,” said Reily. “I am very excited to continue working with those colleagues and with our two boards to redefine what a great museum can mean for its city and state.”

January 9, 2018

The launch of a public art installation conceived by the Berlin–based design studio realities:united has been canceled after officials raised concerns that the piece would be used to communicate hate speech, Ainslie Cruickshank of the Toronto Star reports. The piece was commissioned for the new Pioneer Village subway station and has been in the works since 2009.

Senior members of the city’s Toronto Transit Commission fear that LightSpell—a participatory artwork that would allow commuters to type messages on interfaces located on the platform in order to project them on large displays—would be abused. “This isn’t about limiting free speech, but making sure people feel safe on the TTC,” transit spokesman Brad Ross told CTV News. “If somebody looks up and sees a racial slur that they think may be targeted at them, then we have failed them.”

Rather than abandon the $400,000 project, the TTC proposed using a list of safe words that users could choose from. However, Jan and Tim Edler, the owners of realities:united and the brothers who spearheaded the controversial work, said this solution would undermine the purpose of the piece. Calling the safe list “completely crazy,” Tim Edler said that the idea “sounds more like North Korea than Canada.”

The Edlers are now working with the TTC to find a way to move forward with the opening of the work. Jan Edler said that the piece is “an experiment of the freedom of speech of the individual versus the influence of the group. . .You can not only enter text anonymously, but you can also override and erase text anonymously. The censoring of inappropriate content, if there is any, is not done through an automated system, but is being organized, or is supposed to be organized, by the group of people in the station.” LESS

January 9, 2018

The Rockport Center for the Arts in Rockport, Texas recently named Elena Rodriguez the organization’s new curator of exhibitions. Rodriguez first joined the arts organization in 2013 as an administrative and special events manager. She also served as the associate director of special events and membership from 2015 to 2016, and most recently, as director of special events and membership and as event director for its annual Rockport Film Festival.

“Elena’s creative contributions, marketing ideas, and public relation strategies have had a profound effect in the growth of the Rockport Film Festival,” Luis Purón, the Rockport Center for the Arts’s executive director, told Glasstire. “Her personal and professional appreciation for the art form of cinema, and the power in storytelling, led her to kick-off one of the most successful film festivals on record in November, just ten weeks after Hurricane Harvey, 1,000 people attended.”

The center had sustained heavy damages after the category four hurricane struck the coastal city in August. The building’s porch and roof were destroyed in the storm and as a result it lost several original artworks. It has since been fundraising to get back up and running and has received a $15,000 grant from the Texas Commission on the Arts in order to rebuild.

“What excites me most about working at the Art Center is the chance to support the local art community by both exhibiting the work of local artists and bringing in work from across the country,” Rodriguez said. “This is a challenging time for the art community in Rockport, but I have no doubt that we will not only persevere, but come back stronger than ever.” LESS

January 9, 2018

Eugene V. Thaw, a collector of European old masters such as Andrea Mantegna and Francisco Goya—who also coauthored a major catalogue raisonné of Jackson Pollock’s work—died on January 3 at his home in Cherry Valley, New York, writes Holland Cotter of the New York Times. He was ninety years old.

Thaw was born in the Washington Heights neighborhood of Manhattan to a schoolteacher and heating contractor (his mother and father, respectively). He studied at St. John’s College in Annapolis, Maryland and took graduate classes at Columbia University in New York with art historians Meyer Schapiro and Millard Meiss. When he became an art dealer, he started out selling posters by Toulouse-Lautrec, prints by the Nabis, and some American Indian works. His gallery, which was located on West Forty-Fourth Street in Manhattan, over the Oak Room of the Algonquin Hotel, hosted Joan Mitchell’s first solo exhibition. He eventually moved his gallery to Madison Avenue in 1954. That year he married his gallery assistant, Clare Eddy, who suggested he not sell objects that he was especially fond of—this bit of advice began his foray into collecting. He sharpened his tastes being mentored by dealers including Leo Castelli, Sidney Janis, Janos Scholz, and Pierre Matisse. Down the road, Thaw developed relationships with important museums and collectors, such as the Art Institute of Chicago, the Cleveland Museum of Art, Norton Simon, and Paul Mellon.

In 1981 Thaw and his wife established a charitable trust with the funds from the sale of one Van Gogh painting. The Eugene V. and Clare E. Thaw Charitable Trust supports the arts, animal rights, and the environment. In 1987, the Thaws moved to Santa Fe, New Mexico, where they acquired more than one thousand pieces by American Indians. The collection was gifted to the Fenimore Art Museum in Cooperstown, New York, close to their home in Cherry Valley.

New York’s Morgan Library & Museum has been receiving works in small allocations from the Thaws since 1975, when the Morgan decided to expand its acquisition guidelines to include works made in the nineteenth century. “Drawn to Greatness: Master Drawings From the Thaw Collection,” an exhibition at the Morgan that opened on September 29, 2017 and closed on January 7, 2018, marked the fulfillment of the Thaws’ gift to the institution. LESS

January 9, 2018

Phillips auction house announced that Christopher Mahoney has been appointed its senior international specialist for photographs. Based in New York, Mahoney began his post earlier this month.

Mahoney began his career in the photographs department at Swann Galleries in the early 1990s. He then joined Sotheby’s in 1995 and served as head of the photographs department from 2014 to 2016. After his departure, he worked as a private consultant, during which time he assisted with Phillips’ auctions of “The Odyssey of Collecting: Photographs from Joy of Giving Something Foundation, 1840–2007” in 2017. He received his BFA in photography from New York University and is an active photographer.

“On the heels of Phillips’s strong 2017 performance, we are eager to continue building momentum in the photographs market,” Vanessa Hallett, the worldwide head of photographs and deputy chairman, Americas said. “Chris is one of the foremost experts on the evaluation and sale of photographs spanning the nineteenth through twentieth centuries and he was instrumental in the success of our Joy of Giving Something auctions last year. As a permanent member of our team, he will facilitate the growth of the department even further as we prepare for our first sales of the new year.”

January 9, 2018

More than one hundred cultural figures have signed an open letter in support of Lorde, the New Zealand pop star, after she was accused of bigotry following the cancelation of a concert scheduled to take place in Tel Aviv this June.

According to the Art Newspaper, artists such as Shepard Fairey, John Keane, Peter Kennard, and Emily Young are standing up for the singer-songwriter after the online platform “This World: The Values Network,” run by Shmuley Boteach—an American Orthodox Jewish rabbi, author, and TV host—took out a full-page ad in the Washington Post to criticize Lorde for joining “a global anti-Semitic boycott of Israel.” The ad shows a photo of the musician superimposed over an image of men running through rubble with the tagline, “Lorde and New Zealand Ignore Syria to Attack Israel.”

Rallying to Lorde’s defense, the open letter claims that Boteach “has nothing to teach artists about human rights” and cites a letter he wrote to thank Donald Trump for recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital last month. “We deplore the bullying tactics being used to defend injustice against Palestinians and to suppress an artist’s freedom of conscience,” the letter reads. Lorde announced on December 24 she would no longer perform in Israel on June 5, after she faced backlash from activists campaigning for Palestinian Rights.

January 9, 2018

On December 22, a New York court filed an order stating that Russian billionaire Dmitry Rybolovlev is allowed to use confidential documents from the auction house Sotheby’s for an imminent lawsuit in the United Kingdom and extant legal proceedings in Switzerland, writes Anny Shaw of the Art Newspaper. The action may allow for Rybolovlev to put forward a fresh case in London’s high court against Swiss art dealer Yves Bouvier. The billionaire is accusing the dealer of fleecing him out of $1 billion for the 2013 purchase of Leonardo da Vinci’s Salvator Mundi, ca. 1500—which was bought in November 2017 by a Saudi prince through Christie’s for $450 million, making it the most expensive artwork ever sold—in addition to the acquirement of thirty-eight other artworks. The UK lawsuit is also threatening to involve Sotheby’s and its vice chairman of private sales worldwide, Samuel Valette, whom Rybolovlev claims was part of Bouvier’s scheme.

David Michael Edwards, Rybolovlev’s lawyer, alleges the documents contain evidence that Sotheby’s and Valette knew Bouvier was working on behalf of a client buying artworks, and that Sotheby’s helped Bouvier by providing paperwork that advised Rybolovlev to acquire work at “grossly inflated” prices. Sotheby’s, however, says the claims are “baseless,” and that Rybolovlev is “using Sotheby’s location in England as an excuse to continue his worldwide dispute with Mr. Bouvier in the English courts.” Bouvier and the auction house, in order to stop the UK legal proceedings, filed a joint “conciliation” proceeding in Geneva, which declares that they are not responsible for any wrongdoing. In the filing, Sotheby’s said that it was not aware of the resale prices being charged to Rybolovlev’s trusts by Bouvier, and that it did not benefit from any resales.

Bouvier also claims that he was never the billionaire’s broker, as Rybolovlev has suggested, and says that he was only charging him market prices. Bouvier’s New York lawyer, Dan Levy, said that under the Lugano Convention, the Geneva filing will sooner or later be dismissed, even if litigation is taken into the UK.