Shoair Mavlian Appointed Director of UK’s Photoworks

POSTED January 10, 2018

Photoworks, the UK organization dedicated to promoting photography through various initiatives including its Jerwood/Photoworks Awards, a journal on photography and visual culture, the international Brighton Photo Biennial, and other programming, has announced that Shoair Mavlian will become its new director. Mavlian, currently an assistant curator at Tate Modern, will take up the post in February. She succeeds Celia Davies, who left in December after an eight-year tenure.

“We ran an exhaustive recruitment process for the new director, with a very high standard of international applicants. Shoair stood out with her combination of deep experience in commissioning photography, excellent networks, and passion for supporting emerging practice,” Matt Locke, chairman of the board of trustees, said.

Since 2011, Mavlian has researched acquisitions for Tate’s international collection and curated exhibitions such as “The Radical Eye: Modernist Photography from the Sir Elton John Collection” (2016) and “Project Space: A Chronicle of Interventions” (2014). She also cocurated the upcoming show “Shape of Light: 100 Years of Photography and Abstract Art,” which will open at the Tate Modern this May.

January 10, 2018

The Philadelphia Museum of Art announced today that it has acquired twenty-four works of art from the Souls Grown Deep Foundation in Atlanta, Georgia. The donation comprises works by African American artists from the southeastern United States, including three major works by Thornton Dial, an iron and steelworker, carpenter, and painter; two assemblages by Lonnie Holley and Ronald Lockett; and fifteen quilts by several generations of women from Gee’s Bend, Alabama that date from 1930 to 2005.

“The museum has a longstanding commitment to acquiring works by artists out of the mainstream, but the collection has been insufficiently represented by the works of African American artists working in a visual tradition that is unique to the Southeast,” Timothy Rub, the museum’s director and CEO, said. “Now we can present a much more comprehensive picture of the diversity of artistic expression in the post-Civil Rights era.” This particular foundation has been the source for several recent major acquisitions by institutions around the country, including the New Orleans Museum of Art, the High Museum of Art in Atlanta, and the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco.

January 10, 2018

Riley, a Weimaraner puppy, has joined the Boston Museum of Fine Arts’s staff. Steve Annear of the Boston Globe writes that he will be trained to detect insects and other pests that might harm its collection. The museum is considering the initiative a pilot program, but depending on its success, it hopes that other institutions might also benefit from the services of a canine on their team.

“If he can be trained to sit down in front of an object that he smells a bug in, that we can’t smell or see, then we could take that object, inspect it, and figure out what’s going on—that would be remarkable in terms of preserving objects,” Katie Getchell, the museum’s chief brand officer and deputy director, said. “Pests are an ongoing concern for museums,” she added. “It’s exciting to think about this as a new way to address the problem.”

The pup’s training will be overseen by his owner, the museum’s head of protective services. While visitors might be excited to catch a glimpse of Riley at work, they may be disappointed, since he will mostly be behind the scenes.

January 10, 2018

The Taft Museum of Art in Cincinnati has been gifted $5 million from the late philanthropist Sallie Robinson Wadsworth. According to WCPO Cincinnati, the funds will be used to establish an endowment for its chief curator position, which is currently held by Lynne D. Ambrosini. The donation will also allow the institution to hire an assistant curator, increasing the museum’s curatorial staff to four.

Wadsworth, a longtime supporter of the museum, passed away on November 22, 2017. She was a member of the institution’s first docent class and served as a board member from 1985 until 2015. “I am deeply honored to carry the new title that bears Sallie Robinson Wadsworth’s name,” said Ambrosini. “Over the past decades, she came to personify enlightened philanthropy in Cincinnati. Committed to advancing knowledge of the arts, Sallie combined immense generosity with a rare understanding of the role of scholarship in curatorial work; her presence has been inspirational to me and to my predecessors.”

January 10, 2018

The Taipei Fine Arts Museum announced today that Mali Wu and Francesco Manacorda will serve as co-curators of the Eleventh Taipei Biennial, taking place from November 17, 2018 to March 10, 2019. This year marks the first iteration of the exhibition that will adopt a two-curator structure. The new model will pair a Taiwan-based curator with a guest curator.

The theme of this year’s event will explore notions of collective living and survival. According to Ping Lin, the director of the Taipei Fine Arts Museum, the biennial will “rethink the role of humanity, question the meaning of art, and extend the focal point to the resilience of our fragile world. . .exploring the ways humankind can survive in the current age.”

Mali Wu is a Taiwanese lecturer at the National Kaohsiung Normal University in the Lingya District of Kaohsiung, Taiwan, a curator, and an artist, who focuses on participatory and community-based art. Wu’s work often addresses environmental and ecological concerns. Manacorda is the current artistic director of the V-A-C Foundation in Venice Italy. He has curated the Slovenian pavilion and the New Zealand pavilion at the Fifty-Second and Fifty-Third Venice Biennales as well as large-scale exhibitions such as “Radical Nature—Art and Architecture for a Changing Planet 1969–2009” at the Barbican in London.

January 10, 2018

Valeriya Safronova of the New York Times reports that actress Catherine Deneuve, actress and singer Ingrid Caven, and art critic Catherine Millet are among more than one hundred Frenchwomen from the fields of entertainment, journalism, science, and the arts who appear as signatories on an open letter in the newspaper Le Monde, criticizing the #MeToo movement that grew in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal (the film producer has been accused of sexual assault and harassment by more than fifty women within the film and fashion industries). In France, the hashtag materialized as #Balancetonporc, or “Expose Your Pig.”

The signatories claim that the movement, which calls out men on social media accused of sexual misconduct, has created a “totalitarian climate,” where men are presumed guilty before they can prove themselves innocent. “Rape is a crime. But insistent or clumsy flirting is not a crime, nor is gallantry a chauvinist aggression,” begins the letter, which was published on January 8. “This expedited justice already has its victims, men prevented from practicing their profession as punishment, forced to resign, etc., while the only thing they did wrong was touching a knee, trying to steal a kiss, or speaking about ‘intimate’ things at a work dinner, or sending messages with sexual connotations to a woman whose feelings were not mutual.”

The letter claims that #MeToo and #Balancetonporc embolden “the enemies of sexual freedom” and those who seem to believe that women are “‘separate’ beings, children with the appearance of adults, demanding to be protected.” The letter isn’t entirely clear on what counts as a sexual transgression and what doesn’t. But those who signed are against what they see as a growing culture of self-victimization, asking women to understand that “Accidents that can affect a woman’s body do not necessarily affect her dignity . . . Because we are not reducible to our bodies. Our inner freedom is inviolable. And this freedom that we cherish is not without risks and responsibilities.”

January 10, 2018

Alex Greenberger of Artnews reports that Morgan Lehman gallery in New York, located at 534 West Twenty-Fourth Street in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood, will open another location at 526 West Twenty-Sixth Street. The additional space, in the same building as other galleries such as Rogue Space and Crush Curatorial, will be situated on the fourth floor. Among the artists represented by Morgan Lehman are Laura Ball, John Salvest, Nancy Lorenz, and Emilie Clark.

January 10, 2018

Patricia Phelps de Cisneros, a board member at New York’s Museum of Modern Art and a major collector of Latin American art, has announced that she will gift 202 pieces to six museums—ninety of which will be going to MoMA, writes Andrew R. Chow of the New York Times. The other institutions receiving works by artists such as Luis Camnitzer (Uruguay), Regina José Galindo (Guatemala), Amalia Pica (Argentina), and Jac Leirner (Brazil), are New York’s Bronx Museum of the Arts; the Blanton Museum of Art at the University of Texas, Austin; the Museo de Arte de Lima in Peru; the Museo Nacional Centro de Arte Reina Sofía in Madrid; and the Museo de Arte Moderno in Buenos Aires.

Ninety-one artists from twenty-two countries throughout Latin America are represented in the gift (in 2016, MoMA received a historic donation of more than one hundred works of Latin American art from Cisneros). In a phone interview with the Times, Cisneros said that she had spent the last forty years of her life collecting art with the aim of delivering it to a broader global audience.

“She has been a catalyst in transforming the way the MoMA thinks about Latin American art,” said Glenn D. Lowry, the museum’s director. “In a way, [this donation is] even more important than the first gift.”

January 9, 2018

A Greek oil vessel from the fifth century BCE, proto-Corinthian figures from the seventh century BCE, and an Apulian terra-cotta flask from the fourth century BCE, among other items, were seized from the Manhattan home and office of billionaire philanthropist Michael H. Steinhardt on January 5, writes James C. McKinley Jr. of the New York Times. Prosecutors say that the objects were looted from Italy and Greece. Steinhardt acquired the pieces over the course of twelve years and has been collecting Greek antiquities for thirty years. He has a gallery named in his honor at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

Last month, New York County district attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. started a unit to deal with stolen antiquities. The Antiquities Trafficking Unit is led by Matthew Bogdanos, a Marine who led an investigation into ransacked antiquities from Iraq. Vance has been operating under a state law that lets authorities repatriate thieved items to their original owners, but he’s not yet brought charges against anyone in possession of such works. Collectors have been critical of Vance’s efforts and feel disputes over allegedly stolen items would be better handled in civil courts.

Steinhardt’s collection has been scrutinized before: In 2015, the collector purchased a sculpture of a man holding a calf from the sixth century BCE, a piece that was stolen from the Temple of Eshmun in Sidon, located in southwestern Lebanon. The object is estimated to be worth about $4.5 million. Steinhardt bought the work from a pair of collectors in Colorado, William and Lynda Beierwaltes, who acquired the piece from a London dealer, Robin Symes. Several of the pieces taken from Steinhardt by the authorities last Friday were also purchased from the Beierwalteses, who bought the works from Symes.