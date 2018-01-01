Gardner Museum Extends $10 Million Reward for Information about Stolen Works

POSTED January 12, 2018

The Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston has announced that it is extending its $10 million reward for information about the 1990 theft of thirteen paintings and objects from its collection. The institution originally planned to reduce the reward amount at the end of 2017, but has since backtracked.

The heist is one of the biggest unsolved art crimes to take place in the United States. The works that were stolen—by artists such as Degas, Rembrandt, and Vermeer—were together valued at more than half a billion dollars. They disappeared on March 18, 1990, when two thieves pretending to be Boston police officers tricked the museum’s security into letting them into the building. While there have been multiple suspects over the years—the FBI previously made an announcement declaring it knew the identities of the thieves—they were never apprehended, and the agency later reveled that they had all died. The museum’s director of security, Anthony Amore, has since launched a database featuring 30,000 pieces of information related to the theft.

Commenting on its decision to not let the reward expire, the museum’s board of directors said that keeping the reward at $10 million demonstrated the institution’s commitment to recovering the stolen artworks.

A seventeen-story residential tower with an arts center and artists lofts is being proposed by developers in Edina, Minnesota, according to the Star Tribune. The arts complex would serve as the new location for the Edina Art Center, a facility that has provided creative resources for the Minneapolis suburb since 1977 and is now requiring more maintenance with age.

The suggested development was designed by Dean Dovolis and Aron Johnson of DJR Architecture and would occupy a three-acre space now owned by the Edina Housing and Redevelopment Authority. After years of seeking community-driven ideas for the site, the city entered a preliminary development agreement with Fraunshuh Commercial Real Estate last December. In addition to the residential tower’s one hundred and fifty units, there would also be twenty-seven artist lofts that would include some affordable units. “The time in the development cycle is ripe where if the community can agree on what to build there, we think that this is the right time to do it,” said Bill Neuendorf, Edina’s economic development manager. The city will host a community open house to hear comments about the plan on January 22.

After months of deliberation, a commission formed by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio to assess controversial public monuments throughout the five boroughs announced today that none of the city’s contested works would be taken down. Instead, it recommended adding markers that would provide historical context to existing public works. Only one statue, a bronze monument dedicated to J. Marion Sims, who is known as the father of gynecology and as a surgeon who experimented on American slaves, will be removed. The work will be moved from its location in Central Park to the doctor’s burial place in Green-Wood Cemetery in Brooklyn.

Other disputed monuments include the statue of Theodore Roosevelt, which stands in front of the Museum of Natural History; the Christopher Columbus monument in Columbus Circle; and the Henri Philippe Pétain plaque in Lower Manhattan. Following a violent white-nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August of last year that was organized in protest of the removal of a statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee, activists have redoubled their efforts to campaign for the city’s various tributes to these controversial figures to be taken down.

The rally also prompted a number of Southern politicians, including the mayors of Gainesville, Florida; Nashville, Tennessee; and Louisville, Kentucky to denounce racism, bigotry, and hate and order the review of their cities’ monuments. Baltimore acted swiftly, ordering four Confederate statues to be taken down in the middle of the night. In order to determine the right course of action regarding New York’s public works, the mayor’s office held public hearings in each borough and launched an online survey to determine the role of the city’s monuments.

“Thousands of New Yorkers got involved in this process, and there’s been an important conversation going on across the city,” de Blasio said in a statement. “Reckoning with our collective histories is a complicated undertaking with no easy solution. Our approach will focus on adding detail and nuance to—instead of removing entirely—the representations of these histories. And we’ll be taking a hard look at who has been left out and seeing where we can add new work to ensure our public spaces reflect the diversity and values of our great city.” LESS

Japanese photographer Toyo Tsuchiya, best known for his photographs of the 1980s arts scene on New York City’s Lower East Side, passed away in his East Village apartment on November 23, 2017, Brady Ng of ArtAsiaPacific reports. The artist was sixty-nine years old.

Born near Mount Fuji, Japan, in 1948, Tsuchiya studied industrial design at Kanagawa Ken Technical High School before he began to practice art in Osaka, Yokohama, and Tokyo in the 1970s. In 1980, he visited New York on a tourist visa and eventually made the city his home. Commenting on his move to New York, Tsuchiya said, “Everything was new to me. I was like a child. Even without a clear objective. I was busy enjoying everyday life. My camera was like another eye or another arm. I carried it with me all the time, like identification, and documented what I saw.”

The artist was one of the first members of the Rivington School, which grew from No Se No, a Puerto Rican social club that artist Ray Kelly transformed into an art gallery and performance space. In the summer of 1983, the venue sponsored “99 Nights” of performance, which Tsuchiya captured with his camera. Tsuchiya would eventually organize exhibitions for the school and spearheaded the creation of its sculpture garden, which was demolished by a developer several years later. Tsuchiya’s work was featured in two solo exhibitions in 1983 and 1985. A midcareer survey of the artist, “Six O’Clock Observed,” was presented by the Asian American Arts Center in Chinatown, New York, in 1999. In his review of the exhibition, Holland Cotter of the New York Times said, “Tsuchiya’s photographs, often pasted together into wall-filling collages, feel like reports of life on another, hipper planet, of which little trace would remain were it not for his persistent and attentive recording eye.”

Seventeen arts nonprofits have signed an amicus brief filed by the National Coalition Against Censorship (NCAC)_in the case of Pulphus v. Ayers, reports the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Last February, Missouri congressman William Lucy Clay filed a lawsuit against architect of the capitol Stephen Ayers for removing a painting by Saint Louis high school student David Pulphus that depicted protestors and police clashing in Ferguson, Missouri. The work was to be displayed in a yearlong exhibition in Washington, DC after Pulphus won an annual nationwide competition sponsored by the Congressional Institute, but was first removed after six months when Republican Doug Lamborn took offense to the portrayal of police, who resemble pigs in Pulphus’s painting.

Ayers responded to accusations of censorship by stating that the exhibition is “government speech” and that the government has a right to remove the painting, which was inspired by the protests in Ferguson following the 2014 shooting of Michael Brown, an unarmed African American teenager. The amicus brief, which was filed on January 5, contains curatorial practices delineated in both the “Code of Ethics for Curators” and the “Museum Best Practices for Managing Controversy,” published by the NCAC. The document also contextualizes animal caricatures as part of a long tradition of government criticism.

Signatories of the brief include the Americans for the Arts, the College Art Association of America, the Comic Book Legal Defense Fund, the Free Speech Coalition, the Index on Censorship, PEN America, and the Greater Pittsburgh Arts Council. “We are proud to work with our arts partners from across the nation and the national network of pro bono legal volunteers for the arts in this effort, and are thankful for the more than one-hundred and ninety attorneys who volunteer their time in Allegheny County with pro bono support for the arts,” said Mitch Swain, the CEO of the Greater Pittsburgh Arts Council.

“The Congressional Art Competition is meant to reflect the diverse voices of all Americans—from every political stripe,” PEN America Washington director Gabe Rottman said. “Members of either party can’t censor paintings because they fail to comport with their worldview.” LESS

The American-born British architect Neave Brown, celebrated internationally for his modernist and empathetic postwar public housing designs, has died. Last fall, the Royal Institute of British Architects awarded Brown the Royal Gold Medal for 2018 in recognition of his contribution to social housing. “His pioneering ideas firmly placed the community at the heart of each of his developments, giving residents shared gardens, their own front door, innovative flexible living spaces, and private outside space for every home,” RIBA president Ben Derbyshire announced when giving Brown the accolade, which is considered the highest honor an architect can receive in the United Kingdom. At the time, Brown was the only living UK architect with an entire catalogue of buildings listed for preservation.

Brown was born in Utica, New York, in 1929. He moved to England as a teenager, studying at the Architectural Association in London and then working at Camden Council. It was there that Brown architected the Alexandra Road Estate, a large-scale housing scheme completed in 1978 that boasts low-rise ziggurat terraces, gardens, a school, a park, and five hundred and twenty apartments. The complex, which Brown called “a piece of city,” is often referred to as his masterpiece, and exemplifies the architect’s attention to both community and privacy. Other works designed by Brown include the Winscombe Street houses in London; the Zwolsestraat Development in Scheveningen, The Hague; and the Dunboyne Road Estate in Camden, where he lived with his wife.

VIA Art Fund, the Boston-based nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting visionary initiatives in the contemporary arts, has announced that it awarded a total of $570,000 in grants in 2017. As part of its second round, two $100,000 grants will support the production of Tacita Dean’s new 35-mm two-screen film installation Antigone as well as Yinka Shonibare, MBE’s large-scale installation “The American Library Collection,” 2017, at the Cleveland Public Library. Comprising six thousand batik-covered books, the work will be part of the inaugural FRONT International: Cleveland Triennial of Contemporary Art, set to launch in summer 2018.

Among the other recipients of grants made in support of the making of new works are Pope.L for his Whispering Campaign, 2017, presented at Athens and Kassel during Documenta 14, and Zanele Muholi for her first major project in the US, The Women’s Mobile Museum. The initiative will showcase more than one hundred portraits made by ten female participants in a portable gallery space over the course of 2018. VIA Art Fund also awarded three $15,000 Incubator grants to the International Studio & Curatorial Program, New York; LAXART, Los Angeles; and the Renaissance Society, Chicago.

“We are proud to provide essential funding to an exceptional group of projects this year by some of the most thought-provoking artists working today,” VIA program director Tali Cherizli said. “In our current cultural climate, it is a true privilege to be a resource and to nurture artistic practices that take risks on both a local scale and a global platform.”

The complete list of the 2017 VIA Art Fund grantees is as follows:

Artistic Production Grantees

Dia Art Foundation

Tacita Dean

FRONT International

LAND (Los Angeles Nomadic Division)

Philadelphia Photo Arts Center

Storm King Art Center

Walker Art Center Incubator Grantees

Antenna, New Orleans

Independent Curators International, New York

International Studio & Curatorial Program, New York

LAXART, Los Angeles

The Renaissance Society, Chicago

Triple Canopy, New York LESS

The Baolong Art Museum, a private arts institution dedicated to Chinese ink works from the nineteenth and twentieth centuries, has opened in Qibao, a town in the Minhang district of Shanghai. According to the Art Newspaper, the nearly 250,000-square-foot museum was spearheaded by collector Xu Jiankang and his Baolong Group, who will oversee the institution until its twenty-year lease expires.

Among the works in the museum’s collection are pieces by Guan Liang, Zhu Qizhan, Feng Zikai and Zhang Daqian as well as twelve landscape panels from Qi Baishi’s series “Zhichitianya Landscape Album,” 1931. The Baolong Group purchased the panels for about $30 million in 2016. Inaugurating the arts space is an exhibition featuring three hundred works by eighty artists, titled “Tracing the Past and Shaping the Future.”

Operating under the English name of Powerlong, the institution is part of a development project that also includes a mall and luxury hotel as well as a commercial art gallery and auction house. Xu Jiankang’s business is currently planning to build additional art centers in the cities of Hangzhou and Xiamen.

Rhizome, the New York–based organization dedicated to the promotion and preservation of born-digital art and culture, announced today that it received a $1 million grant to archive the internet from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. The funds, which will be distributed over two years, will support Rhizome’s Webrecorder, the only free-to-use and open-source web archiving platform of its kind that allows users to create archival copies of websites.

The gift is the largest in Rhizome’s history. The foundation also awarded the organization, which is an affiliate of the New Museum, a $600,000 grant in 2015 to help launch the Webrecorder initiative. “With the development of rhizome.org in 1996 and the ArtBase in 1999, software creation has been a core strategy of Rhizome’s since its founding,” said Zachary Kaplan, Rhizome’s executive director. “Two years into its existence, Webrecorder is buoyed by initial success and primed for broader utility and impact. We are grateful to the Mellon Foundation for its major support of our vision for decentralized, high-fidelity, user-friendly web archiving.”

Since its release in August 2016, the Webrecorder tool set has expanded to include advanced features for expert users, such as “extraction,” which draws together elements from a mix of open web archives and the live web to reassemble otherwise lost webpages. Active users of the platform include the New Museum, the Frick Art Reference Library, the Posters Network at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, the Indianapolis Museum of Art, the Stanford University Press, the City University of New York, and the National Film Board of Canada.