Amherst College’s Mead Art Museum Receives $3 Million Gift

POSTED January 11, 2018

Longtime supporters of the Mead Art Museum at Amherst College in Massachusetts, Sue and John Wieland gifted $3 million in support of contemporary art acquisitions and the endowment of its director and chief curator postions. To celebrate the gift, sixty works from the Wielands will be on display in “House: Selections From the Collection of John and Sue Wieland,” opening February 8. Some of the artists included in the show are: Louise Bourgeois, Félix González-Torres, Martha Rosler, and Ai Weiwei.

“We are deeply grateful to John and Sue Wieland for this generous gift to Amherst and for their commitment to ensuring that the Mead’s exhibitions, educational programming, and collection-building continue to serve and delight everyone in our community and beyond,” Amherst College president, Biddy Martin, said in a statement.

From the mid-1980s until 2005, the Wielands collected works by United States–based artists. Their initial focus was on pieces that explore the idea of home, or feature houses, because of John’s business as a builder. After expanding to international acquisitions, in 2010 they created a “wareHOUSE,” to store and present a majority of their work.

“Visits to the Mead were a formative part of my experience at Amherst, though I certainly could not have predicted at the time that I would be so fortunate as to have a collection of my own,” said John Wieland, class of ’58. “Sue and I are thrilled to be able to support the museum with a gift that will sustain the institution over time, and give back to the college in a way that is deeply meaningful for us personally. It is also a great pleasure to be able to share our passion for art with the Amherst community through this exhibition.” LESS

January 11, 2018

Rhizome, the New York–based organization dedicated to the promotion and preservation of born-digital art and culture, announced today that it received a $1,000,000 grant to archive the internet from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. The funds, which will be distributed over two years, will support Rhizome’s Webrecorder, the only free-to-use, open-source, web archiving platform of its kind, that allows users to create archival copies of websites.

The gift is the largest in Rhizome’s history. The foundation also awarded the organization, which is an affiliate of the New Museum, a $600,000 grant in 2015 to help launch the Webrecorder initiative. “With the development of rhizome.org in 1996 and the ArtBase in 1999, software creation has been a core strategy of Rhizome’s since its founding,” said Zachary Kaplan, Rhizome’s executive director. “Two years into its existence, Webrecorder is buoyed by initial success and primed for broader utility and impact. We are grateful to the Mellon Foundation for its major support of our vision for decentralized, high-fidelity, user-friendly web archiving.”

Since its release in August 2016, the Webrecorder tool set has expanded to include advanced features for expert users, such as “extraction,” which draws together elements from a mix of open web archives and the live web to reassemble otherwise lost webpages. Active users of the platform include the New Museum, the Frick Art Reference Library, the Posters Network at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, the Indianapolis Museum of Art, the Stanford University Press, the City University of New York, and the National Film Board of Canada.

Rhizome will present its ongoing research into the cultural impact of web archiving and preservation practices, at the Ethics & Archiving the Web conference (EAW) at the New Museum in March 2018. EAW is being planned in collaboration with the Documenting the Now project at the University of California at Riverside Library and the Maryland Institute for Technology in the Humanities. The conference is organized by Rhizome artistic director Michael Connor, with Aria Dean, assistant curator of Net Art and Digital Culture. LESS

January 11, 2018

After thirteen years and 440 liters of white paint, dealer Beth Greenacre announced that London’s Rokeby Gallery has closed its doors. Greenacre first opened the space with her husband, Ed Greenacre, in the Fitzrovia neighborhood in 2005. In 2013, they moved the gallery to Clerkenwell.

While the reasons for the closure were not clear, Greenacre said in a statement, “First and foremost, we would like to thank the seventy-seven artists we have met and presented, many of whom have become close friends. We will continue to engage with the collectors, curators, writers, and collaborators and friends who have supported us over the years in our new roles within the art community. We look forward to updating you soon about our new endeavors as we move into 2018.”

Before establishing the gallery, Greenacre worked as curator of David Bowie’s collection for more than sixteen years. She met Bowie after graduating from The Courtauld in 1999. The artists would collaborate on a number of projects together, including Bowieart, an online platform dedicated to supporting young artists, which launched in 2000.

January 11, 2018

Virginia Commonwealth University announced today that Lisa Freiman has stepped down as director of its new Institute for Contemporary Art, which opens in April. Freiman, who has served as the ICA’s inaugural director since 2013, is departing to finish a monograph on artist Claes Oldenburg, and will then return to VCU to continue teaching.

During her tenure as director, Freiman successfully completed a $37 million capital campaign, launched an endowment campaign, co-curated the inaugural exhibition, “Declaration,” and formed ICA’s national advisory board. Gail Hackett, the provost and vice president for academic affairs at VCU, commended Freiman’s strong leadership and vision for the institution. She said, “We especially appreciate how Lisa advanced the university’s commitment to diversity and inclusion in the arts and worked to integrate the strategic goals of the university into the ICA.”

Commenting on her decision to leave the ICA, Freiman said, “It has been a tremendous honor to serve as the inaugural director of the ICA over the past five years and to have the opportunity to shape an institution from the ground up. With the completion of the capital campaign last fall, the launch of the endowment campaign and a dynamic roster of exhibitions and programs in place for the opening and beyond, I would like to turn my attention to some projects that I had to put on hold. Now that we have built out our curatorial and administrative staff, I am confident the ICA is in good hands.” The institution said that it will name an interim director shortly and will launch a national search for new leadership in the coming months.

January 11, 2018

After conducting a yearlong national search, the Wichita Art Museum has hired Wichita native Tera Hedrick as its new curator, reports Matt Riedl of the Wichita Eagle. Hedrick served as the museum’s interim curator for seven months after Lisa Volpe, its previous curator, accepted an associate curatorship of photography at the Museum of Fine Arts in Houston.

Hedrick, who earned her doctorate in art history from Northwestern University, was first recruited to the museum as a research fellow in the fall of 2016 to work on an exhibition about Americana. Last spring, she was promoted to the interim role. “I’m an art historian because of this museum,” Hedrick said. “I learned to love art here, and that’s who I am. That’s my passion; that’s my life. To get the opportunity to come back and to participate in this place that’s been so foundational to my life was just extraordinary.”

Wichita Art Museum director Patricia McDonnell said that the museum received about fifteen applications for the job when they first began the campaign to find a new curator. “It’s always an amazing positive for an organization when you are able to find talent from within and promote,” McDonnell said.

January 11, 2018

An online petition demanding that the Metropolitan Museum of Art “remain free for all” has earned more than 14,000 signatures. The petition, published on the social networking website Care2, is a response to the Met’s controversial announcement last week that a new admissions policy will go into effect on March 1 requiring non–New Yorkers to pay a fixed entry fee.

“The Met is a public good, housing historical and cultural artifacts that should be free for everyone to experience,” wrote Aarti Kelapure, the petition’s creator. Kelapure believes the Met’s change will negatively impact students and families unable to pay the fee. “Please sign this petition urging the Met to reverse this classist and nativist policy and remain free for all.” As of Thursday, January 11, the petition was 600 signatures shy of its 15,000 goal.

The museum began to reconsider its current pay-as-you-wish admissions model, which was implemented in 1970, after it revealed that it was facing a $10 million deficit in April of 2016. While attendance has been on the rise, there has also been a steep decline in the percentage of adults who pay the Met’s full $25 suggested price. The museum projects that the updated policy will increase its overall budget by 2 to 3 percent.

Dan Weiss, the CEO and president of the Met, responded to the petition in a statement to Artnet. “In the interest of accuracy, it is important to remind Aarti Kelapure and the others who have signed the petition that the Met is not now free, and it hasn’t been for five decades,” Weiss said. “Rather, the pay-as-you wish policy is intended to allow members of the public to contribute what they can to support this great institution. Perhaps the problem we are facing now is that people assume that the Met is free when, in fact, it depends on the support of its visitors to open its doors every day.”

January 11, 2018

Twenty paintings that were featured in an exhibition dedicated to Amedeo Modigliani in Genoa last July have been confirmed as forgeries, according to the Art Newspaper. The Italian authorities seized twenty-one works after allegations of fraud prompted the show at the Palazzo Ducale to close early. Isabella Quattrocchi, an expert appointed by an Italian court, declared that the paintings were “crudely forged” and that their frames were made in “Eastern Europe and the United States, and cannot be linked to Modigliani’s context or historical period.”

Rudy Chiappini, the show’s curator, defended his involvement with the exhibition. “I collected the information and documentation that was submitted to me for each canvas,” he said. “If there has been any wrongdoing, we will need to go back to the original source of those attributions. Until proven otherwise, I remain convinced that the works are originals.”

Officials at Palazzo Ducale stated that they are the “victims, the real injured party,” and that the palace will “seek a reimbursement of the copyright damages which we have suffered.” More than 100,000 visitors attended the exhibition of the twenty-one paintings, which at the time were estimated to be worth millions of euros. If the court agrees with Quattrocchi’s assessment of the works, Italian law states that they must be destroyed.

Tuscan art critic Carlo Pepi was one of the first critics to introduce skepticism about the show in February of 2016 before making an official complaint with Rome’s Carabinieri art fraud unit. His denouncement was supported by Modigliani specialist Marc Restellini, who claimed in Le Monde last December that Modigliani, an early twentieth-century painter who died in poverty, was renowned for being among the most copied artists ever. LESS

January 10, 2018

The Philadelphia Museum of Art announced today that it has acquired twenty-four works of art from the Souls Grown Deep Foundation in Atlanta, Georgia. The donation comprises works by African American artists from the southeastern United States, including three major works by Thornton Dial, an iron and steelworker, carpenter, and painter; two assemblages by Lonnie Holley and Ronald Lockett; and fifteen quilts by several generations of women from Gee’s Bend, Alabama that date from 1930 to 2005.

“The museum has a longstanding commitment to acquiring works by artists out of the mainstream, but the collection has been insufficiently represented by the works of African American artists working in a visual tradition that is unique to the Southeast,” Timothy Rub, the museum’s director and CEO, said. “Now we can present a much more comprehensive picture of the diversity of artistic expression in the post-Civil Rights era.” This particular foundation has been the source for several recent major acquisitions by institutions around the country, including the New Orleans Museum of Art, the High Museum of Art in Atlanta, and the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco.

January 10, 2018

Riley, a Weimaraner puppy, has joined the Boston Museum of Fine Arts’s staff. Steve Annear of the Boston Globe writes that he will be trained to detect insects and other pests that might harm its collection. The museum is considering the initiative a pilot program, but depending on its success, it hopes that other institutions might also benefit from the services of a canine on their team.

“If he can be trained to sit down in front of an object that he smells a bug in, that we can’t smell or see, then we could take that object, inspect it, and figure out what’s going on—that would be remarkable in terms of preserving objects,” Katie Getchell, the museum’s chief brand officer and deputy director, said. “Pests are an ongoing concern for museums,” she added. “It’s exciting to think about this as a new way to address the problem.”

The pup’s training will be overseen by his owner, the museum’s head of protective services. While visitors might be excited to catch a glimpse of Riley at work, they may be disappointed, since he will mostly be behind the scenes.