Artists Call for Documenta to Reinstate Annette Kulenkampff as CEO

An open letter published on e-flux signed by artists, curators, scholars, and museum directors is urging members of Documenta’s board to reinstate Annette Kulenkampff, the former CEO of the parent company that operates the quinquennial art exhibition, which has been held in Kassel, Germany, since 1955. Kulenkampff resigned last November one year before her contract ended after Documenta 14, revealed that it had accrued a deficit of about $8.3 million.

The letter’s signatories claim that local and state politicians are failing to take responsibility for Documenta’s financial woes, which have being unfairly blamed on the management team and the exhibition’s Athens program. The document argues that the nonprofit’s shareholders want to ramp up the “pure commercialization” and “marketing of the Documenta brand.” The letter also criticizes the German politicians who have remained silent when the far-right AfD party designated an artwork by Olu Oguibe as “disfigured art,” a phrase that recalls “degenerate art,” a term used by the Nazis to describe contemporary art.

Signatories expressed concern about the possibility of Documenta’s nonprofit status being repealed. “This means relocating responsibility, concentrating revenues on the public purse, and at the same time minimizing freedom of the arts. The planned legal framework aims at nothing other than to align conceptual and artistic freedom with purely budgetary restrictions,“ they said. ”Ignoring the advice of all experts, the mayor and the state of Hessen have unnecessarily raised doubts about whether Kassel is still the right location for Documenta."

The signatories called for a budget that is "adapted to the requirements of a global art event with worldwide impact that is unique in its dimensions." Other demands include the continuation of Documenta's research and archive initiatives as well as the establishment of an international advisory board that would work closely with Documenta gGmbH, the exhibition's nonprofit. The open letter comes on the heels of several others, the latest of which demanded that the exhibition implement a new supervisory structure in order to retain its autonomy.

Los Angeles dealer Jan Baum, who helped bring the gallery scene to La Brea Avenue, died on December 25, 2017, after suffering a cerebral edema, Carolina A. Miranda of the Los Angeles Times reports. Baum opened the first gallery on the avenue in 1981, and within five years dozens more followed. She also operated Baum-Silverman Gallery in West Hollywood, which launched in 1977. While the arts space was only open three years, Baum and Iris Silverman, the late private dealer who specialized in African and Oceanic art, exhibited artists such as Betye Saar, a pioneer of the Black Arts Movement who continued to show with Baum until the late 1990s.

“She was open to women artists, to the political thing too,” Saar said. “She had the knack to mix contemporary art with ethnic art and it felt right. . .It was very open and friendly—like showing your work with friends.” Peter Plagens, the New York–based artist and critic, who has written for Artforum, added that she was “a steady rudder for the L.A. art world.”

Over the course of her career, Baum organized shows by a variety of artists including Jim Morphesis and Mel Ruben as well as Saar’s daughters, Alison Saar and Lezley Saar. Born in Newark, New Jersey, in 1928, Baum studied medicine at the University of Wisconsin before she switched to art history. While attending school, she met her husband Richard Baum, and in 1952, they moved to Los Angeles. When asked about opening up her first venue with her friend Silverman, Baum said that it was “destiny.”

Nan Goldin, along with a new activist group she founded called P.A.I.N. (Prescription Addiction Intervention Now), launched an online petition on Friday calling for the Sackler family and their private company Purdue Pharma to atone for their involvement in the opioid crisis by funding addiction education and setting up treatment centers and public dispensers of Narcan “on every corner in America.” The Sackler family, known for its philanthropic foundation that has made large donations to arts institutions across the globe, acquired their wealth through the sale of OxyContin, a highly addictive prescription drug.

Goldin writes about establishing P.A.I.N. in this month’s issue of Artforum, in which the artist confronts her own experiences with addiction. “I learned that the Sackler family, whose name I knew from museums and galleries, were responsible for the epidemic,” Goldin wrote. “This family formulated, marketed, and distributed OxyContin. I decided to make the private public by calling them to task.”

P.A.I.N. circulated the change.org petition through its Instagram account, @sacklerpain, and is using the hashtag #ShameOnSackler to hold the institution accountable. “We intend to put pressure on museums, art spaces, and educational institutions to refuse future donations from the Sacklers,” the petition reads. “We intend to hold the Sacklers accountable, and put social and political pressure on them to respond meaningfully to this crisis.”

Tate in London and the National Galleries of Scotland have parted ways with Anthony d’Offay after the London-based art dealer and collector was accused of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior, according to The Guardian. D’Offay denies the allegations, which date from 1997 to 2004 and were made by three women with careers in the art world. He also denies knowledge of a police investigation concerning an allegation of malicious communication.

D’Offay, who is seventy-eight, sold nearly his entire collection of contemporary art—valued at over $200 million—to both Tate and the National Galleries of Scotland in 2008 for the original price he paid, an act of philanthropy that Tate director Nicholas Serota said resulted in “one of the most generous gifts that has ever been made to museums in this country.” The donated artworks are part of the dealer’s Artist Rooms project, an educational initiative he will no longer be apart of.

“In light of these allegations, Tate and NGS have decided that it is appropriate to suspend any further contact with Mr. D’Offay until these matters have been clarified,” Tate and the National Galleries of Scotland said in a joint statement. “The work of Tate and NGS is underpinned by values of fairness, equality, and respect and the right to work free of sexual harassment. We expect these values to be demonstrated in the behavior of everyone who is involved in our organizations.”

The French island of Porquerolles will soon be home to a privately-run sculpture park and exhibition space. Fondation Carmignac is behind the new cultural hub, which will showcase the holdings of collector Edouard Carmignac, the head of the French investment fund Carmignac Gestion. It is expected to open on June 1.

“Visitors will discover contemporary works of the Carmignac Collection in the beautiful surroundings of a national park, along with temporary exhibitions, a sculpture garden, and a rich program of cultural events,” the foundation said in a statement. Tickets will range from 10 to 15 euros, and locals, children, artists, and students will be able to visit for free.

A farmhouse on the island, dubbed Villa Carmignac, will house the art patron’s 300-work collection featuring pieces by artists such as Andy Warhol, Jean-Michel Basquiat, El Anatsui, and Zhang Huan. It will also present an annual themed exhibition to be cocurated by Gaïa Donzet, the director of the foundation, and a guest curator. Every year, artists will be invited to the island to create site-specific work to be exhibited in its sculpture garden. Pieces by fifteen artists from ten different countries have been commissioned for its inaugural year.

A seventeen-story residential tower with an arts center and artists lofts is being proposed by developers in Edina, Minnesota, according to the Star Tribune. The arts complex would serve as the new location for the Edina Art Center, a facility that has provided creative resources for the Minneapolis suburb since 1977 and is now requiring more maintenance with age.

The suggested development was designed by Dean Dovolis and Aron Johnson of DJR Architecture and would occupy a three-acre space now owned by the Edina Housing and Redevelopment Authority. After years of seeking community-driven ideas for the site, the city entered a preliminary development agreement with Fraunshuh Commercial Real Estate last December. In addition to the residential tower’s one hundred and fifty units, there would also be twenty-seven artist lofts that would include some affordable units. “The time in the development cycle is ripe where if the community can agree on what to build there, we think that this is the right time to do it,” said Bill Neuendorf, Edina’s economic development manager. The city will host a community open house to hear comments about the plan on January 22.

After months of deliberation, a commission formed by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio to assess controversial public monuments throughout the five boroughs announced today that none of the city’s contested works would be taken down. Instead, it recommended adding markers that would provide historical context to existing public works. Only one statue, a bronze monument dedicated to J. Marion Sims, who is known as the father of gynecology and as a surgeon who experimented on American slaves, will be removed. The work will be moved from its location in Central Park to the doctor’s burial place in Green-Wood Cemetery in Brooklyn.

Other disputed monuments include the statue of Theodore Roosevelt, which stands in front of the Museum of Natural History; the Christopher Columbus monument in Columbus Circle; and the Henri Philippe Pétain plaque in Lower Manhattan. Following a violent white-nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August of last year that was organized in protest of the removal of a statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee, activists have redoubled their efforts to campaign for the city’s various tributes to these controversial figures to be taken down.

The rally also prompted a number of Southern politicians, including the mayors of Gainesville, Florida; Nashville, Tennessee; and Louisville, Kentucky to denounce racism, bigotry, and hate and order the review of their cities’ monuments. Baltimore acted swiftly, ordering four Confederate statues to be taken down in the middle of the night. In order to determine the right course of action regarding New York’s public works, the mayor’s office held public hearings in each borough and launched an online survey to determine the role of the city’s monuments.

"Thousands of New Yorkers got involved in this process, and there's been an important conversation going on across the city," de Blasio said in a statement. "Reckoning with our collective histories is a complicated undertaking with no easy solution. Our approach will focus on adding detail and nuance to—instead of removing entirely—the representations of these histories. And we'll be taking a hard look at who has been left out and seeing where we can add new work to ensure our public spaces reflect the diversity and values of our great city."

Japanese photographer Toyo Tsuchiya, best known for his photographs of the 1980s arts scene on New York City’s Lower East Side, passed away in his East Village apartment on November 23, 2017, Brady Ng of ArtAsiaPacific reports. The artist was sixty-nine years old.

Born near Mount Fuji, Japan, in 1948, Tsuchiya studied industrial design at Kanagawa Ken Technical High School before he began to practice art in Osaka, Yokohama, and Tokyo in the 1970s. In 1980, he visited New York on a tourist visa and eventually made the city his home. Commenting on his move to New York, Tsuchiya said, “Everything was new to me. I was like a child. Even without a clear objective. I was busy enjoying everyday life. My camera was like another eye or another arm. I carried it with me all the time, like identification, and documented what I saw.”

The artist was one of the first members of the Rivington School, which grew from No Se No, a Puerto Rican social club that artist Ray Kelly transformed into an art gallery and performance space. In the summer of 1983, the venue sponsored “99 Nights” of performance, which Tsuchiya captured with his camera. Tsuchiya would eventually organize exhibitions for the school and spearheaded the creation of its sculpture garden, which was demolished by a developer several years later. Tsuchiya’s work was featured in two solo exhibitions in 1983 and 1985. A midcareer survey of the artist, “Six O’Clock Observed,” was presented by the Asian American Arts Center in Chinatown, New York, in 1999. In his review of the exhibition, Holland Cotter of the New York Times said, “Tsuchiya’s photographs, often pasted together into wall-filling collages, feel like reports of life on another, hipper planet, of which little trace would remain were it not for his persistent and attentive recording eye.”

Seventeen arts nonprofits have signed an amicus brief filed by the National Coalition Against Censorship (NCAC)_in the case of Pulphus v. Ayers, reports the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Last February, Missouri congressman William Lucy Clay filed a lawsuit against architect of the capitol Stephen Ayers for removing a painting by Saint Louis high school student David Pulphus that depicted protestors and police clashing in Ferguson, Missouri. The work was to be displayed in a yearlong exhibition in Washington, DC after Pulphus won an annual nationwide competition sponsored by the Congressional Institute, but was first removed after six months when Republican Doug Lamborn took offense to the portrayal of police, who resemble pigs in Pulphus’s painting.

Ayers responded to accusations of censorship by stating that the exhibition is “government speech” and that the government has a right to remove the painting, which was inspired by the protests in Ferguson following the 2014 shooting of Michael Brown, an unarmed African American teenager. The amicus brief, which was filed on January 5, contains curatorial practices delineated in both the “Code of Ethics for Curators” and the “Museum Best Practices for Managing Controversy,” published by the NCAC. The document also contextualizes animal caricatures as part of a long tradition of government criticism.

Signatories of the brief include the Americans for the Arts, the College Art Association of America, the Comic Book Legal Defense Fund, the Free Speech Coalition, the Index on Censorship, PEN America, and the Greater Pittsburgh Arts Council. “We are proud to work with our arts partners from across the nation and the national network of pro bono legal volunteers for the arts in this effort, and are thankful for the more than one-hundred and ninety attorneys who volunteer their time in Allegheny County with pro bono support for the arts,” said Mitch Swain, the CEO of the Greater Pittsburgh Arts Council.