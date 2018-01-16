Keorapetse Kgositsile (1938–2018)

POSTED January 18, 2018

South African poet and activist Keorapetse Kgositsile, who was a central figure in the United States’ Black Arts Movement, died in Johannesburg on January 3, Giovanni Russonello of the New York Times reports. The writer was seventy-nine years old.

Born in a mostly-white area of Johannesburg, on September 19, 1938, Kgositsile (also known as Bra Willie) spent most of his childhood reading. Rather than endure the apartheid regime’s discriminatory Bantu Education program, Kgositsile chose not to go to college. Instead, he began writing for New Age, a left-wing South African magazine, before he traveled to Tanzania in 1961 and then to the United States a year later as part of an African National Congress initiative that sent activists abroad.

Kgositsile studied at Lincoln University in Pennsylvania before settling in New York, where he would help found the Black Arts Movement, which promoted the work of African American artists, writers, musicians, and performers. The movement inspired people to found publishing houses; arts spaces such as the Black Arts Repertory Theater, which opened in Harlem in 1965; and Africana studies programs.

Kgositsile eventually earned a master’s degree in fine arts from Columbia University, taught at a number of colleges across the United States, and authored critically-acclaimed works of poetry including Spirits Unchained and For Melba (both 1969) as well as My Name Is Afrika (1970). “Africa on the continent and Africa in America exist interwoven in my work,” he told the black literary journal Callaloo in 1972. “Even past ideas, even past thoughts, even the music in my writing, is a composite of both.” In 1975, Kgositsile moved back to Tanzania, where he worked as a professor at the University of Dar es Salaam, and after the fall of the apartheid in the 1990s, he returned to South Africa. In 2006, Kgositsile was the second South African ever to be named a poet laureate. The influential writer served as an advisor to the minister of arts and culture until he retired in 2014. LESS

Ed Moses, the rebellious postwar painter whose eclectic career spanned five decades and earned him legendary status on the West Coast, has died at ninety-one. Moses, who continued making art until his death, is considered one of the most innovative artists of his generation and a fixture in the Los Angeles art scene.

Born in Long Beach, California in 1926, he joined the US Navy in 1944 before enrolling as a pre-med student on the GI bill. He took up painting when he failed to qualify for medical school, and had his first solo exhibition at Los Angeles’s Ferus Gallery in 1958. Moses belonged to the community of avant-garde painters known as the “cool school” that showed at Ferus, which opened in 1957. Along with his contemporaries—Ed Ruscha, Billy Al Bengston, and Robert Irwin, among others—Moses helped transform the city into an arts hub that could rival New York.

In the late 1950s and early 1960s, Moses displayed an interest in gestural abstraction, often combining Asian and European influences. In addition to painting, he taught art at the University of California, Los Angeles, intermittently from 1968 to 1976. He was awarded a National Endowment for the Arts Grant in 1976 and a Guggenheim Fellowship in 1984.

A theme of unruly self-reinvention occurs throughout Moses’s practice. “The rational mind constantly wants to be in charge. The other parts want to fly,” Moses said in a 1987 interview in the Los Angeles Times. “My painting is the encounter between the mind’s necessity for control and its yearning to fly, to be free from our ever-confining skull.”

For his pioneering 1969 exhibition “Deconstruction,” shown at the Mizuno Gallery, Moses tore off a section of the gallery’s roof to expose wooden slats that refracted the sunlight into diagonal patterns on the floors and walls. The show marked a turning point for Moses. Although known for shifting between styles and traditions, the artist remained interested in the idea of the grid and repetition. Throughout the latter half of the twentieth century, Moses experimented with watercolors, assemblage, drawing, acrylic, and installation. In the 1970s, he began to focus on the process of painting rather than the finished product. Moses has had many exhibitions throughout the United States, including a major retrospective held at the Los Angeles Museum of Contemporary Art in 1996. “Moses restlessly moves from one stylistic mode to another, each contradicting the next; in the end, we are left with an apotheosis of restlessness itself,” Donald Kuspit wrote in a review of the exhibition for the October 1996 issue of Artforum. “Again and again, he stages an encounter between late-Modernist America and early-Modernist Europe, in which a touch of California angst about being too serious mingles with a very ambitious seriousness indeed.” LESS

The Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami announced that Chana Budgazad Sheldon, the Miami director and national program advisor at ProjectArt—a nonprofit organization that provides free after-school programs for underserved communities—has joined the institution as its new executive director. She took up the post on Wednesday, January 17.

“Art and culture can transform lives and communities.” Sheldon said in a statement. “MOCA, through its exhibitions and programming, has for decades been a key hub of cultural engagement for the local community and beyond. My focus as the museum’s new director will be to facilitate that engagement and foster connections between artists, the local community, and the global dialogue in contemporary art about the issues of our time.”

Previously, Sheldon was the executive director of Miami’s Locust Projects, a long-running nonprofit and experimental exhibition space. During her eight-year tenure there, she produced over seventy exhibitions and initiated the organization’s first public art and educational programs.

The Barnes Foundation in Philadelphia announced today that businessman John R. Alchin has been appointed as a new member of its board of trustees. He also serves on the boards of the Ralph Lauren Corporation, BNY Mellon Funds Trust, and the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Most recently, Alchin served as executive vice president and cochief financial officer of the Comcast Corporation, a company he worked for from 1990 until his retirement in 2008. Prior to that, he worked as the managing director of the Toronto Dominion Bank, where he founded the U.S. Communications Finance Group in 1980, which became the largest lender to the cable television industry.

“I find the Barnes’s progressive educational mission inspiring, along with its recent initiatives to make its renowned collection accessible to a wider and more diverse audience than ever before,” Alchin said in a statement. “It will be an honor to serve the Barnes’s many communities and support the significant work being done to ensure the Foundation’s future growth and success.”

The head of security for Christie’s salesroom in Hong Kong, Jerry Chun Shing Lee, was arrested at John F. Kennedy airport in New York on Monday and suspended from the auction house due to an ongoing criminal investigation, reports Benjamin Sutton for Hyperallergic. Lee is a former CIA officer who is suspected of sharing the identities of the agency’s informants with the Chinese authorities.

Information provided by Lee may have potentially resulted in the death or imprisonment of dozens of informants. According to the New York Times, the collapse of the United States’ spy operations in China is one of the biggest intelligence failures since former CIA and the FBI agents Aldrich Ames and Robert Hanssen leaked intelligence to Moscow during the Cold War.

FBI agents previously discovered that Lee had classified information in his possession when they searched his luggage, while he was visiting Virginia in 2012. According to an affidavit, officials found a datebook and an address book containing the names of assets and covert facilities, but it is unclear why he was not arrested at the time.

Lee worked for the CIA from 1994 to 2007, during which time he maintained a top-secret security clearance. A court in northern Virginia charged Lee with unlawful retention of national defense information. He appeared in federal court in Brooklyn yesterday, and will be held there while he awaits transfer to Virginia. A Christie’s spokesperson confirmed that Lee had been employed by the company for the last twenty months. According to a statement shared with Hyperallergic via email, Lee was responsible for the physical security of the auction house’s facilities and staff and was “not linked to data security or IT functions at the company.” “The allegations significantly predate his employment with the company. Christie’s has no involvement in this matter, and has no additional comment on the ongoing investigation.” LESS

Anish Kapoor donated his $1 million Genesis Prize money to five organizations focused on mitigating the global refugee crisis on Wednesday, reports the Jerusalem Post. Last February, Kapoor won an award funded by the Genesis Prize Foundation, an annual prize that recognizes individuals “whose actions and achievements express a commitment to Jewish values, the Jewish community, and the State of Israel.” Recipients are given the opportunity to donate $1 million to charities of their choice.

“Like many Jews, I do not have to go far back in my family history to find people who were refugees,” Kapoor said in a statement. Kapoor, famous for his ambitious public art projects, was born in Mumbai to an Indian father and an Iraqi-Jewish mother, and has long been devoted to social activism concerning refugees. In 1991, he created the Holocaust Memorial for the Liberal Jewish Synagogue in London after winning the Turner Prize. “Directing Genesis Prize funds to this cause is a way of helping people who, like my forebears not too long before them, are fleeing persecution,” the UK-based sculptor said. Last May, Kapoor canceled the Genesis Prize ceremony planned in Israel, explaining that a festive celebration of his contributions was inappropriate considering the ongoing violence happening nearby in Syria.

Kapoor’s grants will help support the International Rescue Committee, the Multifaith Alliance for Syrian Refugees, HIAS (founded as the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society), Hillel International, and Help Refugees, organizations created to aid migrants grappling with persecution, including those from Syria, Myanmar, and South Sudan, and other countries. Among the more than sixty-five million people displaced in 2016, more than twenty-two million were refugees, according to the United Nations.

An artwork created by the American artist Dennis Oppenheim for the 2010 Busan Biennale in South Korea was demolished by the city’s district office, according to the South China Morning Post. The city failed to notify Oppenheim’s estate about its disposal of the steel and plastic sculpture. Titled Chamber, the nearly twenty-feet-high artwork cost $750,000 and was first unveiled at its seaside location in South Korea in March 2011, two months after the artist died of cancer at the age of seventy-two. After the sculpture, which had begun to rust due to brine, was damaged by a recent typhoon, the city started receiving complaints about the appearance of the work, which resembled a metal, concave flower.

“We’ve sent the wreckage, mainly steel pipes and polycarbonate materials, to a waste dump,” Haeundae district official Shi Yun-Seok told the news service AFP. Shi said that the city did not alert Oppenheim’s estate, which holds intellectual property rights to the artist's work, before doing so. The installation's commissioners envisioned the work as a tourist attraction in which people walked between the sculpture’s steel petals and took photographs. “I’ve never heard of something like that happening before,” said Busan Biennale representative Moon Ju-Hwa. “I was deeply shocked and flabbergasted that this precious artwork was demolished in such a nonchalant manner.”

Oppenheim, whose works are in collections in the Museum of Modern Art in New York, the Centre Pompidou, and the Tate, is considered a pioneering artist who worked within many movements during his extensive career. “During Dennis Oppenheim’s forty-plus years of artmaking, his idiosyncratic output was variously, if a little awkwardly, squashed into the categories of Land, Body, and Conceptual art, each of which he playfully mined and subverted,” Jo Applin wrote in the March 2014 issue of Artforum.

Chamber was designed for the 2010 Busan Biennale's “Living in Evolution” exhibition, which was organized by Takashi Azumaya and sought to explore themes of human creation and the relationship between art and society. LESS

A building in Whitefish, Montana designed by Frank Lloyd Wright in 1958 was bulldozed on January 10 by its owner despite efforts to save the historic property by the Frank Lloyd Wright Building Conservancy, a Chicago-based nonprofit dedicated to the preservation of Wright’s work. The Lockridge Medical Clinic, designed one year before Wright's death, is the first building by the architect in more than forty years to be demolished.

After the nonprofit offered to pay developer Mick Ruis a refundable deposit and his full asking price of $1.7 million within sixty days, Ruis demanded a fifty percent increase on the deposit and the full $1.7 million by January 22. The clinic was destroyed less than two hours after final negotiations fell through between the nonprofit and Ruis, who bought the premises in 2016 unaware of its cultural and historical status. The building, which also served as a bank and law offices, was just one of three sites in Montana designed by Wright, and has been listed on the Register of Historic Places since 2012.

“The board of directors of the Frank Lloyd Wright Building Conservancy agreed the owner’s proposals provided no realistic path to acquiring the building, short of an investor willing to put down $1.7 million cash without reasonable time to complete their own due diligence on the property,” said Barbara Gordon, the nonprofit’s executive director. “None of us are aware of why the owner changed his mind and moved up his demolition plans.”

"This devastating situation underscores the vulnerability of all Wright-designed buildings that don’t have some form of legal protection,” Gordon said. “Most preservation work happens on the local level. The Frank Lloyd Wright Building Conservancy encourages concerned citizens to advocate for strong local preservation protections in their respective communities.” LESS

The MacDowell Colony in Peterborough, New Hampshire, has awarded fellowships to eighty-five artists working in seven disciplines. The fellowships are for upcoming late-winter and spring residencies. Writers Rebecca Skloot, Elif Batuman, and Azmat Khan; poet Mary Ruefle; composer Evan Chambers, filmmaker Stacey Steers; and artists Starlee Kine, Basil Twist, and Carl Wilson are among the recipients. Each fellow will be awarded $10,000 and will be provided with a private studio.

“Once again, an amazing array of gifted artists have applied for MacDowell fellowships. These artists range in age from twenty to ninety-two, perhaps the widest range we’ve ever had,” executive director Cheryl A. Young said. “This generational span is a testament to our continued effort to help artists of all ages and at all stages of their careers. This mix also makes for a richer experience for those in residence.”

Also among this group are artists displaced by the recent natural disasters in Florida, Texas, and Mexico. MacDowell fellows who live in the affected areas were eligible to apply for emergency time if their studios, homes, or livelihood were impacted. The MacDowell Colony awards more than three hundred fellowships each year.

