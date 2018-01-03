Venice Biennale Announces Recipients of 2018 Lion Awards for Dance

POSTED January 22, 2018

The Venice Biennale has awarded the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement to American dancer and choreographer Meg Stuart and the Silver Lion to Cape Verdean dancer and choreographer Marlene Monteiro Freitas.

The Golden Lion will be presented on June 22, at the opening of the Twelfth International Festival of Contemporary Dance, for which Stuart and her company Damaged Goods will perform Built to Last, 2012—Stuart’s first work to engage with existing classical music. Freitas will receive the Silver Lion on June 28, and will present her most recent performance Bacchae—Prelude to a Purge with her company of twelve dancers and musicians. The work is a reinterpretation of the tragic myth of Euripides.

Past recipients of the Golden Lion include Merce Cunningham, Carolyn Carlson, William Forsythe, and Lucinda Childs. Among the past awardees of the Silver Lion are Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker's Performing Arts Research and Training Studios, Michele Di Stefano, and Dana Michel.

January 22, 2018

Protestors have torn down a red, angel-shaped sculpture in southern Athens they claim looked like Satan, according to Reuters. The twenty-six-foot statue, made by Greek artist Kostis Georgious and titled Phylax (Guardian), was displayed in the coastal district of Palaio Faliro in early December when it first drew the ire of critics, including religious fundamentalists and supporters of rightwing political groups. “If they want to demolish, let them do it,” Georgiou told Greek Reporter earlier this month, when demonstrators led by Patapios Argyros, a local priest, attempted to exorcise the sculpture. “If they want to burn it, let them burn it as they were burning books in the past,” the artist added.

On Wednesday, a group of hooded people dressed in black tied the structure to a truck and pulled the angel figure down, breaking its wings. Dionysis Hatzidakis, the mayor of Palaio Faliro, filed a lawsuit. “So, if we don’t like something we destroy it ... for political purposes?” he told Real FM. Argyros had penned an open letter to Faliro in early January declaring the artwork “an affront to Orthodoxy and the Christian faith.”

“All this violence against the sculpture since the first moment it was installed has left me speechless,” Georgiou told Reuters. “It should remain down on the ground as a memorial of the irrational rationale.”

January 22, 2018

American artist Jill Magid was awarded the seventh edition of the Calder Prize, a biannual $50,000 grant given to a living artist by the Calder Foundation, according to Artnews. Magid won the prize partly for a performance at the Whitney Museum of American Art last September that involved some of Alexander Calder’s mobiles and was incorporated in the museum’s exhibition “Calder: Hypermobility.” Past awardees of the Calder Prize include Darren Bader, Rachel Harrison, and Haroon Mirza, who won in 2015. In addition to a cash prize, Magid will also receive a residency at Calder’s house and studio in Roxbury, Connecticut, where the sculptor lived for several decades and first exhibited his outdoor works. Magid was born in 1973 less than thirty miles from the estate, in Bridgeport.

In its announcement, the Calder Foundation drew parallels between Calder and Magid, whose conceptual, narrative-driven works often explore secretive institutions of power in intimate ways. “In his mobiles and stabiles, Calder unites symmetry and asymmetry, or parity and disparity, in ways that assimilate the larger, unseen forces at work in the natural world,” the foundation said in a statement. “Likewise, Magid pulls on loose ends both tangible and intangible—probing seemingly impenetrable systems—and finds unification in disparate elements. Her tenacity echoes Calder’s own in his radical transformation of sculpture.”

January 22, 2018

The Smithsonian Museums and National Zoo in Washington, DC, as well as a several other federally-funded institutions, including the Cooper Hewitt Design Museum and the National Museum of the American Indian in Manhattan will remain open on Monday, January 22, despite the government shutdown, which is now in its third day.

In a statement issued over the weekend, the Smithsonian said that it would use the “funds available” from previous years to keep the museums open on Monday. While the museums may close if a budget cannot be agreed upon by the Senate, officials from the National Zoo assured the public that the animals would continue receiving excellent care during this time.

Among the highly-debated issues that are dividing members of the Senate are funding for immigrants affected by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), defense spending—which includes money for President Trump’s border wall—and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP). While Democrats and Republicans are trading blame over the shutdown, which officially started Friday at midnight, thousands of federal employees are in limbo as they wait for Senators to come to an agreement. A vote over whether to continue funding the government for the next three weeks will take place at noon.

January 21, 2018

Jack Whitten, a conceptual painter who tested the medium’s limits for more than five decades, has died at seventy-eight. The artist, awarded the National Medal of the Arts in 2016 for “remaking the American canvas,” was dubbed the father of new abstraction by the New York Times. Throughout his career, Whitten eschewed the popular or marketable for what interested him philosophically, and was largely unrecognized by the mainstream until recent years, following a major 2014 retrospective at the Museum of Contemporary Art in San Diego, California.

Born in segregated Bessemer, Alabama, in 1939, Whitten became engaged in activism while he was a student at Southern University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, before moving to New York in 1960 to attend Cooper Union. There, influenced by Willem de Kooning and Norman Lewis, he started making his earliest paintings, vaguely figural impressions that reflected on the civil rights movement and the war in Vietnam. It was in the 1970s that Whitten became interested in abstraction, experimenting with forms of painting without conventionally gestural elements by employing combs, metal sheets, laminations, rakes, and a twelve-foot-long squeegee to administer acrylic on large canvases. These pieces, which he called his “Slab” works, were displayed in the lobby of the Whitney Museum of American Art in 1974 for the artist’s first institutional solo show.

Whitten would later reference ancient mosaics in his art, combining chips of dried acrylic into monumental portraits of people important to him, like Ralph Ellison and Miles Davis. In more recent works, this technique was used by Whitten to address the geometries of digital technology, as in his 2011 painting Apps for Obama, shown at Alexander Gray Associates in 2011. Since 2016, Whitten has been represented by Hauser & Wirth, where an exhibition of his work was shown early last year. Although deeply immersed in the possibilities of abstraction, Whitten’s art consistently involved a political dimension, an aspect he credited to growing up as an African American in the segregated South.

While his approach differed throughout the years, Whitten remained committed to reinventing the techniques and materials of painting, meditating on the medium’s relationship to sculpture, dance, music, and photography. “In Whitten’s work, Jackson Pollock’s dance of dripping and slinging around and over the support turns into a single leveling, methodical movement from one end of the canvas to the other, producing the paintings’ smooth yet pitted faces,” Gregory Williams wrote in the December 2013 issue of Artforum. “I have changed the verb ‘to paint,’” Whitten said in a 1994 interview in Bomb. “I don’t paint a painting, I make a painting. So the verb has changed. And in doing that, I’ve broken through a lot of illusionistic qualities.” LESS

January 19, 2018

The Tacoma Art Museum (TAM) in Washington announced today that David Setford has been appointed as its new executive director. Setford will take up the post on March 5. He succeeds Mark Holcomb, who served as interim director since January, when Stephanie Stebich stepped down in order to join the Smithsonian American Art Museum.

Setford joins TAM from the Spanish Colonial Arts Society and Museum of Spanish Colonial Art in Santa Fe, New Mexico. During his tenure as executive director there, Setford organized “Mirror, Mirror: Photographs of Frida Kahlo” (2017), which tripled attendance at the museum. Commenting on the show, Setford said that it “served as a catalyst for fantastic community engagement. I look forward to continuing with similar efforts at TAM.”

TAM is currently in the process of adding a new $14 million wing that is being funded by philanthropist Rebecca Benaroya. The more than 7,000-square-foot wing will house the Benaroya family’s holdings of 225 artworks. Designed by Seattle architect Tom Kundig, the addition is expected to open in 2019. Benaroya also established an endowment for the care of the collection and the appointment of a curator.

January 19, 2018

The Stedelijk Museum in Amsterdam announced today that it has canceled a retrospective of the late Italian architect and designer Ettore Sottsass. The institution cited disagreements with the gallery representing Sottsass and his heirs over the choice of the exhibition concept as the reason. The show, which was supposed to open this spring, would have been the first major Dutch overview of the Italian designer’s work.

The museum had planned to present a thematic exhibition that would have showcased Sottsass’s designs from different decades and disciplines, highlighting his influence on younger generations and displaying work by designers who were members of the Memphis Group, which Sottsass founded in 1980. However, Sottsass’s gallery and descendants decided they no longer wished to collaborate on the project and rescinded their offer to loan works as well as their consent to allow the publication of the designer’s texts. While the museum could have still staged the exhibition, since it owns eighty objects by Sottsass that span the spectrum of his oeuvre, it did not want to continue without the cooperation of all parties.

Commenting on the situation, interim director Jan Willem Sieburgh said, “I regret that the museum felt compelled to take this decision. We were looking forward to working with the heirs to produce an exceptional, public-friendly exhibition about Ettore Sottsass. Months of discussions, however, proved fruitless. As a museum, we cannot and will not allow the way in which we conceive our exhibitions to be dictated to us. The heirs and the gallery owner gave too little scope for interpretations we wished to explore in the presentation. When all is said and done, analysis and research remain at the heart of a museum’s core academic mission.”

January 19, 2018

Daniel Boisserie, mayor of the French village Saint-Yrieix-La-Perche, sent a letter to New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art on January 10 officially demanding the return of a thirteenth-century gold and silver reliquary which he claims belongs to the town, according to The Local. The piece, a jewel-inlaid bust that purportedly once held the bones of Saint Yrieix, was purchased by J.P. Morgan in 1907 from an English antique dealer before being donated to the Metropolitan Museum’s collection in 1917. One year before the religious artifact entered Morgan’s custody, it is thought that a parish priest replaced the original relic with a copy in Saint-Yrieix-La-Perche, whose population is around seven thousand. Until the 1950s, the village was unaware that its bust was a reproduction.

Boisserie asserts that the reliquary was seized from France illicitly and is hoping to resolve the conflict in an amicable way with the Met, which has not yet released a statement about the situation. “The sale and exportation outside of France of the reliquary of Saint Yrieix were carried out unlawfully around May 1906,” Judith Kagan, France’s bureau chief of conservation of moveable and instrumental heritage, told Artnet. Boisserie warned that if the Met fails to restitute the reliquary, the village might take civil action against the museum.

January 19, 2018

A retrospective of Bruce Weber’s work at the Deichtorhallen Hamburg has been called off after fifteen allegations of sexual harassment and exploitation were directed at the fashion photographer, according to Artnet. Last week, the New York Times reported the accounts of fifteen former and current male models who described coercive sexual behavior and unwanted nudity while working with Weber. The accusations span the entirety of his four-decade career, but the seventy-one-year old photographer denies the allegations.

“We will definitely not show Bruce Weber this year,” Diechtorhallen spokesperson Angelika Leu-Barthel told the German newspaper Hamburger Abendblatt. “An exhibition planned with Bruce Weber is put on hold until allegations of sexual misconduct against him will be clarified,” she added in an email to Artnet.

Slated to open in late October and organized by the Hamburger Haus der Photographie, the exhibition was to be titled “Far From Home.” News of its cancelation comes days after Condé Nast announced that it would effectively ban Weber from working with its publications. As a substitute for the retrospective, the Haus der Photographie plans to mount an exhibition by the German-American photographer Michael Wolf.