Louvre Abu Dhabi Children’s Museum Omits Qatar from Map

POSTED January 23, 2018

At the Children’s Museum in the new Louvre Abu Dhabi, Qatar was left off a map in an exhibition display that traces out a Gulf exchange route for an ancient vase. A picture of the map was taken by an American Middle East scholar and distributed on social media, writes Aimee Dawson of the Art Newspaper, causing some uproar. The omission was seen as a slap in the face to the country, as Bahrain, Egypt, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia have set embargoes against Qatar, accusing it of supporting the Muslim Brotherhood, an alleged terrorist organization. The museum released a statement on January 22 saying that the omission “was an oversight,” and that the old map was replaced.

But Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the sister of Qatar’s ruler and the chairwoman of Qatar Museums, posted a message to her Twitter account expressing her disappointment: “Throughout history museums were a source of reference. People would visit to acquire knowledge and learn about world cultures through the exploration of objects on display. Although the notion of museums is a new one to Abu Dhabi, surely the @MuseeLouvre is not okay with this?”

January 23, 2018

Channel News Asia reports that Cho Yoon-sun, South Korea’s former culture minister, will spend two years in jail for creating a blacklist of 10,000 artists who were viewed as being disapproving of Park Geun-hye’s presidency (Park was forced out of her role last March).

Prior to Cho’s position as culture minister, she was Park’s policy advisor. The court said it was “reasonable” to conclude that she had worked with Park in preventing state support of “certain artists.” Cho, who was on bail, was arrested in the courtroom today, January 23.

The blacklist included a wide range of artists from various fields, such as filmmaker Park Chan-Wook and writer Han Kang, who won the Man Booker International Prize in 2016.

January 23, 2018

Grace Halio of Artnews reports that curators Pablo León de la Barra, Anna Gritz, and Justine Ludwig will be curators for three special projects at the 2018 Expo Chicago art fair. Pablo León de la Barra, a curator at large for the Guggenheim Foundation, will oversee large-scale installations for the “In/Situ” program; “Expo Video” will be supervised by Anna Gritz, a curator at the KW Institute for Contemporary Art; and Dallas Contemporary chief curator and deputy director Justine Ludwig will be in charge of “Exposure,” a project for emerging artists.

Tony Karman, Expo Chicago’s president and director, said, “Our 2018 program curators bring a broad range of experience, international perspective, and influence to our seventh edition, and I am confident that their work will profoundly extend the legacy of excellence in our programming.”

January 23, 2018

Nan Goldin, whose project for the January 2018 issue of Artforum focuses on her addiction to OxyContin—a dangerously addictive pain drug produced by Purdue Pharma, a company owned by the Sackler family, famous for its generous financial contributions to arts institutions including the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, the Dia Art Foundation, and the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York—is receiving support from Elizabeth A. Sackler (whose name adorns the Brooklyn Museum’s Center for Feminist Art) in condemning her family’s role in the opioid crisis, writes Benjamin Sutton of Hyperallergic. “The opioid epidemic is a national crisis and Purdue Pharma’s role in it is morally abhorrent to me,” Sackler said to Hyperallergic. “I admire Nan Goldin’s commitment to take action and her courage to tell her story. I stand in solidarity with artists and thinkers whose work and voices must be heard.”

Elizabeth Sackler’s uncles, Mortimer and Raymond Sackler, were Purdue Pharma’s principal owners when the company started distributing OxyContin in 1995. In 2007, Purdue Pharma was forced to pay a $600 million federal fine because the company deceived the public about the drug’s addictiveness. Oxycontin continues to sell well, regardless: In 2016, the company made more than $31 billion from the drug.

“My father, Arthur M. Sackler, died in 1987, before OxyContin existed and his one-third option in Purdue Frederick was sold by his estate to his brothers a few months later,” Elizabeth Sackler went on to say. “None of his descendants have ever owned a share of Purdue stock nor benefitted in any way from it or the sale of OxyContin. I stand with all angry voices against abuse of power that harms or compromises any and all lives.” A letter to the editors of Artforum from Elizabeth A. Sackler will be published on artforum.com on February 1, and will be included in the February issue of Artforum.

Goldin started the group P.A.I.N. (Prescription Addiction Intervention Now) to, in her own words, “hold [the Sacklers and Purdue Pharma] accountable.” According to the artist, more than thirty-three thousand opioid deaths occurred in the US in 2015, half of which can be attributed to prescription opioids. Of those who abuse heroin or fentanyl, 80 percent of them started with an opioid prescription. LESS

January 22, 2018

The Contemporary Jewish Museum in San Francisco announced today that Heidi Rabben, an independent curator and writer, has been named as the institution’s new curator. She will work with chief curator Renny Pritikin to organize exhibitions, manage artist commissions and special projects, and to foster institutional partnerships in the Bay Area and beyond.

In 2017, Rabben was the Banff International Curatorial Institute’s curator-in-residence at the Banff Center for Arts and Creativity in Alberta, Canada. Previously, she served as director of programming for the San Francisco Art Book Fair, director and curator of events and exhibitions at KADIST, and as a curatorial fellow at the CCA Wattis Institute for Contemporary Arts.

“I am thrilled to welcome Heidi to the CJM,” executive director Lori Starr said. “She brings a great deal of experience, imagination, and knowledge of both the local Bay Area art scene and the national and international art worlds to the museum. Her passion for the Jewish experience will have a significant impact on the original exhibitions we develop that integrate Jewish inquiry with contemporary art, and her track record of creating collaborative programs also makes her the ideal choice for working with our national and international colleagues to bring special exhibitions to San Francisco that might otherwise never be seen here.”

January 22, 2018

The New Art Dealers Alliance (NADA) announced today that it has established a new acquisition fund for the Bronx Museum of the Arts. The initiative will allow the museum’s curators to select works from the upcoming edition of the fair, taking place at Skylight Clarkson Square from March 8 to 11, for its permanent collection. NADA’s seventh iteration will feature one hundred exhibitors from eighteen countries, including Argentina, Australia, Finland, Japan, Mexico, and the United Arab Emirates.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with the Bronx Museum,” said NADA’s executive director Heather Hubbs.” “NADA was founded in New York, and we could not be more proud to have artwork from our exhibitors in such a venerable collection. This initiative reflects our continued commitment to providing our exhibitors with unique opportunities to connect directly with influential curators.”

January 22, 2018

Activists recently unfurled a thirty-six-foot tall banner in front of the British Museum to protest British Petroleum’s sponsorship of the museum, reports Hyperallergic. The banner visualized 2,727 oil spills caused in one year by Rosneft, a government oil company in Russia in which BP has almost a twenty-percent stake. The protest, held by the activist group BP Or Not BP?, marked the end of a BP-backed exhibition at the museum titled “Scythians: Warriors of Ancient Siberia,” which BP Or Not BP? demonstrated against last December. Activist Helen Glynn told Hyperallergic that BP’s sponsorship of the museum “fits into a wider strategy of trying to rehabilitate the Russian government in the eyes of Western policymakers, in an effort to weaken the sanctions that prevent BP from getting its drills into the Russian Arctic.”

The activists called attention to recent revelations made public by Culture Unstained, an organization campaigning to end the fossil fuel industry’s funding of cultural institutions and the legitimacy conferred by such patronage. Rather than divulge unlawful activities, Culture Unstained’s documents offer transparency concerning the often secretive communication between cultural institutions, politicians, and energy corporations.

The group recently published emails between Russian and British officials, BP representatives, the State Hermitage Museum, and the British Museum. One chain of correspondence, obtained through the Freedom of Information Act, revealed a private meeting arranged for British Museum director Hartwig Fischer, two BP employees, the chair of trustees, and Alexander Vladimirovich Yakovenko, the Russian ambassador to the UK. Yakovenko would later praise BP at the aforementioned exhibition’s opening for “supporting the cultural and scientific ties between our two nations.” In 2016, the British Museum renewed its sponsorship agreement with BP, unlike the Tate, which severed its ties following increased public scrutiny.

January 22, 2018

More than twenty French cultural figures have penned an open letter urging the city of Paris to scrap its plans to install a controversial Jeff Koons–designed memorial to commemorate victims of recent terror attacks. Published by the French newspaper Libération on Monday, January 22, the document calls the work by the American artist as “shocking,” and suggests that Koons has “ulterior motives.”

Titled Bouquet of Tulips, the statue would be one of Koons’s largest at 34-feet high and 27-feet wide. The piece, a hand holding a number of differently colored balloon-like flowers is a reference to the hand of the Statue of Liberty, which was gifted to the United States by France in 1886. While Koons intended the work to also be a gift, he only donated the idea for the memorial. To build the $4.3 million sculpture, the country had to find the funds elsewhere. The letter is critical of this, calling it “costly” for the state and the taxpayers. It also argues that the proposed location for the work, a plaza that is shared by the Palais de Tokyo and the Museum of Modern Art of the City of Paris, is “opportunistic” and “cynical” since it is nowhere near, and has no connection to, the Stade de France, the Bataclan theater, and the various restaurants and cafés where the November 13, 2015 terror attacks took place.

While Koons did not contribute to construction costs for the piece, which is near completion, the Art Newspaper reports that he is going to donate all proceeds from revenue made from the sale of postcards of the piece to the families of the 130 victims for the next twenty-five years. “Bouquet of Tulips was created as a symbol of remembrance, optimism, and healing in moving forward from the horrific events that occurred in Paris one year ago,” Koons wrote in a press statement in 2016. Filmmaker Olivier Assayas; Marie-Claude Beaud, the director of the New National Museum of Monaco; Frédéric Mitterrand, a former minister of culture; and artists Christian Boltanski, Jean-Luc Moulène, and Tania Mouraud, are among the letter’s signatories. LESS

January 22, 2018

Following a failed extortion attempt, police and prosecutors in Flensburg, Germany, announced that a painting by Emil Nolde that was stolen four years ago from a Danish church in Ølstrup, near Ringkøbing, Denmark, was returned, according to Monopol. Titled Christ to Emmaus, 1904, the work hung in the church from 1939 until it was stolen in 2014.

Two years later, in September 2016, the perpetrator had demanded approximately $160,000 for the piece. The Nolde Foundation Seebüll in Neukirchen, Germany, refused to pay the ransom. Instead, it contacted the district police and the prosecutor’s office in Flensburg, who launched an investigation. At first the police encountered difficultly because the alleged extorter used encrypted software to communicate with the foundation, but they were eventually led to a law firm that had ties to a prisoner who had assisted the thief from jail. The prosecution convinced the convict to help mediate the return of the painting, but his accomplice is still unknown.

Astrid Becker, deputy director of the foundation, said the recovery of the work was a cause for celebration. Danmarks Radio reported that the Ølstrup’s pastor, Inge-Dorthe Brønden Kaasgaard, was overjoyed by the news. The painting is a pivotal, early work by the artist and was commissioned for a Danish noble family.