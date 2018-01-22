Cisneros Fontanals Art Foundation Closes Its Miami Exhibition Space and Announces 2018 Grantees

POSTED January 24, 2018

The Cisneros Fontanals Art Foundation (CIFO) has announced that it will close its exhibition space in Miami and shift its focus to strengthening its collaborations with partner institutions in order to organize more internationally touring exhibitions such as “Adiós Utopia: Dreams and Deceptions in Cuban Art Since 1950,” which is currently on view at the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis. An exhibition of work from the New World School of Arts’s BFA program, opening in April, will be the last show to be mounted in the CIFO Art Space.

“While CIFO’s heart will always be in Miami—as will our operational offices—we are thrilled to be making the transition to an international exhibition model,” CIFO founder Ella Fontanals-Cisneros said. “CIFO’s partnerships with global institutions will ultimately bring our programs, and the vital work of Latin American artists, to a wider audience of art enthusiasts.”

For the organization’s Grants and Commissions Program Award, nine artists from seven countries across Latin America were recognized. Argentinean artist Horacio Zabala was named the winner of the initiative’s Achievement Award for his proposed “Hypothesis for Twenty Paintings and Nineteen Signs,” a continuation of his ongoing investigation into the combination of monochrome painting and mathematical signs. The accompanying exhibition of the grant recipients’ works, which has traditionally been presented at CIFO Art Space, will become an international traveling program. This year it will be presented at the Centro Cultural Metropolitano in Quito, Ecuador, from October 6 through November 25.

The full list of CIFO’s 2018 grantees is as follows:

Achievement Award

Horacio Zabala (Argentina) Midcareer Artists

Magdalena Atria (Chile)

Lázaro Saavedra (Cuba) Emerging Artists

Fredman Barahona (Nicaragua)

Gala Berger (Argentina)

Víctor del Moral (Mexico)

Rubén DŽHers (Venezuela)

Laura Huertas Millán (Colombia)

Daniela Serna Gallego (Colombia)

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art is planning to open a satellite campus in South Los Angeles in order to bring its programming to more underserved communities, Jori Finkel of the New York Times reports. The region, formerly known as South Central, is a historically African American neighborhood that was infamous for its gang violence. It was rebranded as South LA by the Los Angeles City Council in 2003.

“If you look at a map of LA’s public schools, the dots representing the neediest students are all through South Los Angeles,” LACMA director Michael Govan told the New York Times. “You start thinking, where can the value of your collection and program be the greatest, when you’re behind a big fancy fence on Wilshire Boulevard or out in the community?”

The city council has scheduled a vote on whether to give the museum a thirty-five-year lease for an 80,000-square-foot building in Wetlands Park on Friday. The facility would need to be renovated, but it would serve around 9,500 students. “I don’t see any real obstacles,” said city councilman Curren D. Price Jr. “LACMA’s presence here is going to be very, very significant—part of a larger corridor for arts, recreation, and education.” The museum is also interested in a second property, and is looking at the former location of Ujima housing project. Located in Earvin “Magic” Johnson Park, the site could help revitalize the recreational public space. Govan expressed that two locations would be better than one. In addition to bringing exhibitions, educational initiatives, and other events to multiple neighborhoods in South LA, the new outposts would also provide the museum with more art storage—it currently pays for off-site storage.

If LACMA acquires the Wetlands Park location, it estimates it would have to launch a capital campaign to raise between $25 and $30 million for transforming the site. While the museum has already received a $2 million flexible grant from the Ford Foundation in support of the initiative—which the foundation's president Darren Walker called "a radical idea"—it is also fundraising for the Peter Zumthor redesign of its main Wilshire campus, and currently still needs at least $200 million.

The Foundation for Contemporary Arts, founded in 1963 by Jasper Johns and John Cage, has announced its 2018 grant recipients, after previously announcing a round of awards for poetry. Nineteen artists have each been awarded an unrestricted grant for $40,000, including six awards named for artists who’ve been associated with the FCA.

This year’s recipients in the following categories are:

Dance

Ligia Lewis, Berlin, Germany

Yvonne Meier, New York, NY (Dorothea Tanning Award)

Mariana Valencia, Brooklyn, NY

Netta Yerushalmy, New York, NY Music/Sound

Joshua Abrams, Chicago, IL

Sylvie Courvoisier, Brooklyn, NY

Bonnie Jones, Baltimore, MD

Catherine Lamb, Berlin, Germany

Laurie Spiegel, New York, NY Performance Art/Theater

Los Angeles Poverty Department, Los Angeles, CA (Robert Rauschenberg Award) Poetry

Anne Boyer, Kansas City, MO (The Cy Twombly Award)

Fred Moten, New York, NY (The Roy Lichtenstein Award)

Lisa Robertson, Nalliers, France (C.D. Wright Award for Poetry) Visual Arts

EJ Hill, Los Angeles, CA

Simone Leigh, New York, NY

Sam Lewitt, Brooklyn, NY

Dave McKenzie, Brooklyn, NY

Carissa Rodriguez, New York, NY John Cage Award

Toshi Ichiyanagi, Tokyo, Japan

Science fiction and fantasy writer Ursula K. Le Guin, “a superbly imaginative creator and major stylist” who “has raised fantasy into high literature for our time,” according to literary critic Harold Bloom, has died, reports Gerald Jonas of the New York Times. Millions of Le Guin’s books have been sold worldwide and translated into more than forty languages. She authored more than twenty novels and one hundred short stories, in addition to thirteen children’s books, twelve books of poems, seven essay collections, five volumes of translated works, and a guide for writers. She was eighty-eight years old when she died.

Le Guin’s mark on the genre, one that’s prone to male chauvinism and macho self-glorification, was, among other things, proudly feminist. For instance, her 1969 novel The Left Hand of Darkness takes place on a planet called Gethen, whose inhabitants are neither male nor female, but take on the attributes of either sex during reproduction. The book has remained in print for nearly fifty years. She saw being a writer as a calling that carried with it a great deal of responsibility. In a 2005 interview with The Guardian, she said, “If you cannot or will not imagine the results of your actions, there’s no way you can act morally or responsibly. Little kids can’t do it; babies are morally monsters—completely greedy. Their imagination has to be trained into foresight and empathy.”

The author graduated from Radcliffe College in 1951 and earned a master’s degree from Columbia University, where she specialized in romance literature of the Middle Ages and the Renaissance. She had already written five unpublished novels by the early 1960s. She published her first novel, Rocannon’s World, in 1966. The first in her series of “Earthsea” books, A Wizard of Earthsea, about a realm where magic is treated like science, was published in 1968. The “Earthsea” series was inspired by J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy (1937–49) and her research into Taoist texts. “Earthsea” was also adapted for a television miniseries by the Sci-Fi Channel in 2004.

Le Guin was the recipient of many awards throughout her lifetime, including several Hugo and Nebula awards (given for distinction in science fiction and fantasy writing); the 2002 PEN/Malamud Award for "excellence in a body of short fiction"; the Margaret Edwards Award for children's literature from the American Library Association in 2004; and the Emperor Has No Clothes Award, given by the Freedom From Religion Foundation in 2009. In 2014, Le Guin received the Medal for Distinguished Contribution to American Letters at the 65th National Book Awards, which she accepted on behalf of other science fiction and fantasy writers, who'd been, as she said, "excluded from literature for so long."

The Seattle Asian Art Museum will be allowed to continue with its plans for a major renovation and expansion project after the Seattle City Council voted unanimously in favor of the institution’s development plan on January 22, Alize Asplund of Capitol Hill Seattle reports. The project was originally opposed by members of the Seattle community who were upset about the institution’s plans to encroach on the land of the Volunteer Park—about 3,600 square feet of the museum’s new 13,650 addition will stretch into the public space.

However, after years of negotiations with the city, the museum has agreed to increase its list of public benefits—which include a new pay-what-you-wish admissions policy, free tours for Seattle public school groups, an increased number of public outreach efforts, and the addition of four new free days each month—in exchange for the renewal of its fifty-five-year lease and the zoning exemptions that will allow it to increase its footprint.

Led by LMN Architects, the expansion will include space for exhibitions, an education studio, and art storage. The project will also fund a major overhaul of the museum’s building, which was constructed in 1933. Upgrades to the facility include new heating and A/C systems, improved bathrooms, and seismic testing and modifications. It will cost approximately $54 million, with $21 million being provided for by the city. The museum will break ground in February, and is expected to complete the expansion by 2019.

The board of trustees of Prospect New Orleans announced today that Nick Stillman, the current president and CEO of the Arts Council of New Orleans, will be the organization’s new executive director. “This is a unique opportunity to merge my background in contemporary art with my executive and financial experience at the Arts Council,” Stillman said. “I’m excited to begin working with Prospect’s staff, board, and artistic director to situate artist projects in public and private space, build trust and relationships locally, and approach all initiatives with a collaborative spirit.” He will take up the post on April 2.

Prior to joining the Arts Council, Stillman was a visiting critic of modern and contemporary art at the University of New Orleans and the managing editor of Bomb magazine in New York. Between 2006 and 2007, Stillman curated eight exhibitions at MoMA PS1 in New York, including the debut museum solo shows of Kalup Linzy, Amy Granat, and Joe Bradley. He has also written extensively for several publications, including Artforum, Flash Art, and Modern Painters.

In addition to Stillman’s appointment, Prospect New Orleans also revealed that Susan G. Brennan will step down as president and chair of its board of trustees, after ten years of service. She will be succeeded by Christopher J. Alfieri, who has served on the board since the organization’s founding in 2007. Other changes in leadership include Allison Kendrick’s appointment as board treasurer.

Commenting on the organization's new directorship, Alfieri said, "Nick brings to Prospect a depth of experience in arts administration matched with a strong background in contemporary art curation and critical writing . . . We appreciate his commitment to New Orleans and look forward to working with him to fulfill Prospect's mission of showing the best work of diverse international artists in unique and culturally exceptional venues throughout the city." The fourth edition of Prospect's citywide triennial of contemporary art, led by artistic director Trevor Schoonmaker, the chief curator of Duke University's Nasher Museum of Art, will come to a close on February 25, at which time Prospect New Orleans will announce the artistic director for Prospect.5, scheduled to take place in the fall of 2020.

Channel News Asia reports that Cho Yoon-sun, South Korea’s former culture minister, has been sentenced to two years in prison for her role in creating a blacklist of ten thousand artists whose political beliefs were not aligned with the now impeached president Park Geun-hye’s administration.

Cho originally received a suspended prison sentence and had been released from jail in July of last year after she was convicted of perjury for lying about her knowledge of the blacklist. However, after an appeals court reviewed the case it found her guilty of conspiracy and increased her penalty. Prior to Cho’s position as culture minister, she was Park’s policy adviser, and therefore, the court said it was “reasonable” to conclude that she had worked with Park in preventing state support of “certain artists.” Cho was then arrested in the courtroom on January 23.

“It is unprecedented that the president and her aides, who are at the top of the highest powers, organized, planned and carried out such discriminatory treatment,” the court said. “There is no right or wrong in culture. . .once the government discriminates against those who think differently, it leads to totalitarianism.”

The blacklist included a wide range of artists from various fields, such as filmmaker Park Chan-Wook and writer Han Kang, who won the Man Booker International Prize in 2016. The discovery of the blacklist has prompted a wave of political reforms. The Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism has since pledged to create new legislation that will protect artists from discrimination and political oppression.

Grace Halio of Artnews reports that curators Pablo León de la Barra, Anna Gritz, and Justine Ludwig will curate three special projects at the 2018 Expo Chicago art fair. Pablo León de la Barra, curator at large at the Guggenheim Foundation, will oversee large-scale installations for the “In/Situ” program; “Expo Video” will be supervised by Anna Gritz, a curator at the KW Institute for Contemporary Art; and Dallas Contemporary chief curator and deputy director Justine Ludwig will be in charge of “Exposure,” a project for emerging artists.

Tony Karman, Expo Chicago’s president and director, said, “Our 2018 program curators bring a broad range of experience, international perspective, and influence to our seventh edition, and I am confident that their work will profoundly extend the legacy of excellence in our programming.”

Nan Goldin has received support from Elizabeth A. Sackler (whose name adorns the Brooklyn Museum’s Center for Feminist Art) in condemning her family’s role in the opioid crisis. Goldin’s project for the January 2018 issue of Artforum focuses on her addiction to OxyContin—a dangerously addictive pain drug produced by Purdue Pharma, a company owned by the Sackler family. The Sacklers are known for their generous financial contributions to arts institutions such as the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, the Dia Art Foundation, and the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York. “The opioid epidemic is a national crisis and Purdue Pharma’s role in it is morally abhorrent to me,” Sackler told Benjamin Sutton of Hyperallergic. “I admire Nan Goldin’s commitment to take action and her courage to tell her story. I stand in solidarity with artists and thinkers whose work and voices must be heard.”

Elizabeth Sackler’s uncles, Mortimer and Raymond Sackler, were Purdue Pharma’s principal owners when the company started distributing OxyContin in 1995. In 2007, Purdue Pharma was forced to pay a $600 million federal fine after deceiving the public about the drug’s addictiveness. Oxycontin continues to sell well, regardless: In 2016, the company made more than $31 billion off the drug.

“My father, Arthur M. Sackler, died in 1987, before OxyContin existed and his one-third option in Purdue Frederick was sold by his estate to his brothers a few months later,” Elizabeth Sackler said. “None of his descendants have ever owned a share of Purdue stock nor benefitted in any way from it or the sale of OxyContin. I stand with all angry voices against abuse of power that harms or compromises any and all lives.” A letter to the editors of Artforum from Elizabeth A. Sackler will be published on artforum.com on February 1 and will be included in the February issue of the magazine.