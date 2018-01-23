Institute of Contemporary Art, Boston Announces New Curatorial Appointments

POSTED January 24, 2018

The Institute of Contemporary Art, Boston announced today that Ellen Tani, currently the Andrew W. Mellon Postdoctoral Curatorial Fellow at Bowdoin College Museum of Art, will join the organization as its new assistant curator. In addition to Tani’s appointment, Ruth Erickson was promoted to curator and Jeffrey De Blois and Jessica Hong were named assistant curators.

“Ruth, Jeff, Jessica, and Ellen each bring unique skill sets, varied interests, enthusiasm, and energy to the ICA, and they will all play a central role in shaping the museum’s future program,” chief curator Eva Respini said. “These four talented, bright, and creative individuals will no doubt carry forward ICA’s mission to be a laboratory for new ideas.”

While at the Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Tani organized the exhibition “Art and Resolution: 1900 to Today” (2016) and is currently developing “Second Sight: the Paradox of Vision in Contemporary Art,” which will open this spring. Erickson first joined the ICA in 2012 as a research fellow for the exhibition “Leap Before You Look: Black Mountain College 1933–57” (2015). She was then hired as assistant curator and promoted to associate curator in 2016. De Blois joined the ICA in 2015, and since then he has organized “The Freedom of Information” portion of “First Light: A Decade of Collecting at the ICA” (2016) and contributed to “Art in the Age of the Internet, 1989 to Today,” which will open on February 7. Since starting at the ICA in 2016, Hong has completed nine projects and is currently organizing Arthur Jafa’s first exhibition in Boston as well as the ICA’s presentation of “We Wanted a Revolution: Black Radical Women, 1965–85,” which will open in June.

January 24, 2018

After days of heavy rainfall, the Louvre has closed the lower level of its Department of Islamic Art as the water levels of the Seine River in Paris continue to rise. Flooding has already disrupted the city—authorities have closed roads and tunnels, and all water traffic, including cruise boats and water taxis, has been halted. On Wednesday morning railway services were also partially suspended.

According to The Guardian, the city is currently on orange alert—the second highest flood warning level—as the Seine comes close to passing twenty feet over its normal height, the highest it’s been in over a century. It is expected to peak on Saturday, and possibly surpass the level the water reached during the major flood in 2016.

A statement issed by the Louvre earlier today said the lower level of the Department of Islamic Art will remain closed until Saturday, January 28, and that protective measures have been taken to ensure the palace isn’t damaged. The rest of the museum will remain open its usual hours as the institution continues to actively monitor the situation. The Musée d’Orsay also annoucned that it will be implementing precautionary measures and is ready to act in order to ensure the safety of its artworks.

January 24, 2018

Mark E. Smith, the notoriously ill-tempered frontman of English post-punk band the Fall, as well as its only constant member since he founded the group in 1976, has died at sixty, reports The Guardian. Smith’s irascible persona, coupled with ferocious, often literary lyrics delivered in his distinct vocal style—described by one critic as “the mad bark of a bellicose street hawker”—secured his place in the pantheon of rock. As the Fall’s lead singer and songwriter, Smith recorded thirty-two studio albums and just as many live ones. Among his influences were the Sex Pistols, Can, Edgar Allen Poe, Thomas Hardy, Black Sabbath, and Philip K. Dick.

Born in 1957, Smith started the Fall in Manchester as a teenager alongside Martin Bramah and Tony Friel. Over the course of four decades, sixty-six musicians would join and leave the Fall’s lineup—nearly one-third of all its members lasted less than a year—causing Smith to quip once that “If it’s me and your granny on bongos, then it’s the Fall.” In addition to his work with the band, Smith also released two spoken-word albums that featured lyrics from the Fall, experimented with playwriting and acting, and appeared as a guest vocalist alongside numerous musicians including Edwyn Collins and Gorillaz. The dancer and choreographer Michael Clark collaborated with the band on several occasions. For the Charles Atlas film starring Clark, Hail the New Puritan (1985–1986), the Fall provided music and Mark E. Smith appeared along with his then-wife Brix Smith. Additionally, the band’s 1988 album I Am Kurious Oranj was written as a soundtrack for the Clark ballet I Am Curious Orange, which was performed at Sadler’s Wells Theater in London with the Fall on stage.

While no cause of death was revealed, Smith was hospitalized last year for throat, mouth, and respiratory system issues, and was forced to cancel concert dates in the US last summer. “It is with deep regret that we announce the passing of Mark E. Smith,” the band’s manager said in a statement released on Twitter. “He passed this morning at home. A more detailed statement will follow in the next few days.”

January 24, 2018

A.M. Weaver, a Philadelphia-based curator, artist, and art critic whose practice was rooted in multiculturalism, has died. In her writing and curation, Weaver sought to amplify the voices of the marginalized, and was known for organizing exhibitions accessible to all members of a community. Her criticism and interviews appeared in Frieze, Art in America, Art South Africa, Aperture, Artblog, and Bomb, among other publications. She was also a sculptor and printmaker who often addressed issues of exclusion and injustice in the art world through her work. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 27, from 11 AM to 2 PM at the George W. South Memorial Church of the Advocate in Philadelphia.

Weaver was born in Philadelphia in 1954, and received her BFA from the University of the Arts before earning her MFA from the Hoffberger School of Painting at the Maryland Institute College of Art, where she researched African art and aesthetics in addition to painting and photography. Her curatorial projects reflected her wide-ranging interests in the visual arts. While she was director of visual arts at the Painted Bride Art Center in Philadelphia, she curated a multimedia series titled “Whose Vanguard?” that led to a lesbian film festival in 1998. Other exhibitions produced by Weaver include “Convergence,” held at Morgan State University in 2002, and a photography-based project titled “Screenings: Public and Private” that was exhibited in 2004. She was the curator of exhibitions and collections at the Noyes Museum of Art in New Jersey from 2003 to 2006, and in 2009 was awarded the Leeway Transformation Award by the Leeway Foundation for her commitment to bettering the art community through social activism.

Weaver’s ambition as a curator led her to take on bigger venues. For a project titled “Ceremonies of Dark Men,” initiated through Washington, DC’s Arts and Humanities 5x5 Project in 2014, Weaver installed five billboards throughout the capital, each one pairing a photograph and a poem by a different artist to counter negative portrayals of black men in the media.

The most recent show Weaver curated was “Gardens of the Mind: Echoes of the Feminine View” at the African American Museum in Philadelphia, which was on view from October 6, 2017 to January 16, 2018. The group exhibition highlighted five black women artists who explore history, nature, and memory in their art. In a review for Artblog, Andrea Kirsh wrote that the exhibition offered “a rich, visual experience to viewers who can approach it without specialized knowledge of art or feminist discourse.” LESS

January 24, 2018

The Maison Européenne de la Photographie (European House of Photography) in Paris announced that Simon Baker, the senior curator of photography at the Tate in London, has been appointed its new executive director. Baker succeeds founding director Jean-Luc Monterosso, who led the organization since it opened in 1996. Monterosso also established the Paris Audiovisuel Association with Henry Chapier, Francis Balagna, and Marcel Landowski in 1978.

Baker was hired as the first curator of photography at the Tate in 2009. During his tenure there, he organized major exhibitions such as “The Radical Eye: Modernist Photography from the Sir Elton John Collection” (2016), “Conflict, Time, Photography” (2014), and “William Klein + Daido Moriyama” (2012), and ran the photography department’s acquisitions committee, overseeing the expansion of the Tate’s photography collection. Prior to joining the Tate, Baker was an associate professor of art history at the University of Nottingham from 2004 to 2009. Baker will take up the post in April.

Chaired by Jean-François Dubos, president of the Maison Européenne de la Photographie, the selection committee comprised Xavier Canonne, director of the Charleroi Museum of Photography; Alain Fleischer, director of Fresnoy—National Studio of Contemporary Arts; Françoise Gaillard, Jean-Louis Milin, and Agnès Sire, the vice board chair, treasurer, and general secretary of Maison Européenne de la Photographie; as well as three representatives from the city of Paris.

January 24, 2018

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art is planning to open a satellite campus in South Los Angeles in order to bring its programming to more underserved communities, Jori Finkel of the New York Times reports. The region, formerly known as South Central, is a historically African American neighborhood that was infamous for its gang violence. It was rebranded as South LA by the Los Angeles City Council in 2003.

“If you look at a map of LA’s public schools, the dots representing the neediest students are all through South Los Angeles,” LACMA director Michael Govan told the New York Times. “You start thinking, where can the value of your collection and program be the greatest, when you’re behind a big fancy fence on Wilshire Boulevard or out in the community?”

The city council has scheduled a vote on whether to give the museum a thirty-five-year lease for an 80,000-square-foot building in Wetlands Park on Friday. The facility would need to be renovated, but it would serve around 9,500 students. “I don’t see any real obstacles,” said city councilman Curren D. Price Jr. “LACMA’s presence here is going to be very, very significant—part of a larger corridor for arts, recreation, and education.” The museum is also interested in a second property, and is looking at the former location of Ujima housing project. Located in Earvin “Magic” Johnson Park, the site could help revitalize the recreational public space. Govan expressed that two locations would be better than one. In addition to bringing exhibitions, educational initiatives, and other events to multiple neighborhoods in South LA, the new outposts would also provide the museum with more art storage—it currently pays for off-site storage.

If LACMA acquires the Wetlands Park location, it estimates it would have to launch a capital campaign to raise between $25 and $30 million for transforming the site. While the museum has already received a $2 million flexible grant from the Ford Foundation in support of the initiative—which the foundation’s president Darren Walker called “a radical idea”—it is also fundraising for the Peter Zumthor redesign of its main Wilshire campus, and currently still needs at least $200 million. LESS

January 24, 2018

The Foundation for Contemporary Arts, founded in 1963 by Jasper Johns and John Cage, has announced its 2018 grant recipients, after previously announcing a round of awards for poetry. Nineteen artists have each been awarded an unrestricted grant for $40,000, including six awards named for artists who’ve been associated with the FCA.

This year’s recipients in the following categories are:

Dance

Ligia Lewis, Berlin, Germany

Yvonne Meier, New York, NY (Dorothea Tanning Award)

Mariana Valencia, Brooklyn, NY

Netta Yerushalmy, New York, NY Music/Sound

Joshua Abrams, Chicago, IL

Sylvie Courvoisier, Brooklyn, NY

Bonnie Jones, Baltimore, MD

Catherine Lamb, Berlin, Germany

Laurie Spiegel, New York, NY Performance Art/Theater

Los Angeles Poverty Department, Los Angeles, CA (Robert Rauschenberg Award) Poetry

Anne Boyer, Kansas City, MO (The Cy Twombly Award)

Fred Moten, New York, NY (The Roy Lichtenstein Award)

Lisa Robertson, Nalliers, France (C.D. Wright Award for Poetry) Visual Arts

EJ Hill, Los Angeles, CA

Simone Leigh, New York, NY

Sam Lewitt, Brooklyn, NY

Dave McKenzie, Brooklyn, NY

Carissa Rodriguez, New York, NY John Cage Award

Toshi Ichiyanagi, Tokyo, Japan LESS

January 24, 2018

The Cisneros Fontanals Art Foundation (CIFO) has announced that it will close its exhibition space in Miami and shift its focus to strengthening its collaborations with partner institutions in order to organize more internationally touring exhibitions such as “Adiós Utopia: Dreams and Deceptions in Cuban Art Since 1950,” which is currently on view at the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis. An exhibition of work from the New World School of Arts’s BFA program, opening in April, will be the last show to be mounted in the CIFO Art Space.

“While CIFO’s heart will always be in Miami—as will our operational offices—we are thrilled to be making the transition to an international exhibition model,” CIFO founder Ella Fontanals-Cisneros said. “CIFO’s partnerships with global institutions will ultimately bring our programs, and the vital work of Latin American artists, to a wider audience of art enthusiasts.”

For the organization’s Grants and Commissions Program Award, nine artists from seven countries across Latin America were recognized. Argentinean artist Horacio Zabala was named the winner of the initiative’s Achievement Award for his proposed “Hypothesis for Twenty Paintings and Nineteen Signs,” a continuation of his ongoing investigation into the combination of monochrome painting and mathematical signs. The accompanying exhibition of the grant recipients’ works, which has traditionally been presented at CIFO Art Space, will become an international traveling program. This year it will be presented at the Centro Cultural Metropolitano in Quito, Ecuador, from October 6 through November 25.

The full list of CIFO’s 2018 grantees is as follows:

Achievement Award

Horacio Zabala (Argentina) Midcareer Artists

Magdalena Atria (Chile)

Lázaro Saavedra (Cuba) Emerging Artists

Fredman Barahona (Nicaragua)

Gala Berger (Argentina)

Víctor del Moral (Mexico)

Rubén DŽHers (Venezuela)

Laura Huertas Millán (Colombia)

Daniela Serna Gallego (Colombia) LESS

January 24, 2018

Science fiction and fantasy writer Ursula K. Le Guin, “a superbly imaginative creator and major stylist” who “has raised fantasy into high literature for our time,” according to literary critic Harold Bloom, has died, reports Gerald Jonas of the New York Times. Millions of Le Guin’s books have been sold worldwide and translated into more than forty languages. She authored more than twenty novels and one hundred short stories, in addition to thirteen children’s books, twelve books of poems, seven essay collections, five volumes of translated works, and a guide for writers. She was eighty-eight years old when she died.

Le Guin’s mark on the genre, one that’s prone to male chauvinism and macho self-glorification, was, among other things, proudly feminist. For instance, her 1969 novel The Left Hand of Darkness takes place on a planet called Gethen, whose inhabitants are neither male nor female, but take on the attributes of either sex during reproduction. The book has remained in print for nearly fifty years. She saw being a writer as a calling that carried with it a great deal of responsibility. In a 2005 interview with The Guardian, she said, “If you cannot or will not imagine the results of your actions, there’s no way you can act morally or responsibly. Little kids can’t do it; babies are morally monsters—completely greedy. Their imagination has to be trained into foresight and empathy.”

The author graduated from Radcliffe College in 1951 and earned a master’s degree from Columbia University, where she specialized in romance literature of the Middle Ages and the Renaissance. She had already written five unpublished novels by the early 1960s. She published her first novel, Rocannon’s World, in 1966. The first in her series of “Earthsea” books, A Wizard of Earthsea, about a realm where magic is treated like science, was published in 1968. The “Earthsea” series was inspired by J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy (1937–49) and her research into Taoist texts. “Earthsea” was also adapted for a television miniseries by the Sci-Fi Channel in 2004.