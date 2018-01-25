Song Sanghee Wins 2017 Korea Artist Prize

POSTED January 25, 2018

The Korea Artist Prize, an award presented by the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea and the SBS Foundation—the philanthropic arm of the Seoul Broadcasting System—has named multimedia artist Song Sanghee as the winner of its 2017 edition.

Known for her socially-engaged art, the Amsterdam-based artist was recognized for her new work Come Back Alive Baby, an apocalyptic three-channel-video featuring video footage taken at sites of manmade disasters, excerpts from archival films of World War II, and her own drawings, and This Is the Way the World Ends Not with a Bang but a Whimper, a series of ceramic tiles depicting images of explosions. Through video, drawing, and text, Song explores the ideas of the tragic hero, trauma, and salvation. The pieces are on display at the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea, alongside the work of the three other finalists: Bek Hyunjin, Kelvin Kyung Kun Park, and Sunny Kim.

Each artist received about $37,600 to create new work for the prize exhibition, and will be the subject of documentaries produced by SBS. The jury comprised MMCA director Bartomeu Marí; Jessica Morgan, the director of the Dia Art Foundation in New York; art historian and curator Kim Hong-Hee; and Philippe Pirotte, the director of Staatliche Hochschule für Künste Stadelschule and Portikus in Frankfurt. Commenting on Song’s work, the jury said, “Song had delicately presented the tragic histories of modern societies with fables and careful arrangement of multi-layered research and interviews.”

January 25, 2018

Allison Glenn will join the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Arizona as an associate curator of contemporary art, the museum announced today. Glenn previously was manager of publications and curatorial associate for the international triennial Prospect New Orleans, where she oversaw catalog development and aspects of artists’ projects for the event’s fourth edition, titled “The Lotus in Spite of the Swamp,” which opened on November 18, 2017 and runs through February 25, 2018.

Before her role at Prospect.4, Glenn was the director of the Monique Meloche Gallery in Chicago. She received her bachelor’s degree in fine art photography from Wayne State University and earned masters’s degrees in both modern art history, theory, and criticism and arts administration and policy from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. She has contributed articles to ART21 Magazine, Pelican Bomb, and Hyperallergic. The Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art was founded in 2011 by Walmart heiress Alice Walton, who created a $6 million initiative last November to diversify curatorial and management staff throughout the United States.

“I am excited to be joining Crystal Bridges and look forward to getting to know the Northwest Arkansas community,” Glenn said. “I have dedicated my career to the cultivation of inclusive art histories, and am eager to bring my passion to a dynamic museum with a celebrated mission of welcoming all.”

January 25, 2018

The Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles, has named Bryan Barcena its new assistant curator and manager of publications. Since his appointment as research assistant for Latin American art in 2015, Barcena has served as the cocurator on “Anna Maria Maiolino” (2017), the museum’s contribution to the Getty Foundation’s initiative Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA, and “Adrián Villar Rojas: The Theater of Disappearance. From 2013 to 2016,” which will be on view until May 13.

Prior to joining the institution, Barcena was curatorial assistant at the Institute of Contemporary Art, Boston, where he was part of the team that organized “Leap Before You Look: Black Mountain College 1933-1957” (2015), for which he both contributed a variety of essays to the catalogue, and co-organized a series of public programs. He served as curatorial assistant on several other exhibitions including Liz Deschenes (2016), Mona Hatoum (2015), and Jim Hodges (2014).

Commenting on the appointment, MoCA chief curator Helen Molesworth said that “[Barcena’s] work on the Anna Maria Maiolino and Adrián Villar Rojas exhibitions was essential to their success. His engagement with artists of his generation is sharp and concise, and his overall knowledge of post-World War II Latin American art is a huge resource for MoCA.”

January 25, 2018

The removal of a replica bust from the lobby of one of the Netherlands’ major museums has raised questions about the country’s colonial legacy, reports The Guardian. This week, the Mauritshuis in the The Hague uninstalled a plaster statue of the museum’s founder, Count Johan Maurits van Nassau-Siegan, who funded the property’s construction in 1641 with a fortune accrued by enslaving Ghanians and making them work on sugarcane plantations. The Mauritshuis, now owned by the government, houses a vast collection of Dutch Golden Age paintings, including Vermeer’s Girl With a Pearl Earring, 1665, and Carel Fabritius’s The Goldfinch, 1654.

Many Dutch conservatives leapt to the bust’s defense. Prime minister Mark Rutte first called the decision “crazy,” and then cautioned against “judging the distant past through today’s eyes.” Dienke Hondius, a historian at Amsterdam’s Vrije Universiteit, suggested that public monuments should be “left standing and put in context,” citing a movement in Barcelona geared toward dismantling a Christopher Columbus statue. “We are importing the American tendency to oversensitivity,” said politician Antoinette Laan.

Recent efforts in the country to reckon with its violent past include the renaming of a primary school in Amsterdam originally named after Jan Pieterszoon Coen—a former governor known as the “Butcher of Banda”—as well as a plaque installed under Coen’s statue near the council of his birthplace acknowledging his 1621 conquest of the island of Banda, in which fourteen thousand of the island’s natives were massacred. In Sepember of last year, the Witte de With Center in Rotterdam also pledged to abandon the part of its name that refers to the contoverisal Dutch naval officer Witte Corneliszoon de With, who led violent expeditions into India and Indonesia for the Dutch East India Company.

Although some have drawn parallels between the discourse in the Netherlands and the recent controversies in the US about Confederate monuments, the museum claims it never had intentions to erase the presence of its founder. Mauritshuis director Emilie Gordenker said that the original bust would be displayed in a new gallery in the museum. “This is about improving the way we tell the story so that we can share all aspects, positive and negative, with our visitors,” she said. “Once we’d done that there was really no need to have this plaster replica in between the toilets and the cash desk.” The gallery that the original bust is to be exhibited in will be dedicated to Maurits van Nassau-Siegan. LESS

January 25, 2018

Lusine Dschanjan and Alexej Knedljakowski, members of the Moscow-based feminist punk rock band Pussy Riot, have applied for political asylum in Sweden with their young son, fearing persecution in Russia. According to Euronews, Djanyan and Knedljakowski have been living in a refugee center in Lindesberg for ten months, waiting for their application to be approved by the Swedish Migration Agency.

Pussy Riot, known for provocative music videos and rebellious demonstrations in public places, first gained global attention in 2012, when the band donned masks and staged a protest performance inside Moscow’s Cathedral of Christ the Savior that in part criticized Russian president Vladimir Putin, whom Pussy Riot considers a dictator. Two members of the eleven-person band were arrested for hooliganism and served two-year sentences in prison. In 2015, Dschanjan, along with four others, made an official complaint to the European Court of Human Rights due to the lack of investigation by Russian law enforcement after an incident in February 2014 in which Pussy Riot members were attacked with whips and pepper spray by security guards in Sochi during a protest that was being held under an Olympic banner.

Both Dschanjan and Knedljakowski had artwork included in an exhibition titled “Inside Pussy Riot,” held at Saatchi Gallery in London last year.

January 25, 2018

As the Erie Art Museum in Pennsylvania continues its search for new leadership, it announced that Donna Douglass has been named interim director. Susan Keim had previously served as the interim director for six months, but her contract expired on December 22.

“Having the strong interim team of Susan and now Donna puts us in the fortunate position to take our time identifying the right candidate to lead the museum into its next stage of success,” said board president Stephen Porter. “In the meantime, the quality of programing at the museum has continued without missing a beat, thanks to the EAM staff and curator Susan Barnett.”

Douglass has extensive nonprofit experience including serving as director of arts in education at Arts Council of Erie (now Erie Arts and Culture), executive director of the YWCA of Erie, (now Early Connections), and both program officer and director of donor services at the Erie Community Foundation.

January 25, 2018

A group of artists snuck onto the grounds of the Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey late last Friday night and erected a cemetery—complete with six gravestones, votive candles, miniature American flags, and roses—as an act of mourning all the things that President Donald Trump allegedly killed in 2017. The grave markers read here lies: “Our Future,” “The Last Snowman,” “Decency,” “The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau,” and “The American Dream.”

Indecline, the art collective behind the action, planned Grave New World for the anniversary of Trump’s inauguration. “We’d been talking about doing a tombstone project for a long time, and around Halloween the project started coming together,” the collective told Elena Goukassian of Hyperallergic. The artists constructed the tombstones out of wood, which they installed with rebar, and even created a “Trump Cemetery” sign. “We worked for two hours in the snow. It was freezing! The cops drove by a couple times, but they didn’t see us. . .It was really logistically involved and took a lot of planning, much more than our previous projects.”

The artists chose the site because it is the location where a Washington Post article published in 2017 stated that Trump wants to be buried. Other projects carried out by the artists include the naked Trump statues that appeared in public areas across America in 2016 and the “Ku Klux Klowns” that they hung in Richmond’s Bryan Park last year.

January 25, 2018

The Institute for the Study of the Ancient World (ISAW) at New York University, a research center that aims to encourage the study of the connections between ancient civilizations, announced that Clare Fitzgerald was appointed its new associate director for exhibitions and gallery curator. She will take up the post on March 12, 2018.

Fitzgerald comes to ISAW with a background in both museum education and curatorship. She holds a Ph.D. in art history from Emory University in Atlanta, where she served as senior manager of educational programs at the Michael C. Carlos Museum. She has also held a number of fellowships, including at the American Research Center in Egypt and the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Previously, Fitzgerald had worked as a consulting curator and guest curator at the Munson-Williams-Proctor Art Institute in Utica, New York, and guest curator at the Newark Museum, where she oversaw the reinstallation of the museum’s Ancient Mediterranean collection, which opened in December 2017.

January 24, 2018

After days of heavy rainfall, the Louvre has closed the lower level of its Department of Islamic Art as the water levels of the Seine River in Paris continue to rise. Flooding has already disrupted the city—authorities have closed roads and tunnels, and all water traffic, including cruise boats and water taxis, has been halted. On Wednesday morning railway services were also partially suspended.

According to The Guardian, the city is currently on orange alert—the second highest flood warning level—as the Seine comes close to passing twenty feet over its normal height, the highest it’s been in over a century. It is expected to peak on Saturday, and possibly surpass the level the water reached during the major flood in 2016.

A statement issed by the Louvre earlier today said the lower level of the Department of Islamic Art will remain closed until Sunday, January 28, and that protective measures have been taken to ensure the palace isn’t damaged. The rest of the museum will remain open its usual hours as the institution continues to actively monitor the situation. The Musée d’Orsay also annoucned that it will be implementing precautionary measures and is ready to act in order to ensure the safety of its artworks.