Franciska Zólyom to Curate German Pavilion at Fifty-Eighth Venice Biennale

POSTED January 25, 2018

Franciska Zólyom, the director of the Gallery for Contemporary Art in Leipzig, will serve as curator of the German Pavilion for the 2019 Venice Biennale. When Sigmar Gabriel, Germany’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, announced the appointment on January 23, he called Zólyom an “outstanding curator who, given her achievements to date and her involvement in artistic coproduction and thus in a pro-European understanding of art, transcends national borders.”

Zólyom has been the director of the Gallery for Contemporary Art Leipzig since 2012. She is also a member of the University Council of the Bauhaus University Weimar and the Saxon Cultural Senate. Previously, she worked at the Hamburger Bahnhof in Berlin and at the Ludwig Museum of Contemporary Art in Budapest. She was also the director of Hungary’s Institute of Contemporary Art, Dunaújváros for three years.

“I look forward to an intensive exchange with people who inspire me to think about art and the present,” Zólyom said of her appointment. She succeeds Susanne Pfeffer, director of Kassel’s Fridericianum, who curated Anne Imhof’s Gold Lion–winning performance, Faust, in 2017.

January 25, 2018

Instead of the Vincent van Gogh painting requested by the White House for the Oval Office, the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum’s chief curator, Nancy Spector, offered Donald and Melania Trump a gilded toilet to display. According to an email obtained by the Washington Post, Spector responded to the White House’s request to borrow van Gogh’s Landscape with Snow, 1888, with an alternative offer: Maurizio Cattelan’s controversial America, 2016, a fully-functioning eighteen-karat gold toilet that was displayed in one of the Guggenheim’s public restrooms for a year. While the van Gogh painting is unavailable for travel, America, which has been estimated to cost more than $1 million, was just recently uninstalled.

Cattelan “would like to offer it to the White House for a long-term loan,” wrote Spector. “It is, of course, extremely valuable and somewhat fragile, but we would provide all the instructions for its installation and care.” Spector, who has protested Trump’s presidency on social media, included a photograph of the artwork in her email. “We are sorry not to be able to accommodate your original request,” she wrote, “but remain hopeful that this special offer may be of interest.”

While Trump’s fondness for gold is notorious—it appears not only in his personal and commercial property, but also in his airplane—he is also a self-avowed germaphobe who once called shaking hands “barbaric,” and so might not accept the gold toilet, which has been used by more than one hundred thousand people.

“When the artist proposed the sculpture in mid-2015, Donald Trump had just announced his bid for the presidency,” wrote Spector in a Guggenheim blog post last August, a month before she sent her email to the White House. “It was inconceivable at the time that this business mogul, he of the eponymous gilded tower, could actually win the White House.” She concluded that “Cattelan’s anticipation of Trump’s America will, perhaps, be the lasting imprint of the sculpture’s time at the Guggenheim.” Soon, Van Gogh’s Landscape with Snow will travel to the Guggenheim Bilbao in Spain and then return to Manhattan, where Spector said it would remain “for the foreseeable future.” LESS

January 25, 2018

The Serralves Museum of Contemporary Art in Porto, Portugal, announced today that João Ribas, the institution’s deputy director and chief curator, has been appointed director. He succeeds Suzanne Cotter who stepped down from the post last year. She recently joined Luxembourg’s Musée d’Art Moderne Grand-Duc Jean as director.

In a statement, the museum’s board of directors said Ribas was chosen to lead the institution because of his in-depth knowledge of Portuguese art, international experience, and thorough understanding of Serralves. It also praised his “remarkable capacity to think about artistic phenomena in the context of contemporary critical thought” and his programmatic vision for the museum, calling it “highly structured, stimulating, and refreshing.”

Ribas was born in Braga, Portugal, in 1979, and had lived in the United States for twenty-six years, before returning to Portugal in 2014. Prior to joining Serralves, Ribas curated the Fourth edition of the Ural Biennial last year and served as a curator at the MIT List Visual Arts Center in Cambridge, Massachusetts, from 2009 to 2013, and the Drawing Center in New York from 2007 to 2009. He also taught at the Yale University School of Art, the Rhode Island School of Design, and the School of Visual Arts in New York, and has published his writings on the arts in publications such as Artforum, Mousse, Afterall, and Artnews.

The selection committee comprised Ana Pinho, president of Serralves’s board of directors; Isabel Pires de Lima and Manuel Ferreira da Silva, vice-presidents of the museum; Vicente Todolí, artistic director of Pirelli HangarBicocca in Milan; Laurent Le Bon, president of the Picasso National Museum in Paris; and Jochen Volz, director of the Pinacoteca of the State of São Paulo. LESS

January 25, 2018

Oscar nominations for the ninetieth Academy Awards ceremony were announced on Tuesday, January 23. Among the contenders for the twenty-four award categories are several art and art world–related films, including Faces Places (2017), a collaboration between visual artist JR and Agnès Varda, the eighty-nine-year-old director and “grandmother” of the French New Wave. The film, up for best documentary, follows Varda as she undergoes an ophthalmological exam. It also includes a restaging of a famous scene in Jean-Luc Godard’s Band of Outsiders (1964). The movie becomes a consideration of two visions: Varda’s literal deteriorating eyesight and the cinematic vision she is celebrated for. Varda spoke about her life and work with artforum.com last year. “It is a real documentary,” Varda said about Faces Places. “But, it also documents our friendship, since [JR] is fifty-five years younger than me, and the story is about how we got along.”

Loving Vincent (2017), marketed as “the world’s first fully painted feature film,” was nominated for best animated feature. The achievement marks the eighth year in a row that a film project launched on crowdfunding platform Kickstarter has secured an Oscar nomination. Written and directed by Dorota Kobiela and Hugh Welchman, the film revolves around Vincent van Gogh’s enigmatic death in 1890. Each of the film’s sixty-five thousand frames is an oil painting on canvas made with van Gogh's bold style. Loving Vincent has grossed more than $28 million worldwide.

Swedish director Ruben Östlund’s The Square (2017), a satire of the art world, was nominated for an Oscar for best foreign language film. It follows a curator of a prestigious fictional museum as he attempts to avert sundry crises surrounding the film’s titular installation: a four-by-four square etched outside the museum that promises a “sanctuary of trust and caring” for whomever enter its parameters. “We have to ask ourselves what are we missing out on?” Östlund said in an interview with the Los Angeles Times. “What do we need to tell? We have to do this without looking at the economical aspect. We have to step back and think: What is the most important thing with art and with expressing ourselves?”

Dennis Lim reviewed The Square for artforum.com in June, shortly after it won the Palme d’Or at Cannes. “Not least among its pleasures, Östlund’s wry dismantling of ego and privilege among the cultural class held up a mirror to the petty self-regard and herd mentality on routine display at the festival, which can itself resemble an elaborate behavioral experiment,” Lim wrote. LESS

January 25, 2018

Allison Glenn will join the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Arkansas as an associate curator of contemporary art, the museum announced today. Glenn was previously the manager of publications and a curatorial associate for the fourth edition of the Prospect New Orleans triennial titled “The Lotus in Spite of the Swamp,” which opened on November 18, 2017 and runs through February 25, 2018.

Before her role at Prospect.4, Glenn was the director of the Monique Meloche Gallery in Chicago. She received her bachelor’s degree in fine art photography from Wayne State University and earned masters’ degrees in modern art history, theory, and criticism and arts administration and policy from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. She has contributed articles to ART21 Magazine, Pelican Bomb, and Hyperallergic. The Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art was founded in 2011 by Walmart heiress Alice Walton, who created a $6 million initiative last November to diversify curatorial and management staff throughout the United States.

“I am excited to be joining Crystal Bridges and look forward to getting to know the Northwest Arkansas community,” Glenn said. “I have dedicated my career to the cultivation of inclusive art histories, and am eager to bring my passion to a dynamic museum with a celebrated mission of welcoming all.”

January 25, 2018

Zurich’s Museum Haus Konstruktiv has announced that South African artist Robin Rhode is the eleventh winner of the 2018 Zurich Art Prize. The artist was awarded $80,000 for the production of new work for a solo exhibition to be staged at the museum in October and $20,000 in prize money.

According to a statement issued by the museum, the jury praised Rhode’s vocabulary of constructivism, engagement with audiences through his works, and ability to see the medium of drawing as something that’s not limited to the pictorial plane. “Whether choreographed or improvised, Rhode sees the drawing as something interwoven with space and context, which is ultimately captured in the form of photo sequences, videos, or objects,” the statement read.

Born in Cape Town in 1976, the Berlin-based artist is known for his performance-based process, through which he activates the walls of the galleries where he is exhibiting. An example of this is his performance Car Wash, 2014, for which the artist drew a car on an empty black wall, and then, “unfazed by the enthralled audience . . . pushed people aside and treated them as props, later letting them participate by encouraging them to clean the drawing,” Cristina Sanchez-Kozyreva wrote in a Critic’s Pick for artforum.com.

January 25, 2018

The Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles, has named Bryan Barcena its new assistant curator and manager of publications. Since his appointment as research assistant for Latin American art in 2015, Barcena has served as the cocurator on “Anna Maria Maiolino” (2017), the museum’s contribution to the Getty Foundation’s initiative Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA, and “Adrián Villar Rojas: The Theater of Disappearance. From 2013 to 2016,” which will be on view until May 13.

Prior to joining the institution, Barcena was curatorial assistant at the Institute of Contemporary Art, Boston, where he was part of the team that organized “Leap Before You Look: Black Mountain College 1933–1957” (2015), for which he both contributed a variety of essays to the catalogue, and coorganized a series of public programs. He served as curatorial assistant on exhibitions for Liz Deschenes, Mona Hatoum, and Jim Hodges, among other artists.

Commenting on the appointment, MoCA chief curator Helen Molesworth said that “[Barcena’s] work on the Anna Maria Maiolino and Adrián Villar Rojas exhibitions was essential to their success. His engagement with artists of his generation is sharp and concise, and his overall knowledge of post-World War II Latin American art is a huge resource for MoCA.”

January 25, 2018

The removal of a replica bust from the lobby of one of the Netherlands’ major museums has raised questions about the country’s colonial legacy, reports The Guardian. This week, the Mauritshuis in the The Hague uninstalled a plaster statue of the museum’s founder, Count Johan Maurits van Nassau-Siegan, who funded the property’s construction in 1641 with a fortune accrued by enslaving Ghanians and making them work on sugarcane plantations. The Mauritshuis, now owned by the government, houses a vast collection of Dutch Golden Age paintings, including Vermeer’s Girl With a Pearl Earring, 1665, and Carel Fabritius’s The Goldfinch, 1654.

Many Dutch conservatives leapt to the bust’s defense. Prime minister Mark Rutte first called the decision “crazy,” and then cautioned against “judging the distant past through today’s eyes.” Dienke Hondius, a historian at Amsterdam’s Vrije Universiteit, suggested that public monuments should be “left standing and put in context,” citing a movement in Barcelona geared toward dismantling a Christopher Columbus statue. “We are importing the American tendency to oversensitivity,” said politician Antoinette Laan.

Recent efforts in the country to reckon with its violent past include the renaming of a primary school in Amsterdam originally named after Jan Pieterszoon Coen—a former governor known as the “Butcher of Banda”—as well as a plaque installed under Coen’s statue near the council of his birthplace acknowledging his 1621 conquest of the island of Banda, in which fourteen thousand of the island’s natives were massacred. In September of last year, the Witte de With Center in Rotterdam also pledged to abandon the part of its name that refers to the controversial Dutch naval officer Witte Corneliszoon de With, who led violent expeditions into India and Indonesia for the Dutch East India Company.

Although some have drawn parallels between the discourse in the Netherlands and the recent controversies in the US about Confederate monuments, the museum claims it never had intentions to erase the presence of its founder. Mauritshuis director Emilie Gordenker said that the original bust would be displayed in a new gallery in the museum. “This is about improving the way we tell the story so that we can share all aspects, positive and negative, with our visitors,” she said. “Once we’d done that there was really no need to have this plaster replica in between the toilets and the cash desk.” The gallery that the original bust is to be exhibited in will be dedicated to Maurits van Nassau-Siegan. LESS

January 25, 2018

Lusine Dschanjan and Alexej Knedljakowski, members of the Moscow-based feminist punk rock band Pussy Riot, have applied for political asylum in Sweden with their young son, fearing persecution in Russia. According to Euronews, Djanyan and Knedljakowski have been living in a refugee center in Lindesberg for ten months, waiting for their application to be approved by the Swedish Migration Agency.

Pussy Riot, known for provocative music videos and rebellious demonstrations in public places, first gained global attention in 2012, when the band donned masks and staged a protest performance inside Moscow’s Cathedral of Christ the Savior that in part criticized Russian president Vladimir Putin, whom Pussy Riot considers a dictator. Two members of the eleven-person band were arrested for hooliganism and served two-year sentences in prison. In 2015, Dschanjan, along with four others, made an official complaint to the European Court of Human Rights due to the lack of investigation by Russian law enforcement after an incident in February 2014 in which Pussy Riot members were attacked with whips and pepper spray by security guards in Sochi during a protest that was being held under an Olympic banner.

Both Dschanjan and Knedljakowski had artwork included in an exhibition titled “Inside Pussy Riot,” held at Saatchi Gallery in London last year.